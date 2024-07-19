Jump to #WeekendTips
An absolutely fabulous July weekend ahead, with epic events and hot, hot weather! Maspalomas Soul Festival, Virgen del Carmen celebrations, including the famous maritime procession, and much more. The popular biweekly San Fernando Farmers’ Market also moves to a new venue; to the covered patio of the Marcial Franco School, just next to the Municipal Stadium from this Sunday
Patron Saints’ festivities are taking place in Gáldar, Tunte and multiple other places. There are some different types of events to experience, like Tajinafest in Valsequillo, and Summer-Com at the main INFECAR events ground in Las Palmas. And loads of varied festivities, such as a first-of-its-kind pet fair in Ingenio, and various happenings to choose from it is surprising how much Gran Canaria can put on in just one weekend. Get yourself out there and explore!
Upcoming events:
27 July – 4 August • Patron Festivities of Santa Brígida
4 August • Fiesta de la Rama – Agaete
2-25 August • Fiestas de Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso, San Roque y San Haragán – Ingenio
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
17-18 August • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Fontanales, Moya
30 August – 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
Monday 5 August • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete
The lovely, hot weather continues with some light calima and really summery days and nights all around the island throughout the weekend. Summer is really here and swinging! Enjoy!
Friday: Predominantly clear skies, with some cloudy intervals in lower altitude areas of the north in the early morning and some intervals of cloud starting into the afternoon. Calima on the summits. Rising temperatures will be a touch more moderate at the summits and inland areas of the south, west, and east, where they will reach 37º to 38º C, and minimum night time temperatures may increase significantly. In the northern midlands, 32º to 34º C may be reached locally. The trade winds will be moderate, with strong intervals in lower altitude areas of the southeast and northwest, especially from the afternoon. Breezes predominant along southwest coasts. At the summits, light winds of variable direction.
Saturday: Clear skies, with intervals of medium and high cloud during the first half of the day, and low cloud on northern coasts during the later hours. Light calima is expected in higher altitude areas of the south and east, subsiding. Minimum night-time temperatures will see few changes in the north, and a slight to moderate rise in the south, where we expect between 24º and 26ºC and may locally reach 28º – 30ºC inland. Daytime maximum temperatures, in the shade, will stay pretty constant in the south, where 36 ºC is expected inland hitting 37 – 38 ºC locally, much hotter in direct sunlight; perhaps a little less elsewhere. Moderate trade winds with strong intervals and a probability of occasional, very strong gusts at the southeast and northwesterly points. Warm breezes all along the southwest coasts
Sunday: Low-lying areas to the north could start cloudy, tending to cloudy intervals during the morning. Slightly decreasing temperatures, generally moderate, especially inland. 32º to 34 ºC, in the shade, will be likely inland and at the south-facing peaks of Gran Canaria. Trade winds, with strong intervals, will be felt on the southeast and northwest facing slopes, with a predominance of breezes all along the southwest coasts of the island.
MASPALOMAS COSTA CANARIA SOUL FESTIVAL | 19-21 JULY
One of the most anticipated events of Summer is finally here, the now legendary Maspalomas Soul Festival on the San Agustin beachfront, in the most touristed southern municipality of San Bartolome de Tirajana.
“This soulful event has been consolidated, in its own right, as one of the most important summer music events in the Canary Islands. Thousands of spectators have attend every year, since its beginnings in 2015, in a super popular, free, and family-friendly event. The festival is the only one of its kind held in Spain dedicated to live soul, funk, swing and international R&B music and is promoted by the prolific DD&Company Producciones under the auspices of the Porretta Soul Festival, held every year in Italy, with the backing of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana town Council, which organises and sponsors the event.”
Main festival night of the 8th Maspalomas Soul Festival are Friday & Saturday
ON FRIDAY:
19:30 DJ Vamp
20:00 City Dock Band
22:00 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Band
22:10 Shunta Mosby, Dani Mc Ghee & Candy Fox
22:50 Jonathan Ellison
23:50 Jerome Chism
00:30 Grand Final
ON SATURDAY:
17:30 Masterclass with Carlos Sargent
19:30 MrKangrejo
20:30 Martha High & Julían Maeso Organ Trio
22:00 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Band
22:10 Shunta Mosby, Dani Mc Ghee & Candy Fox
22:50 Gerald Richardson
23:50 Wendy Moten
00:30 Grand Final
ON SUNDAY:
12:00 Masterclass with Kurt Clayton
As an add-on but still its own, “The Maspalomas Al Soul Gastro Festival” is open between 18-21 July 2024 in the Barranco Joseito.
