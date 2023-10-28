Starting from this Sunday through to Thursday, with the exception of Tuesday ahead of the national bank holiday on Wednesday, the Cabildo de Gran Canaria will close the GC-1 road that connects Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with Mogán, every night, passing through the municipalities of Telde and Ingenio for road surface rehabilitation.

The closures will take place between 22:00 and 6:00 and will affect three sections between kilometre points 18.600 and 19.100 in the southbound direction, and from 20.750 to 18, and from 17.300 to 11.200 in the northbound direction towards Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The closures will be implemented in stages as the resurfacing work progresses, and various detours have been established to minimize inconvenience. However, it’s worth noting that the closure of this main road connecting the north and south of the island has previously caused traffic delays, even during nighttime. Therefore, the Department of Public Works of the Cabildo advises exercising “maximum caution and paying close attention to signage” to avoid incidents during the duration of the work.

As for alternative routes, for the first closed section, the detour will be located at exit 18 of Las Puntillas junction with GC-191. In the second section, it’s established at exit 23 of Cruce de Arinaga towards Calle Paleta and GC-191. Finally, the closure of the highway in Telde will require vehicles to navigate through the construction area using exit 12, which connects to Salinetas, allowing them to rejoin the GC-1 via the coastal road.

This operation is part of Lot 1 of the road surface rehabilitation project for the road network and heritage facilities of Gran Canaria’s Cabildo. The total budget for this project is €8,522,787.88, with the work in the coming days estimated to cost around €150,000.

Specifically, the tasks involve milling the existing surface and then applying a five-centimetre thick layer of new bituminous mixture, followed by reapplying the road’s horizontal markings. The work will continue next weekend on other sections of this highway, affecting municipalities such as Mogán and other southern locations on the island.