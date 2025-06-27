It’s the last weekend of June, which means Summer is now here for real. It’s going to be a hot one, people. The first major heatwave of the year is predicted, with added Saharan sands and warm African winds.
Stay Hydrated, keep an eye out for the elderly, especially those on their own, ensure children and pets are not in excessive heat for prolonged periods. Keep in the shade.
This is going to be one of those in-between weekends. After the San Juan Bautista festivities and just before the big Fiestas del Carmen celebrations begin as well as all the summer events
• Fataga are celebrating their big weekend of Apricot Festival event
• Local festivities in the Barranco de Arguineguín
• Ingenio is celebrating festivities in honour of St Peter and Paul which include concerts and fireworks, livestock-, artisan, and farmers fair as well as a religious procession
• J28, International PRIDE Day (also known as Christopher Street Day) is officially celebrated in an ever-growing number of towns around the island
Here are our top picks, from The Canary Guide #WeekendTips!
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
5-13 July • Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup 2025
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
16-17 August • Km.o Fair Gran Canaria Fontanales
29 August – 8 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror
12-13 September • La Marina Festival, Arguineguin🎶
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
10-12 October • Animundo – Pet Fair Infecar
10-16 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 December • Mogán Avocado Fair
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol, and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
🌤️ (Sources: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency
enhanced with local knowledge provided by The Canary News. Actual Intelligence)
The Canary Guide #GranCanariaWeather
A Weekend of Heat and Saharan Dust
This weekend brings Gran Canaria’s first significant heat episode of summer, with Saharan dust and temperatures reaching 35-37°C in highland areas. AEMET has issued yellow weather warnings for Saturday as a hot, dry air mass transforms the island’s usual comfortable late June conditions12.
The weather pattern splits the island dramatically. Northern coastal areas maintain relative comfort, while southern resorts face their warmest temperatures yet and highland zones experience potentially dangerous heat levels. Add Saharan dust reducing air quality, and this weekend requires tactical planning rather than business as usual1.
The contrast is stark: Las Palmas stays around 25-27°C, but drive inland to Tejeda and temperatures soar to 35°C or higher. The northern coast near Agaete remains the coolest refuge, while southern tourist areas deal with both heat and dust haze2.
#GranCanariaWeather – Weekend Forecast: June 27–29, 2025
Welcome to TheCanaryGuide’s #WeekendTips weather roundup for Gran Canaria! Here’s your detailed, easy-to-understand guide to the weather for the last weekend of June 2025, plus a look at what to expect in the days ahead. Whether you’re heading to a fiesta, browsing a local market, or planning a beach day, here’s what you need to know.
Friday June 27: Building Heat, No Warnings
Friday shows clear conditions across most of Gran Canaria with no official weather warnings yet active2. Las Palmas ranges from 20-25°C, benefiting from Atlantic moderation, while inland areas already climb toward 30°C. The Saharan air mass is building but hasn’t fully arrived2.
Northern coastal areas from Agaete to Gáldar stay pleasant at 19-24°C with moderate northeast winds providing natural cooling. The southern resorts begin showing early signs of the approaching heat and dust, with Maspalomas hitting 26°C and visibility starting to decrease slightly from incoming Saharan particles2.
This is the calm before the storm – ideal for outdoor activities that might become uncomfortable over the weekend. Morning and evening temperatures remain comfortable across most zones, making Friday the best day for highland hiking or extended outdoor exploration2.
Saturday June 28: Peak Heat and Dust Warning
Saturday delivers the weekend’s main event with AEMET’s yellow warning for high temperatures taking effect at 11:00 AM1. The most affected areas are the southern-facing mid-altitudes and highlands of Gran Canaria, where temperatures could reach 35-37°C1.
Las Palmas sees 20-27°C, still moderate but warmer than usual. The real story happens inland where the highland retreat of Tejeda faces scorching conditions that make daytime visits dangerous without proper preparation2. Popular hiking areas like Cruz de Tejeda and Roque Nublo should be avoided during daylight hours.
Southern tourist resorts experience their most challenging conditions yet. Maspalomas and Playa del Inglés hit 28°C with significant dust haze reducing visibility and air quality1. The calima brings that characteristic orange-tinted sky that catches many visitors unprepared.
The northern coast provides the only comfortable refuge. Agaete maintains 19-25°C with cleaner air and consistent northeast winds that other parts of the island lose during this Saharan intrusion2.
