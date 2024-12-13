For the twenty-second year, the Gran Canaria Bikers collective is preparing for its most important event on the biker calendar: the traditional toy collection for the children of SOS Aldeas Infantiles de Telde. This event, which has won the hearts of bikers and spectators, is much more than a route. It is a symbol of solidarity and commitment to the youngest and most disadvantaged members of our society.

This Sunday, the streets of Gran Canaria will be filled with the roar of solidarity of hundreds of motorcycles, all united with the same goal: to bring smiles, magic, and hope to those who need it most.

The Papanoleada, as this Christmas route has been called, will have as its meeting point the Las Arenas Shopping Center, where the day will begin with a gathering starting at 10:00 in the morning. At 11:30, the bikers will begin the route, loaded with gifts and good energy, towards their destination in SOS Children’s Villages Telde.

Participants are invited to bring a new toy, wrapped in gift paper, indicating whether it is for a boy or a girl and the recommended age. These gifts, delivered personally by the bikers to the children of Aldeas Infantiles, are the tangible expression of a collective effort that every year demonstrates the big heart of the biker community.

And, as is tradition, creativity will be another key ingredient of the day. The best-decorated motorcycle with Christmas motifs will be awarded, adding a festive and joyful touch to an already exciting day. From motorised reindeer to Christmas trees on wheels, the decorations never fail to surprise.

The event is open to all bikers, regardless of the type of motorcycle they ride. The only thing that matters is solidarity and the desire to share a unique moment. The Papanoleada not only brings together motorcycle enthusiasts, but also families and friends who, as spectators, join in this act of generosity.

“For more than two decades, Moteros de Gran Canaria has shown that motorcycling is much more than speed and adventure. It is a community capable of mobilizing for noble causes, showing that unity and empathy can make a difference in the lives of many.”

On December 15, motorcycles will once again be the stars of Christmas in Gran Canaria. A day to share, to give and to remember that, at this time of year, a small gesture can bring big smiles.