Well, a gorgeous, warm, August weekend ahead. The biggest firework spectacle on Gran Canaria takes place in the little neighbourhood of San Lorenzo just outside the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. There are also some awesome events in Maspalomas to enjoy, including the Faro de Maspalomas Craft Fair by FEDAC.
It’s the height of summer and so many Patron Saints’ festivities are being celebrated in towns around the island, like in Agaete, Santa Maria de Guía, Ingenio and Firgas. Some of these will have their main Day of festivities next week either on Thursday or Friday so this #weekendtips is extended to include some of those too.
It is good the remember that next Thursday will be a bank holiday throughout Spain, so many will take advantage of the long weekend to enjoy some time on the beaches and in the main tourist areas too.
Not forgetting that one of the biggest Pop-Rock festivals “FiestoRon”, (a ticketed event) happens in Arucas this weekend and a parallel event, the 1st Eco Fair Arucas on Saturday.
These warm nights should be perfect for some star gazing, as long as the sky stays clear, with the epic Perseids meteor shower peaking on August 12th.
The Perseids are truly one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year, occuring every August when the Earth passes through the remnants of the Swift-Tuttle comet.
The moon will be bright this time but there is still the chance to make a wish as you see a shooting star or two.
Upcoming events:
15-25 August Fiestas San Bartolomé – Tunte ( Patron Saint of the municipality)
17-18 August • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Fontanales, Moya
25 August – 22 September • Fiestas del Pino 2024 in Teror (Patron Saint of Gran Canaria)
30 August • Vará del Pescao – Arinaga, Agũimes
1 September • Mango and Summer Avocado Fair – Playa de Mogán
26-28 September • Mesa y López Market, LPA
28-29 September • Animundo – Pet Fair – INFECAR
28-29 September • XI Festival Costa Norte – Moya
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8 February – 16 March 2025 • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
18-30 March 2025 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas, Santa María de Guía and Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque.
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete
Monday 9 September •Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The Day after the feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino. (moved because Feast Day falls on a Sunday this year)
Tuesday 10 September • Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Wednesday 11 September • Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Saturday 14 September • Local bank holiday in Telde: Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de Telde
Monday 16 September • Local Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Saturday 21 September • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
A nice hot August summer weekend ahead. There are some strong coastal winds possible in the east and north.
South and summit with highs of 34-35ºC, in the shade, during the day and occasionally even higher. Lower temperatures will be found along the northern coastline, as well as east and west
High-temperature warnings between 9-13 August:
Red Advisory Alert – San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Santa Lucía de Tirajana
Orange Advisory Alert – Mogán and Tejeda
#GranCanariaWeather: Another heatwave is on the way, with 40ºC+, in the shade, expected
#WeekendTips 9-11 August 2024
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS SAN LORENZO | 31 JULY - 14 AUGUST 🎇
It is the big weekend of festivities in the unique little population centre of San Lorenzo, on the edges of the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities until 24 August 2024.
San Lorenzo, a lovely little village just about 15 minutes from the centre of the capital, is a tranquil place that only gets busy on Sundays with their local farmers market just next to the church.
The Fiestas de San Lorenzo are most famous for their fireworks show, the ‘Fuegos de San Lorenzo’ declared a Festival of Tourism Interest by the Canary Islands’ government in June 2022, and a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest.
This weekend:
Friday 9 August:
05:00 ringing of the church bells and flyers that just goes buum.
21:30 Concerts by ‘Los 600’ and ‘Los Lola’ whilst waiting for the show
01:00 ” Fuegos de San Lorenzo” The big Fireworks Show spectacle and Voladores Volcano 🎆 🎇
463 kilos of gunpowder will fill the sky with colour for half an hour. The great fireworks display will begin at one in the morning when the slopes of the San Lorenzo ravine will be full of spectators from all over the Islands. This year, as a novelty, the show will be broadcast live through the accounts of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Tourism area on Facebook (@LPAVisit) and YouTube (@TurismoLPA).
The big night will also mean road closures during the night!!!
Saturday 10 August:
09:00 The 162nd Livestock Fair and Exhibition next to Centro de Salud (Health Centre)
11:30 the Solemn church service in honour of San Lorenzo,
12:45 The religious procession with the image of the Patron Saint through the streets accompanied by Banda de Música de Teror.
21:30 the Grand Gala of San Lorenzo, during which the distinctions of Mother Mayor will be awarded to Doña Teófila Sánchez González and of Favorite Son to Antonio José Ponce.
Afterward, tribute will be paid to all victims of wars in the world with the traditional lighting of candles.
