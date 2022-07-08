8-10 July, Mogán

Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguin 2022

The main summer festivities for the southwestern municipality of Mogán, “Fiestas del Carmen” in honour of ‘La Virgen del Carmen’, patron saint of sailors and fishermen are celebrated 8-17 July 2022.

See the full program HERE!.

A funky little fun fair can be also found set up at the main Plaza de Mercadillo, market square.

“Remember that there are major traffic and parking restrictions in Arguineguin during these festivities. The influx of people to this, normally quieter coastal village, may cause some mayhem and extra issues finding parking, especially during both weekends of the main events.”

On Friday 8 July:

-A tribute Festival to Antoñito Segura at 21:00 at Plaza Pérez Galdós with a performance by popular Canarian groups “La Trova” and “Los Mala Vida”.

– El Carmen Latin Festival from 22:30 in the Plaza del Mercadillo, aka Plaza Negra, with the performances by Edwin Rivera, the Maquinaria band, and a Tribute to Juan Luis Guerra with the orchestra La Sabrosa.

– DJs Promaster and Humberto on Calle José Manuel Santa, “Chiringos de música”

On Saturday 9 July The main Romeria, pilgrimage offering to Virgen del Carmen.

-After the Eucharist mass at 19:00, the Pilgrimage Procession leaves from Avda. del Muelle with 20 carts, laden with offerings, followed by various entourages, and travels via Manuel Álamo Suárez (Carpintero de Ribera), passing through calle Miguel Marrero and Graciliano Afonso. The large procession crosses the GC-500 to Plaza Pérez Galdós, where the offering will be made at the church. By the end there will be traditional Taifa dancing in Plaza Pérez Galdós along accompanied by folkloric groups El Mejunje and Los Boinas.

– The Verbena, street party from 23:30 with Paco Guedes and the Arena Group on stage at the Plaza del Mercadillo (aka Plaza Negra)

DJ’s Fano and Nichel B “Chiringos de música” on calle Jóse Manuel Santana

Sunday 10 July

– Children’s play area between 10:00-14:00 and 16:00-18:00 in Plaza Pérez Galdós to enjoy.

– Children’s Gala in Plaza de las Marañuelas at 20:00.