We have a rather lively summer weekend ahead for you on Gran Canaria, full of cultural tradition, music, and celebrations.
One of the island’s most iconic events, the Fiestas de Las Nieves are in full swing in Agaete, with the famous Fiesta de La Rama happening this Monday —
It’s the perfect weekend to enjoy Gran Canaria’s vibrant summer spirit.
#WeekendTips Highlights
- in the capital, there are Fiestas San Lorenzo, music concerts, and markets.
- Mogán is celebrating the last of the Virgen del Carmen festivities in Playa de Mogán, featuring the second maritime procession of the festivities, this time to Arguineguin. Casco de Mogán is celebrating its one Day festivity for Antonio Grande.
- Agaete continues its main festivities of the year, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972. The most famous events “La Rama” will take place on 4 August so the weekend tips will extend to next week for Agaete. Don’t Miss It!
- Patron Saint festivities also in Santa Brígida, Santa Maria de Guía and Firgas, offering a taste of authentic Canarian culture
- markets, wine and tapas and music is also on offer this weekend with individualevents
Here are our top picks, from The Canary Guide #WeekendTips!
🌠The Perseid meteor shower
Also known as “Lágrimas de San Lorenzo” in Gran Canaria, visible from mid-July to late August, with the peak activity occurring around August 12-13,the main San Lorenzo firework display is set for August 9
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
Jul 25–Aug 24 • Fiestas de Las Nieves – Agaete
Aug 1–2 • LPA Groove Summer – Las Palmas (Doramas Park)
Aug 3 • Fiesta San Antonio ‘El Grande’– Pueblo de Mogán
Aug 1–23 • Fiestas San Lorenzo – Las Palmas, San Lorenzo
Aug 1–17 • Fiestas La Virgen Santa María de Guía
Aug 1–16 • Fiestas Patronales San Roque (Firgas)
8-17 August • The 18th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
16-17 August • Km.o Fair Gran Canaria Fontanales
24 August – 28 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror
12-13 September • La Marina Festival, Arguineguin 🎶
3-5 October • XII Feria Regional de Patchwork Vega de San Mateo
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
10-12 October • Animundo – Pet Fair Infecar
10-16 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
7 December • Mogán Avocado Fair
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Monday 1 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in Artenara: Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita
Monday 8 September Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
Wednesday 10 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Thursday 11 SeptemberLocal bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Monday 15 SeptemberLocal Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Monday 22 September Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San MateoLocal bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Day after the Feast of the Las Marías
Monday 29 September Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Miguel
🍎 Markets:
|San Mateo Weekend Market
|Large, popular produce and artisan market, Fri–Sun.
|Playa de Mogán Friday Market
|Held every Friday morning, stalls stretch the port and seafront.
|Maspalomas Market
|Major textile and crafts market, now in Parque Europeo, Sat & Wed.
|Summer Market ‘Luis Morote’
|Las Palmas – Summer Pop Up
|Summer Market ‘La Cícer’
|Las Palmas – Summer Pop Up
|San Lorenzo Agricultural Market
|Sunday, 8:00–13:30, about 26 stalls with fresh produce, cheese, bread, etc.
|San Fernando Farmers’ Market
|Biweekly Sunday (next on Aug 3), locally grown food from 08:00–13:30.
|Maspalomas “Rastro” Second-hand Market
|Sunday, Ciudad Deportiva, 08:00–13:30, wide variety of pre-owned goods.
|Teror Municipal Market
|One of Gran Canaria’s oldest Sunday farmers/crafts markets, 08:00–14:00 in plaza.
