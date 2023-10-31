Santa Brígida is celebrating Finaos Night, a popular festival that takes place on All Saints’ Eve, October 31, and whose origin dates back to the times in which daily life was intricately linked to the land and pastoralism, and families shared stories of departed loved ones.

Finaos festival was recovered in the municipality in 1999 with the aim of preserving the memory and identity of the place, in contrast to foreign influences such as Halloween. A celebration that continues to be possible thanks to the commitment and effort of the neighbourhood and sociocultural associations of the town, as well as local winegrowers.

The events scheduled will begin around 17:00 and will last until midnight around the town centre. In the municipal park, the party will end at 01:00.

Children’s workshops:

The Children’s Workshops will open the day at 17:00 in the Youth Space, where boys and girls will enjoy Makeup and Costumes activities.

‘Noche de Bodas‘: ‘Wedding Night ‘:

In two sessions (at 19:30 and 20:30), a theatrical route along Calle Calvario will take place under the direction of Gustavo Mendoza and Pessada Producciones. Four actors will perform a version of Lorca’s ‘Blood Wedding’, a play that explores universal themes such as love, passion, tradition, and violence, and which takes place in a rural environment in which two feuding families agree to a wedding between their children to end the long dispute.

‘Wedding Night’ will be staged in a third showing in the Municipal Park at 21:30.

Parades:

A street parade with a music band will run through the streets of the town’s historic centre starting at 20:00 livening up the night.

Labyrinth of Terror:

The plan full of terror where the protagonists will be young people between 18 and 30 years of age. Entry to the labyrinth is free and spirits will torment you along the way.

Bring your spookiest costume, the best ones will get a prize. So, get ready for a terrifying experience! The meeting, organised by Gran Canaria Joven, starts at 20:00 in the Plaza de la Iglesia.

Horror Cinema:

The fear of the unknown and inexplicable is the central element of this cinematographic event. At 20:30, the Cultural Center of the Village will host a day of horror films, a genre that uses the atmosphere of this date to screen films that explore the macabre, the supernatural and the deepest fears of human beings.

At 22:30, a second Horror Film screening will take place.

Roasted Chestnuts :

Starting at 21:00, the associations will have already prepared their facilities in different tents in the Municipal Park, where the municipal stalls and warehouses will be located.

Throughout the night, 500 kilos of roasted chestnuts, 500 corns and about 50 kilos of walnuts will be offered free of charge, and apples, anise, and typical pastries will be distributed. Of course, there will be no shortage of wine, a representative symbol of the municipality, along with other local delicacies.

Storytelling:

This ancient tradition that continues to be relevant today, in which oral narrators honor the deceased and play a fundamental role in the transmission of stories, will travel down Calle Calvario Street starting at 21:30.

Folk performances :

At 22:00 folkloric performances in the Municipal Park, to enjoy cultural traditions in a pleasant, open-air environment.