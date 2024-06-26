Jump to #WeekendTips
A wonderful last weekend of June on Gran Canaria. It is the main Fataga Apricot festival weekend, in a picturesque village a short mountain drive inland from the beaches of Maspalomas; or you could experience the re-enactment of the historic Battle of El Batán, in Santa Brigida. Coming up as well are the last days of the Foundational festivities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria as well as patron saints’ festivities including romerías and religious processions in different corners of Gran Canaria.
The summer months of July to September have some of the most popular celebrations and the biggest traditional festivities and ‘romería‘ pilgrimage offerings, on Gran Canaria. In July, we have the Virgen del Carmen festivities in multiple coastal locations, there are patron saints’ festivities in the names of Santiago the Apóstol in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana and then there’s the much anticipated Maspalomas Soul Festival in the middle of the month.
The hugely popular La Rama is held in Agaete each August. The Fiestas del Pino, for the main patron saint of Gran Canaria and the Fiesta del Charco, in La Aldea, are all to look forward to in September, just to name a few of the biggest. Not forgetting the wealth of other music festivals and concerts on offer as summertime on Gran Canaria goes into full swing.
Upcoming events:
1-30 July • 542º Fiestas Mayores de Santiago – Gáldar (19-24 July)
4 July • Granca Live Fest – headliner Robbie Williams *ticketed event*
5 July • Granca Live Fest – Headliner Black Eyed Pea *ticketed event*
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
6-28 July • Fiestas del Carmen La Isleta, LPA
12-21 July • Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín
12-21 July • Fiesta del Agua in Teror
16 July -4 August • Fiestas del Carmen Playa de Mogán
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
30 August – 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol
Tuesday 16 July • Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
Monday 5 August • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete – Día posterior a la Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita
In general, a lovely weekend forecast ahead. Sunny and warm in the southern parts of the island though the north could be overcast with some occasional sunshine. Some evening showers are likely up in the north during Saturday and Sunday.
Highs will reach 30°C in the shade during the day in the southern tourist enclaves and stay around 24-25°C across the rest of the island.
Friday: In the north, cloudy tending to cloudy intervals during the morning, with wide clearings in the afternoon, with a low probability of weak, occasional, and scattered rains, especially in the midlands and during the first half of the day. On summits and other areas, slightly cloudy or clear, with some cloudy intervals in the early and late hours in the east and in the morning in the south.
Temperatures with few changes. Moderate wind from the northeast, being generally strong on southeast and west slopes, especially in the second half of the day, and with light intervals on summits. The predominance of breezes on southwest coasts.
Saturday: Cloudy in the north and northeast. In the rest, a bit cloudy or clear. Minimum temperatures without changes. Maximums without changes or slightly rising in the southern half and high areas. Moderate wind from the northeast, strong in the extreme west and southeast slope, where very strong gusts are not ruled out, mainly during the second half of the day.
Predominance of breezes on southwest coasts.
Sunday: Predominance of cloudy skies in the north of the island. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Low probability of weak and occasional rains in the north of the island, more likely during the first half of the day. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures with a slight decrease.
Moderate wind from the northeast, occasionally strong on southeast and northwest slopes. Breezes on the southwest coasts of the mountainous islands.
FATAGA | APRICOT FESTIVAL 2024
The most Canarian, picturesque little village of Fataga, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, is just 25 minutes drive inland from Maspalomas.
They have been celebrating their, Fiestas del Albaricoque, apricot festival, which comes to an end this weekend with their Romería and the ‘Fataga Me Gusta‘ market.
Program:
On Friday Día de Vecino starts at 21:00 with performances by Santa Lucía dance group and Canarian music group El Draquillo
On Saturday evening, the Gran Romería pilgrimage offering processes through the streets of this most beautiful little mountain village.
Starting at 19:00 from the cemetery, heading towards Plaza de Fataga, with Canarian folk dancing and music, traditional costumes, and carts full of offerings. In the main church square, a Verbena, street party into the early hours of Sunday morning, enlivened by Acuarela and Latin Sound
at 20:00 End of festivities concert by 3D Parrande and Pili & Los Cometas
SANTA BRÍGIDA | HISTORICAL REENACTMENT OF THE BATTLE OF BATÁN | 29-30 JUNE
Santa Brigida 2024 – the 425º Anniversary conmemorating the Batalla del Batán
Under the name ‘Battle of Batán. Santa Brígida, land of braves’, the Town Council of the Villa de Santa Brígida has scheduled a series of events to commemorate the 425th anniversary of one the most important achievements in the military history of the Canary Islands. An episode of heroic resistance by the island inhabitants, colonists and natives, against foreign invading forces, at El Batán, the scene of a bloody standoff that took place on 3 July, 1599.
