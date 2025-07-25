It’s the last weekend of July and the summer festivities keep on rolling forward. Temperatures are also going up again as August approaches.
#WeekendTips Highlights
- in the capital, the last of the Virgen del Carmen festivities and the last concerts of the Canarias Jazz Festival at Plaza de Santa Ana
- Virgen del Carmen festivities in the Mogán municipality continue now in Playa de Mogán
- Festivities in honour of Santiago will end this weekend in Tunte and on Saturday, and there is a lovely midday classical concert to enjoy at Faro de Maspalomas
- Agaete commences its main festivities of the year, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972. The most famous events “La Rama” will take place on 4 August.
- There are latin rhythms to enjoy in Teror, and Rock music in Telde
- Gáldar and Tunte, in SBT, are celebrating Santiago Apóstol with the Feast Day on next Friday, 26 July which is a local bank holiday in both municipalities
Here are our top picks, from The Canary Guide #WeekendTips!
🌠The Perseid meteor shower, also known as “Lágrimas de San Lorenzo” in Gran Canaria,is visible from mid-July to late August, with the peak activity occurring around August 12-13, the main San Lorenzo firework display is set for August 9″
🌠The Perseid meteor shower, also known as “Lágrimas de San Lorenzo” in Gran Canaria,is visible from mid-July to late August, with the peak activity occurring around August 12-13, the main San Lorenzo firework display is set for August 9″
Check out even more events on TheCanaryGuide calendar
TheCanaryGuide.com
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
7 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
1-17 August • Fiestas San Lorenzo 2025 (LPA)
1-16 August • Patron Saint festivities San Roque – Villa de Firgas
1-2 August • LPA Groove Summer
8-17 August • The 18th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
16-17 August • Km.o Fair Gran Canaria Fontanales
29 August – 8 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror
12-13 September • La Marina Festival, Arguineguin🎶
3-5 October • XII Feria Regional de Patchwork Vega de San Mateo
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
10-12 October • Animundo – Pet Fair Infecar
10-16 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 December • Mogán Avocado Fair
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol, and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Monday 1 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in Artenara: Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita
Monday 8 September Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
Wednesday 10 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Thursday 11 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Monday 15 SeptemberLocal Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Monday 22 September Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San MateoLocal bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Day after the Feast of the Las Marías
Monday 29 September Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Miguel
🌤️ (Sources: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency
enhanced with local knowledge provided by The Canary News. Actual Intelligence)
🌞 Weekend Overview – Sun & Heat Rule the Island
It’s a sunny and hot final weekend of July across Gran Canaria, with very high UV and rising inland temperatures.
No weather alerts for Friday or Saturday, but Sunday brings yellow warnings for high temperatures across the south, east, west, and mountain zones.
Expect warm mornings and intense afternoon heat, especially inland. Coastal events will enjoy sea breezes and sunshine, while high-altitude areas may see temperatures exceed 34ºC.
#GranCanariaWeather 25-27 July #WeekendTips
Weather
🔹 Friday, 25 July
North: Morning cloud below 1,300 m, clearing by midday
South & Coasts: Sunny with light breezes
Mogán Max Temp: 29ºC | Las Palmas: 25ºC
UV Index: 11 (Very High)
Outlook: Great day for outdoor events and markets—coastal areas ideal. Carry water and sun protection.
🔹 Saturday, 26 July
All Zones: Clear skies, light coastal breezes, very dry
Southwest & Highlands: Heat builds inland, nearing 30ºC
Mogán Max Temp: 30ºC | Las Palmas: 26ºC
UV Index: 12 (Extreme)
Outlook: Best day for beach events. Inland villages like La Aldea and Agüimes will be warm early but hot later—early visits recommended.
🔹 Sunday, 27 July
Coasts: Sunny with light cloud in the morning
Inland & Summit: Heat alert—up to 34ºC expected in Tejeda, Tirajana & Mogán valleys
Warnings: Active for summit + south, east, west zones
UV Index: 12
Outlook: A strong beach day for early risers. Avoid midday inland hikes or high exertion. Clear skies into the evening, great for stargazing or late events.
