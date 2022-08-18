The most summery month of August is already in its 3rd weekend, and it’s going to be another warm one.

The Canary Islands Health Department has activated risk warnings due to high temperatures forecast on Gran Canaria. The weather prediction by AEMET shows highs of up to 38º in the shade for the southern part of the island and average temperatures set to stay way above 30º all around the island. So a proper summer weekend ahead!

There are several Romerías and fiestas, celebrating various patron saints, going on around the island. The picturesque village of Fontanales is hosting another edition of the popular Km.0 Fair, offering the best local produce from around Gran Canaria. The artisan craft market in Maspalomas celebrates its final end for this edition and there is much more to go and do and see.

Check out the contents lists below for our highlights for this coming weekend.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Wednesday 24 August, a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana – the co-patronal celebrations of San Bartolomé

Monday 29 August, a local bank holiday in Artenara – Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita

Upcoming events:

25 August: Cine+Food 2022 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

26 August – 18 September: Fiestas del Pino 2022 in Teror

27 August – 17 September: Patron Festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino in La Aldea

2 September: Noche de vinos, Wine night in Playa de Mogán

4 September: Mango and Summer Avocado Fair in Playa de Mogán

16-18 September: LPA Beer & Music Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

*** Check more information about the upcoming events and a range of others on our main calendar on The Canary Guide website***