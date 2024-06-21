Jump to #WeekendTips
It’s San Juan weekend, one of the biggest celebrations on Gran Canaria, and throughout Spain, with various festivities for the “Night of San Juan” combining a mixture of traditional fiestas, midnight dips in the sea, music and various rituals, bonfires and fireworks. Here are just our top picks!
This Sunday there are to be large public bonfires across Spain, and particularly in Las Palmas, where some town halls will add firework spectacles into the mix. Besides the San Juan parties this weekend, there are others to explore too; Patron Saints’ festivities, wine and pinchos in Gáldar and even a Romantic night under the stars in Tejeda, sealed with a midnight kiss. This is also a gorgeous time of year to visit Arucas as they celebrate their Patron Saint’s festivities this weekend,with another edition of the regular Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria to explore.
“Remember that San Juan festivities also mean fireworks this Sunday, so make sure your pets are safe inside and secure as they can be easily scared and try to escape any perceived danger. Keep an eye out for any animals panicking outdoors”
It is also a puente, a bridge weekend for many on Gran Canaria as Monday is a local bank holiday in the municipalities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo.
Upcoming events:
11-30 June • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundational Festivities
22-30 June • Fiestas del Albaricoque – Apricot Festival in Fataga (main days 29-30 June)
29 June • Collectables Fair in San Mateo
29 June – 7 July • Gran Canaria Windsurfing World Cup – Pozo Izguierdo
4 July • Granca Live Fest – headliner Robbie Williams *ticketed event*
5 July • Granca Live Fest – Headliner Black Eyed Pea *ticketed event*
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
12-21 July • Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín
12-21 July • Fiesta del Agua in Teror
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
30 August – 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol
Tuesday 16 July • Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
Monday 5 August • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete – Día posterior a la Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita
The weather forecast doesn’t look too bad for a festive weekend. Half of the island is looking extra good and the north half has some cloud cover predicted with a fresh northerly wind. Temperatures will slowly rise as the main Feast Day and the capital’s foundational festivities approach on Monday. Highs of 30°C in the shade for Mogán and very comfortable 24º in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria… not too bad
Friday: Cloudy to the north, with clearings being possible during the central hours. In the rest, a bit cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes or a slight rise in maximum temperatures in inland areas. Moderate northeast wind, which will be strong on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as in the western tip, with occasional gusts above 70 km/h. On summits, intervals of blustery winds. Breezes on the southwest coast.
Saturday:A predominance of cloudy skies on the north, without ruling out occasional drizzle during the early morning. Clearings should open up as the day moves on. A little cloudy or clear elsewhere. Temperatures with few changes. Moderate winds from the northeast, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as at the western tip, where occasional strong gusts are expected, especially during the first half of the day. On the summit winds should be light. Breezes all along the southwest coast.
Sunday: Some cloudy skies in the early and later hours on the north of the island, decreasing to slightly cloudy at midday. A touch of cloud or clear elsewhere. Temperatures slightly rising, which could be somewhat more pronounced locally in the case of maximums. Moderate winds from the north to northeast, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, where there is a probability of some occasional strong gusts.
Monday: Mostly cloudy skies expected on the north, clearing up in the central hours. Some cloud or clear in the rest. Temperatures with few changes, except slight decreases in the maximums and slight rises in the minimums. Moderate wind from the north to northeast, with strong intervals on southeast and northwest slopes.
546º LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA FOUNDATIONAL FESTIVITIES | UNTIL 30 JUNE
This year marks the 546th Anniversary of the founding of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain’s first colonial Atlantic City. 2024 includes fifty events taking place between 11-30 June 2024. Noche de San Juan festivities this Sunday are be celebrated in the Plaza de la Música surroundings.
From its origins on June 24th 1478, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of concerts, cultural activities and open-air shows in and around Vegueta, the old quarter, with festivities completed every Midsummer’s Night (on the feast day of St. John The Baptist) the eve of the city’s Birthday; with an impressive display of fireworks on Las Canteras Beach. Locals and visitors gather by the thousands along the promenades to enjoy the show and the cheerful ambiance, a unique attraction for visitors who stay in the city during this time of year.
