A busy June weekend ahead full of some awesome events and possibility of a little wet weather being the only thing that might hold us back from enjoying it to the fullest. FIMAR, the international Sea Fair and Big Bang Vintage market are in the capital. There is also a Harvest Fair in El Tablero on the south and multitude of Patron Saints’ festivities are being celebrated all around Gran Canaria.
Patron Saints’ festivities are taking place in Mogán casco, Santa Brígida, Moya and Arucas. There are traditional handmade “carpets” to enjoy in Teror with the Sacred Heart of Jesus festivities. Gáldar are celebrating their La Guancha Festival, full of music and historic location of El Agujero. A weekend of splendid options of different kind of events and festivities happening on Gran Canaria and hopefully the weather will not be too much of a hurdle with clouds and even the possibility of some weak rain.
Upcoming events:
11-30 June • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundational Festivities
12-16 June • Gáldar Pride
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
13-16 June • Music Meets Tourism @ Yumbo – Playa del Inglés
16 June • Potato and Millet Fair in Valsequillo
22 June • Noche Romántica Tejeda
29 June • Collectables Fair in San Mateo
29 June – 7 July • Gran Canaria Windsurfing World Cup – Pozo Izguierdo
4 July • Granca Live Fest – headliner Robbie Williams *ticketed event*
5 July • Granca Live Fest – Headliner Black Eyed Pea *ticketed event*
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
12-21 July • Fiesta del Agua in Teror
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
30 August – 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol
Tuesday 16 July • Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
An interesting weather forecast for the weekend. Sunshine, clouds, and even the possibility of some rain for the coming days. Sunday, at the moment, is looking the most promising when it comes to the weather. Nothing strong though and the rain doesn’t appear to be too heavy, just scattered and not long lasting.
Friday: Cloudy intervals, more abundant on the southwest slope at dawn, and formation of evolving cloudiness in the northeast and east slope from midday. Probable rainfall on the eastern slope during the central hours will generally be weak, but locally, it may be moderate and in the form of a shower. Temperatures slightly rising. Light southwest wind, moderate in extreme northwest and southeast. Late in the day it tends to be loose in variable direction. On summits, moderate from the west that decreases slowly in the late hours. Breezes on southern and eastern coasts.
Saturday: Predominance of cloudy skies with the opening of some clearings on the western slope in the central hours. Low probability of precipitation, generally weak, in inland areas in the central hours of the day, without ruling out that it may be locally moderate and in the form of a shower. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease. The light wind of variable direction with a predominance of the northwest, which throughout the day will turn to a moderate northern component, somewhat more intense on the east and west slopes, where some strong interval at the end of the day is not ruled out. Prevalence of the breeze regime on the coast.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals, with openings of clearings and on the southern slopes of the islands with greater relief during the central hours. A low probability of weak, scattered, and occasional rains, especially in interior areas. Minimum temperatures with few changes, with some slight rise. Maximums with few changes, with some slight descent on coasts and some slight rise on summits. Moderate wind with a northerly component, with some strong intervals on the east and west slopes of the most prominent islands at the end of the day.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIMAR, INTERNATIONAL SEA FAIR | 7-9 JUNE
The 8th FIMAR, The International Sea Fair this weekend, 7-9 June will occupy the Sanapú Pier with an extensive leisure program, stands, and informative talks about the current reality of the oceans. The 2024 Fair will open in a new location, at the Sanapú Dock, between the Poema del Mar aquarium and the Onda Atlántica Footbridge.
More than 50 exhibitors have already registered for this 13th edition of the fair, which will have about 80 stands, an extensive program of citizen leisure, a children’s area, and a restaurant area. The Portuguese population of Viana do Castelo will be the guest city at FIMAR 2024, which will feature a parade and a performance by the Canarian band Los Coquillos.
The opening hours of the fair, free access
Friday 10:30-20:00
Saturday 10:30-20:00
Sunday 10:30-15:00
The FIMAR 2024 program (as always, free access) includes demonstrations on the Port’s water surface, family activities, and a children’s area, a helicopter rescue exhibition from the Canary Islands Air Command, and boat visits to the Port (without the need for registration, in order of arrival) and visits to the Navy, Maritime Rescue, and Civil Guard ships.
The fair has a gastronomic area and also includes a concert by the band Los Coquillos, scheduled for Sunday, at 13:00.
New to the fair is the celebration of a parade at 12:00 on Sunday at the FIMAR site.
Furthermore, within the informative aspect of FIMAR, special mention is required of the talks and presentations open to the public. In this edition, around thirty presentations will be given.