🔭 Looking Ahead To Next Week
🔭 OUTLOOK:
Week Ahead – Hot Start, Calm Finish
Monday–Wednesday brings peak temperatures—up to 36ºC in Mogán by Monday afternoon. UV remains extreme.
Clear skies dominate the island until at least Thursday
Best beach days: Monday–Tuesday (early or late best)
Evenings: Dry and calm—excellent for open-air dining or astronomy
North coast: Las Palmas remains cooler and breezier, ideal for those wanting to escape the heat
☀️ Tip: For cooler options, visit high-altitude shaded areas early in the day or explore northern forests before noon.
📌 Stay safe: Use SPF 50+, wear a hat, and avoid direct sun from 12:00–16:00. Follow updates from AEMET and your local town halls for any new alerts.
La Isleta, Las Palmas de G.C. | Fiestas del Carmen 2025 | last weekend
The old quarter for the fisherfolk of La Isleta, situated on the small peninsula in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is celebrating last weekend of festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 25 July:
21:00 Drag Queen Gala at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra
23;00 Aduen Amaya concert
00:30 Verbena with Acuarela music group
Saturday 26 July: The Big Finale at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra until 3 am
12:30-17:00 Big Daytime street party with Tacones Rojos and orchestra Luz de Luna
13:00 Popular Paella
17:00-19:00 orchestra Estrella Latina
20:00-21:30 Yet Garbey concert
21:30-22:00 DJ Nichel B
22:00-00:00 Lady’s Del Swing
00:00-’00:30 DJ Nichel B
00:30-02:30 Verbena with Bomba
02:30 -03:00 Nichel B
Sunday 27 July:
17:00 Eucharist, followed by land procession
Route: Benartemi, Palmas, Artemi Semidán, Fontanales, Benecharo, Anzofé, Tababal, Tecén, andamana, Palmas, Tirma, Plaza Ferret, Majacilla, Palmas, Benartemi
Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival | Fri & Sat
🎷 It’s the last weekend of the 34th Canarias International Jazz & Más Festival.
This weekend:
FRIDAY 25 July in LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | FREE CONCERT
at 19:30 at Plaza de Santa Ana
-KENNEDY ADMINISTRATION
-PATAX
SATURDAY 26 in LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | FREE CONCERT
at 19:30 at Plaza de Santa Ana
– LUIS SÁNCHEZ QUINTET
– MATTEO MANCUSO
🎶 All in all … 58 concerts. 28 stages. 8 islands.
🎶 Some of the concerts and performances are free, and some require a ticket
-🎟More info and tickets 👉 canariasjazz.com
Playa de Mogán | Fiestas de El Carmen | until 3 August
The municipality of Mogán celebrates their main annual festivities “La Virgen del Carmen“, the patron saint of sailors, and her feast day is observed in the famous little Mogán fishing-cum-tourism towns of Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
The Fiestas del Carmen program includes religious, traditional, cultural, and festive events for everyone. Aquatics, sports, youth and children’s activities, traditional games, concerts, even the now traditional “lowering of the branch” a ritual offering dating back to pre-Christian conquest, and of course the main “Romería” pilgrimage processions; all topped off by the annual highlight of maritime processions between Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
Program in Playa de Mogán:
Friday 25 July:
21:30 a Night of Humour at Plaza de Las Gañanías
23:00 Verbena, a lively street party at the same square
Saturday 26 July:
15:30 Foam Party
23:30 Verbena at Plaza de Las Gañanías
Sunday 27 July:
18:00-21:00 Kids Play Area on Avda. Los Marrero
Tunte | Patron Festivities Santiago Apóstol 2025 | until Sunday 27th
Tunte, the mountainous, ancient, pre-hispanic population centre on which the “municipal capital” of Gran Canaria’s southern San Bartolomé de Tirajana was built, is celebrating one of its Dual Patron Saints’ festivities, in honour of Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle) between 10 – 27 July 2025.
