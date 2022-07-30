Since the Maspalomas Soul Festival began back in 2015 it has grown and grown into, what is today, the biggest free music festival of its kind anywhere in Spain devoted to the Stax records and Atlantic records sounds that developed into the Motown records we all know and love. It is a credit to The Canary Islands, and the San Bartolomé de Tirajana town hall that this collaboration between the Porretta Soul Festival and D&D Productions (who also produce Womad here) has been able to flourish, even after a two year interruption.

On each of the two main nights thousands of people from across the island, and across the world, now travel to celebrate this music that was still new when tourists really first started to discover Maspalomas as a world class destination. More than simply bringing the authentic sounds of this universally adored musical genre to the beach front stage, this event also acts as a necessary and important link between the various cultures that call this place home.

Soul music speaks to all of us, it speaks of truth and struggle, sexuality and relationships, Soul can speak of difference as much as it speaks of unity, and tells us a story that goes even beyond the epic battle for civil rights, in which it first flourished, and that was just starting to spill onto the streets of America at the time. It speaks of honesty, pain and dignity in a way that few genres can and it brings together communities, to a place where colour and language matter little compared to than the outpouring of joy and creativity that the human condition encompasses.

That so many talented musicians are prepared to cross an ocean to bring this music to us still, more than 60 years after it all first began, is testament to the importance of an age through which so much has changed within our living memory.

It is, this year, 60 years since the top secret Mercury Project space station risked exposure, following the boom of the jet-age, with holiday makers snapping memories, that started to bring bikini clad tourists and wealth to the south of this island. In fact that pretty much began on this very beach where our visitors perform this weekend, the very first holiday makers headed for the sands of Maspalomas Costa Canaria, and San Agustín, with the first restaurant, La Rotunda, and the first hotel, Las Folias, built along with the Little Swedish bungalows of Rocas Rocas, looking out towards the dunes of Maspalomas.

The local town hall are to be congratulated for maintaining such a significant annual event that can and must increase the profile of Europe’s only sub-tropical holiday and entertainment destination.