The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 21-23 May 2021

SATURDAY 22 MAY, LA ALDEA DE SAN NÍCOLAS

MERCADILLO ‘PRIMAVERA DE SENSACIONES’

“Spring of Sensations” market , Mercadillo ‘Primavera de Sensaciones’ in the municipality of La Aldea de San Nicolás on Saturday 22 May 2021 from 09:00 to 14:00. This yearly festive event celebrates the arrival of the Spring in the municipality, but was postponed back in April. So they´ll be welcoming the Spring this weekend.

Enjoy a ‘Primavera de Sensaciones’ market, where you can find magnificent local produce along with various crafts, food and accessories stalls distributed along Calle Real, Matías Vega and church surroundings. Likewise, during the day you will be able to explore the different shops in the Open Commercial Area (ZCA).

The event features children’s entertainment, live music, a quick painting contest and different activities.

The first quick painting contest of ‘Primavera de Sensaciones’ will take place in the surrounds of the Church. The market will offer a children’s entertainment performance from 11.00 am and a live music performances from 12:00 with the popular orchestra ‘La Matiné’.