Opening on Thursday 18 July at 18:00 with an expanded venue, more food trucks, more leisure space, concerts, DJs, and dance workshops!!!!!
Enjoy “Al Soul” the best summer terrace with the best gastronomy, music, atmosphere, and many surprises!
Opening hours: Thursday 18:00-00:00 | Friday 18:00-02:00 | Saturday 12:00-02:00 | Sunday 12:00-21:00
FIESTAS DEL CARMEN ARGUINEGUÍN | 12-21 JULY
The Fiestas del Carmen in Arguineguín comes to their big weekend of festivities with Bajada de la Rama, a huge water party procession through the streets and topped off by the annual highlight of maritime processions between Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán on Sunday. The newly pedestrianised Arguineguín beachfront a novelty for all those visiting this years celebrations.
[box] “La Virgen del Carmen” is the patron saint of sailors and the protector of all water, and her feast day is observed in the main Mogán fishing towns of Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán [/box]
Friday 19 July:
20:00 Popular barbeque enlivened by Yoni and Aya at Plaza de Las Marañuelas.
23:30 Verbena, a festive party enlivened by Leyenda Joven and Ritmo Bakano at Plaza del Mercadillo aka Plaza Negra
23:30 Djs Samu Gonzáles and Jousep on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música area
Saturday 20 July:
10:00 The Canarian Podenco (a native dog breed used for hunting but is, actually too, a gorgeous family dog) exhibition is to be in the large covered “karpa” at Plaza Pérez Galdós, just next to the church
19:00 ‘Bajada de la Rama’, lowering the branch procession. The route goes from Plaza de Pino Seco with La Charanga de La Aldea and La Charanga Archipiélago and in Arguineguín, it is, at its heart, a huge water party. 💦
“The ‘Bajada de la Rama’ (the lowering of the branch) a tradition unique to the islands, embodied most fervently in the northwest of Gran Canaria’s eponymous annual La Rama fiestas in Agaete each August, but nowadays prevalent in so many other island fiestas in coastal communities, whereby a tree branch is carried through the streets, to the sound of music and revelry, before being lowered into the sea as a prayer for autumn rains and fertility.”
22:00 Verbena, a festive party with Nueva Imagen and their Bandurria and Dúo Purpurina at Plaza de Las Marañuelas.
22:00 Djs Aitor Cruz, Supersonikka and Adrián Pro on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música area
23:00 Verbena, a festive party with Star Music orchestra, Aguaje music group, and Dj Fano at Plaza del Mercadillo
Sunday 21 July:
at 09:00 Eucharist in the church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, followed by a maritime procession with banda La Pasión de La Aldea
“The major event of the celebrations, and the most famous, is the annual maritime procession, when the statue of Our Lady The Virgin is taken from the church to the port and from the port of Arguineguín to the port of Mogán followed by a huge array of fishing boats and leisure craft. On that day, sailors and fishermen decorate their boats, to celebrate their patron to the rhythm of the music bands, the noise of the motors of the boats, and the sound of people enjoying themselves.
The most picturesque part of this procession is when the two statues meet on arrival at the fishing port of Mogán. Afterward, there is a procession up to the town square, where there is dancing to the live brass band, and later the procession returns to their starting point.”
The counter maritime procession from Puerto de Mogán to Arguineguín will occur this year on Sunday, 4 August.
LA ISLETA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS VIRGEN DEL CARMEN | 6-28 JULY
The old port neighbourhood of La Isleta, situated in one of the capital’s oldest neighbourhoods, between the main docks and Las Canteras, is celebrating its Fiestas del Carmen which will continue until 28 July 2024.
Friday 19 July:
21:00 The Grand Election Gala of the Queen of the Festivities and Miss Isleta 2024, followed by a lively festive night with Armonía Show orchestra at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra
Saturday 20 July:
17:00 a festive party gathering to Explanada de El Sebadal to get ready for the pilgrimage procession to start
18:00 ‘Romería – ofrenda marinera’, the pilgrimage offering. Route: Explanada de El Sebadal, Roque Nublo, Palmar, Artemi Semidán, Osorio, Tamarán, Umiaga, Bernartemi (offering), Plaza Igeniero Manuel Becerra, followed by music and dancing at the plaza
21:00 Rama Canaria procession with Banda Isleña.
