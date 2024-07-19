The lovely, hot weather continues with some light calima and really summery days and nights all around the island throughout the weekend. Summer is really here and swinging! Enjoy!

Friday: Predominantly clear skies, with some cloudy intervals in lower altitude areas of the north in the early morning and some intervals of cloud starting into the afternoon. Calima on the summits. Rising temperatures will be a touch more moderate at the summits and inland areas of the south, west, and east, where they will reach 37º to 38º C, and minimum night time temperatures may increase significantly. In the northern midlands, 32º to 34º C may be reached locally. The trade winds will be moderate, with strong intervals in lower altitude areas of the southeast and northwest, especially from the afternoon. Breezes predominant along southwest coasts. At the summits, light winds of variable direction.

Saturday: Clear skies, with intervals of medium and high cloud during the first half of the day, and low cloud on northern coasts during the later hours. Light calima is expected in higher altitude areas of the south and east, subsiding. Minimum night-time temperatures will see few changes in the north, and a slight to moderate rise in the south, where we expect between 24º and 26ºC and may locally reach 28º – 30ºC inland. Daytime maximum temperatures, in the shade, will stay pretty constant in the south, where 36 ºC is expected inland hitting 37 – 38 ºC locally, much hotter in direct sunlight; perhaps a little less elsewhere. Moderate trade winds with strong intervals and a probability of occasional, very strong gusts at the southeast and northwesterly points. Warm breezes all along the southwest coasts

Sunday: Low-lying areas to the north could start cloudy, tending to cloudy intervals during the morning. Slightly decreasing temperatures, generally moderate, especially inland. 32º to 34 ºC, in the shade, will be likely inland and at the south-facing peaks of Gran Canaria. Trade winds, with strong intervals, will be felt on the southeast and northwest facing slopes, with a predominance of breezes all along the southwest coasts of the island.