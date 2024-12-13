A weekend ahead with an abundance of seasonal events to enjoy all around Gran Canaria. Christmas markets, concerts and other events like the Orange Fair in Telde.
Plenty of options to experience that Yule Time feeling with family and friends! A very busy weekend indeed when it comes to festive events with two more weeks to go to Christmas. These are our chosen highlights included in this edition of the Canary Guide #WeekendTips. 🎅🎄🎁
OUR TOP 3 SUGGESTIONS FOR THIS WEEKEND!
1. GÁLDAR
The Magic of Christmas can be found in Gáldar with the Flower Week and gorgeous Xmas decorations.
2. LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
A perfect place to combine different events & activities around the capital, including the Belén de Arena, Sand Nativity on Las Canteras Beach (la Puntilla end)
and the Fun Fair & Christmas Market in Parque Santa Catalina and Plaza de Canarias 🎡🎠
3. TELDE ORANGE FAIR
The sweet fair of orange from Telde this Sunday
There are also groups of Motorcycle Santas and Mrs Santas cruising this weekend. One leaving from CC Las Arenas and the Santa Claus route by Diablas Moteras Gran Canaria leaving from Parque Juan Pablo II in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria through the streets of the capital.
Santa Lucía is celebrating their Patron Saint festivities and this Friday is also a bank holiday in the municipality, which also means Carrefour in Vecindario is closed.
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calender
Upcoming events:
19 Dec – 5 Jan • CC Las Arenas 🎄✨ Xmas Market
19 Dec – 5 Jan • Gáldar 🎄✨ Christmas Market
20-22 December • Agaete Christmas Market 🎄✨
21 December • Santa Bikers’ parade San Bartolomé de Tirajana 🏍🎅🏽🎄✨
21 December – 4 January • ‘Christmas of the World’,‘Navidades del Mundo’ Parque Sur de Maspalomas🎄✨
22 December 2024 • Romería de los Labradores (Fiesta Pilgrimage of The Workers) Santa Lucía
28 December • Children’s End of Year Party in the morning Anexo II Playa del Inglés
31 December • Daytime New Year Party on the Beach of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria (11:00-15:00)
2-5 January • San Telmo Gran Canaria Craft Fair
3 January • Christmas parade in Playa de Mogán 🎄✨
5 January • Reys Magos Parades 🎄✨
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
A more winterly weekend ahead on Gran Canaria when it comes to weather. Temperatures are still comfortable during the day. The Sunday forecast is looking the wettest at the moment.
The start of next week will see an increase in temperatures around the island and sunshine will take over.
XIV TELDE ORANGE FAIR | SUNDAY 15TH 🍊🍊🍊
No other fruit tastes more Christmas than orange… well, perhaps clementines…
Between 09:00-15:00 at Plaza de San Gregorio with around 40 stalls. Enjoy these gorgeous citrus and other local products, live music, exhibitions, tastings, as well as activities for children.
The star of this fair is the local produce from what was once a primary production area for all sorts of crops, the high-quality citrus undergoes no storage processes or long transports, and that generates for the local economy and jobs, helping to preserve the traditional landscape. The Telde Orange Fair offers you the chance to buy this delicious fruit directly from its producers.
At 11:00 a chocolate fountain will be set up, the ideal time to taste the different fresh local products.
CC LAS ARENAS | THE 22ND PAPANOLEADA MOTEROS DE GRAN CANARIA - GRAN CANARIA BIKERS CHRISTMAS PARADE | SUNDAY 15TH 🏍🎅🏽
For the twenty-second year, the Gran Canaria Bikers collective is preparing for its most important event on the biker calendar: the traditional toy collection for the children of SOS Aldeas Infantiles de Telde. This event, which has won the hearts of bikers and spectators, is much more than a route. It is a symbol of solidarity and commitment to the youngest and most disadvantaged members of our society.
This Sunday, the streets of Gran Canaria will be filled with the roar of solidarity of hundreds of motorcycles, all united with the same goal: to bring smiles, magic, and hope to those who need it most.
