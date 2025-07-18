Celebrating the big July weekend of celebrations on Gran Canaria. The tropical weather should also ease up a bit after a few days of sweltering heat.
#WeekendTips Highlights
- The very popular and free event on the beach, Maspalomas Soul Festival to enjoy in San Agustín
- La Isleta in the capital are celebrating their Virgen del Carmen festivities with Romería and maritime procession this weekend.
- Arguineguín will end its Virgen del Carmen festivities with maritime procession and water party and Playa de Mogán will properly start theirs
- Teror is celebrating Water Festival
- Gáldar and Tunte in SBT are celebrating Santiago Apóstol with the Feast Day on next Friday, 26 July which is a local bank holiday in both municipalities
Here are our top picks, from The Canary Guide
🌠The Perseid meteor shower, also known as “Lágrimas de San Lorenzo” in Gran Canaria,is visible from mid-July to late August, with the peak activity occurring around August 12-13
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
7 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
25 July • Teror Latin Festival
1-17 August • Fiestas San Lorenzo 2025 (LPA)
8-17 August • The 18th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
16-17 August • Km.o Fair Gran Canaria Fontanales
29 August – 8 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror
12-13 September • La Marina Festival, Arguineguin🎶
3-5 October • XII Feria Regional de Patchwork Vega de San Mateo
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
10-12 October • Animundo – Pet Fair Infecar
10-16 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 December • Mogán Avocado Fair
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol, and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Monday 1 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in Artenara: Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita
Monday 8 September Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
Wednesday 10 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Thursday 11 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Monday 15 SeptemberLocal Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Monday 22 September Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San MateoLocal bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Day after the Feast of the Las Marías
Monday 29 September Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Miguel
🌤️ (Sources: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency
enhanced with local knowledge provided by The Canary News. Actual Intelligence)
🌤️ Overview – (18–20 July)
☀️ – What to Expect This Weekend
A warm, bright weekend lies ahead across most of Gran Canaria.
South & coastal resorts: Clear skies and sunshine, perfect beach weather, with temperatures reaching up to 31°C in, in the shade, places like Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, Amadores, and Maspalomas.
North & Capital (Las Palmas): Mild mornings and some coastal cloud, but clearing into the afternoon. Expect 24–26°C and a fresh breeze.
Inland & Summits: Hot and dry with little wind, but UV remains high. Good visibility for mountain hikes, though midday heat should be avoided.
💡 Events Highlighting the Weekend:
Tejeda Traditional Market on Sunday – a great escape to the mountains.
Fiestas in Gáldar continue, with Saturday evening parades and fireworks.
Live music & artisan stalls in Puerto de Mogán through the weekend.
This weekend brings a gradual cooling after the extreme heat of recent days. Friday will be the hottest, particularly inland and at higher elevations, while Saturday and Sunday will offer some relief as temperatures ease slightly across the island. Clear skies dominate in the south and on beaches, while cloudier intervals are expected in the north, especially in the early mornings and evenings. There is no rain forecast and UV levels remain very high, so extra care is advised.
#GranCanariaWeather 18-20 July
📅 Friday 18 July
☀️ Hot and breezy
South: Sunny and dry all day. Highs of 30–31°C. Light breezes on beaches.
North & Capital: Morning cloud likely, clearing to sun. High of 25°C. Fresh NE winds.
Mountains: Clear skies, 28°C at mid-altitudes. Dry with low humidity.
☀️ UV Index: Very high – sun protection essential.
🌊 Sea conditions: Calm, especially on southern beaches. Water ~22–23°C.
South & West (Mogán, Puerto Rico, Maspalomas):
Scorching sunshine and barely a cloud in sight. Highs of 37°C expected inland and 32–35°C along the coast, cooler by the sea.
Winds from the southeast may gust up to 30 km/h, especially in exposed areas.
UV index: 12 – Extreme
North (Las Palmas, Agaete, Arucas):
Clear in the morning, with some cloud moving in during the evening. Cooler than the south, with highs of 27°C.
Breezes remain moderate.
Cumbres & Medianías (e.g. Tirajana):
Very warm with inland valleys possibly reaching 37°C, with strong gusts.
General temperature warnings in place for inland areas and high terrain.
🟧 Weather alert: AEMET has issued high temperature advisories for Friday in the east, south, and west of the island.
📅 Saturday 19 July
🌤️ Cooling slightly, still sunny
South:
North: Cloud early, then bright spells. Breezy. 24–25°C.
