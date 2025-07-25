Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during the month of July. Main events between 1-25 July 2025.

Friday 25 July is also a local bank holiday in the municipality – Festividad de Santiago Apóstol

Highlights:

Thursday, 24 July:

12:00 Ringing of the bells

17:00 Bajada de la Rama de Santiago, the Santiago Branch Descent tour will start from the Plaza de la Montaña. Collection of the branches in Plaza del Calvario, placing the branches on Calle Santiago de los Caballeros, accompanied by the bands Vitamina and Agaete.

18:00 Eucharist

20:30 Concert by local Monzón, Mozart La Para and Kevin Roldán at the Recinto Cultural La Quinta.

22:00 Drone Show – La Quinta Cultural Centre

22:00 Los Morchos concert at Plaza de Santiago

00:00 Audiovisual Show and Grand Fireworks Display in the historic centre

00:30 Verbena, a lively street party with the orchestras La Mekánica By Tamarindos and Arenas at Plaza de Santiago

Friday 25 July: The Feast of Santiago de los Caballeros

05:00 Diana Floreada through the streets.

08:00 and 10:00 Pilgrim Mass in the Diocesan Shrine of the Apostle Santiago

11:40 Civic Procession with the transfer of the Royal Banner under Mazas, from the Town Hall to the Church of Santiago de los Caballeros

12:00 Solemn Eucharist, presided over by His Excellency and Most Reverend Mr. José Mazuelos Pérez, Bishop of the Canary Islands.

13:00 Religious procession through the old district18:00 Eucharist

19:00 Gran Batalla de Flores, The Battle of Flowers around Plaza de Santiago

21:00 Alex Ubago concert at Recinto Cultural La Quinta. (free entry until capacity is reached)

22:30 Verbena, a lively street party with orchestras Panamaribe and Armonía Show at Plaza de Santiago

Saturday 26 July: Festividad de Santa Ana, co-patron of Gáldar

11:00-19:00 Children’s play area with bouncy castles, workshops etc. at Plaza de Santiago

12:00 Kids Show

13:30 End of festivities with the performance of Bombazo Latino

18:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession of Santa Ana

23:00 Lively street party with Star Music and DJ Aythami at Plaza de Santiago

The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles of the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.

Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital and as birthplace and court of the governing dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people.

The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.