The Papanoleada, as this Christmas route has been called, will have as its meeting point the Las Arenas Shopping Center, where the day will begin with a gathering starting at 10:00 in the morning. At 11:30, the bikers will begin the route, loaded with gifts and good energy, towards their destination in SOS Children’s Villages Telde.
Participants are invited to bring a new toy, wrapped in gift paper, indicating whether it is for a boy or a girl and the recommended age. These gifts, delivered personally by the bikers to the children of Aldeas Infantiles, are the tangible expression of a collective effort that every year demonstrates the big heart of the biker community.
And, as is tradition, creativity will be another key ingredient of the day. The best-decorated motorcycle with Christmas motifs will be awarded, adding a festive and joyful touch to an already exciting day. From motorised reindeer to Christmas trees on wheels, the decorations never fail to surprise.
The event is open to all bikers, regardless of the type of motorcycle they ride. The only thing that matters is solidarity and the desire to share a unique moment. The Papanoleada not only brings together motorcycle enthusiasts, but also families and friends who, as spectators, join in this act of generosity.
“For more than two decades, Moteros de Gran Canaria has shown that motorcycling is much more than speed and adventure. It is a community capable of mobilizing for noble causes, showing that unity and empathy can make a difference in the lives of many.”
On December 15, motorcycles will once again be the stars of Christmas in Gran Canaria. A day to share, to give and to remember that, at this time of year, a small gesture can bring big smiles.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BELEN DE ARENA - SAND NATIVITY LAS CANTERAS BEACH | UNTIL 7 JANUARY
The 19th Edition of the traditional and ephemeral BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity scene runs until 7 January 2025 on Las Canteras Beach (La Puntilla end).
Visiting hours are between 10:00 to 22:00, except on December 24th and 31st and January 5th, from 10:00 to 20:00.
This year the beloved Sand Nativity pays tribute to the city’s neighbourhoods and promises, as always, to be an international benchmark. With renowned sculptors from around the world.
In addition, a special focus is on charitable work. All donations collected will go to Las Palmas’ soup kitchens, which do a commendable job. Last year €16,000 was raised and with your help this year it will be even more!
This Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital,
and for the island and a must-visit every year.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM TOWN HALL | UNTIL 5 JANUARY
More than 50 activities, light shows, music, markets, and a skating rink will liven up Christmas in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. One of the main novelties will be the light shows in emblematic places such as Santa Ana, Mesa y Lopez, Triana, and Las Canteras, in addition to the New Year’s celebration in the Plaza de la Música. This Christmas includes other premieres, such as the Christmas market, the funfair, and the ice skating rink that will be inaugurated on December 5 in the Santa Catalina area. This designated spot will also host countless children’s workshops, theatrical performances, and musical events.
🎄 5 December – 5 January: Fun Fair, Christmas Market, and Ice Skating Ring in Parque Santa Catalina and Plaza de Canarias 🎡🎠
Friday 13 December:
21:00 La Buena Vibra concert on stage in parque Santa Catalina
Saturday 14 December:
17:00 Family show “Sos Papa Noel ” on stage in parque Santa Catalina
21:00 Havana 500 concert on stage in parque Santa Catalina
Sunday 15 December:
18:30 Family Show – Mary Poppins and the magical library of Cuentópolis
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 17:00-21:30 | Friday to Saturday: 11:00-23:00 | Sunday: 11:00-18:00
(except on 24 December from 11:00-18:00 and closed on 25 December, 1 January and 6 January)
🎄 28 November – 5 January Christmas Market El Corte Inglés on La Rambla de Mesa y López
Opening hours: 12:00-21:30 (restauration until 23:00)
🎄Saturday 14 December: Music in the heart of Vegueta, Música en el Corazón de Vegueta
Enjoy 25-minute concerts in three different locations in the beautiful old part of the City, Vegueta.