Interior: Excellent conditions for early hiking. Peak temps around 29°C by midday.
🌌 Evening: Clear skies over summits – ideal for stargazing in Tamadaba or Pico de las Nieves.
South & Beaches:
Hottest day of the weekend, especially in valleys and west-facing resorts. 31°C likely by mid-afternoon. Still hot, but more comfortable with highs around 30°C in Mogán and Maspalomas. Breezes from the north will ease humidity but UV remains very high (11).
North Coast:
Morning cloudiness, especially in low-lying areas, but clearing into sunny intervals. Highs around 24°C.
Interior & Hills:
A marked drop in peak temperatures with maxima of 29°C and a noticeable easing of wind gusts compared to Friday. Excellent conditions for early hiking. Peak temps by midday.
🟩 No official warnings in place for Saturday.
📅 Sunday 20 July
🌥️ Some cloud returning to the north
- Coasts: Slight increase in high cloud, especially in the west, but still dry and warm. 29–30°C in the south.
North:
A return to cloudier skies, especially in the morning and evening. Light, scattered drizzle possible in the hills (not expected to affect coastal areas). Temperatures around 24°C.
South:
Stable and warm, with sunshine dominating. Highs of 29°C in Mogán and slightly cooler breezes.
Central Highlands:
Some respite from the heat. Maxima around 28°C, fresh winds continuing from the northeast.
Interior: Warm but comfortable. UV still very high.
🎡 Tejeda Market: Morning visits recommended before 11am heat.
🔭 Looking Ahead To Next Week
🔭 OUTLOOK:
Temperatures: Staying warm or even slightly hotter early in the week. South coasts may see highs of 32°C by Tuesday.
Skies: Mostly clear, with light cloud returning to northern slopes midweek.
Best beach days: Monday–Wednesday look ideal for low wind and high sun in the south.
Hiking & star gazing: Monday and Wednesday night offer the clearest skies, particularly inland.
Wind: Trade winds strengthen slightly midweek on east/northwest slopes – kite surfers may benefit near Pozo Izquierdo.
💧 Sea surface temperatures: Around 22.5–23°C – excellent for swimming.
⚠️ Reminder: All reported temperatures are measured in the shade. Expect significantly higher temperatures in full sun or sheltered coastal areas.
General outlook:
The north remains cloudier with cooler nights, and slight chances of light showers return mid-week.
The south and coasts will stay dry, bright, and warm, with a small dip in temperatures to around 30°C, then rising again mid-week.
Rain:
Still highly unlikely across the beaches until at least Wednesday.
Models suggest a 25–50% chance of rain by Thursday in some inland areas.
Temperatures:
Expected to stabilise, with lows around 21°C and highs between 29–31°C across most of the island.
Wind:
Breezes will persist, but strong gusts will ease by Sunday night. Calm conditions expected for most areas by Tuesday.
🧴 UV & Safety Notes
UV index remains between 11 and 12, among the highest on record.
Always use sun protection, especially between 11:00 and 16:00.
Hydration is essential, particularly if you’re out at events or exploring inland.
🗓️ Local Event Notes (from #WeekendTips)
Fiestas in Santa Brígida and Artenara: Expect hot inland conditions with some breeze. Take precautions.
Markets in Mogán, Maspalomas & Arguineguín will enjoy clear blue skies and peak beach weather all weekend.
Nights out in Las Palmas: Friday remains warm into the evening (~26°C), with a slight cooling on Saturday and Sunday.
Maspalomas Soul Festival | 18-20 July 🎶✨
The 9th Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025 is this weekend down on the San Agustín beachfront, in the touristed southern municipality of San Bartolome de Tirajana.
This soulful event has been consolidated, in its own right, as one of the most important summer music events in the Canary Islands. Thousands of spectators attend every year, since its auspicious beginnings in 2015, to become a wildly popular, free, and family-friendly event. This festival is the only one of its kind held in Spain dedicated to live swing, soul, funk, and international R&B music and was created by DD&Company Producciones under the auspices of Porretta Soul Festival, held every year in Italy, and has the backing of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana town Council, which organises and sponsors the event.
• Incredible artists from Memphis, with new voices like Lil Rounds, Jonté Mayon, and Carlos Strong
• A historic tribute to Wilson Picket starring Jerome Chism.
• J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts bring a unique Afro-soul sound from Burundi and Spain.
• Gisele Jackson & The Shu Shu’s join forces to put on a great stage show.