🏖️ ☑️ Travel, Health & Event Tips
💧 •Hydration: Always carry your own water (bottle/coolbag).☀️ •Sun Safety: SPF 50+. Avoid direct sun 12:00–16:00. Lightweight, light-coloured clothing, hats, sunglasses, and even a hand fan will help keep you cool.🚗 •Transport: The busses are great, often with extra services added for big events. If driving, however, allow plenty of extra time around major fiestas (Agaete, Mogán, Guía), as parking and traffic are challenging during the main festivals.🛍️ •Markets: Best early, before the sun peaks and crowds build (especially at San Mateo, Playa de Mogán, La Aldea).🌙 •Evenings: Inland/highland towns can cool quickly after sunset—remember a wrap, sweater or light jacket.🔥 •Fire Risk: During the summer months no campfires or BBQs; respect all local advisories.👨👩👧👦 •Family: Most markets and fiestas have shaded “talleres infantiles” (kids workshops / games) in the late morning.
🌌 Stargazing: Perseids visible every night; best after midnight from summit zones, especially August 8–13.
🌞 #GranCanariaWeather
#GranCanariaWeather 1-3 Aug #WeekendTips
🔸 Friday 1 August
- North (Las Palmas, Agaete):
Early low cloud (below 1,100m), clears by 10:00–10:30.
Max: 25°C, breezy in afternoon, humidity 60–80%.
Advice: Great for walking tours, shopping at markets, or early fiesta events.
- South & Beaches (Mogán, Taurito, Maspalomas):
Sun from sunrise. Highs 27–28°C (feels hotter on sun-exposed sand).
Water: 25°C, slight N/E swell.
Advice: Premier beach/swimming weather—go early or after 16:00 to avoid peak sun.
- Highlands (Tejeda, Santa Brígida):
Hot: 32–34°C possible. Calm early, wind picks up after 16:00.
Advice: Do inland activity early, take extra water, shade, and hat.
- Evening:
Warm, just a softening breeze—ideal for opening fiestas, outdoor dining, or starlit events.
🔸 Saturday 2 August
- All areas:
Hotter, windier.
North: Brief AM mist, then sun. Up to 25°C by afternoon.
South/beaches: Max 28–29°C; swim early, as PM breeze and UV build.
Highlands: 33–36°C; peak fire risk. Avoid hiking/events at midday.
- Advice:
Markets and romerías: Best before 11:00.
High-profile events: Bring a folding fan, refillable bottle, and shaded cover—hydration is essential.
Fire risk is very high inland—no barbecues, open flames, or spark risks anywhere away from the coast.
🔸 Sunday 3 August
- North:
AM cloud clears, up to 25°C and steadier breeze.
Markets/family activities: safest/most comfortable before midday.
- South/West beaches:
28–29°C, breeziest after lunch (N/E wind).
Water: 24°C, slight-moderate surf.
Advice: Late afternoon brings ideal temps for marathon beach sessions or outdoor fiestas.
- Highlands:
30–32°C, heat slightly less intense than Saturday; best air flow late PM.
Special: If joining the Mogán–Arguineguín maritime procession, wear sun protection, stay shaded while waiting, be aware of glare.
- Evening:
Warm, dances/closing acts peak in amazing conditions. Prepare for high turnout at fireworks or pre-La Rama events in Agaete.
🔭 Looking Ahead to Next Week (Aug 4–10)
🔸 Monday 4 August — “La Rama” in Agaete
- Coastal: 26°C, mild humidity.
- Inland: max 34°C, drier, breezy in valleys and exposed plazas—consider wind and heat when planning festival schedules or processions.
- Early cloud and mild humidity possible in Agaete town as crowds gather before dawn.
- Safety: Plan hydration, hats, and crowd navigation (morning Diana & Bajada de la Rama are very busy).
🔸 Rest of the Week
- Stable summer weather dominates:
Highs: 27–29°C coast, 30–33°C inland
NE wind keeps evenings comfy, can gust inland afternoons
Mornings: N/NE cloud in north, but dry
No rain (after possible Monday AM mist north)
- Sea/beach: Temps steady 23–24°C; best swimming is morning or early evening.
- Hiking/stargazing: Ideal conditions for the Perseids meteor shower all week, especially around August 8–13—summit skies exceptionally clear and free of calima.
