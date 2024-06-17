Monday will start with cloudy skies predominantly in the northern areas below 1100 to 1200 meters. By midday, these clouds are expected to clear, leading to mostly sunny conditions across the island. Temperatures in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will range from 20ºC to 24ºC. Winds will be moderate from the northeast, with occasional strong gusts along the northwest and southeast slopes and the western tip. Light, variable winds are expected at the summits, predominantly from the north by evening. Coastal areas in the southwest will experience gentle breezes.

Tuesday, Cloudy conditions will persist in the northern regions during the morning, gradually clearing to partly cloudy by the afternoon. The rest of the island will enjoy clear and sunny skies. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged from Monday, with a slight increase in interior areas. Moderate northeast winds will continue, with strong gusts on the southeast and west slopes. The summits will see light winds from the north.

Wednesday, Expect cloudy skies in the north, with a chance of light, occasional rain during the early morning hours. These clouds will partially clear by the afternoon, allowing for some sunny spells. The rest of the island will remain mostly clear. Maximum temperatures will see a slight decrease, more noticeable in interior regions, while minimum temperatures will stay the same. Moderate northeast winds will prevail, with strong intervals on the southeast and west slopes.

Thursday, Cloud cover will be prominent in the northern areas in the morning, transitioning to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Elsewhere, clear skies will dominate. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain stable, though there may be a slight drop in minimum temperatures in the central islands. Winds will continue to be moderate from the northeast, with occasional strong gusts on the southeast and northwest slopes.

Friday, The week will end with cloudy conditions in the north, which will clear to partly cloudy by the afternoon. The remainder of the island will continue to experience clear and sunny weather. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly. The pattern of moderate northeast winds with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes will persist. Additionally, very strong gusts may occur in the interior regions of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

Marine Conditions

At sea, the northeast coast will experience northeast winds up to force 5, decreasing to force 2 to 3 with rough seas. The northwest and southeast coasts will also see northeast winds at force 5. The west coast will have variable winds at force 1 to 3, with seas ranging from 1 to 2 meters from the north.