Monday 24 June is a local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
This weekend:
Friday 21 June: World Music Day
17:00 Activities in the Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas. Free access until capacity is reached.
19:00-22:00 Music in the heart of Vegueta
25-minute music performances in different locations: Casas Consistoriales, Patio de los Naranjos, Fundación Mapfre, Colegio de Abogados, Casa de Colón, Fundación Juan Negrin. The concerts will be repeated at 19:00, at 20:00 and at 21:00 in the first three locations and at 19:30, 20:30, and 21:30 in the last three. In any case, admission will be free until capacity is reached, ranging from one hundred to 250 people, depending on the characteristics of the chosen enclaves.
Free access until capacity is reached – The soul-tinged pop of Raquel Amegashie will reach the patio of the Mapfre Guanarteme Foundation; Puertas al Sur and its fusion music will be in the Colegio de Abogados; the recovery of ancient music at the hands of Capilla de Santa Anna and “Leçons de tenebres” will be done with the Patio de Los Naranjos; Vegueta’s four-hand piano in Piano Sonata will make the Casa Consistoriales vibrate; Dácil Santana in trio format will offer vocal versatility in the patio of the Juan Negrín Foundation; and, finally, Mónica Santana will be the star of the jazz concerts offered at the Casa de Colón.
Saturday 22 June:
09:30 Canarian wrestling in front of the municipal library Josefina de la Torre in Playa de Las Canteras
17:00 Latin Sailboat Regatta Muelle Deportivo
20:00 Opera at the back of the Teatro Pérez Galdós at Plaza Stagno. Free access until capacity is reached.
20:00 Festival Sonora at Plaza de la Música. Free access until capacity is reached. ***more information below***
21:00 Olga Cerpa y Mestisay concert with Los Sabandeños at Plaza de Santa Ana.
Sunday 23 June:
12:00 Music celebrates the city. Performances in different locations:
Carretera General de Tamaraceite, Parque de Juan Pablo II, Plaza del PIlar Nuevo, Parque Santa Catalina, Alameda de Colón.
at 22:00-01:30 performances by La Guardia and Los Salvapantallas at Plaza de la Música
at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle behind the Plaza de la Música, seashore
MORE EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENAS | THE FREAK STORM EXHIBITION & THE FINAL STORM
EXHIBITION «HEROES OF INFINITY»
📍On the Ground Floor from 10 June to 31 July enjoy “Heroes of Infinity”, an exhibition based on the Infinity Saga of the Marvel cinematic universe.
- More than 150 1/6 scale figures of the characters from the saga with great detail
- Objects and replicas that appear in real-size movies
- Posters, autographs, lithographs, special editions…
All that and much more can be found in this exhibition for lovers of the Marvel universe and for anyone who dares to live a most heroic experience. Free entrance.
Las Arenas FREAK STORM: THE FINAL STORM | 20-23 JUNE
As a final touch to this month full of activities, the most anticipated weekend for lovers of the Japanese world arrives. This year, in its third edition, we present “Las Arenas Freak Storm: The final storm”. From June 20 to 23 you will have the opportunity to enjoy workshops, competitions, performances, artisan stalls, shops, photocalls and much more… Free entrance
SEE THE FULL PROGRAM HERE!
SONORA FESTIVAL | PLAZA DE LA MÚSICA | SATURDAY 22 JUNE
Sonora Festival this Saturday, at Plaza de la Música, just next to Alfredo Kraus Auditorium and opposite the shopping centre Las Arenas. A night full of music free to enjoy from 20:00-02:00
Coque Malla, Acantha Lang, and Ale Acosta headline a very powerful Sonora – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2024 Festival loaded with rock, soul, and the fun starts at 20:00.
With the performances of the winners of the 11th edition of the Sonora contest: Nala Rami, winner of Sonora 2024, and the two proposals that shared the second prize: Pink Flamingos & The Cherry Lovers, and Bad Bone Stompers!