Sunday 11 August:
08:00-13:30 Farmers’ Market enlivened by music performance at 11:30
12:30 III Meeting of the Papagüevos, the famous big dolls
17:30 Children’s Gala
21:30 Concert by Yeray Rodríguez
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | LPA GROOVE SUMMER | SATURDAY 10 AUGUST 🎶
The Lucky Strokes, D’Local Groove, and Nala Rami will provide the music for the third edition of the LPA Groove Summer. The concerts will be held this Saturday, at the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Doramas Park starting at 19:30.
Admission to this triple musical evening is free 🎶
Performances:
19:30 – NALA RAMI
20:45 – D’LOCAL GROOVE
22:00 – THE LUCKY STROKES
FARO DE MASPALOMAS | GRAN CANARIA ARTISANS' CRAFT FAIR | 9-18 AUGUST
The 17th Gran Canaria Artisans’ Craft Fair “summer south” Faro de Maspalomas, Feria de Artesanía de Gran Canaria opens this Friday.
The artisans fair by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, sets itself once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Faro de Maspalomas Lighthouse.
Open every day from 17:00 to 23:00, and is the perfect opportunity to support and to see works by some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
-Live artisan craft exhibition every day
-Canarian traditional music performances on Friday, 9 August by ‘Parranda la Polvajera’ at 18:30 and on Thursday, 15 August by ‘Araguaney’ at 18:30
MASPALOMAS SUMMER PARTY | 9-11 AUGUST 🎶
22:00-03:00 Live music by Juanfra Toledo, Kilian Viera and Fran Grimon
21:00 Summer movie under the stars with ‘Vaya Vacaciones’, One hell of a holiday (yes, it will be in Spanish)
Don’t forget to bring a beach chair or a blanket to enjoy the movie more comfortable
MASPALOMAS CiNE DE VERANO / SUMMER CINEMA | FRIDAY 9 AUGUST
Summer Cinema…🎦😎 This year Maspalomas once again enjoys outdoor activities. With the collaboration of the culture area of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, there are 3 movie nights to enjoy and the last one will be this Friday 9 August.
Bring a chair, or a blanket and get yourself to the south park, Parque del Sur and the movie “Mavka, guardian of the forest starts at 21:00. (and yes, the movie will be in spanish)
AGAETE | FIESTAS DE LAS NIEVES | 21 JULY - 24 AUGUST 🌿🌿
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria are celebrating their Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 21 July- 24 August 2024.
One of the major symbols of identity for the island of Gran Canaria is, without doubt, the Fiestas de La Rama (4 August) in Agaete. This is the main fiesta for the town, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972..
The festivities also mean special traffic and parking restrictions in the centre of the town, the Villa and Puerto de Nieves.
There will be specific parking areas set up nearby
This weekend’s highlights:
Friday 9 August:
21:30 Night humour with Jaime Marrero and Daniel Calero at Plaza de La Constitución
Saturday 10 August:
19:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering, starting from Explanada parquin Estadio Andrés R. M.
Afterwards Baile de Taifas, traditional canarian music and dancing at Plaza de La Constitución
INGENIO | FIESTAS NTRA. SRA DEL BUEN SUCESO, SAN ROQUE & SAN HARAGÁN | 2-25 AUGUST
Ingenio is celebrating their ‘Fiestas de Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso, San Roque and San Haragán’ between 2-25 August 2024 in Carrizal
The program includes religious acts, among which the pilgrimage offering to Our Lady stands out and the solemn religious function scheduled for the main day of the festivities: August 15.
The rest of the calendar takes us through popular activities with events for young people, adults, and also for children.
The festive program also includes the activities framed in the Fiestas de San Haragán, which will be held in El Burrero
Highlights of events still to come:
Friday 9 August:
22:00-02:00 Noche Joven with Dj. Aythami Campos and Dj Sammyto in Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal
Saturday 10 August:
21:00 “Get Lucky” Concert of the Villa de Ingenio Musical Society in Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal
GET LUCKY is the new proposal that the Symphonic Band of the Musical Society “Villa de Ingenio” brings this year to the Fiestas del Buen Suceso and San Roque. An essential concert for lovers of pop and funk, which we can enjoy on Saturday, August 10, vibrating with the hits of artists such as Duo Lipa, Pink, Pharrell Williams, Maroon 5, Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus or Taylor Swift.
With a carefully selected repertoire, GET LUKY will take us on a musical journey full of energy and emotion, performing songs that have dominated the charts and have become hymns of contemporary music. A must for those who enjoy pop music and want to spend an unforgettable evening to the rhythm of the best songs of recent years.
