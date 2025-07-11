Gorgeous warm and sunny July. Busy days are ahead as the Virgen del Carmen festivities continue to build towards her Feast Day, celebrated in the name of all seafarers on 16 July.
Stay Hydrated, keep an eye out for the elderly, especially those on their own, ensure children and pets are not in excessive heat for prolonged periods. Keep in the shade.
Fiestas del Carmen, the patron saint of sailors and fisherfolk, has begun across Gran Canaria, and there are many places celebrating in various ways, even those with seemingly no connection to the sea.
Some of this weekend’s festivities will continue on to next Wednesday, the main feast day of Carmen:
#WeekendTips Highlights
- The traditional Romería, pilgrimage, and other Del Carmen festivities to enjoy in the coastal town of Arguineguín, the feast day is next Wednesday so check out all the events below
- La Isleta in the capital are celebrating their Virgen del Carmen festivities as are also La Aldea and Agaete, among many others.
- There are two free concerts to enjoy on the Faro de Maspalomas esplanade, Jazz on Friday and Trumpets this Sunday.
- Tunte are celebrating their co-patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Santiago
- The best of the best windsurfers can be found in Pozo Izquierdo until this weekend
Here are our top picks, from The Canary Guide #WeekendTips!
Check out even more events on TheCanaryGuide calendar
TheCanaryGuide.com
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
5-13 July • Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup 2025
7 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 • Fiesta del Agua – Teror
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
25 July • Teror Latin Festival
8-17 August • The 18th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
16-17 August • Km.o Fair Gran Canaria Fontanales
29 August – 8 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror
12-13 September • La Marina Festival, Arguineguin🎶
3-5 October • XII Feria Regional de Patchwork Vega de San Mateo
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
10-12 October • Animundo – Pet Fair Infecar
10-16 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 December • Mogán Avocado Fair
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol, and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Monday 1 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in Artenara: Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita
Monday 8 September Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
Wednesday 10 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Thursday 11 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Monday 15 SeptemberLocal Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Monday 22 September Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San MateoLocal bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Day after the Feast of the Las Marías
Monday 29 September Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Miguel
🌤️ (Sources: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency
enhanced with local knowledge provided by The Canary News. Actual Intelligence)
🌞 The Canary Guide
#WeekendTips #GranCanariaWeather Outlook
Friday 11 – Sunday 13 July 2025
☀️ Summary:
Summer is now firmly established across Gran Canaria. Expect hot, dry and sunny weather across the south, west, and interior, while the north coast and capital may see morning cloud cover, especially in low areas. UV levels remain very high, and all temperatures are measured in the shade—so real conditions may feel significantly hotter, especially in direct sunlight or at altitude.
A slight haze (calima) is clearing, and trade winds (alisios) will pick up in exposed areas, particularly along southeastern and northwestern slopes. Coastal zones, especially the southwest, will enjoy calm, pleasant breezes—perfect for beach days.
📆 Weekend Forecast
☀️ Friday 11 July
South (Maspalomas, Mogán, Puerto Rico):
Clear skies all day
Max temp: 26–32°C | Water: 22°C
Winds: Light to moderate, SE 15–20 km/h
UV Index: 12 🟣 Extreme
Sea: Calm
Feels like: 29–32°C, especially inland
North & Capital (Las Palmas, Agaete, Arucas):
Partly cloudy, mainly in low-lying coastal areas
Temp: 21–24°C
Breezy by afternoon
⛱️ Tides (Maspalomas):
High: 02:27 & 14:39
Low: 08:21 & 20:55
⛅ Saturday 12 July
General Conditions:
Mostly sunny island-wide
Northern cloud remains during early morning
Slight drop in temps at mid-altitudes in the south
South & Southwest Beaches:
Max temp: 29°C (Mogán) / 25°C (Maspalomas)
Winds: Light easterly, 5–15 km/h
UV Index: 12 ☀️ Extreme – take precautions
Sea: Calm
Las Palmas & North:
Min: 21°C, Max: 24°C
Persistent cloud in low areas, dry
⛱️ Tides (Maspalomas):
High: 03:05 & 15:17
Low: 08:58 & 21:32
🌤️ Sunday 13 July
Island-wide:
Continued sun in the south and west
Some early cloud and possible mist in northern highlands
Slight cooling inland
South Coast:
Max: 28°C (Mogán) / 25°C (Maspalomas)