- Folk events peak in Santa María de Guía, Firgas, Tejeda, Ingenio, Carrizal—double-check municipal schedules for local closures or changes.
- Added alert: Light calima (dust haze) may persist midweek at higher elevations, potentially affecting air quality—those with respiratory issues should monitor and limit outdoor time.
📋 Quick Reference Table
Region/Area Day High Pattern Main Advice North (LPA, Agaete) 24–25°C AM cloud, sun PM Early activities, UV South, Beaches 27–29°C Sunny, breezy PM Swim/play AM/late Highlands/Interior 32–36°C Hot/dry, gusty PM Early/late events Sea 23–25°C Slight-mod surf Morning safest swim
Stay safe, enjoy the fiestas, and savour Gran Canaria’s warmest, most festive season!
Stay safe, enjoy the fiestas, and savour Gran Canaria's warmest, most festive season!
Las Palmas de G.C. | Fiestas San Lorenzo | 1-17 August
A wonderful time to visit this unique little population centre of San Lorenzo, in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 1-17 August 2025.
San Lorenzo, a lovely little village just about 15 minutes from the capital, is a tranquil place that only gets busy on Sundays with their local farmers market just next to the church. Fiestas de San Lorenzo is most famous for its fireworks show, the ‘Fuegos de San Lorenzo’ (at 1 am, 10 August), declared a Festival of Tourism Interest of the Canary Islands by the Canarian government in June 2022, a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest.
Friday 1 August:
12:00 The events will begin with the traditional raising of the flag of the Patron Saint, accompanied by the ringing of bells. papagüevos street parade with the Guiniguada band.
21:30 Pregón. The town’s “daughter,” Yazmina Pereira, will read the opening speech in the square.
This will be followed by the comedy show “25 Years: Neither Weddings nor Money” by artist Daniel Calero.
Saturday 2 August:
18:30 Romería, pilgrimage leaving from Camino Viejo de San Lorenzo (Casa Pico)
22:00 Canarian night with traditional music by Parranda La Polvajera and festive music by D’Music
Sunday 3 August:
08:00-13:30 Farmers’ market and the IV Muestra de Artesanía Tasate (artisan exhibition) at Mercado Agrícola de San Lorenzo.
12:00 Bouncy castles and workshops
21:30 XV Antonio Market and Lorenzo Suárez Memorial gala with the election of Romero and Romera Mayor, and a music show
LPA Groove Summer | Friday & Saturday 🎶
The 4th LPA Groove Summer this Friday and Saturday in Auditorium José Antonio Ramos, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Free entry
Concerts:
Friday 1 August:
20:00 ACIZ
22:00 MOLT DOPE
Saturday 2 August:
20:00 MADRELAGUA PROJECT
22:00 POWAFUNK
“The term ‘groove’ is often used to describe a type of music that encourages movement or dancing. And that’s the aim of this initiative, held at the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Doramas Park (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria).”
Shopping Centre Las Arenas | Free concerts on Friday and Saturday
Get ready for a great summer plan that combines good music, an outdoor atmosphere, and all the things you love at the Shopping Centre Las Arenas.
From June 27th to September 13th, the centre will be filled with rhythm with Las Arenas Music, a great plan to enjoy the summer as it deserves: free weekly live concerts, excellent food, sunsets, and the best oceanfront atmosphere.
Fridays: Tribute concerts with classic hits
Saturdays: LPA Emergente, the competition that gives voice to the most popular Canarian bands of the moment. You can vote for your favorite band here.
All concerts start at 20:00
On the terrace floor (T1)
Friday 1 August: Marta y Los Suspensos
Saturday 2 August: Kimera and Gekah
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’
This Sunday, The Summer edition – live a unique experience at C. León y Castillo, 274 from 10:00 to 18:00
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”.