🎶 Fundación Mapfre: 19:00 | 20:00 | 21:00
🎶 Los Naranjos: 19:30 | 20:30 | 21:30
🎶 Casas Consistoriales: 19:30 | 20:30 | 21:30
LA CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS | MERCADILLO INGLES - THE ENGLISH MARKET XMAS EDITION | SUNDAY 15TH
🎄✨ The magic of Christmas awaits you! On Sunday, 15 December 2024, with another Xmas edition of the English Market
From 10:00 to 18:00 enjoy a children’s area, unique products, handmade gifts, Christmas treats, and much more in an atmosphere full of Christmas spirit. In addition, we are pet-friendly, bring your furry friends to experience the magic with you! 🐾❤️
Discover the magic of Christmas at La Casa de las Semillas’ English Market! 🎄✨
🌟 Live music to set the mood for your day.
👶 Children’s area for the little ones.
🐾 We are pet-friendly! Bring your four-legged friend.
🎅 We will receive a magical visit from the North Pole!
Enjoy a day full of melodies, fashion, unique accessories, and creative crafts. Perfect to share with your loved ones while getting into the Christmas spirit.
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools, and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”
MERCADO DEL PUERTO CHRISTMAS CONCERT | SATURDAY 14TH
This year we are welcoming Christmas in style, with a concert on December 14th starting at 17:30 outside the Mercado del Puerto.
If you thought that only the gastronomy of the Market was going to surprise you, wait until you hear Los 600 and Mrs Troupe.
17TH RUTA SANTA CLAUS - BIKERS PARADE | SUNDAY 15TH
Once again this year, the Diablas Moteras Gran Canaria are ready to fill the streets with the Christmas spirit with the long-awaited 17th Santa Claus Route, a charity event that brings together bikers, friends, and families for a noble cause.
On Sunday, December 15, 2024, the meeting point will be San Pablo II Park, on Calle Hoya de los Enamorados at 10:00. With the motto “solidarity on the move”, this event invites all participants to collaborate with the Ya Era Hora Charity Association, an organisation that does a magnificent job helping children undergoing oncology and diabetes treatment at the Las Palmas Maternal and Child Hospital, as well as supporting needy families by collecting food and toys.
Route: Parque de San Pablo II, down Siete Palmas towards Mesa y López, Guanarteme, Puerto, León y Castillo, Triana returning towards the Auditorium to take the annual photo. There, the Santa Claus Route finishes, and those who wish to continue will go to Restaurante Gran Guanche Almagro in Gáldar.
SHOPPING CENTRE EL MUELLE | CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES
“All I Want for Christmas is SOCKS!” On December 13th and 14th we are keeping the bar high with some great activities:
Every Friday and Saturday Christmas craft workshops, where we will create our own Christmas magnets and Christmas smiles. The Christmas shows of La Navidad de Kikiriki and Los Duendes Fred y Leni, as well as our inflatables. All this and much more from 17:30 to 20:30.
🚂 In addition, every day the little ones will be able to get on the Christmas train that will operate from 17:00 to 20:00 🚂
And if that were not enough, you can enjoy our Christmas Socks workshop, an activity in which they will be able to decorate white Christmas socks using the maximum creativity possible.🧦
💥Anything goes! Find the activities on the ground floor of the shopping centre.
ALISIOS SHOPPING CENTRE | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
- Friday, December 13th
- 18:00 Charity Zumba event with the Crespo Soul Dance School and the Felices con Narices Association.
- 19:00 Special exhibition by Crespo Soul students.
- Saturday, December 14th
- 11:30 Exhibition by the Palas-Atenea Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.
- 18:00 Performance by the Katsiaryna Sabaleuskaya Russian Ballet School.
- Sunday, December 15th
- 11:00 Presentation of Artistic Teachings by Alexia Rodríguez.
🎁 Alisios Christmas Train: 14 November – 5 January
- Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00.
- Thursday, November 14, stop at the Information Point and hours from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 18:50 and from 19:15 to 21:00.
