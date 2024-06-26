In general, a lovely weekend forecast ahead. Sunny and warm in the southern parts of the island though the north could be overcast with some occasional sunshine. Some evening showers are likely up in the north during Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will reach 30°C in the shade during the day in the southern tourist enclaves and stay around 24-25°C across the rest of the island.

Friday: In the north, cloudy tending to cloudy intervals during the morning, with wide clearings in the afternoon, with a low probability of weak, occasional, and scattered rains, especially in the midlands and during the first half of the day. On summits and other areas, slightly cloudy or clear, with some cloudy intervals in the early and late hours in the east and in the morning in the south.

Temperatures with few changes. Moderate wind from the northeast, being generally strong on southeast and west slopes, especially in the second half of the day, and with light intervals on summits. The predominance of breezes on southwest coasts.​

Saturday: Cloudy in the north and northeast. In the rest, a bit cloudy or clear. Minimum temperatures without changes. Maximums without changes or slightly rising in the southern half and high areas. Moderate wind from the northeast, strong in the extreme west and southeast slope, where very strong gusts are not ruled out, mainly during the second half of the day.

Predominance of breezes on southwest coasts.

Sunday: Predominance of cloudy skies in the north of the island. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Low probability of weak and occasional rains in the north of the island, more likely during the first half of the day. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures with a slight decrease.

Moderate wind from the northeast, occasionally strong on southeast and northwest slopes. Breezes on the southwest coasts of the mountainous islands.