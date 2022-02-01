On the south of Gran Canaria the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Town Council, this Monday, through Samuel Henríquez Quintana’s Department of Cleaning and Attention to Coastal Maintenance, requested that sun beds and umbrellas services in Playa del Inglés and Maspalomas be restarted once more, having been suspended since March 14, 2020 as a result of the global COViD-19 pandemic.
The town councillor informed the company responsible that they are required to restart activities as soon as possible, with the sole objective of continuing with the services that should be available to the general public. Henríquez Quintana emphasised “the importance for our municipality and our inhabitants that the service is reestablished, we have been working hard with the aim of restarting it with legal and stable guarantees, without losing the commitment so that it continues to be good for the municipal coffers”.
For her part, Mayor “Conchi” Narváez, said that “this is a very important service for our beaches, for our tourists, who are the primary users of umbrellas and sun beds.” In addition, Narváez wanted to emphasise “the importance of removing the 41 workers from ERTE, who had been working in the service”
It is reported that a Telde company is being paid €90,000 for the recycling and deep cleaning of the beach furniture,
There have been a number of difficulties regarding the company tasked with the job as they have been working without a proper contract since 2013, meaning there has been a process of regularisation to be gone through while this government group tries to square the circle of contractors under previous administrations.
The town hall have also announced this Tuesday that the San Fernando Agricultural Market with resume once again, next Sunday February 6
Trackbacks/Pingbacks