- Friday, November 15, stop at the Information Point and regular schedule.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 17:45
-
- As part of the Christmas tradition, on December 25 and January 1 the Christmas Train will rest so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these very special days.
🎁 Christmas workshops: 15 November – 5 January
- Friday from 17:00 to 20:00
- Saturdays from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
- Sundays from 12:00 to 14:00
- Except Sundays 1, 8, 15 and 22 December: from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
🎁 Ice Rink Rink: until 12 January
Spend a special day with family and friends. From November 27th to January 12th, you can skate on the rink you will find in the Carpa de Planta Terraza.
The entrance fee is 6€ + 1€ for gloves. Gloves are mandatory, but you can bring your own from home.* Access to the track depends on capacity limits and box office hours may vary depending on attendance.
PRE NEW YEAR PARTY AT MERCADO DEL NOMAD - HOLIDAYWORLD MASPALOMAS | SATURDAY 14TH
The countdown begins – party favours, 12 grapes, and fireworks
For the whole family | Free entry
First Floor of the Holiday World Maspalomas Leisure Center.
CHRISTMAS MARKET @ ALPENDRE DEL AMO - SAN FERNANDO DE MASPALOMAS | SUNDAY 15TH 🎄✨
Dates still to come:
15 December
21 December – 22 December
Opening hours: 18:00-23:00
MOGÁN CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 13 December:
17:30 Children Play area and Christmas workshops at Plaza Motor Grande
20:30 ‘It will be Christmas’ concert by the Moganero Pedro Manuel Afonso in the Plaza de Las Gañanías in Playa de Mogán
Saturday 14 December:
11:00 Canarian dog breed ‘Presa Canario’ contest at Plaza Pérez Galdós in Arguineguin.
at 19:30 Mass in the Church of San Antonio de Padua in Pueblo de Mogán and afterwards, the Ornamental Nativity Scene will be open to the public.
(Opening hours Monday to Sunday 11:00-13:00 and from 17:00-19:00 – 1 & January closed)
Sunday 15 December:
19:30 Christmas concert by the Banda de Música de Mogán at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León in Playa de Mogán.
MOGAN MALL - CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
The weekend with the most FANTASTIC plans awaits you at Mogan Mall!🤩
On December 13 and 14, get ready to experience magical moments full of fun, activities and above all, lots of Christmas excitement 🎄✨
From a magical movie session, to face painting and even a magic show and workshops, they will make this weekend unforgettable.
Friday 13 December:
17:00 face-painting
18:00-20:00 Magical Movie with pop-corn and hot chocolate at central square
Saturday 14 December:
18:00 Magic Show and workshop central square
Still to come …
Christmas Market 20-29 December
SANTA LUCÍA | FIESTAS PATRONALES DE SANTA LUCÍA Y LABRADORES
Friday 13 December: FEAST DAY
07:00 Diana Floreada, a lively procession via streets enlivened by Banda Guiniguada
from 09:00 Livestock fair next to the sports centre.
11:00 The official reception of the Swedish and Canarian Lucias in the Plenary Hall of the Casas Consistoriales, where they will be received by the Corporation of Santa Lucia and the Festival Commission.
12:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
18:30 Music Show in the park
Saturday 14 December: Día del Haragán, The Day of the Haragán
There are activities during the morning with treasure Hunt at 10:00, traditional games and sports from 11:00
14:00 popular food on Calle Leopoldo Matos
17:30 Haragán procession
the street procession starts and the people of Santa Lucia will again “Judge Haragán” this year discussing the negative and positive events that have taken place throughout the year and coming to a final verdict whereby the ever-guilty protagonist always ends up being burned at the stake.
The figure of the Haragán will be accompanied by papahuevos ( the big paper mache dolls ) and the Guiniguada music band. Upon return, chocolate with churros are on offer. Once the trial is over, the verdict of the popular jury will be celebrated with the burning Haragán and fireworks display to celebrate the verdict with joy.