Summer Market "Luis Morote" on Saturday & Summer market La Cícer on Sunday
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SUMMER MARKET “LUIS MOROTE” | SATURDAY 2 AUGUST
A lovely street market to enjoy on Saturday, 2 August 2025, in the heart of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Just from the beach boulevard of Las Canteras, Calle Luis Morote is hosting a market from 10:00 to 20:00
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SUMMER MARKET “LA CÍCER” | SUNDAY 3 AUGUST
The 3rd edition of the Summer market of La Cícer on Sunday, 3 August
from 10:00-20:00
Playa de Mogán | Fiestas de El Carmen | until Sunday 3rd
The municipality of Mogán celebrates their main annual festivities “La Virgen del Carmen“, the patron saint of sailors, and her feast day is observed in the famous little Mogán fishing-cum-tourism towns of Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
The Fiestas del Carmen program includes religious, traditional, cultural, and festive events for everyone. Aquatics, sports, youth and children’s activities, traditional games, concerts, even the now traditional “lowering of the branch” a ritual offering dating back to pre-Christian conquest, and of course the main “Romería” pilgrimage processions; all topped off by the annual highlight of maritime processions between Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
Last of the events in Playa de Mogán:
Friday 1 August:
20:00 Tribute to Juan Gabriel at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León
22:00 Tribute to Juan Luis Guerra by La Sabrosa orchestra at Plaza de Las Gañanías
23:00 afterward a Verbena, a lively street party with La Mekanica by Tamarindos and DJ Tony Bob in the same square
Saturday 2 August:
18:30 Baja de La Rama procession from Plaza Dr. Betancor
22:00 Verbena at the same Plaza
Sunday 3 August:
10:00 Eucharist at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León, followed by maritime procession to Arguineguín
20:30 Verbena at Plaza Dr. Betancor
Casco de Mogán | Fiesta San Antonio 'El Grande' 2025 | Sunday 3rd
Every first Sunday of the summer month of August for more than seventy years, Moganeros and Moganeras have commemorated San Antonio ‘El Grande’.
The origin of this festivity dates back to a promise made by all the Mogán people to their Patron Saint, after a plague of locusts devastated their fields. The inhabitants promised, from that day on, to embellish San Antonio and to buy a new processional throne to free them from the curse. The moganeros and moganeras, true to their word, continue to fulfil their promise year after year.
MASS AND PROCESSION: Sunday, 3 August 2025
at 19:30, the Church of San Antonio de Padua, Casco de Mogán.
NOON Canarias 2025 - Faro de Maspalomas 🎶 | Saturday 2nd
NOON Canarias 2025 arrives at Faro de Maspalomas 🎶
Get ready for an unforgettable summer and autumn with free classical and modern music concerts in a unique setting: the Maspalomas Lighthouse.
From 19 July to 25 October 2025, every Saturday at 12:00, enjoy guitars, flutes, quartets, timples and much more, with top-level artists from the Canary Islands and other regions.
🕛 All concerts start at 12:00
🎼 FIRST DATES:
🔹 July 19 – Javier Infante (guitar)
🔹 July 26 – Alexander Álvarez (guitar)
🔹 August 2 – Hergo Duo (guitar and vocals)
🔹 August 9 – Ícaro Trio (flute, violin, and viola)
🔹 August 16 – Socos Duo (marimba and cello)
And so on until October 25. 15 concerts in total! 🎻🎺🎤
A midday musical offering to connect culture and landscape, with the sound of the Atlantic as a backdrop
Agaete | Fiestas Las Nieves | until 24 August 🌿🌿🌿
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria are celebrating Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 25 July- 23 August 2024.
One of the major symbols of identity on the island of Gran Canaria is, without doubt, la Fiesta de La Rama (4 August) in Agaete, on the north of the island. This is the main fiesta for the town, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972.
Tuesday, August 5, 2025, is also a local bank holiday in the municipality.
