GRAN CANARIA: the worst affected areas will be the south and west midland areas, southeast coasts and higher altitude zones. The heat wave will be accompanied by suspended dust in the air.

◾ They have also declared the maximum alert due to the risk of forest fires.

◾️ The Island Civil Protection Plan for Gran Canaria (PEIN) has been activated based on AEMET predictions, along with the Canary Islands Government declaration of maximum alert for risk of forest fires and the implementation of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Fire Services (INFOCA) at MAXIMUM ALERT DUE TO RISK OF FOREST FIRE.

The heat episode is expected to feature temperatures, in the shade, of 32º-38º centigrade with local values likely to reach or exceed 40ºC. Very dry, warm air is expected, especially in midland, highland, and summit areas.

Above 200-300 meters altitude the relative humidity will drop below 30%. At elevations lower than 400 meters the Alisios (Trade Winds) will be maintained, from the North East, with occasionally strong NE winds reaching more exposed areas (that could possibly be over 70 km/h in some places)

Temperature inversion is expected at altitudes below 400 meters.

Please follow recommendations to stay indoors whenever possible, with windows and doors closed, keep yourself and others well hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and take care of vulnerable people, the elderly and animals.

If you require any form of emergency assistance the number to dial is 112