Route: Benartemi, Palmar, Benecharo, Tamarán, Tanausú, Fontanales, Artemi Semidán, Tauro, Benartemi and Plaza Ingeniero
at 23:00 Gran Verbena, big festive part with Grupo Arena and Leyenda Joven at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Berecca
Sunday 21 Jul: Día del Hombre del Mar
17:00 eucharist
18:00 The start of the Maritime procession by taking the image of the Virgen to the harbour. Route; Benartemi, Juan Rejón to the harbour and at 19:30 the Maritime procession starts with the image and after the arrival back to the harbour, the return procession back via Calle La Naval and Benartemi.
TEMUDAS - INTERNATIONAL THEATRE, DANCE, AND MUSIC FESTIVAL | CLOSING WEEKEND
TEMUDAS, the 28th edition of this outstanding theatre, dance and music Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, will celebrate its last events this weekend.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Theatre, Music and Dance Festival (TEMUDAS) celebrates its twenty-eighth edition with an intense agenda that extends its activity throughout the city and places a special emphasis on a program that adds three events to the usual concerts of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Municipal Symphony Band and the Philharmonic Orchestra. The festival takes to the streets and different spaces of the capital where you can enjoy the creations of three international companies, 18 national companies, and eight local companies.
This year, the Festival takes place in nine venues, including new locations: Parque Doramas, Parque Tamaraceite Sur, and Parque Juan Pablo II; the Plaza de Don Benito and the Gabriel Rodó Hall of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra. The event will also feature established venues such as the Guiniguada Theatre the Plaza de la Música and Plaza de Santa Ana, the latter being the venue where the 28th TEMUDAS kicked off on Thursday, 4 July.
Free shows this weekend:
FRIDAY 19 JULY:
📍 PARQUE DORAMAS
at 18:00 David Cebrián: “WC”
Spain ( Huelva) – Clown. 55 minutes
“A work without words, with surprising and absurd elements”
at 20:00 Kolektiv Lapso Cirk: “Ovvio”
Spain (Valladolid) – Circus. 50 minutes.
📍PLAZA DE SANTA ANA
at 20:30 and at 22:00 Jean Philippe Kikolas: “Calor”
Spain (Burgos) – Contemporary circus. 50 minutes.
“A work about human relationships and the search for home”
Friday 19 July: at 18:00, 19:00 and 20:30Saturday 20 July: at 11:00, 12:00, 18:00, 19:00 and 20:30Spain (Valencia) “Getting into a box and forgetting everything so you can remember“
SATURDAY 20 JULY:
📍 PARQUE DORAMAS
at 11:00 La Godot Escénica: “Hipatia y el Asteroide B-612” Spain (Canarias) – Theatre. 50 minutes.
“A work about art, science and the Environment”
at 12:00 Afuma: “Échassiers du Togo” – Stilts. 50 minutes. “A practice full of symbolism”
at 13:00 Cris Clown: “Home”, Spain (Barcelona) – Clown. 40 minutes. “A show to share laughter”
at 18:00 David Cebrián: “WC”, Spain ( Huelva) – Clown. 55 minutes “A work without words, with surprising and absurd elements”
at 20:00 Kolektiv Lapso Cirk: “Ovvio”, Spain (Valladolid) – Circus. 50 minutes.
📍PLAZA DE SANTA ANA
at 22:00 Sylphes Aerial Ballet: “Sylphes” Italia – Aerial dance. 45 minutes. “A creation full of allegories and symbols”
SUNDAY 21 JULY:
📍PARQUE JUAN PABLO II
at 11:00 La Godot Escénica: “Hipatia y el Asteroide B-612”, Spain (Canarias) – Theatre. 50 minutes. “A work about art, science and the Environment”
at 12:00 Afuma: “Échassiers du Togo”, Stilts. 50 minutes. “A practice full of symbolism”
at 13:00 Cris Clown: “Home”, Spain (Barcelona) – Clown. 40 minutes.“A show to share laughter”
CANARIAS JAZZ & MÁS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL | 5-27 JULY
The 33rd edition of Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival between 5-27 July 2024
This summer we enjoy a program that focuses on leading figures of the genre combined with emerging groups and local projects, who will tour the theaters, auditoriums, squares, and scenic spaces representative of the cultural life of the Canary Islands, filling them once again with jazz y más creative music. Some of the concerts and performances are free and some require a ticket
Concerts & performances till to come:
Friday 19 July
Aleph Quintet / Loris Tils **FREE**
at 20:30 Municipal Park in Santa Brígida
Sunday 21 July
Alto For Two *ticket*
at 20:30 Buenos Aires Jazz Café, Las Palmas de G.C.