• DJs like Monterreina and Calamity Jane open each day with local rhythm and energy, focusing on Canarian talent from the very beginning.
Las Palmas de G.C. | Fiestas del Carmen 2025
The old quarter for the fisherfolk of La Isleta, situated on the small peninsula in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is celebrating Fiestas del Carmen festivities between 6-26 July 2025
There is also plenty of entertainment to be enjoyed well into the long summer nights.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 18 July:
21:00 Gala of the election of the Queen of the festivities and Miss Isleta 2025 at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra and with performances by Dácil Suárez and Thani Gil.
The evening will continue with Verbena, a lively street party enlivened by Armonía Show and DJ Ulises
Saturday 19 July:
12:00 Kids Party on Calle Benartemi
17:00 The Romería Marinera, pilgrimage and offering to the Virgin of Carmen.
Concentration on Explanada del Sebadal. Route: Roque Nublo – Palmar- Artemi Semidán – Faycanes – Menceys – Malfú – Vacaguaré – Andamana – Tecén – Benartemi.
18:00 Eucharist and Novena
20:30 Noche Parrandera at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra (Canarian musis and tables which need to be pre-reserved)
21:30 Rama Canaria procession through the streets.
Route: Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra – Benartemi – Palmar – Majadilla – Bandama- Arauz – Faicanes – Menceyes – Malfú – Fontanales – Benecharo – La Naval – and back to Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra
23:00 Verbena Canaria will take place with Que Chimba and La Mekánica by Tamarindos orchestras at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra
Sunday 20 July:
17:00 Eucharist and Novena
18:00 Procession to take the image to the pier for the Maritime procession. Route: Benartemi – Juan Rejón – Pier
19:30 Procession back to the church after the maritime procession.
Route: Pier – La Naval – Benartemi
Arguineguín, Mogán | Fiestas de El Carmen | 7-20 July
The municipality of Mogán celebrates their main annual festivities “La Virgen del Carmen“, the patron saint of sailors, and her feast day is observed in the famous little Mogán fishing-cum-tourism towns of Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
• Fiestas del Carmen in Arguineguín between 7-20 July 2025
• Fiestas del Carmen in Playa de Mogán between 16 July – 3 August 2025
• Maritime procession from Arguineguín to Playa de Mogán and back will take place this Sunday
The Fiestas del Carmen program includes religious, traditional, cultural, and festive events for everyone. Aquatics, sports, youth and children’s activities, traditional games, concerts, even the now traditional “lowering of the branch” a ritual offering dating back to pre-Christian conquest, and of course the main “Romería” pilgrimage processions; all topped off by the annual highlight of maritime processions between Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
Program in Arguineguín:
Friday 18 July:
17:00 1st Summer games at Plaza Pérez Galdós tent
20:00 popular barbeque at Plaza de Las Marañuelas
21:00 awards at the same Plaza
23:30 Verbena, a lively street party at Plaza del Mercadillo
23:30 Chiringos de Música theme party: Tómbola
Saturday 19 July:
from 10:00, the 2nd Summer games at the Sports Centre Silva
18:00 “Bajada de la Rama” procession from Plaza de Pino Seco 💦💦 Get ready to get soaked with water 💦💦
Bajada de la rama (the lowering of the branch) a tradition unique to the islands, embodied most fervently in the north west of Gran Canaria’s eponymous annual fiestas in Agaete each August, but nowadays prevalent in so many other island fiestas in coastal communities, whereby a tree branch is carried through the streets, to the sound of music and revelry, before being lowered into the sea as a prayer for autumn rains and fertility.
22:00 DJs at Chiringos de Música on Calle José Manuel Santana
23:00 Verbena with Armonía Show, DJ Promaster and Star Music at Plaza del Mercadillo
Sunday 20 July:
09:00 Eucharist in the church, followed by the maritime procession to Playa de Mogán to see her counterpart statue
18:00 The second afternoon party will mark the end of the festivities in Arguineguín. An afternoon with Paco Guedes and Savia Nueva in the beach bar area.
Tunte | Patron Festivities Santiago Apóstol 2025 | 10-27 July
Tunte, the mountainous, ancient, pre-hispanic population centre on which the “municipal capital” of Gran Canaria’s southern San Bartolomé de Tirajana was built, is celebrating one of its Dual Patron Saints’ festivities, in honour of Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle) between 10 – 27 July 2025.
