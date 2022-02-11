A gorgeous February weekend coming up with temperatures expected to come down a touch from the almost summer-like highs of this week. Last week pretty much felt like summer with a nice hot spell of calima, hopefully putting an end to the weeks of dusty gusts we have been enjoying, still occasional strong winds in some parts of the island. As Gran Canaria continues with Level 4 but measures having been relaxed a little, it is been welcome news for many leisure establishments with a new closing time now set at no later than 2 am.
For Valentine’s Day on Monday you can expect many restaurants and bars and even municipalities, like Teror and Santa Lucia to do their best for those yearning for some smooching and romance. Mogan Mall has even put up a Flower corner just in front of the fountain for those looking for some extra sweet scent, open from Saturday to Monday between 10:00-20:00.
At the end of next week the first of the somewhat modified Carnival celebrations on Gran Canaria also starts in the municipality of Agüimes, with stage events set to start in Santa Catalina park, as part of the postponed and pared down Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrations for this year.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecasts a drop in temperatures and Calima slowly disappearing on Saturday. Hopefully, the trade winds, the Alisios, will more breezy weather for the weekend particularly on the south, at a more than comfortable 25º C in the shade predicted in the municipality of Mogán.
Saturday and Sunday are both look gorgeous around the island, so a great weekend for an adventure in the mountains, on a beach or whatever your heart desires. All in all average daytime temperatures are really nice, though certainly a touch less so up in the summits, with the longer-range prediction showing rain to start the new week around the island.
However, weather at this time of year can be a little changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south, you may find a spot more variation in the weather.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
12-13 FEBRUARY – EPIC GRAN CANARIA
Epic Gran Canaria 12-13 February 2022 will bring hundreds of cyclists onto the roads for the weekend. A sporting event for amateur cyclists to enjoy an experience generally reserved only for professional cyclists. 2 stages, 3 times to fight for the general classification. Departure for both days from Riu Palace Maspalomas. The EPIC GRAN CANARIA is a road cycling event within the International calendar with two Gran Fondo regulated in Article 9 of the Regulation of “Cycle Tourism-Cycling for All” of the RFEC.
Epic Gran Canaria 2022
On Saturday, 08:30am – Start line, 115 km, Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas – Aqualand – Ayagaures – Cima Predro Gónzalez – Pasito Blanco – Cercados Espino – Filipinas – Ayacata – Tunte – Fataga – Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas
On Sunday, 08:30am – Start Stage 2, 75 km, Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas – Arteara – Fataga – Tirajana (Avituallamiento) – Santa Lucia – Era del Cordón – Vecindario – Doctoral – Castillo Romeral – Bahía Feliz – San Agustín – Maspalomas
“The two stages will take place in open traffic, only at the time trials are the roads closed to traffic, however it is mandatory for participants to stay in their lane and respect the traffic signs as well as the indications of the security and protection bodies civil throughout the touring event.“
Saturday 12 February, Tejeda
CRONOTRAIL Almendro en Flor 2022
It’s going to be a busy morning in the beautiful mountain village of Tejeda with the running competition, Cronotrail Almendro en Flor 2022, taking place on Saturday. There are three distances 10km, 21km and 30 km and with 75 participants in each. The start and finish of the test is now in the parking area by the cemetery.
“When there is a sporting event happening it can also mean some restrictions in the village of Tejeda. Entry to vehicles prohibited, starting from at 07:00 approx until 16:00 in the following streets:
– From C/ Párroco Luis González Hernández towards the gas station (C/ Leocadio Cabrera, C/ Dr. Domingo Hernández Guerra and C/ Tomás Arroyo Cardoso).
– Calle Nueva
Vehicles will be able to enter and exit through Lomo de Los Santos. Likewise, PARKING IS PROHIBITED in the municipal parking building on C/ Tomás Arroyo Cardoso.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular street market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is on again and in a new location this Sunday. The market is held in the urban park, just in front of Angry Birds park.
Saturday 12 February, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers, right in the heart of this busy commercial and residential town.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Javier Brichis, Acoustic Hits
On Saturday Dan & Tess, Rock, Pop and R’N’R
On Sunday Gary Lithgow, Rock n Roll and blues
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 20:00
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, show starts at 21:00
Would you like to list your LIVE music events on The Canary Guide? It's easy to begin, with #WeekendTips, just send us your latest publicity poster!
We offer a range of simple effective ways for you to really get the word out and publicise your gigs and events with us.
Get in touch if you'd like to find out more: Listings@TheCanaryGuide.com or WhatsApp the team on 643276724
If you are a performer, get in touch with us here too, we offer (limited) free listings to professionals who are willing to work with us on our various projects to help inform Gran Canaria about the very best entertainment out there... could that be you?
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