Winds: Moderate by afternoon
UV Index: 11
Feels like: 30°C+ inland
North:
Overcast at times in La Isleta and northern slopes
Temp: 20–24°C
⛱️ Tides (Maspalomas):
High: 03:43 & 15:55
Low: 09:36 & 22:10
📈 Looking Ahead: Next Week (Monday 14 – Thursday 17 July)
South & West:
☀️ Hot and dry, with rising temperatures
Peaks of 33–35°C by Thursday, especially inland and sheltered valleys
Winds easing midweek, very light on Wednesday/Thursday
UV Index remains 11–12
North & Capital:
☁️ Some cloudy mornings continue, especially early in the week
Slight warming trend by Wednesday
Temps: Min 20–21°C, Max 24–26°C
Trade Winds (Alisios):
Intervals of strength on exposed slopes early in the week
Breezes dominate on the coasts, with calm afternoons forecast midweek
📌 ⚠️ Important Notes
No weather alerts in effect
Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged midday sun exposure
UV remains very high to extreme daily
Shade, hats, sunglasses, and SPF 50+ are essential
📍 Best Areas This Weekend
Taurito, Amadores, Anfi del Mar, Playa de Mogán, Maspalomas, Meloneras – perfect sunshine, light breezes, and warm sea
Avoid northern inland drives early morning if chasing clear views, as low cloud cover is expected
📸 Share your weekend views with #TheCanaryGuide and tag #GranCanariaWeather
#WeekendTips 11-13 July 2025
Las Palmas de G.C. | Fiestas del Carmen |
The old quarter for the fisherfolk of La Isleta, situated on the small peninsula in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is celebrating Fiestas del Carmen festivities between 6-26 July 2025
There is an Aurora procession every morning at 05:00, from 8 July until the Feast Day. The route changes a bit each time, but it is always from Benartemi to Benartemi.
There is also plenty of entertainment to be enjoyed well into the long summer nights.
Highlights:
Friday 11 July:
21:00 Noche Canarias (Traditional Canarian music and dancing) on Calle Benartemi
Saturday 12 July:
21:00 Verbena, a lively street party with ochestra La Quinta Marcha and Yasmina on Calle Benartemi
Sunday 13 July:
17:00 Foam Party at Plaza del Carmen
Tuesday 15 July: The eve of the Feast of Our Lady of Carmen, the big Day of festivities
05:00 The Rosary of Dawn will take place, followed by the Diana Floreada at 07:30
10:00 carpet competition and a crafts fair on Benartemi Street
17:00 Festive street parade with the band “Amigos Isleños”, starting and ending from Benartemi
21:00 La Trova concert on Calle Benartemi, followed by a grand fireworks display and the ringing of bells announcing the Feast of Our Lady of Carmen at midnight
This will be followed by a “Papagüevos” parade through the streets of the neighbourhood accompanied by the Banda Isleña, and finally, the day will conclude with a street party, starting at 01:00 at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra
Thursday 17 July:
21:00 Gala of the Child Queen election at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra
Las Arenas Shopping centre | Free concerts | Fri & Sat
The music doesn’t stop this weekend at Las Arenas! Enjoy two nights full of rhythm, local talent, and unforgettable sunsets (don’t let your belly hold you back! 😉) 🌥️🎶
Both nights, music starts at 20:00
🎸 Friday the 11th: Sr. Natilla takes the stage with their unique sound and attitude.
🎤 Saturday the 12th: Duele and Notajunto arrive for a new LPA Emergente event, the competition promoting Canarian talent.
Location: Las Arenas Terrace (T1)
Arguineguín, Mogán | Fiestas de El Carmen | 7-20 July
The municipality of Mogán celebrates their main annual festivities “La Virgen del Carmen“, the patron saint of sailors, and her feast day is observed in the famous little Mogán fishing-cum-tourism towns of Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
• Fiestas del Carmen in Arguineguín between 7-20 July 2025
• Fiestas del Carmen in Playa de Mogán between 16 July – 3 August 2025
• Romería, the pilgrimage offering in Arguineguín this Saturday, 12 July 2025.
Wednesday, 16 July, is also a local bank holiday in the municipality. With festive days from this weekend some major traffic restrictions are likely throughout Arguineguín.
The Fiestas del Carmen program includes religious, traditional, cultural, and festive events for everyone. Aquatics, sports, youth and children’s activities, traditional games, concerts, even the now traditional “lowering of the branch” a ritual offering dating back to pre-Christian conquest, and of course the main “Romería” pilgrimage processions; all topped off by the annual highlight of maritime processions between Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
Program:
Friday 11 July:
19:00 The first of the afternoon parties on Calle José Manuel Santana “Chiringos de Música”, the beach bar area, with Alejandro Santos, Apolo, and Pedro Afonso.
21:30 The 6th Antoñito Segura Memorial in Plaza de Las Marañuelas.
The Los Mala Vida group, comprising family and friends of Segura, a driving force behind folklore in the municipality, as well as soloists such as Simón Artiles, Dácil Castellano, Daniel Moreno, and Pino Herrera.
