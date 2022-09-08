As the summer comes to a close, it has been an important week already on Gran Canaria with the main September celebration of the island’s Patron Saint taking place in Teror, and Thursday being a bank holiday on the island, in honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino, Our Lady of the Pine. This weekend will see more big, popular celebrations taking place, and particularly busy in the westernmost municipality of Gran Canaria, La Aldea, with their own Patron Saint’s festivities.
There are also patron festivities taking place also in San Mateo and Tejeda, among others. TEMUDAS, the Theatre, Music and Dance Festival continues in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with multiple free performances to see. The little farmers’ market, set up in the tourist enclave of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, is back again after the summer break this Sunday.
AEMET, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency is predicting highs of 31º in the southern tourist areas and a gorgeous weekend is forecast for La Aldea, with daytime highs of 30º in the shade expected. The capital, and the north of the island, will see some cloud cover, with temperatures expected to reach at least 27º for the weekend. Current predictions for the whole island puts temperatures over 25º, not too bad for September or any type of adventure.
• 9-11 SEPTEMBER, LA ALDEA
• FIESTAS PATRONALES EN HONOR A SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTiNO
This is the main weekend of festivities in La Aldea de San Nicolás, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino until 17th of September 2022. The most popular events take place over coming days including the livestock fair, Bajada de La Rama, the Romería and El Charco. It is going to be a very busy weekend in the westernmost municipality of Gran Canaria.
FRIDAY 9 SEPTEMBER:
There is a livestock fair from 10:30 on Avenida de San Nicolás featuring goats, sheep, donkeys, horses, dogs and then some, accompanied by local products, children’s activities and Canarian music.
Bajada de La Rama, lowering of the branch at 17:00 from Almacén de Los Picos, a pre-hispanic peculiarity handed down from the Canarian aborigines, who came from the mountains to the sea carrying tree branches, in summer and times of drought, to pray for rain. This will be followed by a late night party from 23:30 with the orchestra Armonía Show and Star Music at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario. A Fireworks exhibition will be at midnight at the back of the football field.
SATURDAY 10 SEPTEMBER, DÍA DE SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTINO
Diana Floreada in the morning from 6:30 on the streets of the municipality. There is a mass and a blessing at 07:00 at the Parish of San Nicolás. at 11:00 Eucharist at the Parish of San Nicolás followed by a procession from the Parish.
The Romería Ofrenda a San Nicolás de Tolentino, pilgrimage offering in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino at 18:00 from Almacén de Los Picos. Baile de Cuerdas (dancing) and music at 22:30 at La Alameda and a popular party with orchestras at 23:30 at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario.
SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER, DÍA DE EL CHARCO
At 09:00 people start to gather at La Alameda and at 10:00 walk towards the famous El Charco. Dancing and music by the harbour from the Banda de Agaete at 12:00, and a meeting of music groups from 14:00 at the Parque Rubén Díaz.
Pesca de La Lisa “El Charco” starts at 17:00. At the cry of YA! “Now!” and with the firing of a rocket flare into the air, thousands of people carrying baskets will all enter the large brackish pond by this beautiful cobble beach, to try and catch themselves a slippery, spiny loach fish with their bare hands. A spectacle in itself.
Later that evening the El Charco- gala at 21:00 will be held at Plaza Proyecto Desarrollo Comunitario.
• 9-11 SEPTEMBER, TEROR
• FIESTAS DEL PINO 2022
Teror continue celebrating ‘Fiestas del Pino’ in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria until 19th September.
On Friday there is a concert by Antoñito Molina and Bombai at 21:00 at Plaza de Sintes
On Saturday, the 33rd Teresa de Bolívar Encounter, “Libres” (Voces de Mujer) music spectacle show at 21:00 at Plaza de Sintes
and later, verbena de las Marías at 23:00 at Plaza de Sintes (a festive street party)
Sunday is Día de las Marías, Mary’s Day. Patronal festivity of Villa de Teror.
Verbena del Solajero with DJ Promaster and the Star Music orchestra at 14:00 on Alameda Pío XII
Eucharist at 19:00, followed by the procession of Marías (Calle Real de la Plaza) and fireworks display during the procession, when passing Muro Nuevo.
♦ 10-11 SEPTEMBER, SAN MATEO
♦ FIESTAS PATRONALES DE SAN MATEO
The lovely mountain market town of Vega de San Mateo celebrate their patronal festivities in honour of the Apostle Saint Matthew between 2 September – 15 October 2022. The weekend is always an awesome time to visit San Mateo as the traditional weekend market takes place from Friday to Sunday. Only a short stroll away from the market, is the beautiful church and the cobbled streets surrounding it.