El Batán in 1599, witnessed the burgeoning population of the island, including Canarios and Castilian settlers, supported by just a handful of militiamen, fighting alongside the military authorities of the time, to repel an attack by the Dutch fleet, commanded by Vice-Admiral Pieter Van der Does, known more as a pirate around these parts.
The 6th edition of this Historical Reenactment of the Battle of El Batán is held in the Finca El Galeón, an infrastructure for public use in the municipality of Santa Brígida.
A festive atmosphere will make an interpretative show of what life was like at the end of the 16th century on Gran Canaria by Adhica association.
Anyone can participate, either as a spectator or as an extra, wearing period costumes, and demonstrating livelihoods and music of the time. Members of the public can visit the camp, where an exhibition of historical clothes, renaissance dancing and micro scenes will educate and surprise. There is a place to have a picnic as well as gastronomy on offer. Experience small fragments of what happened in the victory over the Dutch invasion force.
🗓️ Saturday, June 29 (Finca El Galeón)
10:15 Walk through Santa Brígida
11:00 Opening of the camp
11:15 A prayer for the wounded and that the island does not fall into heretical hands
11:30 Weapons and armor of the time
11:45 Field hospital: the surgeon-barber will care for the wounded.
12:30 Canarian Romanceros: Cantar de Dramas
12:45 Washerwomen
13:00 ‘Stories of the invasion’, by Alex Hansen Machín
13:30 Food and drinks in the Renaissance
Closing the camp from 14:00-16:00
16:00 Opening of the camp again
16:15 Hospitalito: care for the wounded
16:30 Weapons and armor
17:00 Canarian stick fighting demonstration
17:30 Dances and Renaissance dance workshop for everyone
Closing the camp at 18:30
🗓️ Sunday, June 30 (Finca El Galeón)
10:15 Walk through Santa Brígida
11:00 Opening of the camp
11:15 Prayer for the wounded and that the island does not fall into heretical hands
11:30 Weapons and armor of the time
11:45 Field hospital: care for the wounded
12:00 ‘Stories’ of the invasion’, by Alex Hansen Machín
12:30 Washerwomen
12:45 Dances and Renaissance dance workshop for everyone
Closing the camp at 14:00
Saturday 29 June:
Theatrical performance of ‘The Battle of Batán ‘
- Time: 21:00
- Place: from Calle Tenderete to the Plaza de la Iglesia.
- Description: Play written by Luis O’Malley, directed by Raguel Santana and performed by the students of the Santa Brígida Theater Workshop .
546º LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA FOUNDATIONAL FESTIVITIES | CLOSING WEEKEND
The capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has been celebrating the 546th foundational festivities for Spain’s first colonial Atlantic City. The celebrations will conclude this weekend.
From its origins on June 24th 1478, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of concerts, cultural activities and open-air shows in and around Vegueta, the old quarter, with festivities completed every Midsummer’s Night (on the feast day of St. John The Baptist) the eve of the city’s Birthday; with an impressive display of fireworks on Las Canteras Beach. Locals and visitors gather by the thousands along the promenades to enjoy the show and the cheerful ambiance, a unique attraction for visitors who stay in the city during this time of year.
Free events this weekend:
Friday 28 June:
at 19:30 LGTBIQ march from Mesa y López to Parque del Estadio Insular
at 22:00 Proud City Concert at Parque del Estadio Insular
Sunday 30 June:
12:00-18:00 Holi Party at Plaza de Canarias. Limited capacity
MORE EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
IDOL & COMIC FEST 2024 | CC LA BALLENA | 27-29 JUNE
The shopping centre La Ballena is hosting Idol & Comic fest from Thursday to Saturday with over 40 activities and workshops, 10 commercial stands, 35 artists stands, an arcade area, test over 20 table games, and visits of special characters.
FRIENDS MARKET | HOTEL NH IMPERIAL | 29-30 JUNE
Artisans, art, beauty, complements, cosmetics, book, fashion and more with Friends Market this Saturday and Sunday in Hotel NH Imperial. The market is open on Saturday from 16:00-21:00 and on Sunday 10-11-20:00. Open to public
FIESTAS SAN PEDRO APÓSTOL | LA ISLETA | 26-29 JUNE
The neighbourhood of La Isleta is celebrating festivities in honour of St. Peter the Apostle this weekend.
Friday 28 June:
at 20:00 Lively street procession with music band Archipiélago.
