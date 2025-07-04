Summer is now here for real. If you are looking to cool down, the best place is going to be either the pool or the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where lower temperatures and cloud cover will feel like heaven.
Stay Hydrated, keep an eye out for the elderly, especially those on their own, ensure children and pets are not in excessive heat for prolonged periods. Keep in the shade.
July will see the big Fiestas del Carmen celebrations begin as well as all the summer events
• La Isleta in the capital starts their Virgen del Carmen festivities. The ticketed event ‘Granca Life Fest’ has brought few famous singers to the Gran Canaria
• There is a Farmers Festival to explore in San Mateo, historical recreation in Santa Brígida or Onion Festival in Gáldar
• Best of the Best of windsurfers can be found in Pozo Izquierdo
• The Canarias International Jazz Festival starts this Friday
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
5-13 July • Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup 2025
7 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
16-17 August • Km.o Fair Gran Canaria Fontanales
29 August – 8 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror
12-13 September • La Marina Festival, Arguineguin🎶
3-5 October • XII Feria Regional de Patchwork Vega de San Mateo
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
10-12 October • Animundo – Pet Fair Infecar
10-16 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 December • Mogán Avocado Fair
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol, and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
🌤️ (Sources: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency
enhanced with local knowledge provided by The Canary News. Actual Intelligence)
Overview
This weekend, Gran Canaria faces a mix of warm temperatures, Saharan dust (calima), and moderate winds, with notable differences between the north, south, and highland areas. Expect the hottest and dustiest conditions inland and in the south, while the north and coastal zones remain more comfortable. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your weekend, wherever you are on the island.
Friday, July 4
Las Palmas: Minimum 22°C, maximum 24°C.
Weather: Cloudy in the northern lowlands, clearing in the afternoon. Elsewhere, mostly clear skies.
Calima: Light dust haze, especially in the south and at higher elevations.
Winds: Moderate from the northeast, with strong gusts possible in the southeast and highlands.
Advice:
Best day for outdoor activities, especially in the north and along the coast.
Stay hydrated and use sun protection if heading inland or to the south.
Saturday, July 5
Las Palmas: Minimum 22°C, maximum 24°C.
Weather: Cloudy in the north early and late, mostly clear elsewhere. Calima persists, especially in the south and highlands.
Temperatures: Inland and southern mid-altitudes may exceed 34°C, with some highland spots reaching 37°C.
Winds: Moderate to strong from the northeast, with very strong gusts possible in exposed areas.
Advice:
Avoid strenuous activity in the southern resorts and highlands during midday.
Vulnerable groups (children, elderly, those with respiratory issues) should limit outdoor exposure.
Keep windows closed during peak dust hours and use air conditioning or fans if available.
Sunday, July 6
Las Palmas: Minimum 21°C, maximum 24°C.
Weather: Cloudy in the north, mostly clear elsewhere. Calima and heat begin to ease but remain present.
Temperatures: Still hot inland and at altitude, but a slight drop from Saturday’s peak.
Winds: Moderate from the northeast, with strong gusts in the southeast and highlands.
Advice:
Early morning and late evening are best for outdoor plans.
Air quality improves slightly, but sensitive individuals should remain cautious.
Week Ahead (Monday–Tuesday)
Las Palmas: Minimum 21°C, maximum 25°C.
Weather: Calima fades, temperatures stabilize, and winds remain moderate.
Outlook: More typical summer conditions return, with less dust and more comfortable temperatures across the island.
Regional Highlights
|Area
|Friday Max
|Saturday Max
|Sunday Max
|Key Notes
|Las Palmas (North)
|24°C
|24°C
|24°C
|Mild, some cloud, less dust
|Southern Resorts
|28°C
|34–36°C
|32°C
|Hottest, dustiest, sun protection essential
|Highlands (Tejeda)
|32°C
|37°C
|35°C
|Extreme heat, avoid midday hikes
|Northern Coast
|25°C
|26°C
|25°C
|Coolest, best air quality
Practical Tips
Hydrate frequently—the dry air increases fluid loss.
Plan activities for early morning or late evening to avoid peak heat and dust.
Wear light, loose clothing and use high-factor sunscreen.
Keep windows closed during calima, especially for those with respiratory issues.
Check local advisories if you plan to visit the highlands or southern interior.
Event Note
International PRIDE Day celebrations continue, especially in Las Palmas and the southern resorts. Organizers and attendees should take extra care with hydration, shade, and dust protection, as Saturday will be the most challenging day for outdoor festivities.
Summary
South and highlands: Hottest and dustiest, especially Saturday.
North and coast: More comfortable, best for outdoor plans.