On Saturday, there is a family day with traditional games from 11:30 at the new Plaza de la Solidaridad, including a Canarian wrestling exhibition and at 12:30 the magician Aníbal at the same plaza. Fun cart race at 16:00 and a concert by José Vélez at 21:00 at Plaza de la Solidaridad. (and of course, the weekly weekend market is happening at the same time)
On Sunday, Dancing at 11:00 at Plaza del Mercado. Later in the evening, the election of the Romeros couple at 19:00 at Plaza de la Solidaridad and a music performance by Yeray Rodríguez at 20:00.
“Local bus is always a good road trip option. From Playa de Mogán and Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria area you can take the fast bus 91 to San Telmo station in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and then change to 303 to San Mateo (same bus station). If there is a good connection it will take just over 2 hours to get to San Mateo and at the same time enjoy some amazing views along the way.”
♦ 10-11 SEPTEMBER; TEJEDA
♦ FIESTAS DEL SOCORRO 2022
The Fiestas of the Virgen del Socorro, the patron of Tejeda is held in September. Her image is venerated in the church, which has been named after Her. This is a gorgeous time to visit, what is officially designated, one of the most beautiful villages in Spain.
On Saturday:-Cattle Fair from 10:00 (down from the petrol station)
-Humour show for the whole family at 17:00 at Plaza del Socorro.
-Tribute concert to Juan Luis Guerra at 21:00 Plaza del Aparcamiento
-Street party at 23:00 with Armonía Show and Star Music at Plaza del Socorro.
On Sunday:
-Diana Floreada at 07:30
-Church service at 11:30, followed by a religious procession in honour of the patron saint, accompanied by the Light Infantry Regiment “Canarias 50′.
-Reciclean – environmental education spectacle at 17:30 on Plaza del Socorro.
-Concert by La Pili ‘Hilo Rojo’ at 21:00 Plaza del Socorro.
• 10-11 SEPTEMBER, LA GARITA IN TELDE
• FIESTAS PATRONALES LA GARITA 2022
The seaside neighbourhood of La Garita in the municipality of Telde are celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, Sacred Heart of Jesus until this Sunday.
On Saturday, Romería, the pilgrimage offering starting at 20:00
Route: from the tip of Las Salinas – Avenida Las Delicias – Calle Amapola – turning to Calle Azahar Pascua – Orquídea – Crisantemo – Church
at 23:00 Festive street party, verbena
Sunday 11 September, Water and Salt Festival at 12:00 in Plaza de La Garita (front of the church) and later at 19:00 end of festivities.
• 10 SEPTEMBER, AGÜIMES
• FIESTAS DEL PINO 2022 – PLAYA DE ARINAGA
The neighbourhood of Playa de Arinaga in the municipality of Agüimes has been celebrating their most important and traditional festivities, The Pine Festival, since 21 August and the fiestas will come to an end this Saturday.
On Saturday: “Festival Mareas Vivas”, a day for teenagers and young adults with a multitude of activities, exhibitions, beach cleaning, kayaks and a lot of music throughout the day.
Water slides between 11:00-14:00 and 16:00-20:00.
Different music performances: Línea DJ at 12:00, Qué Chimba at 17:00, Guagua band at 18:30 and Mel Omana at 21:00. Evening will continue with more music at the plaza at 22:30 with Iva Dive, Chedey García and Ismael Casimiro.
“The beach of Arinaga, for the sixth consecutive summer, got its blue flag in July this year, in recognition of its magnificent conditions for bathing, for the quality and cleanliness of its waters and for the services that it has available.”
• SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
• ECO MERCADO BY ORGANIC MEETING POINT
Another edition of Eco Market by Organic Meeting Point this Sunday in Las Palmas in Tao Club & Gardens. This is the perfect chance to get to know some of the local natural brands and small businesses committed to health and the environment on the island.
This healthy and sustainable lifestyle market between 11:00-18:00, presents exhibitors of fresh and seasonal vegetables and fruits, artisans, designers of sustainable fashion, cosmetics, designer jewellery, crafts and much more
“Eco Mercado takes place second Sunday of every month.”
REGULAR MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, The little farmers’ and Artisan market of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is back in business for the winter season. The biweekly “Mercado Agrícola y Artesanal” is held in the urban park between 08:30 – 14:30.
• SATURDAY 10 SEPTEMBER, VECINDARIO
• MERCADO AGRÍCOLA DE VECINDARIO
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this much loved urban neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
• 9-11 SEPTEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
• TEMUDAS 2022
This is the second weekend of Temudas, the 26th edition of the Theatre, Music and Dance Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. There is a wide range of extraordinary performances and concerts to enjoy both free and tickeded, held at different points in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
This cultural explosion in the capital involves 41 performance companies participating, added to which there are numerous concerts by the Municipal Symphonic Band and the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra.
See the full program and get your tickets HERE for any performance or concert with an admission fee.