Route: Tomagán ( parish of San Pedro) – Bentayga, Inés Chemida, Adargome, Luján Pérez, Coronel Rocha, Plaza Pepe el Limpiabotas, Rpdrígo de Manrique, Agustín Ramos, Bentagache, Aguatone, Valsendero and back to Timagán.
at 21:00 Artistic Night with Sevillian dance and Pedro Daktari on Calle Timagán
Saturday 29 June:
11:00-13:00 Children’s activities
at 21:00 Night of Music with Parrande Vecinod Unidos and singer Manu Ortega
at 22:30 fireworks
JULIAN MARLEY CONCERT | SUNDAY 30 JUNE | SALA ALBOROTO | **ticket event**
Get ready to groove to the rhythm of reggae as 2024 Grammy Award Winner Julian Marley & the Uprising take the stage in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Sunday, 30 June 2024
Julián Ricardo Marley, known in the artistic world as Julian Marley or Juju Marley, is a reggae singer, musician, composer and producer. He is also known to be a great philanthropist and humanist of Jamaican-British nationality. He was born on June 4, 1975, in London, England. Julián is the son of the famous reggae performer, Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder. Julián won the 2024 Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category with the album “Colours of Royal” and follows in his father’s footsteps, as he is a devout Rastafarian.
Time: at 20:00
Where: Sala Alboroto, Calle Remedios, 10 35002, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Tickets: HERE! (€30)
SAN MATEO | COLLECTABLES FAIR | SATURDAY 29 JUNE
The 7th Collectables Fair, by ‘Feria del Coleccionismo de Gran Canaria’ in San Mateo this Saturday, 29 June 2024.
There are stands dedicated to the world of collecting, both companies related to collecting, as well as private collectors. It is also a place for non-collectors to visit a curious fair of various types of collected objects, which bring back memories of childhood, as well as echoing into the future.
The fair will be open from 10:00 to 19:00 in Plaza de la Solidaridad and you can see various types of collections such as: philatelics (stamp collections), numismatics (coins & medals), toys, key rings, coca cola paraphernalia, Star Wars memorabilia, film props, autographs, kinder toys, old portable nintendo consoles, currency, tin toys, figures, marine and antique items, militaria and many other items of rare objet d’art…
🎪🤹🏻 Also on Saturday, multiple activities are planned for children in the Alameda de Santa Ana starting at 12:00. This is a solidarity events “Smile at Life” “SONRÍELE A LA VIDA led by Proyecto Ancor
🌽🫑 It’s also the perfect opportunity to enjoy the traditional weekend market that takes place from Friday to Sunday. Only a short stroll away from the market, is the beautiful church and the cobbled streets surrounding it.
“Local bus is always a good road trip option. From Playa de Mogán and Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria area, you can take the fast bus 91 to San Telmo station in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and then change to 303 to San Mateo (same bus station). If there is a good connection it will take just over 2 hours to get to San Mateo and at the same time enjoy some amazing views along the way.”
VALLE DE AGAETE | FIESTAS SAN PEDRO APÓSTOL | MAIN WEEKEND
The Agaete Valley is decked out to celebrate this weekend the main events in honour of St. Peter the Apostle. The main events began on Thursday, June 27 at 22:00 with the farewell of the pilgrims in San Pedro Square.
Friday 28 June:
at 10:00 “the search for La Rama” from the Plaza de San Pedro with the Guiniguada band
at 10:30 Bajada de La Rama, “Lowering the branches” from Era del Molino to Plaza de San Pedro with Papahuevos (big paper-mache dolls) and the Guayedra and Agaete Bands.
at 22:00 Retreat at Plaza de San Pedro with the Agaete band at Plaza de San Pedro, which will lead to…
at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle
at 00:15 the great Romero festival with Pepe Benavente and Maracaibo
Saturday 29 June:
at 06:00 Diana Floreada procession
at 11:00 Solemn Eucharist in the church of San Pedro, followed by the procession of the Saint through the streets of the Valley.
at 20:00 at Plaza de San Pedro a ceremony of Recognition and Tribute to the pilgrims Carmen Sosa González and Horacio Dámaso Sosa and a posthumous tribute to the deceased.
IV festival Tamadaba Vive to be followed after the official act.
at 22:00 the retreat with the Banda de Guayedra will be held again
at 00:00 the sky of the Agaete Valley will be illuminated again with fireworks.
at 00:15 a festive party with orchestra Dinacord
INGENIO | FIESTAS SAN PEDRO Y SAN PABLO | LAST WEEKEND
The town, Villa de Ingenio has been celebrating the Patron Festivities in Honour of Saint Peter and Saint Paul from 21 June and the festivities will conclude this weekend.
