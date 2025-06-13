A gorgeous weekend ahead full of events and festivities as the big midsummer “San Juan” celebrations are fast approaching. But there is plenty of summer heart to enjoy all across Gran Canaria
Remember that big events and main days of patron saint festivities often also mean road closures and circulation restrictions and this weekend, there are plenty of these.
• In the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the Foundational Festivities will begin and the biggest outlet fair is taking place in INFECAR.
• There is the traditional Harvest Fair taking place in El Tablero and the “Music Meets Tourism” Festival at the same time in Yumbo Centre
• Brisa Marina Fair to enjoy in Arinaga
• The mountain market town of San Mateo is hosting Collectables Fair
• There is a multitude of Patron Saints festivities taking place at the moment, including in Santa Brígida, Arucas, Mogán that are worth the visit
June is also all about the festivities of San Juan Bautista, St. John the Baptist.
So many events to see, enjoy, and explore, and here are just our top picks!
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
21 June • IX Romantic Night of Tejeda – A night under the star
19 & 22 June • Corpus Christi 2025
23 June • Noche de San Juan / Night of San Juan (bonfires)
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain's official weather agency)
☀️ #GranCanariaWeather | The Canary Guide Weekend Tips
📅 Friday 13 – Sunday 15 June 2025
🌡️ Summary:
A warm, mostly sunny weekend across Gran Canaria with steady temperatures, very low chances of rain, and calming winds. Expect maximums of 24–26ºC on the coasts and slightly cooler evenings. Ideal beach weather is expected, especially in the south and southwest. Next week starts stable and dry, with a slight temperature rise by midweek and almost no risk of rain. Jump to #WeekendTips
🌴 Weekend Forecast: Friday to Sunday
📍 Mogán, southern Gran Canaria (incl. Puerto Rico, Arguineguín, Taurito)
🌤️ Friday 13 June
• Skies: Mostly clear with some cloud in the north
• Temps: 18ºC (min) / 24ºC (max)
• Rain: 0% chance
• Wind: Up to 20 km/h (SW breeze)
• UV Index: 10 (very high) – protect skin
⛅ Saturday 14 June
• Skies: Partly cloudy, especially inland and in the north
• Temps: 18ºC / 26ºC
• Rain: 0%
• Wind: Peaks of 20 km/h (ENE winds, light)
• UV Index: 10
🌤️ Sunday 15 June
• Skies: Mostly sunny in the south, some clouds early in the north
• Temps: 18ºC / 24ºC
• Rain: 0%
• Wind: 5–15 km/h (light from SW)
• UV Index: 10
💡 Best for beaches: All weekend long in Mogán, Amadores, Anfi del Mar, and Maspalomas – warm with calm breezes and clear conditions. Jump to #WeekendTips
📅 Week Ahead: Monday 16 – Thursday 19 June
🌤️ General outlook
• Dry and stable conditions continue
• No significant rain forecast (max 5% chance Tuesday)
• Temperatures rising slightly midweek
|Day
|Min
|Max
|Wind (km/h)
|Rain %
|Notes
|Mon 16
|18ºC
|25ºC
|10–15 (S)
|0%
|Clear skies, gentle breeze
|Tue 17
|18ºC
|26ºC
|15–20 (SE)
|5%
|Slight cloud, small chance of isolated drizzle
|Wed 18
|19ºC
|28ºC
|10 (N)
|0%
|Hottest day of the week, great beach day
|Thu 19
|19ºC
|26ºC
|Calm
|0%
|Sunny and settled
🔍 North of the island & capital (Las Palmas)
• Cloudier mornings, especially early and late in the day
• Temperatures slightly lower: around 20–23ºC
• Isolated drizzle possible in the northern highlands on Saturday and Sunday, mainly early
🟢 Weather warnings
• No adverse weather alerts in place across Gran Canaria
🏖️ Beach Tips This Weekend
• Water temperature: ~22ºC, ideal for swimming
• Best beaches: Taurito, Anfi, Playa de Mogán, Amadores, Meloneras – calm seas and sunshine
• Tides for Taurito:
• High tides: ~13:30–14:30 (perfect for early swims)
• Low tides: early morning and evening
• Sun protection: UV index consistently at 10 – use high SPF and stay shaded during midday
#WeekendTips 13-15 June 2025
547º Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundational Festivities | 12-28 June
This year marks the 547th Anniversary of the founding of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain’s first Atlantic City and colony. Pregón, proclamation will be the official starting point of the program for the 547th birthday of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which will be celebrated with fifty events that will take place between 12-28 June 2025.
