At first the driver slowed and stopped for agents but then escaped by dodging the control point. He was followed until he collided with a motorcycle near Las Terrazas de Jinámar, the shopping and outlet commercial centre.

The operation was directed by the Guardia Civil and the National Police, in an effort to apprehend the 31-year-old male fugitive.

The incident caused heavy traffic jams for many kilometres along Gran Canaria’s main arterial highway both southbound and on the way north to the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.