->Noche música de los 80,S con Dj Ulises Acosta y Línea Dj at Plaza after the concert
Sunday 11 August:
11:00-15:00 Family Day in Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal – children’s entertainment & inflatables. Family show Totó “El Ring”.
at 13:00 Concert with Los 600. Distribution of “free” roscas (for girls and boys, from 12:00 to 14:00 and while supplies last).
Wednesday 14 August: Romería ofrenda
19:00 Rezo del Santo Rosario.
19:30 Eucharist, followed by Romería, pilgrimage offering with 13 carts
Route: Parque Camelot, República Argentina, Núñez de Balboa, Sor Josefa Morales and Plaza del Buen Suceso.
followed by rope dance at plaza and later
23:00 Night of orchestras with “Armonía Show”, “Paco Guedes” and “La Mekánica & Tamarindos” in Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal
00:00 Firework spectacle from the Carrizal Municipal Petanque Field
Thursday 15 August: Feast Day of Señora del Buen Suceso
06:00 Diana Floreada accompanied by “Vitamina Band”
09:00-12:30 Livestock Exhibition Fair on the New Guayadeque fairgrounds
10:00-15:00 Artisanal and agri-food market on Calle Sor Josefa Morales
11:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession through the streets.
Friday 16 August: Fiesta de San Roque
19:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession through the streets
ARUCAS | FIESTORON - MUSIC FESTIVAL | 9-10 AUGUST *** TICKET EVENT
FiestoRON 2024! It’s going to be an absolutely crowded weekend in Arucas between 9-10 August with the 7th edition of one of the best-loved Pop-Rock Festival in the Canary Islands.
Set up at the car park, just next to the emblematic church of Arucas. Pop/Rock Festival in the Canary Islands with concerts, lasting two days, which will host some of the best bands in the Archipelago, together with the most important groups on the national scene, all this in an unmistakable setting, and a surprising atmosphere, with food trucks and drinks and all this which make this event one of the most anticipated of the year.
Entry to the venue set up opens 17:30
There are still some tickets are available HERE! Ticket prices start at 40€/ per day and 50€/both days
ARUCAS | 1st TRADE AND SUSTAINABILITY FAIR "ECO- ARUCAS 2024" | SATURDAY 10 AUGUST
The sustainable spirit of #FiestoRon invades Arucas with the 1st Eco-Arucas 2024 Trade and Sustainability Fair this Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00, coinciding with the second day of FiestoRon Pop-Rock Music Festival
The event seeks to promote sustainable and circular consumption and highlight the importance of local consumption and nearby products.
The fair will have numerous actions aimed at a family audience, with children’s activities, music, and directed workshops and complements one of the most anticipated weekends with the greatest socioeconomic impact in the city of Arucas.
The fair will take place on Calle La Heredad, a pedestrian walkway that is part of the central axis of the historic centre of Arucas and connecting with the Arehucas Distilleries factory, one of the main tourist attractions of the municipality and the north of Gran Canaria, which will also be open to visitors during the day.
The fair is made up of different exhibitors and workshops related to activities such as crafts and commerce in general, gardening, bookstores, gastronomy, recycling, etc.
Musical performances, crafts, children’s entertainment and eco-workshops.
ARINAGA, AGŨIMES | 'UN VERADO AL AIRE LIBRE' | SATURDAY 10 AUGUST
The ‘A Summer in the Open Air’ program fills Arinaga with concerts, workshops and children’s activities that will take place every weekend in August at different venues on Avenida Polizón, Soco Negro, and Avenida de Los Pescadores.
Saturday, 10 August:
at 16:00 in the area of the First Aid Station, on Avenida de Los Pescadores, will host the performance of the singer Rodian.
at 18:00 on that same stage, you can enjoy the music of the band Son Karibe and the soloist Pedro Afonso.
Saturday 17 August:
From 11:00, the action will move to Avenida Polizón. There, ‘Sharing Arinaga’ will take place, one of the most refreshing activities of the program, which will include workshops and inflatable water attractions. In the afternoon, music will once again take centre stage with a performance by La Reina Leona, from 16:00, and concerts by the groups Atacayte, La Clave and La Buena Vibra, from 18:00.
Saturday 24 August:
from 12:00 in the Soco Negro area, the clown Giuseppe Salchichone
Sunday 25 August:
at 16:00, the Ficus area, on Avenida de Los Pescadores, will be the stage for Aníbal el Mago, who will amaze the little ones with his always fun tricks, as a prelude to the later concert by the group Kalima Limón.
