April begins with a few clouds and an occasional shower, but there are a few big fairs happening around the island this weekend, a great chance to really start to celebrate the Spring as we relentlessly move towards the Easter holidays. The island is enjoying some beautiful greenery due to the long-needed rainfalls over the past weeks, and Springtime blooms pepper the mountainsides. Sunday’s weather forecast and the start of the new week warn of a possibility of further rains, especially in the north and mountainous areas, so be wary of adverse weather possibly causing cancellations or postponements of outdoor events. Tejeda and La Aldea enjoy their monthly markets on Saturday, with Tejeda is celebrating in Carnival style. Two big fairs in the north of Gran Canaria return with ENORTE in Gáldar and The Institutional Fair of the Canary Islands Products of the Land this weekend in San Mateo. Anfi Beach to the south will be busy on both Saturday and Sunday with big sporting events planned.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday, 14 April Public holiday in The Canary Islands/Spain – Holy Thursday, Jueves Santo.
Friday, 15 April Public holiday in Spain – Good Friday, Viernes Santo.
Upcoming events:
21-24 April Fiestas Santa Águeda, El Pajar
29.4-1.5 ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ Fair, INFECAR Las Palmas
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with light breezes and some cloud cover possible, even in the southern municipality of Mogán. Sunday may see the return of some of those April showers as the new week gets started.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday look pretty good all around the island, so great days for any adventure. So far, the weather forecast is for rain for Sunday, in many places around the island, so good to be prepared for that possibility. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay springlike with average of 21ºC in the shade, though certainly a touch colder up in the summits, and much hotter in direct sunlight on the coasts. Rain showers are predicted to start this first week of April 2022.
Weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
1-3 April, Gáldar
ENORTE 2022
The 20th edition of the Business Fair of the North of Gran Canaria, one of the biggest fairs of its type on the island, in the ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital, Gáldar. Some of the best businesses in the north, from various fields, will be there including new technologies, renewable energies, the auto industry, household goods, textiles and food, through to handicrafts, event and service organisation, among many others.
It will be the seventh occasion the municipality of Gáldar hosts ENORTE since the fair started with the aim of supporting the revitalisation of the Open Commercial Zones (ZCAs). There will be at least one hundred stands from companies, social and cultural groups, as well as institutional tents for tourism promotion in the municipalities that make up the Mancommunidad, Commonwealth, of the North of Gran Canaria. Agaete, Artenara, Arucas, Firgas, Fáldar, La Aldea de San Nicolás, Moya, Santa María de Guia, Tejeda and Valleseco.
The fair is held in the parking area La Quinta, just next to the municipal sports centre.
Opening hours:
On Friday 17:00-20:00 with concerts to follow ‘Los Gofiones’ at 20:00 and ‘Que Chimba’ at 21:30
On Saturday 10:00-20:00, a concert by ‘Ultima Llave’ at 19:30 and a tribute concert to Juan Luis Guerra at 21:30
On Sunday 10:00-15:00, a concert by ‘Aires del Norte Agaldar’ and then at 13:00 concert by ‘Facaracas’, both music groups playing traditional Canarian music.
1-3 April, Vega de San Mateo
Feria Institucional de Canarias de Productos de la Tierra
The 9th Institutional Fair of the Canary Islands Products of the Land is on throughout this weekend, 1-3 April in the beautiful historic town centre and Plaza de la Solidaridad (the new square) of Vega de San Mateo. From Friday to Sunday authentic produce and crafts from the Canary islands, agriculture, music, tourism and much more.
The fair brings together producers of: cheeses, black pig products, honey, wine, mojo, sweet potato, baked goods, jams, organic vegetables, pastries, oils, derivatives of honey, dairy products derived from sheep’s milk, olives, gofio, nougat, sausages, water, cider and apple candy, beer and artisanal ice cream. <nam nam>… all things Canarian, delicious and delightful.
Activities for children will be on Plaza de la Solidaridad on Friday 16:00-19:00 on Saturday 11:00-14:00 and 16:00-19:00 as well as on Sunday 11:00-14:00.
Opening Hours:
On Friday 12:00-20:30,
On Saturday 09:00-20:30
On Sunday 09:00-15:30
Saturday 2 April, Tejeda
Mercado de Tejeda por el Carnaval
Normally, Tejeda celebrates their monthly market every first Sunday of the month. This time Tejeda’s agricultural and handicraft market takes place on Saturday, and in full Carnival Style.