Tickets: €8 general and €3 for family shows. Philharmonic orchestra concert on 17 September €12
‘Entrada libre hasta completar aforo’ – Entrance is free until seating capacity is reached.
HERE ARE ALL THE FREE PERFORMANCES AND CONCERTS TO ENJOY THIS WEEKEND :
– at 18:00 in Alfredo Kraus Auditorium (Atlantic hall) – Claroscuro Teatro, “Donde van los Cuentos”. (Spain, Bacelona) España (Barcelona). Puppets, masks and music. 45 minutes. A futuristic dystopia for puppets, masks, pop-up books and electronic music.
– at 19:00 in Plaza de la Música (stage B) – Luciérnagas Theatre, “400,001 Million Starts”. (Spain, Madrid). Clown. 50 minutes. A tender and powerful story about friendship and the things that unite us, narrated through the poetics and magic of the clown and aerial acrobatics on canvas.
-at 20:00 in Plaza de la Música (stage C) – Rolabola, “Rock Cirk”. (Spain, Malaga). Circus. 55 minutes. A circus extravaganza spiced with electric guitar plucks, wacky drum rolls and ungainly flig
-at 21:30 in Plaza de la Música (stage A) – Chisgarabís Productions, “Ethos”. (Spain, Madrid). Circus. 50 minutes. A circus show that takes place in a dystopian and absurd world set in the baroque
-at 21:00 in Mirador Las Olas (just next to Plaza de la Música) – Mireia Miracle Company, “Dreams”. (Spain, Madrid). Clown and contemporary urban dance. 60 minutes. A plastic, pictorial, musical, urban, comic and irreverent work
-at 23:00 Facade (stage A) – Ferrer &Weidmann, “Nada”. Spain (Murcia and Valencia) . Theater, vertical dance and mapping. 30 minutes. A show that delves into the experience of emigration
ON SATURDAY:
-at 23:00 Facade stage A – Ferrer &Weidmann, “Nada”. Spain (Murcia and Valencia). Theater, vertical dance and mapping. 30 minutes. A show that delves into the experience of emigration.
-at 12:00 and 19:00 in Plaza de la Música (stage C) – Mireia Miracle Company, “Rojo. (Spain, Madrid). Clown. 60 minutes. A clown show, interaction with the public, dance and humor, committed to a universal language without words.
-at 12:00, 18:00 and 20:00 Alfredo Kraus Auditorium (Atlantic Hall) – Zero in conduct, “Trashhh!!!”. Barcelona, Spain). Object theater. 30 minutes. A show that highlights a beautiful implicit message: magic is even in the things that people throw away.
-at 13:00 and 19:00 in Midaror Las Olas – Inc. Mar Gómez, “La vie en rose”. (Barcelona, Spain). Gestural theatre, dance and clown. 35 minutes. A story of love, greed and destruction.
-at 20:00 in Plaza de la Música (stage B) – Nino Costoya, “Maetros de la guitarra fingerstyle Vol 2 & 1”. (Spain (Alicante). Music. 70 minutes. A show that incorporates two guitars played simultaneously by a single performer
-at 21:00 in Plaza de la Música (stage A) – La Unexpected Productions, “Rats, a very unhygienic comedy”. (Spain, Canary Islands). black comedy 75 minutes. A show that parodies today’s society
9-11 SEPTEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
“LPA MOTOWN”
These gigs are part of another program of “LPA En vivo”, a project to boost the cultural offer in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria venues and support artists
FRIDAY AT 22:00 DIEGO LEÓN @ MOTOWN BAR CERVERECIA IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Motown, the friendly bar. Nice atmosphere and music from de 60, 70 y 80 (back to our roots).
Food and nice cold internacional beers, cocktails and drinks.
SATURDAY AT 21:00 STARDUST @ IMAGINARIO Drinks and Music
Imaginario is a Live Music Bar where you can enjoy live concerts,craft beers and cocktails.
SUNDAY AT 22:00 JOSÉ RODRÍGUEZ Y TONY TOBIO @ TALLERES PALERMO
Talleres Palermo is an event space, Coworking, Polonium209 Brocante and Bar during the weekends.
MULLIGAN’S
Mulligan’s, the lively Gastro Bar in Playa del Inglés. Live music every night, great food, and a wide selection of beers.
Open every day from 09:00 to 01:30.
On Friday: The Misfits
On Saturday: The Champions
Sunday: Hits 4 Life
BARBACOA SHOW BAR IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Don’t forget SUNDAY FUNDAY
~ 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 (𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝗽𝗺)
~ 𝗣𝗼𝗽-𝘂𝗽 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽𝘀
~ 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄
~ 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗹𝗲
~ 𝗕𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗼
~ 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗞𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸
… 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲!
KELLY MARLOW @ SHAMROCK BAR IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Saturday and Sunday in Shamrock bar at 22:30
Open to the public.