“The festivities will also mean special traffic and parking restrictions in the centre of Villa and Puerto de Nieves. There will be specific parking areas set up nearby.”
Friday 1 August:
18:30 Children’s play area on Plaza de la Constitución
Saturday 2 August:
20:00 “Retreta Infantil” “Children’s Retreat” on the side of the Concepción parish church.
22:00 “Noche Joven” (Young Night) at the Plaza de la Constitución with artists: Grupo Nueva Cantera, Mario Falero, Sombra del Karibe, Pedro Afonso, Aithamy DJ
Sunday 3 August:
23:30 Verbena, a lively street party at Plaza de la Constitución enlivened by “Estrella Latina, Bombazo Latino, and Las Ladys”
Monday, 4 August: FIESTA DE LA RAMA 🌿🌿🌿
Diana at 05:00 in the morning, a procession accompanied by the Agaete, Guayedra and Clandestina bands (from the town hall) to announce the start of the big day of the festival.
🌿 at 10:00, the ‘Bajada de La Rama’ returns to the streets with the brass Bands of Clandestina, and Agaete (from the Parish of Our Lady of La Concepción)
La Retreta, at 22:00 will close the day of the Festivities with the Guayedra and Guiniguada Bands.
A fireworks spectacle is scheduled at 01:00.
Tuesday, 5 August FEAST DAY
09:00 Pilgrim Mass
at 10:30 Solemn eucharist in the Ermita Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves, followed by a procession towards to parish.
at 12:00, Departure from the Parroquia Nuestra Señora de La Concepción with the image of San José to meet with the image of Virgen de Las Nieves at Puente Viejo, Eucharist upon arrival.
19:30 Recitation of the Holy Rosary.
20:00 Eucharist
21:30 Verbena, a lively street party with “New Sabrosa yArmonía Show” at Plaza de la Constitución.
Wednesday, 6 August
at 11:30 solemn eucharist in the Parroquia Nuestra Señora de La Concepción, followed by a religious procession with the image of Lady of the Snows through the streets.
Patron Festivities of Santa Brígida 2025 | until Sunday
The well-to-do, old colonial town of Santa Brígida are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 25 July – 3 August 2025. The main and oldest fiesta in the municipality is the ‘Fiesta in honour of Santa Brígida’, the Patron Saint of the Municipality. There is a Romería pilgrimage-offering organised for the first Saturday of August, and that tradition goes back to at least 1957. All the towns in the municipality will take part with floats decorated with typical motifs and pilgrims, people in traditional country dress, and plenty of street parties.
Friday 1 August:
21:00 Concert by Pedro Manuel Afonso and his show ‘Leyendas’ in the church square, which pays tribute to great figures of Spanish and international song — such as Camilo Sesto, Raphael, Mocedades, Roberto Carlos, José Luis Perales, Nino Bravo, among others — performing classics from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.
Saturday 2 August: Plaza de la Iglesia
12:00 Ringing of the bells, a tradition almost lost in the frenzy of the modern world, followed by the Foam Festival.
18:00 Traditional Ofrenda-Romería, pilgrimage offering
22:30 Verbena del Romero y Romera, a lively street parade with live music by the orchestra Ritmo Bakano, Pronova DJ, and Álvaro DJ.
Sunday 3 August:
11:00 Mass in honour of Saint Brigid, presided over by Priest Rayco Rodríguez Reyes and sung by the Parranda de San Antonio, followed by a solemn procession of the venerated image of Saint Brigid.
Firgas | Fiestas Patronales San Roque | 1-16 August
Patron Saint festivities of the municipality of Firgas in honour of San Roque (St. Roque) take place between 1-16 August 2025.
“This is the oldest festival in the municipality and has deep historical and cultural roots, originating when locals sought San Roque’s protection from a devastating plague.”
In Firgas, the devotion of his image is not exactly dated, but, even during the life of the convent, whose patron was S. Juan de Ortega, the neighbours already considered San Roque their true patron, therefore it is believed that devotion could date back to the initial decades of the 16th century, with the arrival of the first plagues on Gran Canaria.