TEJEDA | THE 8TH EDITION OF "NOCHE ROMÁNTICA" | SATURDAY 22 JUNE
One more year, Tejeda celebrates “love” again with La Noche Romántica de Tejeda this Saturday. The 8th edition together with everyone who wants to join and enjoy a program full of music, shows, magic… and love, much love. ❤️
Music will fill the streets starting at 19:00 with the 101 Brass Band, touring the streets of one of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain. This brass band that has been moving around all the islands for 10 years now, will bring to Tejeda, their overflowing energy and their spectacular way of seeing music, kicking off this exceptional day.
Raúl Ravelo comes to break the ice, “Compartida, la risa es más” is a workshop that proposes a playful experience, in which we will experience firsthand how play and laughter are two great ingredients to create and maintain more harmonious and positive, while enriching and making our lives more pleasant and fun.
At dusk, comes a magical moment at which we will enjoy the ancient performing technique of the Theater of Shadows with La Tournée de L’Art and its scenic proposal “Legends of Light”. The silence, the lights off, and a stage in a travelling theater truck will take us through a play of lights and shadows, into the magic of the past and tradition, which narrates in a poetic and very close way captivating pre-Hispanic Canarian legends.
Around eleven at night, enjoy Videomapping in the Plaza del Mirador of the Town Hall, a creation of GraffMapping that will give way to one of the most anticipated moments “The Most Beautiful Kiss in the World”, a kiss that we will share with Los Pueblos Más Bonito from Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, and Japan.
Astroeduca brings us an Astronomy Workshop, where we can enjoy a spectacular Full Moon or Full Moon night right in Sagittarius, and illuminating the Tejeda basin, one of the Starlight tourist destinations. The spectacular star Arturo will stand out in the upper area, one of the brightest in the sky. Very close by, the Big Dipper will mark the position of the Polar Star and towards Roque Nublo we will have Scorpion with its star Antares, a spectacular red giant located just over 550 light years from us.
At half past eleven, Mara Pérez will delight us with her show “Más Bonita Que Nada”, a tribute to Rocío Dúrcal, an exceptional artist whose professional career covers numerous musical styles. She will begin with her beloved films, going through boleros, tangos, pasodobles, and so on until she reaches popular Mexican music. An extensive and varied legacy of songs that Mara Pérez will put on stage at La Noche Romántica de Tejeda with a show full of elegance, emotions, movement, and colour.
To say goodbye to the day we will have Kilombo Improvised with which we can enjoy versions in Spanish to end the night dancing.
SAN JUAN FESTIVITIES IN THE SOUTH - MOGÁN AND SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | SUNDAY 23 JUNE
The municipality of Mogán is celebrating San Juan in Playa de Mogán. The evening will feature a popular sweet corn barbecue, a dance show, a large bonfire, fireworks, music with DJ Marcos de Armas and a street party with Leyenda Joven
21:00 the festive night begins with the popular sweet corn barbecue in the well-known area of ’La Puntilla’ and the dance show on the beach.
Shortly after, the music will begin to play with DJ Aitor Cruz until the great San Juan bonfire is lit and the long-awaited fireworks display will illuminate the Mogán sky. The evening will continue with the festival with Arena Group and a DJ.
Playa de Mogán is one of the busiest spots on the island on the eve of San Juan, a magical night in which many people perform rites for prosperity and good luck. In addition, this fishing neighbourhood maintains a close relationship with the celebration. The image of San Juan is in the Hermitage of San Fernando in the town, where the neighbours come to pay devotion.
SAN JUAN FESTIVITIES IN SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | SUNDAY 23 JUNE
San Juan festivities at Anexo II in Playa del Inglés starting at 20:30
at 20:30 lively and rhytmic street procession (from Anexo II to the main stage)
at 21:00 ¡Que Chimba!
at 22:10 Orchestra Star Music
at 23:45 performance ( still unknown)
at 00:00 Fireworks
at 00:15 DJ Jonay BJ
MORE EVENTS IN SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA THIS WEEKEND
OPEN DAY IN THE MUNICIPAL DOG POUND | SATURDAY 22 JUNE
The municipal “perrera”, dog pound of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, located on the road Lomo Gordo-Lomo Perera, is having their 3rd open day initiative this Saturday from 10:00-13:00. You can visit and see all the lovely dogs looking for new homes.
