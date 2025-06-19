Having started with a celestial conjunction on Thursday, we have a gorgeous Midsummer’s Solstice (and San Juan) weekend ahead, with Corpus Christi festivities too for the more religiously minded, that will stretch this weekend tips all the way through to Monday
Remember that,as ever, following the midsummer solstice, this coming Tuesday, 24 June, is a local bank holiday in the island capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as in the municipalities of Telde, Artenara, Arucas, and Valsequillo.
• In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria the Foundational celebration main day is on Monday. The eve of San Juan and Midsummer.
• Tejeda are having their the 9th edition of their annual smoochie Night of Romance this Saturday
• The christian celebration of Corpus Christi means colourful streets carpeted in salt art creations and processions will take place this Sunday
• Fataga starts their Apricot Festival this Friday
• The San Juan festivities take place on Monday, 23 June, across Spain and all around the island.
• There are Patronal Saint festivities taking place in honour of John the Baptist, with highlights taking place in Telde and Arucas, among others among the oldest colonial towns on the island.
So there are many events to see, enjoy, and explore all across Gran Canaria.
Here are just our top picks, from The Canary Guide #WeekendTips!
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
16-17 August • Km.o Fair Gran Canaria Fontanales
29 August – 8 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
10-12 October • Animundo – Pet Fair Infecar
10-16 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 December • Mogán Avocado Fair
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol, and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
🌤️ (Sources: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency
enhanced with local knowledge provided by The Canary News. Actual Intelligence)
The Canary Guide #GranCanariaWeather
Summer Solstice Weekend
Midsummer Magic Awaits! ☀️
Perfect timing for San Juan celebrations! The summer solstice weekend of June 20-22, 2025, brings classic Gran Canaria weather: warm, sunny, and breezy with temperatures ranging from 20-26°C across the island. Expect minimal rainfall, plenty of sunshine (9-11 hours daily), and ideal conditions for beach bonfires, fireworks, and midnight swims. The south coast will be warmest and sunniest, while the north may see morning clouds that clear by afternoon.
The Week Ahead
The settled high-pressure pattern continues through the end of June, maintaining the classic summer weather pattern. Expect similar conditions with gradually increasing temperatures toward month’s end, potentially reaching 27-28°C in southern areas by June 30th.
Monthly Averages Context: June 2025 is tracking perfectly with long-term averages – 26°C maximum, 20°C minimum, less than 5mm rainfall, and 11 hours of daily sunshine116. This consistency is what has made Gran Canaria a reliable destination for over a century of tourism.
Bottom Line: This solstice weekend offers textbook Gran Canaria weather – the kind that earned the Canaries their “Islands of Eternal Spring” nickname8. Whether you’re jumping waves at midnight on San Juan, exploring mountain villages, or simply perfecting your tan, Mother Nature is providing the perfect backdrop for your Canarian adventure! 🌴✨
#GranCanariaWeather – Weekend Forecast: June 20–22, 2025
Welcome to TheCanaryGuide’s #WeekendTips weather roundup for Gran Canaria! Here’s your detailed, easy-to-understand guide to the weather for the weekend of June 20–22, 2025, plus a look at what to expect in the days ahead. Whether you’re heading to a fiesta, browsing a local market, or planning a beach day, here’s what you need to know.
Friday, June 20
Las Palmas (North/East Coast):
Morning: Cloudy skies expected below 800–900 meters, especially early and late in the morning.
Day: Cloudy periods will dominate the north, while it will be partly cloudy to clear elsewhere.
Temperature: 19°C (min), 24°C (max)
Winds: Moderate northerly winds, strongest on southeast and west slopes; expect strong gusts in the mountains during the afternoon.
Beaches: Mostly sunny in the south, with a fresh breeze—perfect for sunbathing and water sports.
Mountains: Breezy and cooler, especially at higher elevations; bring a light jacket for early or late outings.
Saturday, June 21
General Island Conditions:
North & Mountains: Predominantly cloudy, especially in the morning and on mountain slopes. Some clearing expected in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.
Elsewhere: Partly cloudy to clear, with only a low chance of light precipitation in northern mountainous areas.
Temperature: 20°C (min), 23°C (max) in Las Palmas.
Winds: Moderate northeasterlies; strong gusts possible on southeastern/northwestern slopes and in the mountains.
Beaches: South coast (Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés, Puerto Rico) should be sunny and warm, ideal for outdoor events and markets.