Friday 25 July is also a local bank holiday in the municipality – Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Highlights of upcoming events:
Thursday 24 July: Víspera/eve
10:30 Livestock Fair
12:00 Livestock street parade
19:30 Mass of Santiago, followed by a religious procession
21:30 Festive party with music
Friday 25 July: Feast Day
05:00 Diana Floreada through the streets of Tunte
at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by the traditional procession through the streets accompanied by music groups and a squadron of marine infantry of the naval command. Afterward, a flower offering and music.
at 20:30 Gran Gala enlivened by City Dock Band and ballet performance. The night will end with Reina de Sal band.
Saturday 26 July:
17:00 Family day with Grand Prix and at 21:00 Summer movie at Plaza de Tunte
Sunday 27 July:
16:00 Fiesta Blanca
This is all about salsa music and dancing, rum, and people dressed in white. The “White Party” is an event that unites the towns of Santiago de Tunte and Santiago de Cuba in a musical way, with salsa.
Orchestra La Sabrosa, Son del Caney, and DJ Latino.
Global Bus number 18 is the fun way to get to Tunte from Maspalomas and the south coast.
NOON Canarias 2025 - Faro de Maspalomas 🎶 | Saturday 26th
NOON Canarias 2025 arrives at Faro de Maspalomas 🎶
Get ready for an unforgettable summer and autumn with free classical and modern music concerts in a unique setting: the Maspalomas Lighthouse.
From 19 July to 25 October 2025, every Saturday at 12:00, enjoy guitars, flutes, quartets, timples and much more, with top-level artists from the Canary Islands and other regions.
🕛 All concerts start at 12:00
🎼 FIRST DATES:
🔹 July 19 – Javier Infante (guitar)
🔹 July 26 – Alexander Álvarez (guitar)
🔹 August 2 – Hergo Duo (guitar and vocals)
🔹 August 9 – Ícaro Trio (flute, violin, and viola)
🔹 August 16 – Socos Duo (marimba and cello)
And so on until October 25. 15 concerts in total! 🎻🎺🎤
A midday musical offering to connect culture and landscape, with the sound of the Atlantic as a backdrop
Agaete | Fiestas Las Nieves |
This weekend, the festivities kick into high gear with activities and events lasting almost a month, in a rich and varied program designed for the enjoyment and gathering of Agaete residents and to welcome the thousands of visitors who each year also experience the festivities, which are steeped in tradition, culture, and a wealth of emotion.
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria are celebrating Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 21 July- 24 August 2024.
One of the major symbols of identity on the island of Gran Canaria is, without doubt, la Fiesta de La Rama (4 August) in Agaete, on the north of the island. This is the main fiesta for the town, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972.
Friday, July 25
20:00 at Plaza Tomás Morales. Solemn ceremony of presentation and raising of the flag by the town’s resident, Mrs. Rudesinda Armas Alemán, accompanied by the Guayedra Musical Group. This will be followed by a performance by the Mujeres D group.
Saturday 26 July:
21:00 in front of the Church of La Concepción. Pregón, reading of the Festival Proclamation by “D. Ignacio González Oramas.”
Nacho González Oramas, born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, has been professionally dedicated to photography for almost 40 years, specializing in culture, heritage, and landscapes. He has enjoyed a successful career and has always been closely linked to the municipality of Agaete. The photo for the “La Rama” this year was also taken by him.
Next up at the Centro Cultural de la Villa: Opening of the photography exhibition “Agaete, Memory and Celebration.”
22:30 Verbena, a lively street party in the Plaza de la Constitución, with entertainment by the group “D’Music”
Gáldar | 543ª Fiestas Mayores de Santiago | Until Friday 25th
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during the month of July. Main events between 1-25 July 2025.
Friday 25 July is also a local bank holiday in the municipality – Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Highlights:
Thursday, 24 July:
12:00 Ringing of the bells
17:00 Bajada de la Rama de Santiago, the Santiago Branch Descent tour will start from the Plaza de la Montaña. Collection of the branches in Plaza del Calvario, placing the branches on Calle Santiago de los Caballeros, accompanied by the bands Vitamina and Agaete.
18:00 Eucharist
20:30 Concert by local Monzón, Mozart La Para and Kevin Roldán at the Recinto Cultural La Quinta.