Saturday, 16 August is also a local bank holiday in the municipality – Festividad de San Roque
Highlights:
Friday 1 August:
21:00 Pregón in the church
Saturday 2 August:
11:00 Kids Party with bouncy castles at the municipal parking lot
11:00 Domino tournament at Plaza de San Roque
20:00 XLI Tradicional ‘Traída del Palo’ from Las Canales to Plaza de San Roque accompanied by Banda Isleña and Banda Aborigen and Banda Aborigen
“The Bringing of the Pole is one of the central events of the Festivities. In 1846, the steward of the image of the Patron Saint spent two and a half silver coins on the purchase of a flag to place on the top of the pole that is still brought down from the mountain and amid the hustle and bustle of the people every August, following a centuries-old tradition.”
00:00 Night of DJs at the municipal parking lot
Guía | Fiestas patronales de La Virgen Santa María de Guía | 1-17 August
Santa Maria de Guía is celebrating the Patron Saint’s festivities of the Virgin between 1-17 August 2025.
The Patron Saint festivities in honour of the Virgin of Guía take place during August, with the most important date on the calendar being the 15th. The morning sees the procession, while in the afternoon it is the turn for the Battle of the Flowers. The fiestas include a good number of cultural events, the highlight of which are the passacaglias (street parades) featuring “papagüevos” (over-sized papier-mache models who are the authentic protagonists during festivities), the parade of floats, and the afore-mentioned Battle of the Flowers. Main events take place between 14-16 August.
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
This weekend:
Friday 1 August:
19:45 papagüevos parade from the church
21:00 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza Grande by six workers representing the public employees of the City Council of Guía, followed by a musical performance by Perduranza
Saturday 2 August:
20:00 the 32nd National Folklore Festival of Gran Canaria at Plaza Grande
20:45 raising the flags in front of the church
21:00 Performances by three traditional music groups at Plaza Grande
Sunday 3 August:
13:00 Tastings of the typical products enlivened by XXXII Folklore Festival at Plaza Grande
17:30 Bouncy castles and face painting for kids
Nights that taste like Telde 🍷🎶 | Friday
Nights with the Taste of Telde, ‘Noches que saben a Telde’ this Friday at Plaza Doña Rafaela 🍷✨
An event that will fill San Gregorio with flavour, music, and atmosphere. From 19:00 to midnight, a gastronomic experience awaits you with tapas and pinchos made with local products, paired with island wines and live music.
🎶 From 21:30, enjoy concerts by Apolo and Savia Nueva.
La Aldea Holi Fest | Saturday
The #LaAldea City Council invites you to the “LA ALDEA HOLI FEST” this Saturday, 2 August 2025
Starting at 17:00 the Los Cascajos Football Field (Campo de Fútbol de Los Cascajos) will host a day full of music, colour, and fun for all audiences. Admission is free.
The event will feature live musical performances by Ledes Díaz, Yet Garbey, Salitre, and DJs Aythami Campos and Alberto Monterrey.
In addition, a food and drink area will be available
🚫 For safety and public order reasons, please remember that the entry of glass containers and alcoholic beverages into the venue is prohibited.
The City Council’s Festivities Department encouraged the entire population, as well as all visitors, to participate in this festive day designed for communal enjoyment
La Aldea Market | Saturday 2nd
La Aldea de San Nicolás celebrates this Saturday, 2 August, their agricultural market and the exhibition of crafts and accessories.
Summertime brings a new lease of life for local commerce in our municipality.
The Open Shopping Area and Plaza La Alameda will once again host this event from 10:00-14:00, which will also feature activities for children and a musical performance by El Artu & Co.
The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
“A perfect time to also visit the coast and the renovated beach promenade and visit the fabulous viewpoint del Balcón, the “Dragon’s tail!”