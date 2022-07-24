This decision was made on Saturday taking into account all available information and applying the Canary Islands Specific Emergency Plan for Risks of Adverse Meteorological Phenomena (PEFMA).

Episodes of maximum temperatures of up to 34ºC, in the shade are expected across the north coasts of the island, at altitudes of less than 500-550 m. Elsewhere on the island, maximum temperatures could reach, and even occasionally exceed, 38ºC in the shade, with the highest temperatures expected to be recorded in the mountainous interior, other inland areas and higher altitude areas on the southern half of the island, though it could also locally affect sectors across the southern coastlines.

Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) reactivated their orange advisory warnings for high temperatures on the southern half and at the summits of Gran Canaria for this Sunday, initially from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., which upgrades the yellow warning already in place from the start of the day (00:00) both for Gran Canaria and for the islands of Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

After a warm night the rest of the archipelago join the yellow advisory warning from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, after which it will remain active on Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, until 00:00 on Monday.

Temperatures should drop a little but will then increase again from 10:00 a.m. on Monday, with an orange advisory warning reactivated for the southern half and summits of Gran Canaria, until 7:00 p.m. with a yellow advisory notice in place for the rest of the Canary Islands until the same time.

A Pre-alert declaration has been maintained for the rest of islands of the Archipelago. Pre-alerts estimate that there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, although there may be for some specific activities or locations of high vulnerability.

The alert notice sent to the Cabildos, Town Halls and other institutions has been maintained so that their emergency personnel continue to be at the ready, in the face of possible changes in the meteorological situation, until the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies declares the alert/pre-alert situation to be over, based on the PEFMA guidelines.

Warning due to heat and dust

There is also an active warning for dust in suspension this Sunday, throughout the day, on the three islands most affected by the current heat episode: Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura .

Meteorologists point to the presence of Calima haze on all the islands, with a possible reduction in visibility down to 3,000 meters. The Saharan dust in suspension will be more intense in higher altitude areas.

The haze looks set to become more intense during the second half of the day, especially on the eastern islands and on Tenerife.

The population is urged to follow self-protection advice from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies (translated below).