23:00 Festive night at the sportcentre with Que Chimba, DJ Antonio Boada and Fran Grimón
Día del Haragán is a fun and peculiar local festivity in which a popular judgement is made on what has happened throughout the year
“The celebration of the “Lucía Sueca” dates back to 1963, when a Swedish merchant marine captain, called Musber, found all Santa Lucia roads closed while touring Gran Canaria. When asked about the reasons for the traffic jam, a police officer explained that every December 13 the Procession of Saint Lucia was celebrated, a tradition they shared with the Swedish town of Luleå, where Musber was originally from”.
still to come …
22 December 2024 – ROMERÍA DE LOS LABRADORES (Fiesta Pilgrimage of The Workers)
GÁLDAR CHRISTMAS PROGRAM - FLOWER WEEK
Friday 13 December:
11:00 Solemn Eucharist in the Templo Santuario de Santiago Apóstol de Gáldar in honour of Santa Lucía, and is followed by a religious procession with the venered image of the virgin.
20:00 Recording of “Tenderete” Christmas special for the Spanish Television in Canarias at Plaza de Santiago
Saturday 14 December:
from 10:00 Local businesses will step out onto the street during the Commercial Fair
20:00 Recording of “Tenderete”, A New Year special for theSpanish Television in Canarias at Plaza de Santiago
Sunday 15 December:
from 10:00 Local businesses will step out onto the street during the Commercial Fair
20:00 in front of the church a show spectacle “Una Noche más que Buena”
** MUST SEE ***
The 26th Flower Week 11 December – 2 January
A floral and artistic exhibition that fills Calle Capitán Quesada and the area around Plaza de Santiago with colour and beauty and has become one of the town’s biggest attractions at this time of year.
LA ALDEA CHRISTMAS MARKET | SATURDAY 7TH
You can also enjoy the FIT & DANCE show by Sory’s Dancers at 19:00, followed by a performance by Germán López at 20:00.
SANTA BRÍGIDA | POWERHOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR CONCERT | FRIDAY 6TH
British choir of enormous international prestige.
Free entry until capacity is reached
TELDE CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
18:30 & 19:30 Magical Christmas comes to Telde with a candlelit Christmas experience 🎼🕯✨ The singer from Gran Canaria, David Batista, semi-finalist of Got Talent, and the renowned flutist Alejandro Cardona, will tour some of the most emblematic spaces in the city with a repertoire of Christmas carols, from Michael Bublé classics to endearing traditional Spanish and English songs.
This Friday at Plaza de San Juan, double function, first at 18:30 and then at 19:30.
14-15 December: San Gregorio Christmas Commercial Fair
This Saturday and Sunday, 14-15 December at the ZCA of San Gregorio 🎄. Turn your Christmas shopping into a magical experience on Calle Poeta Fernando González.
Opening Hours:
Saturday: 11:00-20:00
Sunday 10:00-14:00
🎁 Support local businesses and find the perfect gifts while enjoying a unique Christmas atmosphere.
✨ Activities for the little ones.
The Christmas Route: This is something to do after sundown.
A route that will go from the Franchy Roca park, in San Gregorio, to the Lulú park, in San Juan, where the public will be able to enter the new Bosque de los Sueños, the Forest of Dreams.
The central points of the route, which will take place along the shopping streets of the two towns, will be the various squares and parks in the town centre. Arnao will also repeat its long-awaited Christmas Garden on this occasion, which was a huge success last year, with thousands of visitors. During the route, all the roads will be decorated, as well as the intersections at the Daora roundabout, the entrance to the Juan Ramón Jiménez Municipal Theatre, and the Chorrillo roundabout.
Parque Arnao Christmas: Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 18:30-23:00, Friday to Sunday 18:30-00:00
ARUCAS CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Friday 13 December:
11:00 Eucharist in the Church of San Juan Bautista, followed by a procession (Festivity of Santa Lucía)
18:30 “Charles Dickens Christmas stories” Show by the municipal artistic schools at Plaza de la Constitución
21:00 Drone light show at the fairground
21:30 Gran Canaria Big Band “Sinatra 2.0” show at Plaza de San Juan
Saturday 14 December:
21:00 “Una Navidad de Cine” concert by the Symphonic band of Arucas at Plaza de San Juan.
