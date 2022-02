CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA 2022

25 February – 20 March, Las Palmas

Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The capital, Las Palmas starts its rescheduled 2022 Carnival celebrations with traditional stage events this weekend. The galas and traditional contests take place between 25 February and 20 March. Other street events have been postponed until Summer 2022. The theme chosen and voted on back in February 2021 for this year’s festivities is “La Tierra“, The Planet Earth

The Carnival of ‘La Tierra’ celebrates staged galas and contests from February 25 to March 20 on set built in Parque Santa Catalina. Entry to the area is possible only with a ticket available on the Carnival website and entrees.es. Most events are free of charge

Program for this weekend

On Friday at 21:00, the Pregón, the official announcement of the Start of Carnival celebrations at 21:00

On Saturday at 19:00, the presentation of all the candidates and the draw for order of participation. Later the Adult Fancy dress contest at 21:00

On Sunday at 11:00 children’s Murgas and comparsas and later at 20:00 Grand Dame Gala

See the full program HERE!