Air quality: Poorest in the south and at altitude—take precautions.
Relief: Gradual improvement from Sunday into next week.
Stay cool, stay safe, and enjoy your Gran Canaria weekend!
LPA | Fiestas del Carmen | Sunday 6 July
LPA | Granca Live Fest | 3-5 July
Enrique Iglesias and Will Smith will be the main stars of the Granca Live Fest, which will be held at the Gran Canaria stadium on July 3, 4 and 5, 2025, an event that will also feature other very prominent artists such as Nathy Peluso, Ozuna, and Bomba Estéreo.
LPA | Mercadillo Inglés - The English Market | Sunday 6th
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”.
On Sunday, 6 July 2025, live a unique experience at C. León y Castillo, 274 from 10:00 to 18:00
Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival | 4-26 July
🎷 The 34th Canarias International Jazz & Más Festival returns from July 4th to 26th with an edition to remember.
🎶 58 concerts. 28 stages. 8 islands.
🎶 Get ready for what’s coming up: Take 6 & the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra, the legendary Dee Dee Bridgewater, maestro Gonzalo Rubalcaba, the explosive Lakecia Benjamin, the groove of Kennedy Administration, the elegance of Melissa Aldana, the virtuosity of Matteo Mancuso, and many more names that don’t fit in this post, but do fit on the lineup.
Canarias Jazz & Más begins on Friday, July 4th simultaneously in Santa Cruz de Tenerife with the Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet, in Arucas (Gran Canaria) with performances by Alain Pérez and the Orchestra, and the Melissa Aldana Quartet, and in La Graciosa with the voice of Esther Ovejero.
This will be followed by four weeks of concerts that will bring the best music to the different performing arts venues of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Maspalomas), Arucas and Santa Brígida in Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, La Laguna, Adeje and Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife, Jameos del Agua and Arrecife in Lanzarote, Los Llanos de Aridane in La Palma, Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, Playa Santiago in La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa.
The international line-up for the 34th edition of the Canarias Jazz & Más Festival is completed with the power of Lakecia Benjamin, Alain Pérez, the acclaimed Rita Payés, Krzysztof Kobylinsky, the versatility of Matteo Mancuso on guitar, the Nordic jazz of Espen Berg Trio, Giovane Orchestra Jazz Siciliana, Ellister van der Molen, Zuco 103, the Australians The Bamboos, Arin Keshishi and Daahoud Salim, in one of the most deeply rooted and followed cultural events both inside and outside the Canary Islands.
-Some of the concerts and performances are free and some require a ticket
-🎟More info and tickets 👉 canariasjazz.com
FREE CONCERTS THIS WEEKEND:
Friday 4 July:
ARUCAS – Plaza de San Juan
at 21:00 MELISSA ALDANA QUARTET ALAIN PÉREZ and the orchestra
Vega de San Mateo | Fiestas del Agricultor 2025 👩🌾👨🌾 - Farmers' Festival 2025 | 5-6 July
The festival dedicated to the farmers of La Vega returns on 5-6 July 2025. Organized by the Festival Department headed by José Déniz, and with the collaboration of Agrogest, they will once again feature moments steeped in tradition, such as horse and cow threshing, shearing, milking, fodder exhibitions, donkey rides, folklore parades, concerts, tastings, and children’s entertainment.
All this in a year in which the patron saint festival of San Mateo will also be dedicated to agriculture.
Santa Brígida | Battle of Batán | 5-6 July
Every year, the city council of Santa Brígida and ADHICA association commemorate the most important feat in the military history of the Canary Islands. An episode of heroic resistance by the local inhabitants against the invading forces, in the place of El Batán, the scene of the bloody siege that took place on 3 July, 1599.
El Batán in 1599, witnessed the burgeoning population of the island, including natives and colonial settlers, supported by a handful of militiamen, fighting alongside the military authorities of the time, managing to repel an attack by the Dutch fleet, commanded by Vice-Admiral Pieter Van der Does, known more as a pirate around these parts.
On Saturday and Sunday in the municipal park, experience historical recreation. There will also be a Canarian ceramics workshop, a Canarian pelota game workshop, and demonstrations of different trades, crafts, and aspects of daily life at the time.
Gáldar | Onion Festival | Sunday 6th 🧅✨
Gáldar celebrates its agricultural treasure, the traditional onion this Sunday, Fiesta de la Cebolla
The Piso Firme neighbourhood is celebrating the 26th Onion Festival, a day filled with authentic flavour, tradition, music, and roots.
Gáldar continues to cultivate history, with its traditional onion progressing toward its Guarantee Mark, the first step toward obtaining the Designation of Origin.