There is also a fun fair set up at the Recinto Ferial – Plaza Adolfo Suárez de Ingenio from 27 to 30 June, both inclusive
Thursday 27 June: “Día de la Familia”, Family Day (with special prices) from 18:00
Friday 28 June: from 18:00
Saturday 29 June from 18:00
Sunday 30 June: from 11:00 and also from 18:00
Highlights:
Friday 28 June:
at 22:00 ‘Te Regalo Vivir’ a tribute to Juan Luis Guerra and March Anthony at Plaza de la Candelaria
at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle
Saturday 29 June: the Feast of Saint Peter and Saint Paul
10:00-15:00 Artisan and Agrofood Fair on Calle Ramón y Cajal
10:00-13:00 Livestock Fair-Exhibition at Recinto ferial de la Cantonera
at 12:30 religious procession accompanied by a music group
Route: Dr. David Ramírez, Avenida de América, Ramón y Cajal, Plaza de la Candelaria, and back to the temple
At the end of the Procession; Popular Toast (paella – “while supplies last”), accompanied by music at Plaza de la Candelaria
at 21:30 “Night of Orchestras” with “Armonía Show y La Mekánica & Tamarindos” at Plaza de la Candelaria
Sunday 30 June: Saint Paul’s Day
11:00-14:00 two aquatic bouncy castles and at 12:30 Foam Party at the Plaza
at 20:00 religious procession after the mass celebrated at 19:00
FIESTAS POPULAR DE JUAN GRANDE, SBT | 19-30 JUNE
The neighbourhood of Juan Grande (on GC-500) in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is celebrating their festivities in honour of the Virgen del Guadalupe between 19-30 June 2024.
Highlights:
Saturday 29 June:
at 18:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering in honour of Virgen de Guadalupe
at 23:00 Festive party with music at Plaza de La Era
at 00:00 Fireworks
Sunday 30 June:
at 12:30 church service, followed by a religious procession
at 16:30 Daytime festive party at the plaza
at 17:30 Foam party at the Plaza
LAS ROSAS, AGÜIMES | FIESTAS SAGRADO CORAZÓN Y NTRA SRA DE FÁTIMA | MAIN FESTIVE WEEKEND
The Las Rosas neighbourhood in the municipality of Agüimes is celebrating their traditional festivals in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Virgin of Fátima between 19-30 June 2024
The program is full of traditional, music, and children’s events that have the picturesque square as their epicentre. This celebration is distinguished by the spirit of coexistence and fraternization promoted by the neighbors themselves, who actively participate and get involved in the preparation of the events, which not only contributes to strengthening the union between residents but also strengthens community ties.
“The area is also where the most beautiful garden centre on Gran Canaria is located, Viveros Rosal“
This weekend:
Friday 28 June
at 20:00 church service, followed by a religious procession with the images
at 22:00 the ‘Noche Blanca’, entertained by the singer Yeray Socorro. Dress code: white clothing
Saturday 29 June
at 11:00 The festive day will begin with aguatic playground at the plaza.
at 19:00 Romería, the traditional Pilgrimage of Offering from Calle Mozart
at 22:00 Verbena, festive party at the plaza with the music of Grupo Acuarela and Dúo Purpurina.
Sunday 30 June:
at 14:00 ‘Verbena del soljero’ that will feature music performances by D’Music and DJ Antonio Boada. In addition, a large popular lunch, at the price of 1 euro, for all attendees.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
POZO IZQUIERDO | GRAN CANARIA GLORIA PWA WINDSURFING WORLD CUP | 29 JUNE – 7 JULY
The best windsurfers on the planet will meet in Pozo Izquierdo Surf beach in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana to compete in the third round of the 2024 World Windsurfing Circuit from 29 June to 7 July.
ARGUINEGUÍN | TRAIÑA TRAIL CEISA | SATURDAY 29 JUNE
A total of 670 runners will start the Traiña Trail CEISA Mogán Cálido Paraíso on Saturday, June 29, next to El Perchel Beach, in Arguineguín, distributed over distances of 29, 15, and 10 kilometres. It also has the hiking category, in which another 70 people will participate.
It will be a busy day in Arguineguín with more than 800 participants in different disciplines and categories of this “night time mountain run” competition. A total of 670 runners have registered in the distances of 29, 15 and 10 kilometres, with the longest one being the first to start at 20:00. Next it will be the turn of the hiking distances, 15 and 10 kilometers.
Previously, at 18:00 boys and girls will enjoy their races around “the newish” El Perchel beach. Once the competition is over, the party will continue in Plaza Negra with concerts by ‘Karma’ and ‘Kilombo Improvisado’.
TRAIÑA BLOC – Climbing competition | SATURDAY 29 JUNE
This same Saturday, in the Plaza Negra in the seaside town of Arguineguín, the so-called ‘Traiña Bloc’ is also held, a speed climbing competition that will take place on a climbing wall more than 5 metres high. The competition has different categories and will start at 09:30 in the morning.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.