Saturday 31 August
at 12:00 Clown “Zapitto” in the Caseta del Muelle area will delight the children with his characteristic circus humour.
from 18:00, attendees will be able to shake their bones with a dance session offered by Agüidance and a musical performance by Kilombo Improvisado.
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF THE VIRGIN | 2-15 AUGUST
Santa Maria de Guía (known for tasty cheeses and honey) is celebrating their Marian Patron Saint’s festivities between 2 August – 15 August 2024.
The Fiestas in honour of the Virgin of Guía take place during the first fortnight in August, with the most important date on the calendar being the 15th.
The morning sees the procession, while in the afternoon, it is the turn for the Battle of the Flowers. The fiestas include a good number of cultural events, the highlight of which are the passacaglias (street parades) featuring “papagüevos” (over-sized Papier–mâché models who are the most visible protagonists of thea festivities), the parade of floats, and the ever popular Battle of the Flowers.
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen and a festive Day in Guía
This year, the festive program includes 11 Papagüevos Parades and, for children, the great show ‘El Payaso Tallarín’, which will be offered by the famous group CantaJuego.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 9 August:
17:30 Children’s games at Plaza Grande
20:30 spectacle “Corazón de Poeta” (Poets’ heart) by Patricia Muñoz at Plaza Grande
23:00 Concerts: Pop-Rock group “Chicas Melodia” and “5 Elementos” at Plaza Grande
Saturday 10 August:
19:45 Papagüevos Parade – front of the church
22:00 Noche Joven at Plaza Grande with music performances by: El Vega, Ledes Díaz, La Mekánica by Tamarindos, Dj Aithamy and Bochinches Línea Dj
Sunday 11 August:
18:30 Papagüevos Parade – front of the church
20:00 “XAYO” Festival of Humour at Plaza Grande ( yep, in spanish)
Still to come before next weekend:
Monday 12 August:
17:30 Children’s games in front of the church
21:00 Concert by the municipal band at Plaza Grande
followed by concert by Son Chaché “Mojo con Toque Cubano” in front of the church
Tuesday 13 August:
22:00 Festive Parade through the street and is followed by the concerts of Los Lola and Dj Ulises Acosta at Plaza Grande
Wednesday 14 August:
19:45 Papagüevos Parade in front of the church
21:00 concert by “La Década Prodigiosa” at Plaza Grande
23:00 Verbena, a festive party at Plaza Grande with Armonía Show, Banda Larga, Dj Alessio, Bochinches Línea Dj
24:00 Firework spectacle
Thursday 15 August: FEAST DAY
10:00 pilgrim’s mass in the church of Santa María de Guía
12:00 Eucharist, followed by religious procession
Route: front of the church – calle Luis Suárez Galván – Calle Canónigo Gordillo – calle Médico Estévez – called Marqués del Muni to Plaza Grande.
18:30 CARRERA DE CINTAS, ribbon race on Calle Marqués del Muni and Médico Estévez
19:30 BATALLA DE FLORES, flower battle on Calle Marqués del Muni and Médico Estévez
21:00 Carlos Baute concert at Plaza Grande
followed by Aseres, Dj Promaster + Verbena Star Music
FIRGAS | FIESTAS SAN ROQUE | 2-23 AUGUST
Patron Saint festivities, fiestas patronales for the municipality of Firgas, in honour of San Roque (St. Roque) take place this year between 2-23 August (main festive days 2-17 August).
This is the oldest festival in the municipality and has deep historical and cultural roots, originating from when locals sought San Roque’s protection from a devastating plague.
In Firgas, devotion to his image cannot be exactly dated, but, even during the life of the convent that once administered there, whose patron was S. Juan de Ortega, the neighbours already considered San Roque their true patron, therefore it is believed that devotion could date back to the initial decades of the 16th century, with the arrival of the first plagues recorded on Gran Canaria, that followed the conquest.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 9 August:
21:00 Election Gala of Princess Afurgad and Prince Doramas with music performances and entertainment at the municipal parking lot
Saturday 10 August:
20:00 Traditional concert by the youth orchestra of the municipality at Plaza de San Roque
22:00 II Festival SanRock Firguense 2024 at the municipal parking lot
Sunday 11 August:
17:00 Traditional Bajada de Carretones, a race down the hill with carts – on Calle El Calvario
21:00 Alba Roben concert at the municipal parking lot
SUMMER 2024 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season on 18 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of the iconic Roque Nublo and Bentayga.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached and provisional access might still be through Párroco D. Luis González Hernández street (La Vaguada entrance might still be temporarily closed).
And a word to the wise, this is a picturesque traditional village, so topless sunbathing may be discouraged.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.