Air quality becomes a serious concern, with dust concentrations potentially exceeding safe levels for sensitive groups. Those with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor exposure during peak dust hours1.
Sunday June 29: Heat Persists, Gradual Relief
Sunday offers little relief from Saturday’s extremes. Las Palmas edges up to 21-25°C, while highland areas continue facing dangerous heat levels2. The calima may begin easing over Gran Canaria but could persist over the eastern islands.
Resort areas maintain challenging conditions with Maspalomas and Playa del Inglés staying around 27°C. The dust haze may start clearing but air quality remains compromised, particularly for those with respiratory sensitivity2.
The northern coast continues as the island’s cool sanctuary at 20-25°C, making it the preferred zone for any essential outdoor activities. Highland temperatures remain extreme enough to postpone mountain hiking until next week2.
Week Ahead: Gradual Recovery
Monday begins the return to normal patterns with Las Palmas dropping to 21-24°C2. The trade winds start reasserting themselves, bringing the cooling airflow that defines Gran Canaria’s usual climate comfort. By Tuesday-Wednesday, expect typical conditions as the Saharan influence weakens and visibility improves across most areas.
The dust intrusion clears progressively, with clear air likely returning by Wednesday. Temperature differences across the island moderate as normal wind patterns resume2.
Practical Advice: What to Expect This Weekend
Heat Management: Plan outdoor activities before 10 AM or after 6 PM. Coastal areas offer 8-12°C cooler temperatures than inland zones. Hydrate constantly – the dry Saharan air increases fluid loss dramatically.
Air Quality: Keep windows closed during peak dust hours. Those with respiratory conditions should consider staying indoors Saturday afternoon when dust concentrations peak. Consider postponing mountain activities until next week.
Best Zones: Northern coastal areas around Agaete provide the weekend’s most comfortable conditions. Beach activities work best early morning and late evening in southern resorts. Las Palmas city remains moderate throughout.
This weekend showcases Gran Canaria’s most extreme microclimate contrasts, with up to 15°C temperature differences across the island. Success lies in understanding these variations and planning accordingly rather than hoping for island-wide moderate conditions.
Summaries and Breakdown
Coastal Areas (e.g., Las Palmas, Maspalomas)
Temperatures:
Wind Speeds:
Beach Conditions:
Good visibility and low humidity during the day, higher humidity overnight12.
Sea conditions: Favorable for swimming and water sports, but moderate winds may cause some choppiness, especially in the afternoons123.
Weekend Trend:
Mountain Areas (Central Highlands, up to 1950m)
Temperatures:
Wind Speeds:
Generally light winds this weekend, increasing to fresh by midweek (especially from SSE)4.
Conditions:
Northern Areas (e.g., Las Palmas, Gran Canaria Airport)
Temperatures:
Wind Speeds:
Conditions:
Southern Areas (e.g., Maspalomas)
Temperatures:
Wind Speeds:
Moderate north/northeast winds: 10–13 mph (16–21 km/h), gusts up to 26 mph (42 km/h)2.
Beach Conditions:
Summary Table
|Area
|Highs (°C)
|Winds (mph)
|Beach/Outdoor Conditions
|UV Index
|Coastal
|29–33
|10–16 (gusts 27)
|Sunny, breezy, hot, choppy seas possible
|Very High
|Mountain
|13–15
|Light
|Cool, dry, clear, some clouds
|High
|North
|27–29
|13–16 (gusts 27)
|Sunny, breezy, cooler feel
|Very High
|South
|31–37
|10–13 (gusts 26)
|Sunny, hot, calm to moderate seas
|Very High
Key Points:
Expect a hot, sunny, and breezy weekend across all regions.
Coastal and southern areas will be hottest, with very high UV—plan for sun safety.
Winds will be moderate to strong, especially in the north and on exposed beaches.
Mountains offer cooler, comfortable conditions for outdoor activities.
Beach conditions are generally good, but afternoon winds may increase surf and currents—check local advisories if swimming or boating123.
#WeekendTips 27-29 June 2025
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM ELDER | Friday 27th
This Friday, June 27th, the Elder Museum Nights are back. From 20:00 to midnight, the Elder Museum welcomes you to “Summer” in a lively evening that blends science, art, and technology to kick off the summer. 🌞🌞
🌚 NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, SUMMER EDITION!
🛎 TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR €10.
😀 WORKSHOPS, ACTIVITIES, AND GAMES.