Sunday, June 22
General Island Conditions:
North & Mountains: Cloudy intervals in the morning, clearing up during the afternoon on mountain slopes.
Elsewhere: Mostly clear or partly cloudy. Low chance of light rain in the north, mainly early morning.
Temperature: 20°C (min), 23°C (max) in Las Palmas.
Winds: Moderate northeasterlies, with strong intervals on exposed slopes.
What to Expect This Weekend
Sunshine: Expect plenty of sun, especially in the south and along the main tourist beaches. The north and mountainous areas may see more cloud, especially in the mornings.
Temperatures: Daytime highs of 23–26°C on the coasts, slightly cooler in the mountains. Nights are mild (18–20°C), so light clothing is fine, but a sweater is handy for evenings or higher altitudes.
Rain: Rain is rare in June—if you see clouds, they’re more likely to bring shade than showers.
Winds: The trade winds (known locally as alisios) bring a refreshing breeze, especially to the north and east. Stronger gusts can occur in the mountains and on exposed slopes, so take care if hiking or cycling.
Sea Conditions: The Atlantic is inviting, with water temperatures around 21–22°C. Great for swimming, but you may feel chilly after a longer dip—locals often use short wetsuits for water sports.
Week Ahead: Monday, June 23 – Friday, June 27
Outlook: The settled, sunny pattern continues. Expect daytime highs of 24–27°C, mild nights, and little to no rain. The trade winds will persist, keeping things comfortable and skies mostly clear, especially in the south. The north and mountains may see occasional morning cloud, but afternoons should brighten up.
Events & Outdoor Activities: Perfect conditions for fiestas, open-air markets, and exploring the island’s diverse landscapes. If you’re heading to the mountains or northern villages, pack a light jacket for early mornings or late evenings.
Beaches: South coast beaches will be at their best—warm, sunny, and lively.
Packing Tips for June
Light, breathable clothing for daytime
A sweater or light jacket for evenings or mountain excursions
Sun protection: hats, sunglasses, high-SPF sunscreen
Swimwear for beach and pool days
Comfortable footwear for exploring markets or hiking
Summary
Gran Canaria is set for a classic June weekend: sunny, warm, and breezy, with the best weather on the southern beaches and mild, pleasant conditions almost everywhere. The only exceptions are possible morning clouds in the north and mountains, but these usually clear by midday. Perfect for enjoying all the island’s outdoor events, fiestas, and markets!
Stay tuned to #GranCanariaWeather and TheCanaryGuide #WeekendTips for the latest updates and enjoy your time on the island—where it’s almost always “eternal spring”!
Regional Highlights & Local Insights
|Area
|Weather This Weekend
|Notes & Tips
|South (Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés, Puerto Rico)
|Sunny, warm, breezy
|Best beach weather; busiest for events and markets.
|North (Las Palmas, Agaete)
|Cloudy mornings, clearing afternoons
|Cooler, more cloud—good for city exploration.
|Mountains (Tejeda, Pico de las Nieves)
|Breezy, cooler, possible cloud/fog
|Bring layers; spectacular views if skies clear.
Factoid: The north’s cloud cover is known as panza de burro (“donkey’s belly”)—a local term for the persistent blanket of cloud that often forms over northern slopes in summer.
Average June Weather: June is one of the driest, sunniest months. Daytime highs average 24–26°C, with little rain and long daylight hours (sunrise ~7:05, sunset ~21:00).
Sea Temperature: Around 21–22°C—refreshing but pleasant for most swimmers.
#WeekendTips 20-24 June 2025
547º Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundational Festivities | 12-28 June
This year marks the 547th Anniversary of the founding of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain’s first Atlantic City and colony. The Pregón, proclamation, will be the official starting point of the program for the 547th birthday of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which will be celebrated with fifty events taking place between 12-28 June 2025.
See the events HERE!
“From its origins on June 24th 1478 the city, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of concerts, cultural activities and open-air shows in and around Vegueta, the old quarter, with festivities, including Midsummer’s Night and the Solstice, completed on the feast day of St. John The Baptist, with the 23rd being the eve of the city’s Birthday; usually with an impressive display of fireworks on Las Canteras Beach, though fireworks are slowly starting to be phased out of such public spectacles. Locals and visitors gather by the thousands along the promenades to enjoy the show and the cheerful ambiance, a unique attraction for visitors to the city during this time of year.”
On eve of the San Juan festival, the official institutional events will be held to highlight the history, identity, and culture of the city, culminating with a traditional display on Las Canteras beach, one of the most eagerly awaited moments in the annual calendar of events.
