The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 21-23 May 2021
The Canary Guide Weekend Tips for events and leisure on Gran Canaria this 21-23 May 2021. It’s the weekend before the Canarian Day festivities and here our highlight picks for you to explore around the island.
SATURDAY 22 MAY, LA ALDEA DE SAN NÍCOLAS
MERCADILLO ‘PRIMAVERA DE SENSACIONES’
“Spring of Sensations” market , Mercadillo ‘Primavera de Sensaciones’ in the municipality of La Aldea de San Nicolás on Saturday 22 May 2021 from 09:00 to 14:00. This yearly festive event celebrates the arrival of the Spring in the municipality, but was postponed back in April. So they´ll be welcoming the Spring this weekend.
Enjoy a ‘Primavera de Sensaciones’ market, where you can find magnificent local produce along with various crafts, food and accessories stalls distributed along Calle Real, Matías Vega and church surroundings. Likewise, during the day you will be able to explore the different shops in the Open Commercial Area (ZCA).
The event features children’s entertainment, live music, a quick painting contest and different activities.
The first quick painting contest of ‘Primavera de Sensaciones’ will take place in the surrounds of the Church. The market will offer a children’s entertainment performance from 11.00 am and a live music performances from 12:00 with the popular orchestra ‘La Matiné’.
22-23 MAY, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
BIG BANG VINTAGE MARKET
The Big Bang Vintage market at The Paper Club on Saturday and Sunday is the first event of 2021 for all lovers of 40s, 50s and 60s music and culture.
This weekend you can enjoy the sounds of rock & roll, rockabilly, surf, garage, country, swing and hillbilly. Stroll through the vintage market stands that will be in the interior garden of The Paper Club, C/Remedios, 10, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, now also transformed into a spectacular restaurant.
Opening hours: On Saturday 12:00-22:00 and on Sunday 12:00-20:00
To visit the market will be free. However, the tables on the terrace will have a reservation cost of €5 per person with a small beer included. You are also able to book at the scene, if spaces/tables are available.
Concerts and reservations :
- On Saturday, May 22: The Champions at 3pm : click here
- On Saturday, May 22: The Bucannan at 8pm: click here
- On Sunday, May 23: The Old Jukebox at 3pm : click here
The Agricultural Market in Vecindario takes place every fortnight in La Karpa and offers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are just some of the produce that can be found, all gathered to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest produce at your fingertips.
The Market is open from 08:30-13:30
SUNDAY 23 MAY, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
ORGANIC MEETING POINT
On Sunday, the Organic Meeting Point market opens its doors again for another edition of healthy and sustainable lifestyle options on the terrace of the Tao Club & Gardens, specifically, on the Paseo Alonso Quesada in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The market, from 12:00-20:00, includes around 40 product exhibitors covering many sectors involved in the ecological world, from organic food and drinks, fashion, cleaning, recycled crafts, renewable energy to ecological agriculture.
The event will also have a leisure and food area, which will offer healthy culinary options with menus including vegan and vegetarian options; always maintaining the organic character of the products, as well as several stalls selling healthy drinks, wines and craft beers.
13MAY – 2 JUNE, GÁLDAR
THE 1ST EDITION OF ‘GÁLDAR IN FLOWER
The Town Council of Gáldar celebrate their first edition of “Gáldar en Flor” exhibition from May 13 to June 2. Gáldar in Flower features a sample of flowers and plants displayed in the main street of this ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital, with a broad range of colours and beauty, centred along the emblematic old street of Calle Capitán Quesada.
This exhibition is a reinvention of the traditional one held in December to celebrate “Flower Week” and aims to respond to the request of local neighbours and visitors who would like to see the main street shine on more occasions just like in December, when it is filled with flowers and plants among the compositions prepared for the event that encourage Christmas shopping and visits to this old enclave on the north of the island. The local town council have taken advantage of the arrival of spring and the month of May, which is the month of flowers, to offer this new exhibition under the name of “Gáldar en Flor”.