CHRISTMAS MARKETS THIS WEEKEND:
SARDINA DEL SUR, SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA | 13-15 DECEMBER
The municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana is preparing to celebrate the long-awaited Christmas Market, Mercado Navideño Sardina del Sur, which will take place in the historic centre of Sardina del Sur from Friday to Sunday.
Opening hours: Friday 17:00-23:00, Saturday 10:00-23:00 and on Sunday 10:00-14:00
Featured concerts: Friday: Súbito Koral at 19:00, Los Lola at 20:30, Saturday: Los Coquillos concert at 21:00, on Sunday: Kilian Viera live at 12:30.
Activities for the whole family and during the three days, the public will be able to enjoy:
🎄 Christmas House and visit from Santa Claus.
🎄 Workshops and children’s activities.
🎄 Live music and parades.
🎄 More than 20 exhibitors and Food Trucks with a variety of food and drinks.
Many more surprises.
This Christmas event promises to be a unique experience for locals and visitors, ideal for sharing with family and enjoying the Christmas spirit. Don’t miss it!
SAN GREGORIO, TELDE | 14-15 DECEMBER
Christmas Commercial Fair on Saturday and Sunday at the ZCA of San Gregorio 🎄. Turn your Christmas shopping into a magical experience on Calle Poeta Fernando González.
Opening Hours:
Saturday: 11:00-20:00
Sunday 10:00-14:00
🎁 Support local businesses and find the perfect gifts while enjoying a unique Christmas atmosphere.
✨ Activities for the little ones.
VILLA DE MOYA | 14-15 DECEMBER
Christmas is celebrated with joy and excitement in the streets of Villa de Moya. The ‘Christmas Market’, ‘Mercado Navideño 2024’ will be held between 14-15 December 2024 in the streets of the town centre
Opening hours:
Saturday, 14 December from 17:00 to 21:00
Sunday, 15 December 15, from 10:00 to 14:00
AGAETE | FIESTAS CONCEPTION & CHRISTMAS | 13 & 14 DECEMBER
This weekend:
Friday 13 December:
19:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession with the image of Santa Lucía. Next, lighting up the Christmas tree and lights on Calle Concepcíon, enlivened by music
Saturday 14 December:
18:00 Cantajuego concert to enjoy with the whole family at Plaza de la Constitución
20:30 Youth Philharmonic concert in the church of la Concepción. Free entry until capacity is reached
still to come…
20-22 December Agaete Christmas Market
INGENIO | "INGENIARTE" CULTURAL EVENT | 13-15 DECEMBER
The celebration will begin on Friday, December 13 with the Equitem Sax Quartet concert at the Candelaria Church at 20:30 as a prelude to a great weekend.
On Saturday 14th, activities will begin at 16:00 with the opening of various craft stalls which will remain open in front of Ingenio Town Hall until 22:00.
There will also be children’s workshops, a magic show, a Christmas parade, a Magical Christmas concert by candlelight, a visit from Santa Claus, a performance by comedian David Molina Betancor, a choir meeting with Coral Mares and Coro MEMVUS, and performances by Pedro Manuel Afonso, Parranda Pal Ingenio, Grupo Surco and Besay Ojeda.
On Sunday 15 December, activities will take place in the morning, with craft stalls open from 10:00 to 15:00 and live music as the main attraction of the day.
Performances by Vulcansea and the group 2D Parranda from 13:30 will close this edition of Ingeniarte.
The main venues will be the Plaza and Church of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, the Plazoleta de San Blas, the Francisco Tarajano Park, the Casa de los Ponce, and the esplanade in front of the Town Hall.
Ingeniarte returns at Christmas to highlight the cultural wealth of the town of Ingenio while inviting residents and visitors to enjoy these endearing festivities with art and family.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.