See the events HERE!
“From its origins on June 24th 1478, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of concerts, cultural activities and open-air shows in and around Vegueta, the old quarter, with festivities completed every Midsummer’s Night (on the feast day of St. John The Baptist) the eve of the city’s Birthday; with an impressive display of fireworks on Las Canteras Beach. Locals and visitors gather by the thousands along the promenades to enjoy the show and the cheerful ambiance, a unique attraction for visitors who stay in the city during this time of year.”
On June 23, the eve of the San Juan festival, the institutional event will be held to highlight the history, identity, and present of the city, culminating with the traditional fireworks display on Las Canteras beach, one of the most eagerly awaited moments.
Tuesday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Highlights:
THURSDAY 12 JUNE:
at 20:30 The city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will kick off its Foundation Festivities with an event steeped in emotion and symbolism: Pregón, the official proclamation, which this year will be delivered by Pepi Farray, president of the Farrah Canary Foundation for Cooperation and Sustainable Development.
The event will take place in the Plaza de la Música, next to the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium, and will mark the institutional launch of a program commemorating the city’s 547th anniversary. The town crier, renowned for her social commitment, community leadership, and defense of women’s rights, will deliver a speech that promises to reflect the popular spirit of the city, its neighborhoods, and those who shape it every day.
To round off the evening, music will take center stage with a special concert by the Municipal Symphonic Band, conducted by Daniel Abad Casanova, featuring solo voices by Thania Gil and Aduén Amaya. This evening will unite words, emotion, and music in a unique setting.
FRIDAY 13 JUNE:
at 21:00 Plaza de la Música. The San Juan concert by Olga Cerpa and Mestisay, established as one of the emblematic events of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundation Festival, returns for its tenth edition under the title “Songs for Pablo,” a musical tribute to Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés. This unique show will bring together Olga Cerpa, Haydée Milanés—daughter of the honoree—and Carlos Varela, a close friend and collaborator of the artist, to pay tribute to his legacy through a selection of songs spanning his entire career.
The repertoire will include iconic songs such as Yolanda, El breve espacio en que no estás, Yo no te pido, and La Magdalena, as well as lesser-known but equally significant pieces, performed as solos, duets, and trios. Musical direction will be led by Hirahi Afonso, and will feature top-level musicians from the Canary Islands and Cuba.
The production, carefully designed for its exclusive premiere in the city, will include an audiovisual component with video projections, a lighting design adapted for television, and a making-of documentary documenting the creative process. This moving tribute will also feature the presence of Nancy Pérez Rey, Milanés’s widow.
SATURDAY 14 JUNE:
at 20:00 Enjoy a magical evening under the stars with a live broadcast of Madama Butterfly, one of Giacomo Puccini’s most moving operas, from the iconic Teatro Pérez Galdós. The event will take place in the Plaza del Tenor Stagno, just behind the theatre. This open-air space becomes a free-access stage to bring opera to all audiences.
The story of Cio-Cio San, a young Japanese geisha who falls in love with the American officer Pinkerton, comes to life in a production filled with emotion, scenic beauty, and powerful vocals. A drama of love, betrayal, and hope that has moved generations, you can experience on a giant screen with excellent picture and sound quality.