Tuesday 24 June is a local bank holiday in the municipality • Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Program Highlights:
Friday 20 June:
19:00 Meeting with literature and architecture in Plaza de la Música
22:30 Morgan Ji Tabaiba, mix music and invited bands at Plaza de la Música
Saturday 21 June:
The Vegueta neighbourhood becomes a unique setting for the new edition of “Music in the Heart of Vegueta,” a sound and heritage experience part of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundation Festival.
Six iconic courtyards—from the Casa de Colón to the Colegio de Abogados—will host six 25-minute concerts, each in three sessions, featuring artists and groups selected through a public call from 56 proposals received. An intimate and vibrant celebration of musical diversity and local talent.
Start times: 19:00/10:00/21:00 (each show lasts 25 minutes)
- CASA DE COLÓN: LA LOCAL JAZZ BAND
- FUNDACIÓN MAPFRE: MELODÍAS DEL RECUERDO
- COLEGIO DE ABOGADOS: RESONANT LANDSCAPE
Start times: 19:30/20:30/21:30 (each performance lasts 25 minutes)
- PATIO DE LOS NARANJOS: YONE RODRÍGUEZ TRÍO
- FUNDACIÓN JUAN NEGRÍN: ÁLAMO Y CANCIÓN
- CASAS CONSISTORIALES: CORO DE CÁMARA AINUR
at 22:30 The 35º Anniversary concert of Los Coquillos in Plaza de Música
Sunday 22 June:
11:00-15:00 Family day with workshops and music at Plaza de la Música
Monday 23 June: The Night of San Juan concerts and fireworks
22:00 Los Salvapantallas concert
00:00 Fireworks and more music to follow after
Tuesday 24 June:
18:00 – 21:00 LPGC BAILA in Plaza de la Música
Corpus Christi Plaza de Santa Ana ✝️
The beautiful tradition of making of the Corpus Christi salt carpets through the streets of the old quarter and the procession
Saturday, June 21:
Starting early in the morning at Plaza de Santa Ana (next to the Town Hall)
Sunday, June 22 ✝
19:00 Solemn Eucharist and Corpus Christi procession 📍 Cathedral Basilica of Santa Ana
Corpus Christi in San Lorenzo, LPA ✝️
CORPUS CHRISTI 2025 in SAN LORENZO ✝️🌸 One of the more traditional and heartfelt celebrations takes place in the small town of San Lorenzo in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Saturday, June 21 | deom 19:00
✨ Making the salt and flower carpets in San Lorenzo Square, together with parish groups, local neighbourhood and cultural associations, and parish neighbourhoods.
Sunday, June 22 | at 11:30
⛪️ Solemn Celebration of the Eucharist
🙏🏻 Procession with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of San Lorenzo.
CANASAR2025 Defense, Security and Emergency Days in Arguineguín | Friday 20th
🚁 CANASAR 2025 | DEFENSE, SECURITY, AND EMERGENCY DAYS | JUNE 20
The Canary Islands Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center (ARCC), together with the Headquarters of the Air Search and Rescue (SAR) Service of the Spanish Air Force, and in collaboration with the Mogán City Council and other institutions, is organising the Defense, Security, and Emergency Days of the CANASAR 2025 exercise.
10:00-14:00 in Plaza Negra de Arguineguín (calle Alcalde Paco González), Mogán
10:00 Exhibition of the different participating bodies and organisations.
11:30 Rescue demonstration with helicopter hoisting
.🚫🚗Parking is prohibited in Plaza Negra in Arguineguín from 16:00 on June 19 to 16:00 on June 20.
San Juan festivities in Playa de Mogán | Monday 23rd
The south-western municipality of Mogán is celebrating San Juan in Playa de Mogán on Monday. The evening will feature a popular sweet corn barbecue, a dance show, a large bonfire, fireworks, lively and rhythmic street parade, music, and a street party.
Playa de Mogán is one of the busiest spots on the island on the eve of San Juan, a magical night in which many people perform rites for prosperity and good luck. In addition, this fishing neighbourhood maintains a close relationship with the celebration.
San Juan event starts at 21:00
The traditional barbecue will be available on the promenade next to the beach, known as “La Puntilla.” At this end, but on the sand, a performance by the Dance Department of the Mogán Art Schools will take place, followed by the municipal batucada (drum band) that will parade along the beach, entertaining those present. On this San Juan Night, a large bonfire will be lit, and the evening will also include a fireworks display and a street party with the Arena Group and DJ Cholo.
