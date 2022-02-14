The operation was directed by the Guardia Civil and the National Police, in an effort to apprehend the 31-year-old male fugitive.
The incident caused heavy traffic jams for many kilometres along Gran Canaria’s main arterial highway both southbound and on the way north to the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Buenas tardes, GC-1, dirección Lp, pk 6+100- Accidente de varios vehículos Carriles izquierdo y central ocupados @PoliciaLPA @PoliciaTelde @GranCanariaOIAC @guaguasglobal @FET_CANARIAS @112canarias pic.twitter.com/IFJbwpQBt9
— Carreteras GC (@CarreterasGC) February 14, 2022