One more year, Tejeda celebrates “love” again with La Noche Romántica de Tejeda this Saturday. The 8th edition together with everyone who wants to join and enjoy a program full of music, shows, magic… and love, much love. ❤️

Music will fill the streets starting at 19:00 with the 101 Brass Band, touring the streets of one of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain. This brass band that has been moving around all the islands for 10 years now, will bring to Tejeda, their overflowing energy and their spectacular way of seeing music, kicking off this exceptional day.

Raúl Ravelo comes to break the ice, “Compartida, la risa es más” is a workshop that proposes a playful experience, in which we will experience firsthand how play and laughter are two great ingredients to create and maintain more harmonious and positive, while enriching and making our lives more pleasant and fun.

At dusk, comes a magical moment at which we will enjoy the ancient performing technique of the Theater of Shadows with La Tournée de L’Art and its scenic proposal “Legends of Light”. The silence, the lights off, and a stage in a travelling theater truck will take us through a play of lights and shadows, into the magic of the past and tradition, which narrates in a poetic and very close way captivating pre-Hispanic Canarian legends.

Around eleven at night, enjoy Videomapping in the Plaza del Mirador of the Town Hall, a creation of GraffMapping that will give way to one of the most anticipated moments “The Most Beautiful Kiss in the World”, a kiss that we will share with Los Pueblos Más Bonito from Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, and Japan.

Astroeduca brings us an Astronomy Workshop, where we can enjoy a spectacular Full Moon or Full Moon night right in Sagittarius, and illuminating the Tejeda basin, one of the Starlight tourist destinations. The spectacular star Arturo will stand out in the upper area, one of the brightest in the sky. Very close by, the Big Dipper will mark the position of the Polar Star and towards Roque Nublo we will have Scorpion with its star Antares, a spectacular red giant located just over 550 light years from us.

At half past eleven, Mara Pérez will delight us with her show “Más Bonita Que Nada”, a tribute to Rocío Dúrcal, an exceptional artist whose professional career covers numerous musical styles. She will begin with her beloved films, going through boleros, tangos, pasodobles, and so on until she reaches popular Mexican music. An extensive and varied legacy of songs that Mara Pérez will put on stage at La Noche Romántica de Tejeda with a show full of elegance, emotions, movement, and colour.

To say goodbye to the day we will have Kilombo Improvised with which we can enjoy versions in Spanish to end the night dancing.