A unique opportunity to experience opera in a close, shared, urban setting and enjoy one of the greatest works of the international opera repertoire, free of charge, in the heart of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. You don’t need a ticket, just a desire to be moved.
at 22:30 Beret in Plaza de Música. The renowned Sevillian artist has become one of the key figures in Spanish urban pop, thanks to a formula that blends emotion, meaningful lyrics, and a constant connection with his audience. His music will be the centerpiece of the first Saturday of the city’s Foundation Festival celebrations.
With a career that continues to add milestones, the singer has already surpassed 3 billion streams on digital platforms and maintains a solid base of more than 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His musical work has been recognized with important certifications: a double platinum record for Prisma and a gold record for Resiliencia, reaching a total of more than 15 platinum records throughout his career.
Her impact is also reflected in the digital realm, where she has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She has shared the stage and studio with some of the most important names in Spanish music, including Pablo Alborán, María Becerra, Melendi, Reik, Estopa, Morat, and Lola Índigo among others.
SUNDAY 15 JUNE:
11:00-14:00 Plaza de Música: Children’s workshops and concert by Billy Boom Band at 12:00
INFECAR, LPA |FISALDO - Outlet Sale @ INFECAR *ticket event * | Until Sunday
FISALDO – ‘Feria de las Oportunidades’, fair of opportunities between 11-15 June 2025 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with 65 exhibitors.
The 25th edition of Fisaldo, the outlet sales fair offering bargain opportunities in the capital. The fair is promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR.
A must for all those who want quality products at the best prices on the market. Exhibitors in Textile, Footwear, Accessories, Furniture, Decoration, Used Vehicles, Sports gear, etc. There will also be music performances, fashion catwalks, raffles, and a large gastronomic area to enjoy a break between shopping.
From 10:00 to 20:30, Infecar’s doors will be open to welcome anyone looking for the best products at the best prices. They will also be able to enjoy the most extensive entertainment program in Fisaldo’s history: catwalks, concerts, raffles, and comedy performances will complement their shopping at the best prices.
Fashion:
As in previous years, Fisaldo, the Opportunities Fair, has organised several fashion shows throughout the weekend: from Thursday, June 12th, to Sunday, they will be held at 17:00, except on Sunday, when they will be at 13:00. On Saturday, there will be two sessions, at 13:00 and 17:00.
Music:
From June 11th to 15th, comedians such as Petit Lorena (Thursday, June 12th) and musical groups such as Los Aseres will also be performing at Infecar, kicking off the musical program on Friday the 13th. Regina and Los Lolas will perform on Saturday the 14th, at 14:00 and 18:00 respectively, and the sextet Camerata Café will provide the musical note for the final day of the fair, Sunday, June 15th.
… and between shopping and performances, the gastronomic area offers visitors the chance to replenish their energy with a varied selection of food offered by a dozen food trucks.
Where: INFECAR
Opening hours: 10:00-20:30
Ticket event: €1,50 over 12 years old. You can also get them online
The fair is free for children under 12, disabled, pensioners, and unemployed.
El Tablero |'Feria de la Zafra' - Harvest Fair | 13-14 June
The neighbourhood of El Tablero in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is celebrating the 26th ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair between 13-14 June 2025. Artisans, music, dancing, tastings, activities, traditional games, and much more…
Program:
Friday 13 June:
at 17:00 This year’s Fair will kick off on Friday with a quick, open drawing and painting class for children dedicated to the iconic motifs of the harvest. The fair will be followed by an exhibition at the Carmelo Pérez Rodríguez Cultural Centre. A guided, dramatized tour of El Tablero’s key landmarks will begin at 19:00 at the Casa del Mato, at the entrance to the town. This experience was created with a historical purpose, to georeference the town’s iconic locations and learn about the figures who brought it to life and who have become part of the collective memory over the years, such as Juanillo and Pepe El Barbero.
Saturday 14 June:
On Saturday, at the plaza, 40 stands will be set up this year for the exhibition and sale of handicrafts by Fedac artisans, local and zero-km fruits and vegetables, and typical bakery products, pastries, and sweets from the island.
