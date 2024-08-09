Well, a gorgeous, warm, August weekend ahead. The biggest firework spectacle on Gran Canaria takes place in the little neighbourhood of San Lorenzo just outside the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. There are also some awesome events in Maspalomas to enjoy, including the Faro de Maspalomas Craft Fair by FEDAC.

It’s the height of summer and so many Patron Saints’ festivities are being celebrated in towns around the island, like in Agaete, Santa Maria de Guía, Ingenio and Firgas. Some of these will have their main Day of festivities next week either on Thursday or Friday so this #weekendtips is extended to include some of those too.

It is good the remember that next Thursday will be a bank holiday throughout Spain, so many will take advantage of the long weekend to enjoy some time on the beaches and in the main tourist areas too.

Not forgetting that one of the biggest Pop-Rock festivals “FiestoRon”, (a ticketed event) happens in Arucas this weekend and a parallel event, the 1st Eco Fair Arucas on Saturday.

Here are just our top #weekendtips and you can find more in our calendar at TheCanaryGuide.com