Tuesday 23 July 2024
Cécile McLorin Salvant *ticket’
at 20:30 Teatro Guyás
Wednesday 24 July 2024
Potter / Mehldau / Patitucci / Blake *ticket*
at 20:30 Teatro Pérez Galdós
Thursday 25 July
Perinké Big Band / Adédèjì **FREE**
at 20:30 Plaza de Santa Ana, LPA
Friday 26 July
Theo Croker / Ana Popovic **FREE**
at 20:30 Plaza de Santa Ana
Saturday 27 July
Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet / Polo Ortí New Project **FREE**
at 20:30 Plaza de Santa Ana
Vanessa Lemoine Quartet *ticket*
at 23:30 Buenos Aires Jazz Café
INFECAR | GRAN CANARIA SUMMER-CON | 18-21 JULY | ** Ticket event **
Gran Canaria “Summer-Con” is a new technology and new trends event at INFECAR between 18-21 July 2024. It brings together the best from the world of video games, Asian culture, comics, board games, crafts, and much more.
There will also be a LAN Party Zone, where you can bring your electronic devices, enjoy 24-hour connectivity, and socialize with many people who share your passion for technology, and the Summer-Con Zone, where families and lovers of new trends can do various activities and participate in competitions.
More information and tickets here: https://summercon.es/grancanaria/
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MAYORES | JULY
Gáldar are celebrating their main foundational fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights throughout July. The main events take place between 19 – 25 July.
The program includes, among other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Warrior Princess & Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several pre-hispanic social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles on the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar is tacitly acknowledged as the pre-christian royal capital, as birthplace and court of the ruling dynasty on the island, who, in the end, capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of the island’s last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, and an end to resistance, it is thought as an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people, once he understood the strength of the invading forces.
The catholic colonisers asserted themselves on the town through their military patron saint, Santiago of The Knights, and built a prominent church in his name, on a hill top overlooking the surrounding areas.
Highlights for the rest of the festivities:
Friday 19 July:
20:30 Pregón, the proclamation of the festivities in the Teatro Consistorial
at 21:30 ‘Pieles’ presents their show “Ángaro” at Plaza de Santiago
Saturday 20 July
17:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering.
Route: Bajada Las Guayarminas – Capitán Quesada to Plaza de Santiago. Taifa dancing at Plaza and the evening will end with DJ Promaster
Monday 22 July
at 21:00 “Danza y Zambras de los Gigantes y Caballitos de Fuego”. This is a colourful parade in which the neighbours “ride” colourful figures of horses made by hand as costumes accompanied by lanterns, hats, music bands and the dances of the papagüevos (big paper-mache dolls) to give life to a tradition which has been documented since 1848 and which today is one of the most participatory events of the festivities
at 23:00 Traditional “Volcano” fireworks spectacle from the Gáldar mountain
at 23:30 ‘Te regalo Vivir’ a tribute concert to Juan Luis Guerra and Marc Anthony at Plaza de Santiago
Tuesday 23 July:
at 21:00 Concert by the municipal band at Plaza de Santiago
at 22:00 The Parade, Cabalgata de las Fiestas Mayores de Santiago
Wednesday 24 July
at 12:00 ringing of the bells
at 17:00 Bajada de la Rama (lowering the branches) from Plaza de La Montaña and through the streets
at 21:00 Concert by K-Narias, Cali and Dandee in the La Quinta cultural centre
at 22:00 Drone spectacle at La Quinta
at 22:00 Concert by Lucrecia at Plaza de Santiago
at 00:00 audiovisual spectacle and the great fireworks show
at 00:30 Verbena, festive party with Armonía Show and Grupo Arenas.
Thursday 25 July: Feast Day
at 05:00 Diana floreada lively and rhythmic procession
at 11:40 civic procession from Casas Consistoriales to Templo de Santiago de Los Caballeros
at 12:00 Eucharist in the church
at 13:00 religious procession through the streets.
at 19:00 Gran Batalla de Flores The great battle of flowers,
at 23:00 Verbena, a festive party with Panamaribe orchestra at Plaza de Santiago
Friday 26 July: Feast Day of Santa Ana, Co-patron of Gáldar
11:00-19:00 Children’s play area at Plaza de Santiago
at 12:00 Children’s show
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession in honour of Santa Ana
Saturday 27 July: Festividad de San Cristóbal
10:00-00:00 XI ACTÚA festival. Music, culture and leisure festival at plaza de Santiago
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a traditional blessing of the cars.