… and not forgetting the traditional midnight dip in the ocean to wash away your sins ahead of the summer …
The fisher folk’s neighbourhood of Playa de Mogán maintains a close connection to the festival. Residents pay homage to the saint, whose image is housed in the town’s tiny little San Fernando Chapel.
Bonfires or similar traditional observances are nowadays prohibited on the eve of Saint John (and the slightly later Saint Peter’s Day) in the municipality of Mogán
The only bonfire allowed is the one organized by the City Council near Mogán Beach on Monday, June 23, with the corresponding and mandatory safety measures and the presence of emergency resources.
San Juan festivities in San Bartolomé de Tirajana | Monday 23rd
🔥✨ The most magical night of the summer is celebrated in the neighbourhoods around Maspalomas on Monday, 23 June 2025!
The Night of San Juan in the municipality of San Bartolome de Tirajana is celebrated with tradition, music, bonfires, and roasted sweet corn at various points throughout the municipality:
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS – ANEXO II
20:30 Lively and rhythmic street parade from Anexo II
21:30 Pedro Afonso
22:30 Orhestra Statr Music
23:45 “Noche Mágica” performance
00:00 Fireworks
00:15 DJ Toni Bob
📍 Castillo del Romeral Cultural Centre
▪️ Inflatables, craft games, and a musical performance by Yeray Rodríguez – starting at 18:30
📍 Pancho Guerra Cultural Centre (Tunte)
▪️ Pineapple roasting and musical performance by Parranda El Cañizo – starting at 19:30
📍 Fataga Intergenerational Centre
▪️ Sweet corn barbeque and music – starting at 21:00
📍 El Pajar Beach
▪️ Inflatables, weet corn barbeque, and a musical performance by Nueva Imagen and its bandurria – starting at 18:30
🎶 Culture, coexistence, and purifying fire in a night of community sharing.
Fiestas del Albaricoque - Apricot Festival in Fataga 2025 | 21-29 June
The Apricot Festival is a traditional celebration that takes place in the picturesque village of Fataga. This year the festivities will take place between 21 June – 29 June 2025.
Día de Vecino (Day of The Neighbour), The Romería, pilgrimage, Verbena del Romero, a festive party with music and dancing, the “Fataga Me Gusta” Market with local products, and much more.
Highlights:
Saturday 21 June:
at 12:00 decorating the streets
Sunday 22 June:
at 18:00 Art and Wine
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation
MAIN WEEKEND: 27-29 JUNE
Friday 27 June:
at 21:00 Día del Vecino with the performances by a dance group and Parranda El Draguillo.
Saturday 28 June:
at 19:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering from the cemetery to Plaza de Fataga (church)
at 23:00 a lively festive party enlivened by Jaleo Music and DJ Alberto Soni2
Sunday 29 June:
10:00-14:00 Fataga Me Gusta– fair. Traditional market, tapas, live music, bouncy castles, and music by Jaleo Music and Aseres.
Night of Romance - Tejeda - A night under the stars❤️🌟 | Saturday 21st
This year Tejeda celebrates the 9th edition of “La Noche Romántica de Tejeda“, a magical event that has grown in popularity and content since its modest beginnings in 2017. An event that brings together people of all ages, from families to young people, adults, and seniors, in a celebration of love, beauty, and rural life.
This event is part of an international project, bringing together the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, Switzerland, and Japan. It marks the beginning of the summer season, when the squares and streets will be filled with light, excitement, and unforgettable moments, captivating thousands of people under the celestial canopy of stars over Tejeda.
The most special moment will be at 23:00 when thousands upon thousands of people from all the participating towns simultaneously share “the most beautiful kiss in the world”, a synchronised kiss to celebrate love in all its forms, a shared heartbeat with all the towns that are part of this great international family.
The ninth edition of “Tejeda’s Night of Romance, A Night Under the Stars” takes place on Saturday, June 21st in the mountain town, a natural setting that shelters the performances and activities in a peaceful and magical environment where attendees can enjoy a program that celebrates love in the broadest sense of the word.
