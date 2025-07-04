🎷 The 34th Canarias International Jazz & Más Festival returns from July 4th to 26th with an edition to remember.

🎶 58 concerts. 28 stages. 8 islands.

🎶 Get ready for what’s coming up: Take 6 & the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra, the legendary Dee Dee Bridgewater, maestro Gonzalo Rubalcaba, the explosive Lakecia Benjamin, the groove of Kennedy Administration, the elegance of Melissa Aldana, the virtuosity of Matteo Mancuso, and many more names that don’t fit in this post, but do fit on the lineup.

Canarias Jazz & Más begins on Friday, July 4th simultaneously in Santa Cruz de Tenerife with the Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet, in Arucas (Gran Canaria) with performances by Alain Pérez and the Orchestra, and the Melissa Aldana Quartet, and in La Graciosa with the voice of Esther Ovejero.

This will be followed by four weeks of concerts that will bring the best music to the different performing arts venues of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Maspalomas), Arucas and Santa Brígida in Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, La Laguna, Adeje and Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife, Jameos del Agua and Arrecife in Lanzarote, Los Llanos de Aridane in La Palma, Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, Playa Santiago in La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa.

The international line-up for the 34th edition of the Canarias Jazz & Más Festival is completed with the power of Lakecia Benjamin, Alain Pérez, the acclaimed Rita Payés, Krzysztof Kobylinsky, the versatility of Matteo Mancuso on guitar, the Nordic jazz of Espen Berg Trio, Giovane Orchestra Jazz Siciliana, Ellister van der Molen, Zuco 103, the Australians The Bamboos, Arin Keshishi and Daahoud Salim, in one of the most deeply rooted and followed cultural events both inside and outside the Canary Islands.

-Some of the concerts and performances are free and some require a ticket

-🎟More info and tickets 👉 canariasjazz.com