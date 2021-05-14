The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 14-16 May 2021 – We’re Back!

SATURDAY, 15 MAY, EL TABLERO

CRAFT AND AGRICULTURAL MARKET

Gran Canaria’s southern residential neighbourhoods of El Tablero, which grew up around the tomato plantations of old, on the other side of the GC-1 from Sonnenland and Maspalomas, are celebrating a very special edition of their main patronal saints’ celebration in honour of the Holy Trinity. The current health situation allows some events to be held in public venues where the capacity can be controlled. This annual celebration is usually the first major summer fiesta to start the season, and though likely to be a touch more subdued than usual should still contain most of the primary elements that make this such a must see event for anyone on the south looking for a little cultural tradition.

There is a Craft Fair and Agricultural Market at the public square of El Tablero on Saturday starting from 10:00.

On the same day you can also donate food in the public square in front of the image of the Holy Trinity, from 10:00 -14:00 or starting from 18:00, at one of the 13 decorated crosses that adorn the streets of the neighbourhood. The food will be collected by participating NGOs and delivered before the image of the Holy Trinity. a chance to really show some solidarity with those locals who are struggling more than most in these strange times.

In the evening there will be a firework show at 22:00 to finish the day.