23:30 EGB Night on Calle José Manuel Santana, Chiringos de Música
Saturday 12 July:
Pilgrimage – Offering and processions
One of the most popular events for locals and visitors will take place: the Pilgrimage-Offering to the Virgin of Carmen in Arguineguín. This event is organised by the Los Pescadores Folklore Group and the Mogán Town Council, with 23 participating carts. It will begin at 18:00, departing from Manuel Álamo Suárez Street (Carpintero de Ribera) and ending at Plaza Pérez Galdós, where a Taifa Dance will follow with the La Polvajera and Los Chanos parrandas.
20:00 Mass of the Romero
23:30 Verbena, a lively street partywithj Aguaje and Grupo Arena in Plaza del Mercadillo
23:30 DJ Nichel B and Pronove DJ on Calle José Manuel Santana, Chiringos de Música
Sunday 13 July:
14:00 Foam Party enlivened by music on Plaza del Mercadillo
Monday 14 July:
17:00-20:00 Play area for kids at Plaza Pérez Galdós
20:00 Escala en Hi-Fi Infantil (well-practised Kids Karaoke) at Plaza de Las Marañuelas.
Tuesday 15 July:
22:00 Concert by Omega on Plaza del Mercadillo
00:00 Firework show spectacle
00:15 Verbena, lively street party with Orchestra Armonía Show and Las Ladys del Swing
00:15 same time in the Chringos de Música area DJ Ruyman and DJ Suarez
Tuesday 16 July: the Feast Day
19:00 Mass, followed by a land procession to Las Marañuelas beach, where a prayer of thanksgiving and prayers will be recited while chanting the rosary. The procession will then continue through several streets in the fishing village until it concludes back at the church.
Route: church – Calle Graciliano Afonso, Avda de Los Pescadoes, Calle La Marina, calle Luis Doreste Silva, calle Utrera de Molina, Calle Manuel Pérez de la Barrera. Calle Miguel Marrero and ending back at the church.
Tunte | Patron Festivities Santiago Apóstol 2025 | 10-27 July
Tunte, the mountainous, ancient, pre-hispanic population centre on which the “municipal capital” of Gran Canaria’s southern San Bartolomé de Tirajana was built, is celebrating one of its Patron Saint festivities, in honour of Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle) between 10 – 27 July 2025.
The Feast Day is observed on Friday, 25 July 2025 which is also a local bank holiday throughout the municipality.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 11 July:
20:00 The Pregón, proclamation of the festivities in the church.
21:00 A night of Wine and Tapas enlivened by music in the local establishments around the town
Saturday 12 July: “Bajada de Santiago El Chico and “Tenderetunte”
18:30 Mass of the “Bajada del Camino de Santiago el Chico”
20:00 The pilgrimage walk with the statue from el Pinar to Tunte. You will see hundreds of people, dressed in traditional Canarian clothing walking the old footpath from el Pinar to Tunte accompanied by a music group.
at 22:00 “Tenderetunte” at the plaza with Canarian music, dancing and some tasty enyesque, finger food.
Sunday 13 July:
21:00 Escala en Hi-Fi Infantil (well-reheased karaoke) at the plaza with the performance by the ballet school and visit of Stitch
Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival | Free concert @ Faro de Maspalomas | Friday 11th
🎷 The 34th Canarias International Jazz & Más Festival returns from July 4th to 26th with an edition to remember.
CONCERTS THIS WEEKEND ON GRAN CANARIA :
FRIDAY 11 July in SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | FREE CONCERT
at 19:30 on the Faro de Maspalomas esplanade
– ESPEN BERG TRIO meets VILLU VESKI
– AYMÉE NUVIOLA – “Bonche” Feat. Kemuel Roig & Eduardo Ramos
SATURDAY 12 JULY in SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | TICKET CONCERT
20:00 in ExpoMeloneras
– Orchestra Jazz Siciliana
🎶 58 concerts. 28 stages. 8 islands.
🎶 Get ready for what’s coming up: Take 6 & the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra, the legendary Dee Dee Bridgewater, maestro Gonzalo Rubalcaba, the explosive Lakecia Benjamin, the groove of Kennedy Administration, the elegance of Melissa Aldana, the virtuosity of Matteo Mancuso, and many more names that don’t fit in this post, but do fit on the lineup.
Canarias Jazz & Más begins on Friday, July 4th simultaneously in Santa Cruz de Tenerife with the Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet, in Arucas (Gran Canaria) with performances by Alain Pérez and the Orchestra, and the Melissa Aldana Quartet, and in La Graciosa with the voice of Esther Ovejero.
