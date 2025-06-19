Remember that,as ever, following the midsummer solstice, this coming Tuesday, 24 June, is a local bank holiday in the island capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as in the municipalities of Telde, Artenara, Arucas, and Valsequillo.

• In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria the Foundational celebration main day is on Monday. The eve of San Juan and Midsummer.

• Tejeda are having their the 9th edition of their annual smoochie Night of Romance this Saturday

• The christian celebration of Corpus Christi means colourful streets carpeted in salt art creations and processions will take place this Sunday

• Fataga starts their Apricot Festival this Friday

• The San Juan festivities take place on Monday, 23 June, across Spain and all around the island.

• There are Patronal Saint festivities taking place in honour of John the Baptist, with highlights taking place in Telde and Arucas, among others among the oldest colonial towns on the island.