The City Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is looking for committed and responsible people, animal lovers, who want to adopt one of the dogs that are currently in municipal custody at the Temporary Animal Stay Center (CETA)
These adoptions aim to find foster families for the sheltered pets and alleviate the carrying capacity of the establishment that the City Council is allocating to the care and custody of abandoned animals rescued on public roads or that have been removed from their owners.
The enclosure, legally authorised and equipped as a transit zoo, has a structure and housing permit for 20 animals but is currently guarding and providing veterinary care to 22.
The adoption call that the Department of Health is making is aimed especially at those thinking about adopting a dog and want to guarantee the opportunity of a new life for one of these supervised dogs.
The new family members will be delivered duly identified, with microchip, registration card in the municipal census of domestic animals, and fully updated private veterinary passport.
FIESTAS POPULARES JUAN GRANDE 2024
The neighbourhood of Juan Grande (on GC-500) in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is celebrating their festivities between 19-30 June 2024.
Highlights:
Friday 21 June:
at 18:00 announcing street procession by ‘Charanga Joven’
at 19:00 Pregón, proclamation in the cultural centre Juan Grande
at 20:00 Concert by ‘Maspalomas Sol y Arena’ Plaza de La Era
Saturday 22 June:
at 18:00 1st Monographic contest of Presa Canario (native dog breed) at Plaza de La Era
Sunday 23 June:
10:00 Exhibition of Classic cars at Plaza de La Era
at 17:00 Artisan Market at the Plaza de La Era
at 18:00 Lively street parade
at 19:00 Noche de San Juan at the plaza with traditional corn barbeque enlivened by music
GÁLDAR | NIGHT OF WINE & PINCHOS | SATURDAY 22 JUNE
Noche de vino y pincos this Saturday in Gáldar, part of the eighth edition of ‘Joyas enológicas’, ‘Oenological Jewels’
Plaza de Santiago will host, starting from 19:00, a night of wines and pinchos to enjoy at a humble price of two, three, and four euros. There will be musical performances that will liven up of what will be a pleasant evening in which the awards ceremony will also take place.
On Friday: the VIII insular wine competition of Gran Canaria to evaluate the best wines from the 2023 harvest. The island’s wineries will have a presence in the competition and all of them will be evaluated by a team of expert tasters from all corners of the country on Friday night in a tasting held behind closed doors in the Taste Room of the Town Hall.
SARDINA DE GÁLDAR | NOCHE DE SAN JUAN MARINERO | SUNDAY 23 JUNE
Playa de Sardina in Gáldar will mark San Juan, with music, water and air fireworks, and the raising of the Blue Flag for the eighth consecutive summer, which already has become a classic for this very special night in the coastal neighbourhood. Mariners midsummer festivities in Sardina de Gáldar, the coastal part of the north-western “Royal City”.
Another edition of the ‘Night of San Juan Marinero’ with different activities for the enjoyment of all those who come to Sardina. The night will begin with a parade at 20:00 and starting at 23:00 Línea DJ
At 23:45 the blue flag will be raised, a recognition for Gáldar thanks to the environmental quality of the area and the services it offers
Finally, at midnight the traditional water and air fireworks.
POZO IZGUIERDO, SANTA LUCÍA | SAN JUAN "NOCHE DE FUEGO" | SUNDAY 23 JUNE
TELDE | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES SAN JUAN BAUTISTA | 14-24 JUNE
The Patron Saint festivities of city of Telde, in honour of John the Baptist, San Juan Bautista, starts this Friday and will continue until 24 June.
The church of San Juan Bautista (John the Baptist) de Telde is the true spiritual centre of Telde.
