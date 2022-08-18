The most summery month of August is already in its 3rd weekend, and it’s going to be another warm one.
The Canary Islands Health Department has activated risk warnings due to high temperatures forecast on Gran Canaria. The weather prediction by AEMET shows highs of up to 38º in the shade for the southern part of the island and average temperatures set to stay way above 30º all around the island. So a proper summer weekend ahead!
There are several Romerías and fiestas, celebrating various patron saints, going on around the island. The picturesque village of Fontanales is hosting another edition of the popular Km.0 Fair, offering the best local produce from around Gran Canaria. The artisan craft market in Maspalomas celebrates its final end for this edition and there is much more to go and do and see.
Check out the contents lists below for our highlights for this coming weekend.
•20-21 August, Fontanales Moya
•Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria
This edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair takes place in the pretty mountain village of Fontanales, in the municipality of Moya, 20-21 August 2022, just by the school from 09:00 to 15:00 on both days.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is all about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
This edition takes in beautiful Fontanales, one of the main centres for cheese, fruit and vegetable production on the island.
Moya is also one of the host municipalities for these fairs, which also include venues in Telde, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Ingenio. Local produce from across the island, promoting sustainable production.
“Fontanales is also celebrating their festivities in honour of San Bartolomé between 13-24 August 2022. So this is a perfect weekend for a visit. Enjoy an exceptional natural and rural environment in the northern mountains of Gran Canaria”
19-21 August, Fontanales, Moya
Fiestas San Bartolomé 2022
This is a gorgeous weekend to visit Fontanales, in the municipality of Villa de Moya, as they are celebrating their traditional festivities in honour of San Bartolomé between 13-24 August 2022. You can spend the whole day enjoying an authentic Canarian experience with the km.0 Fair in the morning and then some local festivities to follow.
On Saturday, the popular music group “Los 600” are performing on the plaza at 20:00, followed by a street party enlivened by DJ’Promaster and the Leyenda Joven group at 23:00.
On Sunday: The Romería, traditional pilgrimage offering with flowers and fruits at 19:00. This will be a sight to see, and to experience, as all the locals will join together wearing Canarian outfits and offering their harvest in honour of San Bartolomé. Traditional Taifa Dancers will follow, with the groups that participate in the offering after the Romería.
If you’d like to really join in the authentic experience, find yourself some grey trousers, a waistcoat, a white shirt and a straw hat, or a long flowing skirt for the ladies, and you’ll likely be welcomed into the procession and all the dancing.
Wednesday 24 August, the feast day of San Bartolomé
During the morning; a cattle fair, artisans, typical produce from the area, Canarian music and local cheese tastings.
At 12:00 The solemn religious function, followed by a religious procession with the image of the San Bartolomé.
At 20:00 the end of the fiesta will take place with ‘Los Alegres Colombinos’ at 20:00 and at 22:30 performances by ‘Salvapantallas’ and ‘Aseres’, in the main square.
•19-21 August, Tunte
•Fiestas San Bartolomé 2022
Tunte, the capital of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is celebrating their co-patron’s festivities, in honour of San Bartolomé, between 8-24 August 2022
On Friday there is a dessert competition at the Plaza from 20:00 and a cart competition from the cemetery to the Plaza in the evening at 21:00.
On Saturday It’s a “Carnival Day”. The festive day starts at 15:00 with Orchestra ‘La Mekánica by Tamarindos’ and at 17:00 music group ‘Star Music’. “La vida es un Carnaval’, life is a carnival party at 20:00 with a tribute to Celia Cruz and followed by DJ Promaster. Late night party at 23:00.
On Sunday there is an exhibition of antique cars at 18:00 at the Plaza. Homage to the Tirajanera women and at 21:00 concert ‘Medianía del Timple’ at the Plaza.
Wednesday 24 August, Main fiesta day. Diana Floreada at 05:00 in the morning through the streets of Tunte. Religious church service at 12:00 and is followed by the traditional “Sancocho Canario” at the Plaza at 14:00. Day time party at 15:00 with the orchestra ‘La Mekánica by Tamarindos’ and the festivities comes to an end at 20:30 with the performance by ‘Los Sabandeños’.
•19-21 August, Maspalomas
•15º Feria de Artesanía Faro de Maspalomas
Last weekend to enjoy the 15th Artisan Craft Fair of Faro de Maspalomas.
The artisans fair by FEDAC the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Lighthouse of Maspalomas.
Open every day from 17:00 to 23:00 and is the perfect opportunity to support and to see works by some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
•19-21 August, Agaete
•Bio@gaete 2022
The Bioagaete Festival this weekend showcases the wide range of associations, organic producers and other cultural groups on the north of the island with music, workshops and activities for all ages.
The festival, is held from August 18 to 21 this year, with most of the activities concentrated ariybd the Puerto de Las Nieves, and will divide any proceeds between the Ucranianos en Canarias Dos Tierras, Dos Sole; Maison de la Gare, Senegal; Canarias con Honduras and Huellas por Agaete. These four organisations develop projects to favour and promote peace, solidarity, education, human rights and animal welfare.