Friday 25 July is also a local bank holiday in the municipality – Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Highlights of upcoming events:
Friday 18 July:
21:30 Noche Joven at the plaza with Aseres, Pedro Afonso, and Kilian DJ
Saturday 19 July:
20:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering through the streets of Tunte, starting from Algarrobero
23:00 The Big festive party of Romero with the music performances
Sunday 20 July:
18:00 Foam Party
20:30 Meeting of the soloists. Night of music
Wednesday 23 July:
18:00 Traditional Canarian games
Thursday 24 July: Víspera/eve
10:30 Livestock Fair
12:00 Livestock street parade
19:30 Mass of Santiago, followed by a religious procession
21:30 Festive party with music
Thursday 25 July: Feast Day
05:00 Diana Floreada through the streets of Tunte
at 12:00 mass, followed by the traditional procession through the streets accompanied by music groups and a squadron of marine infantry of the naval command. Afterward, a flower offering and music.
at 20:30 Gran Gala
Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival | until 19th
The 18th Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival, MITF2025 has been taking place this week featuring some of the world’s best trumpeters.
There has been masterclasses, conferences, workshops, and ensembles, as well as private lessons from some of the best in the world. Within the festival, there are also some amazing concerts to enjoy, most of which are free to attend.
Friday 18 July:
20:00 Major Concerts for Trumpet and Orchestra in Gran Canaria – Expomelonera *** TICKET***
Saturday 19 July:
21:00 Jazz Night in the 19th Hole Meloneras, in the shopping centre Varadero. Elsa Armengou “quartet”. Free entry until capacity is reached
Gáldar | 543ª Fiestas Mayores de Santiago | Until 25 July
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during the month of July. Main events between 1-25 July 2025.
Friday 25 July is also a local bank holiday in the municipality – Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
The program includes, among many other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Princess & Warrior Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles of the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital and as birthplace and court of the governing dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people.
The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.
See the full program in Spanish HERE!
• The Dance and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses and the 60th anniversary of the Papal Bull granted to the city mark a program with nearly 80 cultural, sporting, and religious events.
•The 543rd Major Festival of Santiago de Gáldar festivities are marked by two important anniversaries: the tenth anniversary of the revival of the Dance and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses of Gáldar and the 60th anniversary of the Papal Bull with which the Vatican recognized Gáldar as the first Jacobean venue outside of Europe.
Program Highlights:
Friday, 18 July:
21:00 Los Sabandeños Concert in the Plaza de Santiago will kick off one of the most anticipated weekends
Saturday, 19 July:
17:00 The Reception by the Municipality of Gáldar of the oxcart and offering from the sister municipality of Santa María de Guía. Roundabout on the Paseo de los Guanartemes , the dividing line between Gáldar and Guía.
17:30 the Traditional Pilgrimage of Offering to Lord Santiago de los Caballeros 2025, which will depart from the Paseo de Los Guanartemes.
Traditional Pilgrimage offering to Lord Santiago de los Caballeros of Gáldar, from all areas and neighborhoods, where the people of Gáldar offer their patron saint the products of the land. The procession will begin at the Bajada de Las Guayarminas, continuing through Capitán Quesada and Plaza de Santiago. The offering will be made by the Mayor of the City of Gáldar, Mr. Teodoro Claret Sosa Monzón, to Santiago de los Caballeros, Patron, Patron Saint, and Perpetual Mayor of the Municipality of Gáldar.
This will then be followed by a Taifa dance in Plaza de Santiago with Los Cebolleros, Parranda del Cura, and Parranda El Pajullo. This will be followed by a performance by DJ Promaster.
Tuesday, 22 July:
21:00 The traditional date begin with the Parade, Dance, and Zambra of the Giants and Fire Horses, and the Traditional Volcano Announcing the Santiago Festival starting at 23:00
Wednesday, 23 July:
21:00 The extraordinary concert by the Municipal Music Band of the Royal City of Gáldar in Plaza de Santiago
22:30 The Grand Parade of Floats, accompanied by marching bands, which will tour the historic centre
Thursday, 24 July:
12:00 Ringing of the bells
17:00 Bajada de la Rama de Santiago, the Santiago Branch Descent tour will start from the Plaza de la Montaña. Collection of te branches in Plaza del Calvario, placing branches to Santiago on Calle Santiago de los Caballeros, accompanied by the bands Vitamina and Agaete.
18:00 Eucharist
20:30 Concert by local Monzón, Mozart La Para and Kevin Roldán at the Recinto Cultural La Quinta.
22:00 Drone Show – La Quinta Cultural Centre
22:00 Los Morchos concert at Plaza de Santiago
00:00 Audiovisual Show and Grand Fireworks Display in the historic centre
00:30 Verbena, a lively street party with the orchestras La Mekánica By Tamarindos and Arenas at Plaza de Santiago
Friday 25 July: The Feast of Santiago de los Caballeros
05:00 Diana Floreada through the streets.
08:00 and 10:00 Pilgrim Mass in the Diocesan Shrine of the Apostle Santiago
11:40 Civic Procession with the transfer of the Royal Banner under Mazas, from the Town Hall to the Church of Santiago de los Caballeros
12:00 Solemn Eucharist, presided over by His Excellency and Most Reverend Mr. José Mazuelos Pérez, Bishop of the Canary Islands.
13:00 Religious procession through the old district
18:00 Eucharist
19:00 Gran Batalla de Flores, The Battle of Flowers around Plaza de Santiago
21:00 Alex Ubago concert at Recinto Cultural La Quinta. (free entry until capacity is reached)
22:30 Verbena, a lively street party with orchestras Panamaribe and Armonía Show at Plaza de Santiago
Teror Fiesta del Agua - Water Festival | 18-20 July
Teror celebrates its Water Festival 2025, ‘Fiesta del Agua‘ in honour of the patron saint of farmers, San Isidro Labrador, this weekend with various traditional acts. The Water Festival is the most important festivities in the municipality after the ‘Fiesta del Pino’ (Patron Saint of Gran Canaria), celebrated in September.
The traditional Water Festival in Teror, in honour of San Isidro Labrador, The patron saint of farmers, is celebrated with a program of events concentrated in a weekend, which will begin on Friday, July 18 at 21:00 in the Alameda Pío XII, with the reading of the proclamation, by Don José Carlos Domínguez, and the concert of Punto Cubano , with the verse maker Yeray Rodríguez, Anamary Gil and Ner Suárez
On Saturday the 19th, the Pilgrimage of the Offering to San Isidro Labrador will be held, featuring a dozen carts and teams from the neighbourhoods of Teror, starting at 17:30. Following the pilgrimage, there will be a Taifa Dance, a Festival, and a fireworks display.
On Sunday, July 20th, the main day of the festival, the “Day of Traditions and Livestock” will take place in Los Granadillos, followed by a solemn Mass in the Basilica of El Pino.
PROGRAM:
FRIDAY, 18 JULY
21:00 Pregón, proclamation of the 2025 Water Festival, by Mr. José Carlos Domínguez Afonso, Family Doctor at Alameda Pío XII.
PUNTO CUBANO Concert: with the poet Yeray Rodríguez, Anamary Gil, and Ner Suárez. Following
SATURDAY, 19 JULY
17:30 Pilgrimage-Offering in honour of San Isidro Labrador, with the participation of Teror neighbourhoods, local folklore groups, and dance groups.
From Paseo González Díaz to Plaza de Sintes.
21:00 Taifa Dance and Water Festival, with performances by La Parranda Amasijo, Dúo Fantasía, the group Nuevo Klan, and Línea DJ. Plaza de Sintes
00:00 Fireworks display by Pirotecnia El Pilar, Alameda Pio XII.
SUNDAY, 20 JULY
10:00 – 14:00 Traditions and Livestock Day, with threshing, donkey rides, shearing, a drag competition, a canary bird exhibition, and a tasting of gofio (a type of pastry made with gofio). Los Granadillos Recreation Area
12:00 Mass in Honor of Saint Isidore the Farmer. Basilica of El Pino
Taliarte, Telde | Fiestas del Carmen | 18-20 July
The annual festivities dedicated to the Virgen del Carmen, which are held at the Taliarte sports, fishing, and scientific harbour in the municipality of Telde, will take place between 18-20 July 2025 and are promoted by the Melenara Fishermen’s Cooperative.
This year, the town crier is Samuel Artiles, a beloved resident of Melenara, a model of self-improvement and a faithful devotee of the Virgin of Carmen. He will share anecdotes and experiences at the opening ceremony, which is sure to thrill those in attendance.
Friday, 18 July:
at 19:30 Batucada parade (a traditional drum band) from Playa de Melenara to the Taliarte fishing pier, where the main stage will be set up for the opening ceremony.
20:30 Pregón, proclamation
21:30 Festive party with “Son de La Isla” band
Saturday, 19 July:
10:00-14:00 Activities for the whole family
The Taliarte Pier will host children’s workshops focused on the sea and fishing; a guided tour of the Melenara Fishermen’s Cooperative facilities; recreational and educational activities; Happy Hour with fresh fish specials; a performance by the clown, magician, and acrobat Che Pedro; music; raffles; and a lifeguard and first aid workshop.
In the afternoon, there will be a Tribute to Our Elders. At 18:00, a special afternoon snack will include hot chocolate and churros at the Taliarte Pier in a traditional and joyful atmosphere.
18:00-20:00 to close the day, Línea Latina will take the stage to play their music
Sunday, 20 July:
A big day for sailors and visitors, filled with devotion, tradition, and fun.
11:00 a seaside mass will be held with the participation of the Ábora folklore group.
12:00 Land procession
13:00 The embarkation of the Virgin and the sea procession
14:30 Arrival of the statue and the subsequent reception with fireworks At
15:00 at the Melenara Fishermen’s Cooperative, there will be a popular barbecue of sardines, mackerel, and tuna.
15:30 performance by the band Sabia Nueva,
17:30 a concert by Las Ladys del Swing
19:30 Raffles and the closing festivities.
Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
🎷 The 34th Canarias International Jazz & Más Festival returns from July 4th to 26th with an edition to remember.
Upcoming concerts on Gran Canaria:
FRIDAY 18 July in LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | TICKET CONCERT
at 20:00 in the Teatro Pérez Galdós
– GONZALO RUBALCABA “Trio d’Été” with Matt Brewer and Eric Harland
SATURDAY 19 JULY in SANTA BRÍGIDA | FREE CONCERT
at 19:30 in the Parque Municipal
– ARIN KESHISHI QUINTET
– DAAHOUD SALIM QUINTET
TUESDAY 22 JULY in LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | TICKET CONCERT
at 20:00 Teatro Cuyás
– TAKE 6 & Orquesta Filarmónica de Gran Canaria
THURSDAY in LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | FREE CONCERT
at 19:30 Plaza de Santa Ana
– JOVEN CANARIJAZZ BIG BAND
ZUCO 103
🎶 58 concerts. 28 stages. 8 islands.
🎶 Get ready for what’s coming up: Take 6 & the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra, the legendary Dee Dee Bridgewater, maestro Gonzalo Rubalcaba, the explosive Lakecia Benjamin, the groove of Kennedy Administration, the elegance of Melissa Aldana, the virtuosity of Matteo Mancuso, and many more names that don’t fit in this post, but do fit on the lineup.
Canarias Jazz & Más begins on Friday, July 4th simultaneously in Santa Cruz de Tenerife with the Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet, in Arucas (Gran Canaria) with performances by Alain Pérez and the Orchestra, and the Melissa Aldana Quartet, and in La Graciosa with the voice of Esther Ovejero.
This will be followed by four weeks of concerts that will bring the best music to the different performing arts venues of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Maspalomas), Arucas and Santa Brígida in Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, La Laguna, Adeje and Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife, Jameos del Agua and Arrecife in Lanzarote, Los Llanos de Aridane in La Palma, Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, Playa Santiago in La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa.
The international line-up for the 34th edition of the Canarias Jazz & Más Festival is completed with the power of Lakecia Benjamin, Alain Pérez, the acclaimed Rita Payés, Krzysztof Kobylinsky, the versatility of Matteo Mancuso on guitar, the Nordic jazz of Espen Berg Trio, Giovane Orchestra Jazz Siciliana, Ellister van der Molen, Zuco 103, the Australians The Bamboos, Arin Keshishi and Daahoud Salim, in one of the most deeply rooted and followed cultural events both inside and outside the Canary Islands.
-Some of the concerts and performances are free and some require a ticket
-🎟More info and tickets 👉 canariasjazz.com
Arucas | Santidad Commercial and Craft Fair | Sunday 20th
The Santidad Commercial and Craft Fair, Feria de Comercio y Artesanía en Santidad this Sunday in Arucas. The fair starts at 10:00 and is located from the plaza to the pharmacy on La Purísima Street.
A Sunday to enjoy local shops, crafts, and festivities with the family 🙌✨
Activities for all ages:
🧵 Craft Fair
🎭 Children’s exhibitions and workshops
🏰 Bouncy castles
🎨 Quick painting contest
🎶 Live music and concerts
SUMMER 2025 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda is open for the summer season. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of Roque Nublo.
• The pool is open from Monday to Friday, 12:00-20:00, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
• Access will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 200 people is reached.
• The entrance will be through La Vaguada
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each