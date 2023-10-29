If you are in the capital today, look up! At midday this Sunday, a commemoration event for the 110th anniversary of Aviation in the Canary Islands will take place at Las Canteras beach. The event, organised by the Aerial Command of the Canary Islands, features the remarkable Patrulla Águila and the Acrobatic Parachuting patrols of the Air and Space Army putting on a show for all below.
The activities kicked off on October 27th with a conference entitled “Patrulla Águila” by team leader Commander José Javier Sánchez Martín followed by personal appearances at El Corte Inglés and a concert at Saulo Torón Square last night.
The main event takes place today October 29th at 12:00 noon on Las Canteras Beach, featuring an aerial display by both the Patrulla Águila and the Acrobatic Parachuting Patrol of the Air and Space Army.