The fair’s Saturday activities will begin at 12:00 with the official opening ceremony and a concert by the Umiaya Folklore Group. This year’s program features three show-cooking sessions followed by a tasting session by chef Aridani Alonso Rodríguez of El Tablero at 13:00, 16:00, and 18:00, dedicated to tomatoes as the star product. In addition, members of La Cuadrilla de Teatro will once again offer a tasting of traditional enyesques from the harvest season, featuring tomato picadillo, gofio (a type of pastry made with gofio), chorizo sandwiches, and colinos (a type of stew made with tomatoes) as the main dishes.
Also highlighted as new features at this 26th La Zafra Fair are the presentation and tasting of the cocktail ‘La Zafra’, which will be prepared by members of the Professional Association of Aboriginal Bartenders of the Canary Islands, and the musical show ‘Cantos al Aparcero’, which will be offered on Saturday at 20:30 and expressly for this fair event by soloists Besay Pérez, Thania Gil, and Simón Artiles.
Another notable new feature this year is the striking ornamental decoration that the Plaza will display during the Fair. This decoration was created by residents and members of the Association Coordinator’s Committee in a month-long workshop held by the Department of Culture at the Carmelo Pérez Rodríguez Cultural Center.
The Fair will conclude with a taifa dance, hosted by the Los Encinosos and Los Horcones groups
Playa del Inglés | Music Meets Tourism - Festival | 12-16 June
The Music Meets Tourism’ is a summer live music festival between 12-15 June 2025 in the leisure and shopping centre Yumbo in Playa del Inglés. Music Meets Tourism was created to bring together residents, tourists, tourism companies, and music lovers in one place.
A strange mix of giving awards, a singing contest, a battle of the DJs, music, fashion, gastronomy, and tourism
Mogán |Patron Festivities San Antonio El Chico 2025 | last weekend
The main street in Pueblo de Mogán, aka Mogán Casco will be decorated from Friday, the 6th of June 2025 to celebrate the local patron saint festivities.
The San Antonio ‘El Chico’ (Saint Anthony, the boy), 2025 festivities are celebrated between 6-15 June. The program integrates tradition, culture, and leisure with the participation of many residents in the organisation of activities. The program of festivities includes a Romeria pilgrimage offering, musical shows and activities for children, an artisan craft fair, and concerts. There will also be some traffic and parking restrictions in the area.
Friday 13 June is also a local bank holiday in the municipality of Mogán
Program highlights this weekend:
Friday 13 June: The Feast of San Antonio DÍA DE SAN ANTONIO DE PADUA
11:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
Afterward, a toast will be offered and Mariachi Peleón will perform in Plaza Sarmiento y Coto
21:30 Corazon Oxidado Show, Tribute to Fito & Fitipaldis in Nicolás Quesada Park
23:00 Verbena, a lively street party with La Mekánica by Tamarindos, dj Maxi and Grupo Aguaje in Plaza Sarmiento y Coto.
Saturday 14 June:
10:00 Family play park featuring inflatable water slides and at 14:00 a foam party
16:00 The afternoon continues with singer Apolo
18:00 the Bajada de La Rama (Descent of La Rama procession) with La Charanga La Aldea and the Banda de Agaete, leaving from the town hall.
11:00 The festivities will continue with a dawn party featuring the Star Music Orchestra, DJ Maxi, and the Furia Joven Orchestra at Eucalipto Gordo stage
Sunday 15 June:
13:00-21:00 Artisan Craft Market on Calle San Josñe, enlivened by music from Los Lolas, orchestra La Mayor.k, Troveor de Asieta and ElMercadillo de artesanía con las actuaciones de Los Lolas and El Último que Cierre on stages set up “Eucalipto Gordo” y “El Laurel”
21:00 end of festivities gala with performances in Parque Nicolás Quesada.