TEROR | LATIN FESTIVAL 2024 | 15-21 JULY
The 28th Latin Music and Dance Festival between 15-21 July 2024 in Villa de Teror. The main day will be this Saturday, offering a day full of music and salsa activities.
The guest star is the well-known Cuban musician Issac Delgado, with his concert on Saturday, July 20, in the Plaza de Sintes.
🎶 All concerts and activities, which will take place in Alameda Pío XII and Plaza de Sintes, and are free to enjoy 🎶
Friday 19 July:
20:00 Bachata classes at Alameda Pío XII
22:45 Latin Night with ‘Son pa’que suene’ at Plaza de Sintes
Saturday 20 July: Plaza de Sintes from 1pm
13:00 Orchestra La Mayork: ¡Pa’qué preguntan!
16:00-18:00 Social SBK (salsa, bachata, Kizomba dances) with DJ Keving RG
18:00 Son del Caney
19:30 Dance entertainment with Paso a Paso Las Palmas
20:00 More dancing with La Golosina and Dance Academy Gran Canaria
21:00 SBK session with DJ Kevin RG
22:00 Los Troveros de Asieta
23:30 Salsa session with DJ Negra
00:00 Issac Delgado and orchestra ❗️(a very famous star performer)
Sunday 21 July: Fiesta Cubana at Plaza de Sintes / dress code: white
13:00 Son Caché: Mojo con toque Cubano
14:30 Troveros de Asieta
16:15 Salsa7Siete
TUNTE | PATRON FESTIVITIES SANTIAGO APÓSTOL | 12-27 JULY
Tunte, the gorgeous “municipal capital” of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, is celebrating one of its Patron Saints’ festivities, in honour of Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle ) between 12-27 July 2024.
The Feast Day is observed on Thursday, 25 July which is also a local bank holiday throughout the municipality.
Global Bus number 18 is a fun way to get to Tunte from Maspalomas and the south coast.
Program highlights:
Friday 19 July:
20:00 ‘Fiesta del Mayor’, a festive night for the “elderly” with music shows and more music performances.
Saturday 20 July:
20:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering through the streets of Tunte, starting from Algarrobero
23:00 The Big festive party of Romero with the music performances by D’Music, Leyenda Joven, orchestra Start Music and DJ
Sunday 21 July:
20:30 ‘Encuentro de Solistas’. Music
Wednesday 24 July: Víspera/eve
10:30 Livestock Fair
12:00 Livestock street parade
19:30 Mass of Santiago, followed by a religious procession
21:45 Festive party with music
Thursday 25 July: Feast Day
05:00 Diana Floreada through the streets of Tunte
at 12:00 mass, followed by the traditional procession through the streets accompanied by music groups and a squadron of marine infantry of the naval command. Afterward a flower offering and music.
at 20:30 Gran Gala
Saturday 27 July:
19:00 Fiesta Blanca This is all about salsa music and dancing, rum, and people dressed in white. The “White Party” is an event that unites the towns celebrating of Santiago de Tunte and Santiago de Cuba musically, salsa.
VALSEQUILLO | "TAJINASTEFEST" | SATURDAY 20 JULY
Program:
• from 18:00 Children’s workshops, a playroom, and bouncy castles.
• Performance by the band “Reina de Sal” who will offer a concert with a repertoire of pop-rock music.
• A night that will continue with the Aragüime comparsa that will fill the town with Caribbean rhythms and dances
• “FestiDrag”. An event that brings together the best Drag Art talent on the island that aims to make the scene of drag performance artists in the town visible. An event where local artists such as Carmelo Torres and Struendo Mundial will also perform.
• The night will continue with a tribute to Queen and will end with a concert by “Los Lola”
INGENIO | MASCOTÍN - PET FAIR | SATURDAY 20 JULY
Ingenio are celebrating their first pet fair “Mascotín” on Saturday 20 July 2024
The El Puente “Diego Vega Sánchez” Sports Centre will host a novel initiative launched by the Agriculture and Livestock areas with Animal Welfare: ‘Mascotín’. Dogs and cats will be the main stars of this pet fair with free entry, which all can attend with their furry friends (so long as they are microchipped and vaccinated) or without pets.
‘Mascotín’ is an initiative with main objectives to educate and raise awareness about respect for animals, the importance and benefits of having them, as well as encouraging adoptions.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in a new location
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market will be held from this Sunday, 21 July, in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30