The decor, the cuisine, and the lighting are all carefully considered to create an even more magical and romantic space. Tejeda’s Romantic Night arrives once again to offer you a unique opportunity to enjoy a special night under the stars, surrounded by love and culture in a unique space. Because when a town comes together to celebrate love… everything flourishes. ❤️🌟
PROGRAM:
19:30 ROMEO AND JULIET – BURKA THEATRE – Various Locations
21:30 WE STILL HAVE ONE MORE TIME – Última Parada band – La Vaguada
22:45 THE MOST BEAUTIFUL KISS IN THE WORLD – La Vaguada
23:15 ASTRONOMY NIGHT – ASTROEDUCA – New Parking/Aparcamiento Nuevo
00:00 La Trova band – La Vaguada
01:30 Línea DJ – La Vaguada
Telde | Patron Saint festivities San Juan Bautista | until 24th ✝️
Telde is celebrating Patron Saint festivities in honour of John the Baptist, San Juan Bautista, between 13-24 June 2025 (main events).
The church of San Juan Bautista (John the Baptist) de Telde is the true spiritual centre of Telde.
“The history of the area of San Juan is rooted in pre-Hispanic times. It is known that the area was one capital of the two great “kingdoms” of the old Tamarán (Gran Canaria) and as such the city has lots of examples of the old Canarias, with around a hundred archaeological points of interest.”
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:
Friday 20 June:
20:00-22:00 👠✨ Fashion takes to the streets of Telde as Plaza de San Juan becomes a grand Fashion Show.
🔸 Exclusive designs 🔸 Unique accessories 🔸 Hair and makeup styles 🔸 Rhythmic choreography
22:00 Show spectacle “Son de la Loma” at Plaza de San Juan
Saturday 21 June:
09:00 The 49th edition of Telde Rally
10:00-13:00 Playarea for kids at Plaza de San Juan
at 18:00 Romería-ofrenda, Pilgrimage offering starting from Parque Franchy Roca
Route: calles María Encarnación Navarro, Rivero Bethencourt, Plaza de San Gregorio, Avenida de la Constitución, Poeta Fernando González, Avenida del Cabildo Insular, Rotonda Daora, Manuel Álvarez Peña, Párroco Hernández Benítez, Pérez Camacho, León y Castillo and Plaza de San Juan.
22:00 Canarian music and dancing
00:30 Night enlivened by Leyenda Joven band
Sunday 22 June: Corpus Christi
19:30 Religious service, followed by the Corpus Christi procession
Monday 23 June:
17:00 Opening of the “Recova” artisan fair at Plaza de San Juan. The evening will be full of music with Dj Herrera at 21:00 – Cremita de Coco at 22:30 – Cromatic spectacle at midnight and finally Grupo Acuarela
22:00 San Juan bonfire is lit up in Siete Puentes
220:00 The 18th annual Mechones de Melenara festival, street parties, and a silent chromatic spectacle in the sky above Plaza de San Juan at midnight.
Tuesday 24 June: Feast Day of Saint John’s, the main day of the festivities
08:00 the traditional flowered “Reveille” (dancing) through the neighbourhood streets,
10:00 Traditional games and sports, including exhibitions of shepherd’s leap and the club game at Plaza de San Juan.
10:00-.14:00 livestock exhibition in Finca de la Hoya de San Pedro
from 09:00 Revoca and artisan fair opens at Plaza de San Juan
19:00 The day will culminate with the Eucharist and the solemn procession of the Saint through the historic centre with the image
Arucas | Patron Festivities of San Juan Bautista | until 4th of July ✝️
The Patron Saint festivities for John the Baptist in the municipality of Arucas are celebrated between 6 June – 4 July 2025.
Tuesday, 24 June, is also a local bank holiday in the municipality
The 2025 Patron Saint Festival of San Juan Bautista in Arucas will feature an extensive program combining religious events, cultural activities, concerts, sports, and popular traditions, consolidating its position as one of the most important events in the municipality. Some of the significant events are the Corpus Christi Carpets and Ephemeral Art, the Canary Islands Pilgrimage, and the bonfires of the Night of San Juan.
There is a fun fair in the Barreto sports area between 13-29 June
Highlights of the program this weekend:
See the full program HERE
Friday 20 June:
21:30 XXXIII Memorial concert of Juan Falcón Santana at Plaza de San Juan
20-21 June:
10:00-21:00 Artisan Craft, Traditions, and Alternatives in Parque de las Flores
Saturday 21 June:
12:00 Concert by Arístides Moreno and 101 Brass Band at Plaza de la Constitución
21:00 Concert by Rafa Sánched “La Unión” at Plaza de San Juan
22:30 Verbena, a lively street party with Armonía Show at Plaza de San Juan
Sunday 22 June:
10:00-14:00 Livestock Fair just next to the Barreto Sports Area
21:00 Traditional Show of Canarian Music and Dancing at Plaza de San Juan
Corpus Christi carpets and procession
Corpus Christi is a special religious event celebrated in major towns and villages around the island, many of which will decorate their streets using colourful “carpets” of salt and dyed sawdust, flowers, and by building small altars. Communities have their own traditions when it comes to Corpus Christi.
