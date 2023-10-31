The Policía Local carried out static traffic controls in several tourist hotspots in an initiative aimed at ensuring compliance with the General Traffic Regulations, leading to the issuance of several fines mainly to professional drivers of heavy transport vehicles found in violation.

One noteworthy incident involved a discretionary passenger transport bus, registered outside the municipality. It was discovered operating in a central area of Playa del Inglés, picking up passengers and allegedly transporting them to a shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, in the municipality of Mogán. The operation was being conducted without the necessary authorisation or any permits from the town council.

Buses for inter-municipal travel on Gran Canaria typically must obtain proper authorisation from the relevant local authorities and if travelling between different municipalities must comply with specific regulations and requirements. These may include safety standards, insurance, and adherence to routes designated by the respective municipalities.

During the same control operation, agents fined several cargo transport vehicles for exceeding their legally allowed load capacity. In the documentation check for passenger and cargo transport vehicles, a truck was also found without the required transport card. An infringement notice was issued to the driver for inspection by the Laboral Inspectorate.

In response to the need for enhanced traffic safety and stricter adherence to traffic regulations within the tourist resort town, Mayor Marco Aurelio Pérez has instructed the Councillor for Security and Emergencies, Urban Mobility, and Transportation of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana City Council led by José Carlos Álamo Ojeda, who aims to collaborate with the head of municipal agents in reviving and activating the Local Police Transport Unit. This unit plays a crucial role in overseeing and regulating transport activities within the municipality.