🛳⛴ The Port Authority of Las Palmas offers guided boat tours of the inland waters of the Port of Las Palmas.
On Friday and Saturday: 11:00, 13:00, 15:30 and 17:30
On Sunday: at 11:00 and 13:00
🛳⛴ Likewise, two ships will also be exhibited so that the public who wishes can access the interior and visit them. Specifically, these are the Navy ship ‘Meteroro’ and the Maritime Rescue ship ‘Miguel de Cervantes’, both located at the Sanapú Dock.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C, | BIG BANG VINTAGE MARKET | 7-8 JUNE
Big Bang Vintage Market this Friday and Saturday in Circulo Mercantilla Las Palmas (Calle San Bernando, 8) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
In the city centre of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, @zona.triana enjoy 2 days of DJ sessions, Tiki Bar, Restaurant, book presentations, Canarian Musicians Record Stand, fashion catwalk made here, dance workshops, market stalls, makeup, ceramics, recycling, exhibitions and much more …
On Friday: from 12:00
On Saturday from 10:00
MORE EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
HOLY TRINITY CHURCH BAZAAR | SATURDAY 8 JUNE
Church bazaar in the garden of the English church, Holy Trinity this Saturday
It is a lovely social gathering from 11:00 to 16:00 with food, drinks, and different market stalls.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | LPA SURF CITY NO LIMIT | 6-9 JUNE
More info in the sport section
EL TABLERO, SBT | HARVEST FAIR - FERIA DE LA ZAFRA | SATURDAY 8 JUNE
The neighbourhood of El Tablero in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana will commemorate the 25th anniversary of its ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair this Saturday.
The program of activities and ethnographic exhibitions is dedicated to refreshing the collective memory, especially of the new generations, of the tomato agricultural past that supported the birth and subsequent growth of the village until the current tourism industry was implemented.
Saturday 8 June: Main Day
The activities on Saturday will all be held in the plaza starting at 17:30, with a craft exhibition supported by ten representatives of the Fedac; an exhibition of the work that social and cultural groups have been creating in the town; children’s craft workshops; traditional Canarian games; a corner for specific readings about agriculture, tomato cultivation and the history of the municipality; a photographic exhibition linked to the groups and previous fairs; stands selling gastronomic products and tasting traditional foods from the harvest seasons and an example of plow and stone lifting, stick fighting and the shepherds’ leap.
Program:
at 12:00 Family audiovisual spectacle in the cultural centre Carmelo Pérez Rodríguez. Limited capacity
Plaza de El Tablero
From 17:30 Artisan craft fair, stalls, tastings, and more
at 18:00 Children’s traditional games
at 19:30 Exhibition of traditional games; Sheppards’leap, stick fighting,
at 21:00 Music performance by Althay Páez and the quintet
at 22:30 Baile de Taifas, taifa dancing
MOGÁN | FIESTAS PATRONALES SAN ANTONIO EL CHICO | 7-16 JUNE
The main street in Pueblo de Mogán, aka Mogán Casco will be decorated from the 7th of June 2024 to celebrate the local patron saint festivities.
The San Antonio ‘El Chico’ (Saint Anthony, the boy), 2024 festivities are celebrated between 7-16 June. The program integrates tradition, culture, and leisure with the participation of many residents in the organisation of activities. The program of the estivities includes a Romeria pilgrimage offering, musical shows and activities for children, an artisan craft fair, and concerts. There will also be some traffic and parking restrictions in the area.
Program this weekend:
Friday 7 June:
at 12:00 Ringing of the bells
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation in Parque Nicolás Quesada
at 21:00 The 13th Juan José Rodríguez Memorial in Parque Nicolás Quesada, which will feature Pinito la del Norte as a presenter and with the participation of the El Mocán Folkloric and Cultural Group from Mogán, the La Sabinosa Folkloric Group from El Hierro, and the Dunas de Corralejo Folkloric Group from Fuerteventura.
The first evening of the festivities will conclude with the ‘Young Night’ at Plaza Sarmiento y Coto in which several DJs will perform.
Saturday 8 June:
at 18.30 Romería, pilgrimage offering
at 19:00 The Rosemary Mass is sung by the ‘Buchito de Café’, after which the same image of the Saint will come out to the porch of the Church and, guarded by the La Sabinosa Folklore Group, will go to the parque Nicolás Quesada to receive the offerings. Once the pilgrimage is over, Taifa Dance with the Parranda El Pajullo and Los Chanos in the same park.
00:30 festive party with Paco Guedes and DJ Promaster in Plaza Sarmiento y Coto.