One of the most famous displays of Corpus Christi will be in Arucas. From 07:00 to 16:00 the streets of Arucas surrounding the church will be decorated with handmade “carpets” of salt, flowers, and leaf, as well as the decoration of balconies, windows, and altars.
At 18:00 Eucharist at the church, Parroquia de San Juan Bautista, followed by the main religious procession.
Monday 23 June:
21:30 Noche de San Juan concert at Plaza de San Juan
00:00 San Juan fireworks from La Montana de Arucas
00:15 Party with DJ Abián Reyes at Plaza de San Juan
00:15 Latin Night at Plaza de la Constitución
Tuesday 24 June:
11:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the images of Our Lady of Rosario and San Juan Bautista
20:00 Los 600 concert at Plaza de San Juan
Artenara |Fiestas Corpus Christi, St. John the Baptist and the Sacred heart of Jesus
Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria is celebrating festivities of Corpus Christi, St. John the Baptist and the Sacred heart of Jesus between 21 – 27 June 2025
Tuesday, 24 June, is also a local bank holiday in the municipality
Program:
Saturday 21 June:
18:00 Making the carpets in Plaza de San Matías
Football Meeting at the football field
19:00 Singles & Married
19:30 Singles & Married
Sunday 22 June
11:00 Eucharist, followed by Corpus procession
Monday 23 June:
19:30 San Juan Bonfire with barbecued corn and potatoes at Plaza de San Matías
Tuesday 24 June:
10:00 Bouncy castles and workshops on alameda alcalde Severiano Luján Cabrera.
11:00 San Juan Eucharist, followed by a procession
14:00 Verbena, a lively street party at Alameda with the music group “Buena Onda”.
Friday 27 June:
19:00 Eucharist in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, followed by a procession
Corpus Christi in San Lorenzo, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
CORPUS CHRISTI 2025 in SAN LORENZO ✝️🌸
One of the most traditional and heartfelt celebrations in the small town of San Lorenzo in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Saturday, June 21 | at 19:00
✨ Making the salt and flower carpets in San Lorenzo Square, together with parish groups, local neighbourhood and cultural associations, and parish neighbourhoods.
Sunday, June 22 | at 11:30
⛪️ Solemn Celebration of the Eucharist
🙏🏻 Procession with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of San Lorenzo.
Ingenio Fantastic - concert | Saturday 21st 🎶✨
🎶✨ This Saturday, enjoy the most epic music event of the year in Ingenio! ✨🎶 The Symphonic Band of the Villa de Ingenio Musical Society invites you to “INGENIO FANTÁSTICO vol. 2,” a spectacular concert inspired by the most iconic superheroes and characters in film. 🎬🦸♂️🦹♀️
Concert starts at 21:00 and it’s free and takes place at Plaza de La Candelaria
🎼 Enjoy live soundtracks from films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Beetlejuice, Spiderman, Batman, and Avengers: Endgame.
A magical night full of music, excitement, and adventure! 🌟Don’t miss it… the universe needs you!
Agüimes "El Verbenazo del Verano" - Latin Music festival | Saturday 21st 🎶
🎶🎊 Agüimes Gets Ready to Dance This Saturday at the First Edition of “El Verbenazo del Verano”
Latin music lovers can officially welcome the summer season this Saturday, June 21st, with “El Verbenazo del Verano,” a musical and festive gathering celebrating its first edition to bid farewell to the end of the 2024-2025 school year. The event will take place at the Agüimes Fairgrounds (Recinto Ferial), located in the Cruce de Arinaga neighbourhood. It will feature five orchestras, a tribute to Juan Luis Guerra, and several DJs. Admission is free until capacity is reached.
Starting at 16:00 Latin American rhythms will fill the venue in a day designed for the enjoyment of all music and dance fans. Salsa, merengue, bachata and cumbia will set the rhythm of a line-up that includes the participation of the veteran band Armonía Show, a regular at festivals throughout the archipelago, and the show Bachata Rosa: Tribute to Juan Luis Guerra, which will pay tribute to the emblematic Dominican singer-songwriter.