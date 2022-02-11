A gorgeous February weekend coming up with temperatures expected to come down a touch from the almost summer-like highs of this week. Last week pretty much felt like summer with a nice hot spell of calima, hopefully putting an end to the weeks of dusty gusts we have been enjoying, still occasional strong winds in some parts of the island. As Gran Canaria continues with Level 4 but measures having been relaxed a little, it is been welcome news for many leisure establishments with a new closing time now set at no later than 2 am.

For Valentine’s Day on Monday you can expect many restaurants and bars and even municipalities, like Teror and Santa Lucia to do their best for those yearning for some smooching and romance. Mogan Mall has even put up a Flower corner just in front of the fountain for those looking for some extra sweet scent, open from Saturday to Monday between 10:00-20:00.

At the end of next week the first of the somewhat modified Carnival celebrations on Gran Canaria also starts in the municipality of Agüimes, with stage events set to start in Santa Catalina park, as part of the postponed and pared down Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrations for this year.