Sunday 9 June:
at 11:00 Exhibition contest of Canarian hunting dogs, podencos at the sports centre; Mogán Valle
at 17:00 Children workshops and a visit by Zapitto, the clown at Plaza Sarmiento y Coto
Next Thursday 13 June is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio
EL AGUJERO, G'ALDAR | LA GUANCHA FESTIVAL | 7-8 JUNE
The La Guancha 2024 Music Festival returns on 7-8 June to the coastal neighbourhood of El Agujero in the municipality of Gáldar. The Festival, through music, wants to highlight the extraordinary archaeological heritage of this ancient prehispanic royal capital of the island. This is a free outdoor music festival in a privileged environment. The Archaeological Ensemble of La Guancha was declared a Historic Monument in 1949.
The XXVI edition of the festival is celebrated with a luxury line-up of two days of concerts held at Plaza Mr. Leacock.
On Friday 7 June:
at 21:00 the Festival starts with the Tribute to Camilo ‘Vida de Rico’, continues with Bombai and concludes with Guaraná.
On Sunday 8 June:
at 21:00 Tabaiba, who will be followed by a Tribute to Manuel Carrasco, and a performance by Troveros de Asieta.
This historic festival, which is in its 26th edition, vindicates the heritage value of the La Guancha site, the first protected archaeological property in the Canary Islands since 1949, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, and where the City Council is currently building an Interpretation Centre. Throughout its more than a quarter of a century of existence, artists and groups recognized at the regional and national level have performed at the Festival and it has evolved hand in hand with the musical tastes of the moment but maintaining its essence of raising public awareness about the heritage value of one of the main deposits in the Canary Islands.
TEROR | SAGRADO CORAZóN DE JESÚS CARPETS | FRIDAY 7 JUNE |BANK HOLIDAY IN TEROR
This Friday, Teror celebrates the local festivity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, characterised by the traditional carpets that dress the streets of Casco through which the procession takes place after mass, at 19:00. Some 300 people and groups will participate in the making of the traditional Sacred Heart carpets in the centre of Teror, a bank holiday in the municipality.
Among the carpets on the route, the one made by the Teror City Council stands out, and will be displayed on Calle Real. On the occasion of the production of the carpets, Calle Nueva will close to traffic from 20:00 this Thursday, June 6 to 23:00 on Friday, June 7, once the streets are cleaned.
For more than three decades, the festival of the Sacred Heart of Jesus has been celebrated as a holiday in the municipality. The carpets made of various materials will be displayed from early Friday in the Plaza del Pino, Calle Real de la Plaza, Calle Nueva, Diputación, Iglesia Chica, La Cal, Obispo Marquina, and Plaza del Pino.
The streets through which the procession of the Heart of Jesus will pass are: Plaza Ntra. Sra. del Pino, Calle Real de la Plaza, Plaza del Muro Nuevo, Calle Isaac Domínguez, Calle Nueva, Calle de la Diputación, Calle Iglesia Chica, Calle la Cal, Alameda Pío XII, where fireworks will be carried out, and Calle Obispo Marquina.
From Thursday afternoon, the carpets are made by neighbourhood associations, associations, sports clubs, groups and individuals in the municipality, in collaboration with the Teror City Council, which provides material and also makes its own carpet.
MOYA | FIESTAS PATRONALES SAN ANTONIO DE PADUA | 31 MAY - 22 JUNE
Villa de Moya, on the rugged north of the island, is celebrating patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Saint Anthony of Padua between 31 May -22 June 2024.
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 8 June: ‘San Antonio Suena’ Festival
Activities from 16:00 with bouncy castles and workshops on Calle Miguel Hernández
Music on stage in Calle Miguel Hernández
at 18:00 Los Salvapantallas
at 20:00 Seguridad Social
at 22:00 Los 600
DJ Ulises Acosta
at 23:30 Lively festive party with Armonía Show and DJ Promaster at anfiteatro in the municipal park Pico Lomito
Sunday 9 June:
10:00-15:00 The Agri-Food Fair ‘Moya Dulce’ arrives loaded with activities to sweeten and enjoy Sunday in the Villa de Moya.
The agri-food fair will be accompanied by the ‘Moya Dulce Contest’ in which the best dessert will be sought, children’s activities in the Municipal Amphitheater, and good music by Los Gofiones at 13:00 on stage in Calle Miguel Hernández.
