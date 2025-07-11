Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during the month of July. Main events between 1 – 25 July 2025.

The program includes, among many other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Princess & Warrior Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.

The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles of the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century. Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital and as birthplace and court of the governing dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people. The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.

See the full program in Spanish HERE!



• The Dance and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses and the 60th anniversary of the Papal Bull granted to the city mark a program with nearly 80 cultural, sporting, and religious events.

•The 543rd Major Festival of Santiago de Gáldar festivities are marked by two important anniversaries: the tenth anniversary of the revival of the Dance and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses of Gáldar and the 60th anniversary of the Papal Bull with which the Vatican recognized Gáldar as the first Jacobean venue outside of Europe.