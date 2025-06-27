Friday June 27: Building Heat, No Warnings

Friday shows clear conditions across most of Gran Canaria with no official weather warnings yet active2. Las Palmas ranges from 20-25°C, benefiting from Atlantic moderation, while inland areas already climb toward 30°C. The Saharan air mass is building but hasn’t fully arrived2.

Northern coastal areas from Agaete to Gáldar stay pleasant at 19-24°C with moderate northeast winds providing natural cooling. The southern resorts begin showing early signs of the approaching heat and dust, with Maspalomas hitting 26°C and visibility starting to decrease slightly from incoming Saharan particles2.

This is the calm before the storm – ideal for outdoor activities that might become uncomfortable over the weekend. Morning and evening temperatures remain comfortable across most zones, making Friday the best day for highland hiking or extended outdoor exploration2.

Saturday June 28: Peak Heat and Dust Warning

Saturday delivers the weekend’s main event with AEMET’s yellow warning for high temperatures taking effect at 11:00 AM1. The most affected areas are the southern-facing mid-altitudes and highlands of Gran Canaria, where temperatures could reach 35-37°C1.

Las Palmas sees 20-27°C, still moderate but warmer than usual. The real story happens inland where the highland retreat of Tejeda faces scorching conditions that make daytime visits dangerous without proper preparation2. Popular hiking areas like Cruz de Tejeda and Roque Nublo should be avoided during daylight hours.

Southern tourist resorts experience their most challenging conditions yet. Maspalomas and Playa del Inglés hit 28°C with significant dust haze reducing visibility and air quality1. The calima brings that characteristic orange-tinted sky that catches many visitors unprepared.

The northern coast provides the only comfortable refuge. Agaete maintains 19-25°C with cleaner air and consistent northeast winds that other parts of the island lose during this Saharan intrusion2.

Air quality becomes a serious concern, with dust concentrations potentially exceeding safe levels for sensitive groups. Those with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor exposure during peak dust hours1.

Sunday June 29: Heat Persists, Gradual Relief

Sunday offers little relief from Saturday’s extremes. Las Palmas edges up to 21-25°C, while highland areas continue facing dangerous heat levels2. The calima may begin easing over Gran Canaria but could persist over the eastern islands.

Resort areas maintain challenging conditions with Maspalomas and Playa del Inglés staying around 27°C. The dust haze may start clearing but air quality remains compromised, particularly for those with respiratory sensitivity2.

The northern coast continues as the island’s cool sanctuary at 20-25°C, making it the preferred zone for any essential outdoor activities. Highland temperatures remain extreme enough to postpone mountain hiking until next week2.

Week Ahead: Gradual Recovery

Monday begins the return to normal patterns with Las Palmas dropping to 21-24°C2. The trade winds start reasserting themselves, bringing the cooling airflow that defines Gran Canaria’s usual climate comfort. By Tuesday-Wednesday, expect typical conditions as the Saharan influence weakens and visibility improves across most areas.

The dust intrusion clears progressively, with clear air likely returning by Wednesday. Temperature differences across the island moderate as normal wind patterns resume2.