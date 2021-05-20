Four helicopters, a seaplane, fire fighters and the army try to bring Tenerife fire under control
A forest fire was declared this morning on Tenerife, in the Chajaña ravine, and by 4pm this afternoon had already affected more than 240 hectares of pine forest in the south eastern municipality of Arico. Strong gusts of wind, exceeding 30 kmph, have been pushing the flames in the direction of Granadilla de Abona.
📹En estos momentos tres helicópteros del #GES trabajan en las labores de extinción del #IFArico pic.twitter.com/NWvM5uh2ig
— 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) May 20, 2021
The fire has been declared a level 1 event with fire fighters on the the ground joined by at least 4 helicopters and a seaplane that has just arrived from Gran Canaria dowsing the forest flames.
40 members of the Army Military Unit (UME) are also set to join the effort this afternoon.
According to the Cabildo de Tenerife, conditions on the ground are 25ºC, with north and westerly winds of 30 km/h and relative humidity of 13%. Tenerife’s Forestry Brigade (Brifor) and the Security and Natural Environment personnel of
At the moment, the wind is blowing the fire towards the towns of Granadilla and Vilaflor.
Fire on Gran Canaria controlled
Firefighters from the Arinaga Fire Station on the southeast of Gran Canaria also had to put down a fire declared in an area of
The fire started in stubble, according to reports the main 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES), which received the alert at 2:00 p.m. this Thursday afternoon. About 300 square meters was affected.
Members of the Santa Lucía de Tirajana Local Police and the Civil Guard also attended the scene.
All the Canary Islands, except Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, are today on pre-alert, for a yellow risk advisory, due to strong winds.