This will be followed by four weeks of concerts that will bring the best music to the different performing arts venues of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Maspalomas), Arucas and Santa Brígida in Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, La Laguna, Adeje and Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife, Jameos del Agua and Arrecife in Lanzarote, Los Llanos de Aridane in La Palma, Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, Playa Santiago in La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa.
The international line-up for the 34th edition of the Canarias Jazz & Más Festival is completed with the power of Lakecia Benjamin, Alain Pérez, the acclaimed Rita Payés, Krzysztof Kobylinsky, the versatility of Matteo Mancuso on guitar, the Nordic jazz of Espen Berg Trio, Giovane Orchestra Jazz Siciliana, Ellister van der Molen, Zuco 103, the Australians The Bamboos, Arin Keshishi and Daahoud Salim, in one of the most deeply rooted and followed cultural events both inside and outside the Canary Islands.
-Some of the concerts and performances are free and some require a ticket
-🎟More info and tickets 👉 canariasjazz.com
Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival | Free opening concert @ Faro de Maspalomas | Sunday 13th
Gáldar | 543ª Fiestas Mayores de Santiago | 1-25 July
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during the month of July. Main events between 1 – 25 July 2025.
The program includes, among many other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Princess & Warrior Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles of the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital and as birthplace and court of the governing dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people.
The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.
See the full program in Spanish HERE!
• The Dance and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses and the 60th anniversary of the Papal Bull granted to the city mark a program with nearly 80 cultural, sporting, and religious events.
•The 543rd Major Festival of Santiago de Gáldar festivities are marked by two important anniversaries: the tenth anniversary of the revival of the Dance and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses of Gáldar and the 60th anniversary of the Papal Bull with which the Vatican recognized Gáldar as the first Jacobean venue outside of Europe.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 11 July:
20:00 The opening speech for the 2025 Santiago de los Caballeros Festival, which this year will be given by Mari Naty Saavedra, Gold Medal of the Royal City of Gáldar in the Town Hall Theater.
21:00 The 20th “Noche de Folias” (Night of Folías) at Plaza de Santiago. One of the most anticipated events, a show that will explore all the styles of folía found in the Canary Islands.
On stage, we will enjoy prestigious voices such as Carla Vega, Mariví Cabo, Juan Manuel Ramos, and Ciro Corujo, accompanied by the Facaracas Group, a benchmark of folklore in our municipality.
Come and experience the excitement of folía… in the heart of Gáldar.
Saturday, 12 July
21:00 The election of Bentejui and Guayarmina and her court of Tenesoyas in Plaza de Santiago, with a performance by Xriz
23:30 La Noche Joven with Jhay P. and Shakira Martínez
Sunday, 13 July
Starting from 09:00 the Huertas del Rey Fairgrounds will become the venue for the Livestock Fair
Fiestas del Carmen 2025 - Puerto de Las Nieves, Agaete | Wednesday 16 July
Agaete celebrates “Fiestas del Carmen” in Puerto de Las Nieves on Wednesday 16 July 2025 , with a trade fair, workshops, a procession, paella, seafood, and live music.
Puerto de Las Nieves celebrates the patron saint of sailors and fishermen with a day of community gatherings and a program designed for the enjoyment of residents and visitors of all ages.
TRADE FAIR
10:00-14:30 Explanada Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves
WORKSHOPS
From 10:00 Explanada Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves
SOLEMN MASS IN HONOUR OF OUR LADY OF CARMEN
11:00 Hermitage of Our Lady of the Snows
MARITIME PROCESSION
12:00 Port of Las Nieves
POPULAR TASTING
13:30 Explanada Nuestra Señora de Las Nieve
VERBENA DEL SOLAJERO, A DAYTIME LIVELY STREET PARTY
14:00 Explanada Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves
Agüimes | Grape Harvest Festival | Friday 11th 🍇
The Grape Harvest Festival, La Fiesta de la Vendimia returns to Plaza del Rosario to pay tribute to the winemaking tradition. 🍷🍇
This Friday in Agüimes, an evening where our island’s wine takes centre stage, accompanied by tapas with local flavour and music that envelops the historic centre
📍 Plaza del Rosario From 20:00 to midnight
Pozo Izquierdo, Santa Lucía | Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup | 5-13 July
The XXXVII edition of the Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup in Pozo Izquierdo (Santa Lucía) takes place between 5-13 July 2025.
The best windsurfers in the world get together on Gran Canaria to compete in this epic place for windsurfing.
The Gran Canaria Gloria Windsurf World Cup
120 riders. One spot. Zero limits.
SUMMER 2025 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda is open for the summer season. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of Roque Nublo.
• The pool is open from Monday to Friday, 12:00-20:00, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
• Access will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 200 people is reached.
• The entrance will be through La Vaguada
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each