SANTA BRÍGIDA | FIESTAS SAN ANTONIO DE PADUA | 31 MAY - 13 JUNE
Santa Brígida continue celebrating their Institutional festivities in honour of San Antonio de Padua until 13 June 2024.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 7 June:
at 18:00 The Sataute Urban Fest 2024 starts in the municipal parking lot with the ‘Battle of the Titans’, where 16 artists will face off in battles of creativity and lyrical skills.
at 20:30 The night will continue with the tribute to Celia Cruz and Oscar de León ‘Al son de Celia y Óscar’ on Calle Nueva
at 22:30 Performances by Mel Ömana, DJ Toni BOB and O.M. Dominguez & Village Band.
Saturday 8 June:
at 11:30 Calle Nueva will host the Gran Canaria Islands Cattle Drag Contest
at 21:00 A tribute concert to Mecano on Calle Nueva
at 22:30 lively party with Star Music orchestra and DJ Promaster
Sunday 9 June:
09:00-15:00 Flower market
at 12:00 Gran Canaria Big Band presents “Sinatra 2.0” at Plaza de la Inglesia
Florabrígida
The municipal park of Santa Brígida will be transformed into a garden of plants and flowers during the Florabrígida. From May 31 to June 14, the historic centre will be filled with colour in honor of San Antonio de Padua.
In addition, the balconies of several streets in the historic centre will be decorated with colourful flowers, creating a visual spectacle in every corner of the town.
On 9 June you can visit the Flower Market, which will be located under the pergolas on Calle Nueva. Between 9:00-15:00 visitors will be able to purchase plants, flowers and related products.
Still to come …
Thursday 13 June: Feast Day and a local bank holiday in the municipality
at 07:00 The Big Day begins with the “Floreada Diana” through the streets of the town.
at 10:00 Livestock Fair opens in the Cercado del Pueblo.
at 10:30 the Flag of the Town will be transferred to the parish of Santa Brígida, followed by a Eucharist and the procession of the image of San Antonio accompanied by the military band.
The day will conclude with the presentation of distinctions to the prize-winning livestock and the farewell to San Antonio de Padua.
at 19:00 the XLVIII edition of Florabrígida closes.
at 20:30 The festivities will culminate with a concert by Los Gofiones in the Plaza de la Iglesia de Santa Brígida.
ARUCAS | FIESTAS PATRONALES SAN JUAN BAUTISTA
The Patron Saint festivities for John the Baptist continues in the municipality of Arucas between 23 May – 6 July 2024, (main events between 31 May-24 June)
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 7 June:
Fun Fair opens in the Barreto Sports area and will be open until 30 June
at 21:30 “Noche Joven” at Plaza de San Juan with lots of music and DJs
Saturday 8 June:
at 10:00 Subiba Bañaderos – Arucas. A rally test for the Championship Regional Championship and Provincial Mountain
– Quick Painting competition outdoors “Ciudad de Arucas” in the morning at Plaza de la Constitución
at 20:00 Baile del Maúro at Plaza de San Juan. Traditional music and dancing combined with gastronomy
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | LPA SURF CITY NO LIMIT | 6-9 JUNE
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria brings together for the first time in their history an international adapted surfing test with the celebration of the LPA Surf City No Limit Fundación DISA 2024. This championship will for the first time have the maximum scoring coefficient for the Spanish Parasurfing Cup of the Spanish Surfing Federation and in its third edition, debuts as an international event.
Between 6-9 June on Las Canteras beach, in the area of Cícer, with the participation of athletes from Portugal, France, Scotland, and Spain, one of the adapted surfing tests with the greatest participation of those held in Spanish territory.
The LPA Surf City No Limit DISA Foundation 2024 also offers all kinds of parallel activities, surf workshops for people with disabilities, talks, markets by Canarian brands, and gastronomic offerings. A festival of sport, leisure and inclusion completely free and open to the public from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9. All the information on this new edition of the LPA Surf City No Limit DISA Foundation is available at www.openlpa.surf
XXIV SUBIDA DE ARUCAS | SATURDAY 8 JUNE
The 24th edition of the Arucas Climb has once again brought together numerous entries, adding a total of 72 vehicles, with the usual participants of the Las Palmas Provincial Mountain Championship being present on the Official List. The rally will run along the road from Bañaderos to Arucas and there will be road closures and interruptions on Global bus lines in the area, organised by Escudería Aterura and is part of the program of events for the Patron Saint Festivities of San Juan Bautista 2024.
On Friday, starting at 16:00 the administrative and technical verifications will be carried out at the “Fair Grounds” of Arucas where, subsequently, the participants will leave their cars in a Parc Fermé area.
On Saturday, the road closure is scheduled to be at 8:30, to begin the practice round at 10:00. Before the first official round, a large caravan from the Canary Islands Classic Vehicle Club will travel along the route.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.