In total, about 40 hours of solidarity music concentrated around Puerto de las Nieves and 20 hours of workshops on a variety of topics
•19-21 August, Mogán
•Fiestas en honor a la Inmaculada Concepción y San Andrés
In the lovely little neighbourhoods of Barranquillo de Andrés and Soria (on the GC-505), up in the foothills, 25 minutes up the Barranco de Arguineguín, past Cercado de Espino, in the municipality of Mogán, and facing the biggest reservoir in the Canary Islands, with it’s massive dam, they are celebrating their annual fiestas ‘Fiestas en honor a la Inmaculada Concepción y San Andrés‘ between 19-28 August 2022.
On Friday, the neighbours are decorating the street, announcing the festivities beginning from 18:00. The Pregón, the traditional opening proclamation, is at 21:00
On Saturday: Romería, the pilgrimage offering, starts at 19:30 from the little church of Inmaculada Concepción-San Andrés. With Verbena, a street party enlivened by Yeray Socorro.
On Sunday, there will be a foam party and inflatables from 15:30 on Calle Antonio Mejias Navarro. At 16:30 live music by Pedro Afonso to enjoy a summer afternoon with some cold drinks. Domino competition at the bar El Montañon at 20:00 and at 21:30 fashion show with humour.
•Saturday 20 August, Artenara
•Fiestas La Virgen de la Cuevita 2022
The beautiful mountain village of Artenara, at 1500m+ the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria, are celebrating their ‘Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita’ between 14-28 August 2022.
The Virgen de la Cuevita is the patron saint of folk groups and cyclists in Gran Canaria
On Saturday 20 August:
XIII Outdoor Quick Painting Contest in the morning. See the full details of the contest HERE, open for anyone over 16 years old.
at 19:30 eucharist followed by a religious procession with the image of Virgen from Plaza de San Matías.
at 21:30 XXI Edition of the concert: ‘Una Noche en Artenara’ A Night in Artena, Plaza de San Matías.
at 23:30 Verbena, a street party with “Promaster” on la Alameda Alcalde Severiano Luján.
See more information HERE!
•20 August – 8 October, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•El Mundo de Van Gogh
INFECAR, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, host ‘The World of Van Gogh’ from 20 August to 8 October 2022, a sensory journey into the talent and legacy of the Dutch painter.
Starting on August 20, at Infecar: ‘The World of Van Gogh’, a journey through the artist’s work with technological advances that provide three-dimensionality that takes the viewer into a completely immersive 360º sensory universe.
The visitor will be able to enter the mind of the artist, see the world under his gaze, understand, feel and breathe his unique works of art in a multimedia area in which the surfaces are completely impregnated with colours, from floor to ceiling.
The senses are the true protagonists of this exhibition, where not only the most advanced animation has been used, but also the aromas and an original soundtrack created by the Spanish composer Adrián Berenguer will invite you to discover the Dutch genius in a captivating and unique way.
Until October 8, Pavilion 6 of Infecar becomes a door to the interior of Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most enigmatic and renowned painters in the history of art, in an exhibition that will transport children and adults Mid-nineteenth century.
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 21:00 (last access at 19:30)
Tickets: from €11 to VIP ticket €25 and can be purchased @ vanGogh.es
•19-21 August, Telde
•Aqua Circo
Aqua Circus has arrived once again, until 4 September 2022, in Telde, installed at the shopping centre La Mareta (in front of Leroy Merlin)
Enjoy an adventure at the bottom of the sea with all the family!
From the producers of CirCuba, this great aquatic production is without a doubt the most innovative show of recent years. Set in the world under the sea that, thanks to fascinating staging, magical settings, rhythm and entertainment, this marine adventure transports the spectator to an unreal dimension in which everyone, children and adults, will be able to perceive the illusion of living a fantasy at the bottom of the ocean.
Tickets can be purchased HERE! Tickets from €15 adult and €10 child up to VIP balcony €35 and €30
Shows every day except on Wednesday. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the show is at 19:30 and on weekends (Fri-Sun) there are two shows at 18:30 and at 21:00
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas. This Farmers Market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 14:00.
•Saturday 20 August, Arucas
•Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
•20-21 August, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
•Market @ Hotel Marina Suites
LiVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND
LPA GROOVE SUMMER 19 & 20 AUGUST IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
This is a new musical project born in the shadow of Espacio Miller (Parque de Santa Catalina) that under the name of “LPA Groove Summer” will energize the first three weekends of the month of August with concerts, free of charge, starring international, national and local bands. Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, Fundación Tony Manero, The Lehmanns Brothers and Pipiolas are part of a series of concerts that will be completed with four Canarian bands: D’Local Groove, Buzo Ruso, Ant Cosmos and Monkey Faces.
All concerts will start at 9:00 p.m. Free Entry. The capacity is limited to 350 people.
On Friday, 19 August: Ant Cosmos + Pipiolas
On Saturday, 20 August: Monkey Faces + Mexican Institute Of Sound
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:30
On Saturday at the Shamrock at 22:30
On Sunday at The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
MULLIGANS GRAN CANARIA
Live Music every night at 21:00, great food and a wide selection of beers. Opening hours 09:30 – 01:30
On Friday: The Misfits
On Saturday: 4Ward
On Sunday: Hits4Life
~ 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 (𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝗽𝗺)
~ 𝗣𝗼𝗽-𝘂𝗽 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽𝘀
~ 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄
~ 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗹𝗲
~ 𝗕𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗼
~ 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗞𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸
… 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲!