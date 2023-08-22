No Untreated Sewage Entered The Sea

A beach sewer, according to Navarro, had clogged and there was a grey water leak that circulated through a rainwater collection channel, flowing in the direction of the beach, although, he says, it never entered the sea.

Councillor Mencey clarified that the red flag was hoisted due to a prudent decision made by a vigilant lifeguard. The temporary closure affected some beachgoers’ plans, but was, says Navarro, the right course of action.

The sewer overflow near the beach resulted in a minor leakage of grey water, which entered containment channels designed to manage rainwater, the leaked water did not enter the sea, according to the official account, allaying concerns of any potential for water contamination.

Mogán’s municipal teams, we are told, cleared the clogged sewer and managed the escaped grey water, though it was not made clear how they disposed of it. In a testament to efficient teamwork, the conservation team also informed the vigilant lifeguard about the incident and its potential impact on bathers.

Anonymous reports of “filth and dead fish”

Meanwhile, a little further down the coast this Tuesday, a vacationer in Playa de Mogán, who prefers to remain anonymous, has expressed concerns to the media about the deteriorating condition of the beach there and the presence of dead fish among floating “debris”. The individual has told Spanish language daily, Canarias7, that the beach is worsening with each passing day indicating that it doesn’t look appealing or clean.

She points out that there are dead fish in the vicinity of the beach and emphasises that these fish deaths cannot be attributed to “microalgae”, as microalgae typically do not lead to the death of fish. This observation is troubling, as dead fish can indicate environmental issues or pollution in the water.

In fact, within the last 10 days, microalgae have been linked as one possible cause for puffer fish washing up on the shores of the capital.

Deputy Mayor, Mency Navarro, acting in the absence of the still serving mayor, has categorically stated that what the holidaymaker is looking at is microalgae, which has been a known problem over the last week due to warmer than usual weather, and furthermore states that there is certainly no evidence of dead fish in the vicinity of the beach. However the anonymous informant has supplied images to Canarias7 that certainly appear to show fish dead in the water, just a few meters from the shore.

“Contamination by discharges”

The lady mentions the presence of “contamination by discharges” in the beach area, likely referring to pollution or waste being discharged into the sea, which could be contributing to the poor state of the beach and the deaths of fish.

It is well known that Mogán produces a lot more sewage than it has capacity to treat, but as of yet no scientific evidence has been offered as corroboration with the sighting reported by the holidaymaker.

The images provided by the woman appear to show not only dead fish but also debris and and patches of floating filth on the shoreline. She tells Canarias7 “I think that the people who are on the sand do not see what I see, because otherwise they would not get into the sea” and expresses concern about the potential health and safety risks associated with the observed issues suggesting that people on the beach might not be aware of the extent of the problems, which could, were they to see for themselves, dissuade them from swimming in the water.

Campaigners in favour of tourist safety, for clean beaches and proper sewerage treatment and disposal, say this could be indicative of a much larger environmental problem that affects the marine ecosystem and the overall health of the beaches of Mogán.

They, and the holiday maker, are calling for authorities to investigate the causes of the issues and address the apparent dirtiness and pollution affecting the beach. Their requests for investigation indicate that they believe there might be a problem that requires attention to protect the environment and public health.

Overall, the concerns expressed highlight the potential deteriorating conditions on these and other popular beaches, as well as the presence of dead fish, and potential pollution or contamination issues affecting the marine environment. The observations reported underscore the need for environmental monitoring, investigation, and action to restore beach health and maintain the well-being of the local ecosystem.

Unfortunately, under the current administration, none of Mogán’s beaches have achieved blue flag categorisation for several years now.