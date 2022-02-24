The Ministry of Health has today updated the health alert levels after the epidemiological report of the General Directorate of Public Health with consolidated data as of February 23. The report specifies the evolution of the health indicators due to COVID-19, which allows the island of Tenerife to be lowered to level 3, after the improvement of its epidemiological indicators.

Tenerife goes to level 3 due to the improvement of the care impact indicators in the last 14 days, having moved the hospital occupancy of beds on the ward in the last two weeks from high to medium risk, and occupancy of ICU beds decreases to medium risk. However, the indicators will be closely observed over concerns that the slightly upward evolution of the 7 day AI over in the last week could continue which in turn could have an impact on the care capacity indicators. The level change will take effect at 00:00 this Friday, February 25 (on the night of Thursday to Friday).