22:00 Drone Show – La Quinta Cultural Centre
22:00 Los Morchos concert at Plaza de Santiago
00:00 Audiovisual Show and Grand Fireworks Display in the historic centre
00:30 Verbena, a lively street party with the orchestras La Mekánica By Tamarindos and Arenas at Plaza de Santiago
Friday 25 July: The Feast of Santiago de los Caballeros
05:00 Diana Floreada through the streets.
08:00 and 10:00 Pilgrim Mass in the Diocesan Shrine of the Apostle Santiago
11:40 Civic Procession with the transfer of the Royal Banner under Mazas, from the Town Hall to the Church of Santiago de los Caballeros
12:00 Solemn Eucharist, presided over by His Excellency and Most Reverend Mr. José Mazuelos Pérez, Bishop of the Canary Islands.
13:00 Religious procession through the old district18:00 Eucharist
19:00 Gran Batalla de Flores, The Battle of Flowers around Plaza de Santiago
21:00 Alex Ubago concert at Recinto Cultural La Quinta. (free entry until capacity is reached)
22:30 Verbena, a lively street party with orchestras Panamaribe and Armonía Show at Plaza de Santiago
Saturday 26 July: Festividad de Santa Ana, co-patron of Gáldar
11:00-19:00 Children’s play area with bouncy castles, workshops etc. at Plaza de Santiago
12:00 Kids Show
13:30 End of festivities with the performance of Bombazo Latino
18:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession of Santa Ana
23:00 Lively street party with Star Music and DJ Aythami at Plaza de Santiago
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles of the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital and as birthplace and court of the governing dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people.
The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.
See the full program in Spanish HERE!
Teror | Latin Festival | Friday 25th
The Villa de Teror Latin Festival arrives this Friday with a luxury lineup featuring Dominican José Alberto ‘El Canario’, a true icon of Latin music. Also participating in this unmissable event featuring Caribbean music and tropical sounds will be Puerto Rican Pinto Picasso; from Cuba will come ‘Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más’; and the Gran Canarian group ‘La Golosina’ will round out a festive evening of Latin rhythm and flavour.
The Plaza de Sintes in Teror will once again host this festival, starting at 19:00, with entertainment from the Paso a Paso Las Palmas Academy and the Gran Canaria Dance Academies.
FREE CONCERTS:
19:30 La Golosina
21:00 Estrellas de Buenavista y Más
23:00 Pinto Picasso
00:00 José Alberto “El Canario” and La Golosina
Closing 👉 SBK session by DJ Nau
Telde | Lomo Rock Fest | Saturday 26th
The 4th edition of the Lomo Rock Fest in the Lomo Cemetery neighbourhood this Saturday, 26 July 2025
The Lomo Rock Fest by the Telde City council, through the Department of Culture, is a must-attend event for lovers of rock and original Canarian music.
This year, the festival will feature 7 bands from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Tenerife, offering 8 hours of live music. 💥
Organized by young musicians from the municipality and with the support of Gestel and the Atacayte 2008 Festival Board, the festival focuses on local musical creation and showcases regional talent.
Free entry
SUMMER 2025 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda is open for the summer season. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of Roque Nublo.
• The pool is open from Monday to Friday, 12:00-20:00, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
• Access will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 200 people is reached.
• The entrance will be through La Vaguada
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
Maspalomas | ITF World Tennis Tour W100 | 27 July - 3 August
Gran Canaria will bring together the rising stars of professional women’s tennis with the International Tennis Federation’s ITF World Tennis Tour W100 tournament from July 27th to August 3rd, 2025. The presence of international athletes in Maspalomas makes this tournament a key platform to showcase our island to the world and strengthen its promotion as a tourist and sports destination.
The tournament will be held at the modern and elegant Club de Tenis Conde Jackson Maspalomas, which features seven high-quality clay courts and two hard courts. Tennis fans will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the most exciting matches of the season in a relaxed tropical atmosphere, set against the stunning natural backdrop that only Gran Canaria can offer.
The qualifying rounds will take place on July 27 and 28, with 32 players competing for a spot in the main draw. The main draw will run from July 29 to August 3, 2025, featuring 32 players in singles and 16 pairs in doubles.