As always there will be craft stalls, accessories, tastings, children’s entertainment and surprises, The market is held from 10:00 to 15:00 at Plaza Nuestra Señora del Socorro.
Come dressed up for Carnival and have a great time! From 11:00 to 12:00, there is a street parade with the Banda Isleña. At 12:30 a performance by La Chichimurga and later at 15:30 a performance by the “viejos conocidos” (“old acquaintances”) the Chirimurga del Timple with their new show.
A really wonderful opportunity to visit one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, located in the mountainous central part of island and more than 1000 meters above sea level.
Saturday 2 April, La Aldea
Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos La Aldea de San Nícolas
the Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
From 09:00 to 14:00, in the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás, you will find different artisan crafts and gastronomy stands in addition to all the shops in the municipality, a live performance, children’s entertainment activities located on Calle Matías Vega and live performance by Chê Pedro.
The market on April 2 also includes oil tastings ( prior registration tel 928 89 06 91), and a route through the museums ( prior registration tel 928 89 06 91)
1-3 April, Las Palmas
«Mujeres con narices»
“Women with noses” returns to Doramas Park from Friday to Sunday with a fun program that brings together clowns from Italy, Austria, Chile, Germany, Mexico, Portugal, Argentina, Galicia, Bilbao and the Canary Islands. This fifth international meeting is held at the José Antonio Ramos auditorium in the capital and will offer a total of eight shows that will make visible the figure of women within the clown profession and three musical proposals to close this event with humor. Entrance is free until seating capacity is reached
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Saturday 2 April, Mogán
Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria 2022
Challenge Gran Canaria Mogán this Saturday presents the Olympic distance course, bringing some of the best international Triathlon athletes to Gran Canaria.
The 1,5km – 40km – 10km individual competitions take place between Anfi and Taurito. The race starts at 08:00 and at 2:00 the last athlete at the finish line. Awards later at 18:00.
The next Challenge competition at Anfi will be on 23 April 2022 with Half Distance and Relay.
“Remember that when there is a sporting event happening it also means road closures during the race. This time from Anfi to Amadores”
Sunday 3 April, Mogán
II Acuatlón Anfi-Mogán
After a busy Triathlon day on Saturday with the Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria Olympic distance, the municipality does not slow down on Sunday morning, at Anfi beach and surrounding areas, with the second edition of the Anfi-Mogán Aquathlon, including the Aquathlon Canary Islands Championship in Cadet – Youth categories.
Run, swim, run competitions start at 09:00 and at 13:30 awards.
Sunday, 3 April, Ingenio
XXIX Cross Urbano La Candelaria
The popular race, The 29th edition of Candelaria Urban Cross this Sunday with more than 500 people of all ages participating, including federated athletes and amateurs, who will tour the circuit that runs through the urban centre of Ingenio. This athletics sporting event is the oldest in the municipality and is part of the annual patronal La Candelaria festivities.
The test consists of two circuits, one of 900m and another of 700 meters in the surroundings of the Plaza de La Candelaria and adjoining streets, with various categories. The main one is the 6,300 meters.
The La Candelaria Urban Cross is part of the program ‘Juegos de Gran Canaria’ of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and is included in the calendar of popular asphalt competitions of the Insular Federation of Athletics of Gran Canaria.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas. This Farmers Market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30.
Saturday 2 April, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
“It is the perfect day to visit more than one place in the north of the island with ENORTE and The Institutional Fair of the Canary Islands Products of the Land happening this weekend.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Sunday 3 April, Las Palmas
Morcheeba
Blackest Blue is the tenth studio album by British group MORCHEEBA, after a career spanning three decades. Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey offer us 10 new songs resulting from the fusion of styles. You cannot miss this concert; the band’s only date in the Canary Islands.
The concert is to be held in Alfredo Kraus, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, in Sala Sinfónica, starting at 20:00. Tickets are available at mgticket
“Summer Concert : The one and only ‘Pet Shop Boys’ are performing on Gran Canaria Arena in the capital on 16 July. Read more HERE”
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
THE 19TH HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music starts at 22:00
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:00
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
Would you like to list your LIVE music events on The Canary Guide? It's easy to begin, with #WeekendTips, just send us your latest publicity poster!
We offer a range of simple effective ways for you to really get the word out and publicise your gigs and events with us.
Get in touch if you'd like to find out more: Listings@TheCanaryGuide.com or WhatsApp the team on 643276724
If you are a performer, get in touch with us here too, we offer (limited) free listings to professionals who are willing to work with us on our various projects to help inform Gran Canaria about the very best entertainment out there... could that be you?