📍Piso Firme, Gáldar
📆 Sunday, July 6
🍽️ We look forward to seeing you to savour the most authentic Gáldar from 10:00 !
This event is part of the patron saint festivities, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during the month of July
La Aldea Monthly Market | Saturday 5th
La Aldea de San Nicolás celebrates on Saturday, 5 July 2025 a new edition of their agricultural market and the exhibition of crafts and accessories.
On Saturday, July 5th, in the Open Shopping Area, Plaza La Alameda and Calle Real, from 17:00 to 22:00 enjoy an afternoon showcasing the best local produce, the most authentic crafts, and a warm, friendly atmosphere.
Spend a pleasant afternoon with Zapitto Animation and the rhythm of performances by the Children’s Group of La Aldea Parranda, Cinthia Beniez, Parranda ‘La última y nos vamos’, and Guarasón.
🍅 Local agriculture
🧵 Crafts made with heart
👗 Unique accessories
🎶 Music, flavors, and tradition
With the participation of the Canary Islands Foundation Museum Network and the La Aldea Community Development Project.
The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
“A perfect time to also visit the coast and the renovated beach promenade and visit the fabulous viewpoint del Balcón, the “Dragon’s tail!”
Gáldar | 543ª Fiestas Mayores de Santiago | 1-25 July
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during the month of July. Main events between 1 – 25 July 2025.
The program includes, among many other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Princess & Warrior Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles of the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital and as birthplace and court of the governing dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people.
The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.
See the full program in Spanish HERE!
• The Dance and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses and the 60th anniversary of the Papal Bull granted to the city mark a program with nearly 80 cultural, sporting, and religious events.
•The 543rd Major Festival of Santiago de Gáldar festivities are marked by two important anniversaries: the tenth anniversary of the revival of the Dance and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses of Gáldar and the 60th anniversary of the Papal Bull with which the Vatican recognized Gáldar as the first Jacobean venue outside of Europe.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 4 July:
20:30 ‘Voces de Gáldar’ in Plaza de Santiago
Sunday 6 July:
From 10:00 The Onion Festival in the Piso Firme neighbourhood
19:45 the Sports Gala in Plaza de Santiago.
El Rosal, Agüimes | Fiestas patronales en honor al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús y la Virgen de Fátima | last weekend
The Las Rosas neighbourhood in the municipality of Agüimes is preparing for one of the most anticipated moments of its patron saint festivities in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Our Lady of Fatima: the traditional Romería Ofrenda (Pilgrimage of Offering). The event, which brings together residents and visitors dressed in traditional costumes every year, will take place this Saturday, July 5th, at 19:00, departing from Calle Mozart.
Friday 4 July: Saturday 5 July:
22:30 The square will once again be filled with music with a street performance by the group La Tribu
Saturday 5 July:
Sunday 6 July:
18:00 The festivities will culminate on Sunday with a religious procession accompanied by the Guiniguada Band, followed by the final performance by Ballet Sensación at 20:00.
Arguineguín, Mogán | K-Pop World Festival Canarias 2025 | Friday 4th
The permanent tent in Plaza Pérez Galdós in Arguineguín will host the K-Pop World Festival Canarias 2025 this Friday, starting at 17:00
This is a Korean pop singing and dancing competition, where the highest-scoring participants will represent the Canary Islands in the second phase of the K-Pop World Festival, an annual event held in the city of Changwon, Korea. The Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and The Quest Comics are organising this event in collaboration with the Mogán City Council.
This is an activity held in the municipality for the first time. Intending to continue working on the seven editions of the Mogán Joven municipal program already held. This program features Korean culture, and specifically K-Pop.
The event will start at 17:00 and is free to enter until capacity is reached. Attendees will enjoy singing/rap and dance performances, both individual and group. An expert jury will evaluate the performances, awarding prizes to the three highest-scoring performers, who will then be chosen to represent the archipelago in the second phase of the K-Pop World Festival in Korea. The performance videos will be sent to the host country, which will decide in an online elimination round who will advance to the Grand Final, which will take place in Changwon.
Pozo Izquierdo, Santa Lucía | Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup | 5-13 July
The XXXVII edition of the Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup in Pozo Izquierdo (Santa Lucía) takes place between 5-13 July 2025.
The best windsurfers in the world get together on Gran Canaria to compete in this epic place for windsurfing.
The Gran Canaria Gloria Windsurf World Cup
120 riders. One spot. Zero limits.
SUMMER 2025 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda is open for the summer season. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of Roque Nublo.
• The pool is open from Monday to Friday, 12:00-20:00, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
• Access will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 200 people is reached.
• The entrance will be through La Vaguada
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each