Upcoming bank holidays 2025:

Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves

Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves

Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen

Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque

Monday 1 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in Artenara: Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita

Monday 8 September Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.

Wednesday 10 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino

Thursday 11 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco

Monday 15 SeptemberLocal Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro

Monday 22 September Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San MateoLocal bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Day after the Feast of the Las Marías

Monday 29 September Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Miguel