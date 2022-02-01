The town councillor informed the company responsible that they are required to restart activities as soon as possible, with the sole objective of continuing with the services that should be available to the general public. Henríquez Quintana emphasised “the importance for our municipality and our inhabitants that the service is reestablished, we have been working hard with the aim of restarting it with legal and stable guarantees, without losing the commitment so that it continues to be good for the municipal coffers”.

For her part, Mayor “Conchi” Narváez, said that “this is a very important service for our beaches, for our tourists, who are the primary users of umbrellas and sun beds.” In addition, Narváez wanted to emphasise “the importance of removing the 41 workers from ERTE, who had been working in the service”