Monday, 24 June is also a bank holiday in the municipality
Highlights:
Friday 21 June:
at 22:00 Concert by Banboleo at Plaza de San Juan
Saturday 22 June:
at 10:00 the port of Taliarte will celebrate the I Latin Sailing Wafer Cup
at 18:30 Romería, a pilgrimage offering from Parque Franchy Roca to Plaza de San Juan
at 21:00 Traditional Canarian music show at Plaza de San Juan by Bejeque
at 22:30 Concert by Kilombo Improvisado
at 00:00 Concert by Son de la Isla
Sunday 23 June:
from 10:00 The business fair with a children’s playground (10:00-13:00) throughout the morning.
at 22:00 the XVII Edition of Los Mechones de Melenara will begin on the beach that bears its name
at 22:00 the San Juan bonfire will be lit on the Seven Eyes Bridge (Puente de Los Sitet Ojos).
at 22:30 DJ Promaster at Plaza de San Juan
at 00:00 Festive Party on Melenara Beach with Leyenda Joven
at 00:30 Festive Eve party with Armonía Show at Plaza de San Juan
Monday 24 June: Feast Day
at 08:00 Diana Floreada, a lively procession through the streets with a music band
from 10:00 Traditional games and sports at Plaza de San Juan
from 10:00 Artisan and Business Fair
at 10:00 Salto de Pastor, Sheppard’s leap exhibition at Plaza de San Juan
10:00-14:00 Livestock Fair at Finca Hoya de San Pedro
at 11:00 Stick fighting exhibition at Plaza de San Juan
at 12:30 Livestock procession in front of the image of the saint
at 19:00 church service, followed by a civil-religious procession with the image of the patron saint.
ARUCAS | PATRON FESTIVITIES SAN JUAN BAUTISTA
The Patron Saint festivities for John the Baptist continue in the municipality of Arucas between 23 May – 6 July 2024, (main events between 31 May-24 June)
Monday 24 June is also a local bank holiday in the municipality
Highlights:
Friday 21 June:
at 18:00 Snow White – family show at Plaza de la Constitución
at 21:30 “Arucas Mola Fest” at Plaza de San Juan with Henry Méndez, Aseres and DJs
Saturday 22 June:
09:00-14:00 Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Parque de las Flores
Sunday 23 June:
09:00-14:00 Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Parque de las Flores
at 12:00 ‘Con Alma Mejicana’, a homage to ranchers’ music (Mexican) by Fabiola Trujillo at Plaza de la Cosntitución
at 21:30 ‘Funambulista’ concert at Plaza de San Juan
at 00:00 San Juan Firework spectacle from the Montaña de Arucas
00:15 Los 40 POP concert at Plaza de San Juan
00:15 Latin Night at Plaza de la Constitución
Monday 24 June: Feast Day
at 09:00 Eucharist
at 11:00 Eucharistía Solemn, followed by a religious procession with the images of Our Lady of Rosario and John The Baptist
at 20:00 ‘Los 600’ concert at Plaza de San Juan
TENTENIGUADA, VALSEQUILLO | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES OF SAN JUAN BAUTISTA | 7-30 JUNE & NIGHT OF THE WITCHES JUNE 23
The picturesque little mountain neighbourhood of Tenteniguada in the municipality of Valsequillo is celebrating festivities in honour of co-patron San Juan Bautista between 7 June to 30 June and St. John’s Feast Day celebrations take place on Sunday 23 June, with street theatre.
Highlights;
Sunday 23 June:
at 12:00 Ringing of the bells
at 18:00 San Juan bonfires
at 00:00 XXVII NOCHE DE BRUJAS DE TENTENIGUADA, STREET THEATRE
In Tenteniguada, Valsequillo, everything is ready to celebrate the twenty-seventh edition of the “Night of the Witches”. A staging that will once again fill the streets, on the eve of San Juan, with magic and witches. At midnight the spirits of the sorceresses will go through various streets with a different show to commemorate this anniversary organized by the Cultural Association of Tenteniguada. A show that takes months of preparation
at 00:30 Fireworks, followed by a party night at Plaza de San Juan
Monday 24 June: Feast Day
at 09:30 Livestock Fair
at 12:00 church service, followed by a religious procession
at 14:30 popular lunch at Plaza de San Juan