ℹ MORE AT WWW.MUSEOELDER.ES.
Don’t miss a mix of science, art, and technology to kick off the summer. Once again, the museum space comes alive with hands-on workshops, a food truck, live music, sensory activities, and fun games.
Come and visit our new exhibitions, the movie theater, the summer planetarium, our cinema, our food truck, and DJ Ronald B’s music in a special atmosphere.
A great opportunity to spend an evening with an original format, to take a break, and immerse yourself in science and technology at the start of summer.
Fiestas del Albaricoque - Apricot Festival in Fataga 2025 | Until Sunday the 29th
The Apricot Festival is a traditional celebration that takes place in the picturesque village of Fataga. This year the festivities will take place between 21 June – 29 June 2025.
Día de Vecino (Day of The Neighbour), The Romería, pilgrimage, Verbena del Romero, a festive party with music and dancing, the “Fataga Me Gusta” Market with local products, and much more.
MAIN WEEKEND: 27-29 JUNE
Friday 27 June:
at 21:00 Día del Vecino with the performances by a dance group and Parranda El Draguillo.
Saturday 28 June:
at 19:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering from the cemetery to Plaza de Fataga (church)
at 23:00 a lively festive party enlivened by Jaleo Music and DJ Alberto Soni2
Sunday 29 June:
10:00-14:00 Fataga Me Gusta– fair. Traditional market, tapas, live music, bouncy castles, and music by Jaleo Music and Aseres.
El Horno, Mogán | Fiestas Bentorey | 25-29 June
El Horno hosts the Bentorey Festival from June 25 to 29
The Bentorey Neighbourhood Association is organising the small community festivities this weekend in the tiny El Horno neighbourhood, up the Barranco de Arguineguín (GC-505). The program includes activities for the whole family, from tournaments to a folklore evening and street parties.
The neighbourhoods of El Horno, Las Filipinas, Peñones, El Sao, El Caidero, and Cercados de Espino welcomed the Bentorey Festivities on Wednesday, June 25th, at 17:00 with live music. Shortly after, the inflatables for children and video games will be launched. The day will conclude with the Pepe Pimienta Zanga Tournament at 20:00.
The festivities continues on Thursday the 26th at 17:00 with a soccer tournament on the main field, and at 18:00 with a performance by Kikiriki the Clown.
A film screening and a Folklore Night with various parties will follow this.
On Friday the 27th, there will be charity bingo, beginning at 18:00, and a popular festival at 21:30 with the Dúo Purpurina.
On Saturday, June 28th, the festivities will begin at 10:00 with the Children’s 3×3 Soccer Tournament. Later, around 15:30, El Horno Square, where the events take place, will be filled with water slides for the whole family to enjoy. Music and dancing will kick off at 22:00
The Bentorey Festival will culminate on Sunday, June 29th, with a toast at 13:00. Afterward, those present will enjoy the Verbena de la Solajera, alively street party, featuring performances by Los Peques and Tataband. The trophies for the various tournaments will be presented at 19:00.
TELDE LGBTQ+ Pride Day | Friday 27th
The San Gregorio Open Shopping Area is filled with colour this Friday, 27 June, with the celebrations of LGBTQ+ Pride
Enjoy an afternoon on Avenida de la Constitución filled with joy, music, and surprises 🎉
From 15:00 to 20:00
📍 Avenida de la Constitución (San Gregorio)
Come and enjoy with us:
✨ Shows
🎶 Music for everyone
😂 Guaranteed laughter
💃 Lots and lots of dancing
INGENIO | Fiestas San Pedo y San Pablo | 20-30 June
The festivities in honour of Saint Peter and Saint Paul begin in the town of Ingenio take place between 20-30 June, offering the public a varied and extensive program.
There is also a Fun Fair set up in the fair grounds Plaza Adolfo Suárez. Friday and Saturday from 6pm and Sunday from 11:00, a break than open again from 6pm
This weekend, the main festive days:
Friday 27 June:
22:00 Night of Music with “Noche Joven” with DJ Samytto and Toni Bob. @ Plaza de la Candelaria
Saturday 28 June:
14:00 Musical Afternoon with Estrella Latino, Yet Garbey, and La Buena Vibra. @ Plaza de la Candelaria in Ingenio and San Blas Square
22:00 La Mekánica by Tamarindos and Paco Guedes. Plaza de la Candelaria de Ingenio.
00:00 Fireworks spectacle