Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with light breezes and some cloud cover possible, even in the southern municipality of Mogán. Sunday may see the return of some of those April showers as the new week gets started.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look pretty good all around the island, so great days for any adventure. So far, the weather forecast is for rain for Sunday, in many places around the island, so good to be prepared for that possibility. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay springlike with average of 21ºC in the shade, though certainly a touch colder up in the summits, and much hotter in direct sunlight on the coasts. Rain showers are predicted to start this first week of April 2022.

Weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.

