• 9-11 SEPTEMBER, LA ALDEA

• FIESTAS PATRONALES EN HONOR A SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTiNO

This is the main weekend of festivities in La Aldea de San Nicolás, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino until 17th of September 2022. The most popular events take place over coming days including the livestock fair, Bajada de La Rama, the Romería and El Charco. It is going to be a very busy weekend in the westernmost municipality of Gran Canaria.

FRIDAY 9 SEPTEMBER :

There is a livestock fair from 10:30 on Avenida de San Nicolás featuring goats, sheep, donkeys, horses, dogs and then some, accompanied by local products, children’s activities and Canarian music.

Bajada de La Rama, lowering of the branch at 17:00 from Almacén de Los Picos, a pre-hispanic peculiarity handed down from the Canarian aborigines, who came from the mountains to the sea carrying tree branches, in summer and times of drought, to pray for rain. This will be followed by a late night party from 23:30 with the orchestra Armonía Show and Star Music at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario. A Fireworks exhibition will be at midnight at the back of the football field.

SATURDAY 10 SEPTEMBER, DÍA DE SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTINO

Diana Floreada in the morning from 6:30 on the streets of the municipality. There is a mass and a blessing at 07:00 at the Parish of San Nicolás. at 11:00 Eucharist at the Parish of San Nicolás followed by a procession from the Parish.

The Romería Ofrenda a San Nicolás de Tolentino, pilgrimage offering in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino at 18:00 from Almacén de Los Picos. Baile de Cuerdas (dancing) and music at 22:30 at La Alameda and a popular party with orchestras at 23:30 at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario.

SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER, DÍA DE EL CHARCO

At 09:00 people start to gather at La Alameda and at 10:00 walk towards the famous El Charco. Dancing and music by the harbour from the Banda de Agaete at 12:00, and a meeting of music groups from 14:00 at the Parque Rubén Díaz.

Pesca de La Lisa “El Charco” starts at 17:00. At the cry of YA! “Now!” and with the firing of a rocket flare into the air, thousands of people carrying baskets will all enter the large brackish pond by this beautiful cobble beach, to try and catch themselves a slippery, spiny loach fish with their bare hands. A spectacle in itself.

Later that evening the El Charco- gala at 21:00 will be held at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario.