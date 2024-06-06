An interesting weather forecast for the weekend. Sunshine, clouds, and even the possibility of some rain for the coming days. Sunday, at the moment, is looking the most promising when it comes to the weather. Nothing strong though and the rain doesn’t appear to be too heavy, just scattered and not long lasting.

Friday: Cloudy intervals, more abundant on the southwest slope at dawn, and formation of evolving cloudiness in the northeast and east slope from midday. Probable rainfall on the eastern slope during the central hours will generally be weak, but locally, it may be moderate and in the form of a shower. Temperatures slightly rising. Light southwest wind, moderate in extreme northwest and southeast. Late in the day it tends to be loose in variable direction. On summits, moderate from the west that decreases slowly in the late hours. Breezes on southern and eastern coasts.

Saturday: Predominance of cloudy skies with the opening of some clearings on the western slope in the central hours. Low probability of precipitation, generally weak, in inland areas in the central hours of the day, without ruling out that it may be locally moderate and in the form of a shower. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease. The light wind of variable direction with a predominance of the northwest, which throughout the day will turn to a moderate northern component, somewhat more intense on the east and west slopes, where some strong interval at the end of the day is not ruled out. Prevalence of the breeze regime on the coast.

Sunday: Cloudy intervals, with openings of clearings and on the southern slopes of the islands with greater relief during the central hours. A low probability of weak, scattered, and occasional rains, especially in interior areas. Minimum temperatures with few changes, with some slight rise. Maximums with few changes, with some slight descent on coasts and some slight rise on summits. Moderate wind with a northerly component, with some strong intervals on the east and west slopes of the most prominent islands at the end of the day.