Arinaga, Agüimes | Brisa Marina Fair | 13-15 June
This weekend, Arinaga hosts the latest edition of the Brisa Marina Fair, a special occasion to bring together the best of Gran Canaria’s crafts, agricultural products, and local commerce, as well as a showcase of the cuisine offered by the restaurants of this coastal town in the municipality of Agüimes. Activities will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Avenida Polizón and the Caseta del Muelle. They will include bouncy castles, workshops, children’s shows, and musical performances by groups such as El Último que Cierre, Salvapantallas, and Que Chimba.
The fair will begin this Friday, June 13th, with around 40 exhibitors of crafts and agricultural products from Agüimes, as well as from other municipalities such as Ingenio, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Telde, and San Bartolomé de Tirajana. In addition to zero-mile products, jewelry, accessories, clothing, and decorative items will be sold. The stalls will be open to the public on Friday from 17:00-21:00, Saturday from 10:00-21:00, and Sunday from 10:00-15:00.
The band El Último que Cierre will perform on Friday at 19:30. Ç
On Saturday, June 14, at 11:30, there will be a performance of the children’s play “El caballero negro” by Jose Caballero, while the cover band Salvapantallas will offer a concert at 13:00.
On Sunday, June 15, a batucada (drum band) will bring the rhythm to the streets at 11:00, and the group Que Chimba will close out the musical event at 12:15.
San Mateo | Collectables Fair | Saturday and Sunday
The Collectables Fair, by ‘Feria del Coleccionismo de Gran Canaria’ in San Mateo this Saturday and Sunday, 14-15 June 2025.
There are stands dedicated to the world of collecting, both companies related to collecting, as well as private collectors. It is also a place for non-collectors to visit a curious fair of various types of collected objects, which bring back memories of childhood, as well as echoing into the future.
The fair takes place in Plaza de la Solidaridad and you can see various types of collections such as: philatelics (stamp collections), numismatics (coins & medals), toys, key rings, coca cola paraphernalia, Star Wars memorabilia, film props, autographs, kinder toys, old portable nintendo consoles, currency, tin toys, figures, marine and antique items, militaria and many other items of rare objet d’art…
Opening hours:
Saturday 10:00-19:00
Sunday 10:00-14:00
“You can also enjoy the weekend market of San Mateo”
Santa Brígida | Institutional Festivities San Antonio de Padua | Until 14th
The Institutional Festivities of Santa Brígida in honour San Antonio de Padua between 6 June – 14 June 2025.
Friday 13 June is also a local bank holiday in the municipality of Santa Brígida
Highlights this weekend:
6-16 June: The XLIX edition of Florabrígida in the Parque Municipal. Exhibition of flowers and plants
Friday 13 June: Feast Day
at 07:00 The Big Day begins with the “Floreada Diana” through the streets of the town.
at 10:00 Livestock exhibition fair opens next to the church.
at 11:00 Solemn Eucharist in honour of Saint Anthony of Padua, afterwards the procession of the venerated ima ge of Saint Anthony, accompanied by the Military Band of the 16th Canary Islands Light Infantry Brigade. Following this, the award ceremony for the prize-winning cattle will take place in Church Square, as well as the farewell to Saint Anthony of Padua and the transfer of the flag and banner to the Town Hall.
at 21:00 the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra will perform “Mexico Sinfónico,” which will take to the stage at the Municipal Parking with four great singers: Manuel Estupiñán, Fabiola Trujillo, Mara Pérez, and José Santana
Sunday 15 June:
10:00-17:00 Artisan Craft Show on Calle Tenderete and Real
12:00 Taburiente Concert in Plaza de la Iglesia, the legendary Canarian band that has played a key role in the history of several generations
19:00 The closing ceremony of the 49th Florabrígida Festival, in the Municipal Park.
20:00 Family Soul Band concert in Church Square. A show based on soul music, with touches of different musical styles and featuring songs by renowned artists, rounding out ten days of intense activity for all audiences.
Villa de Moya | Patron Saint Festivities San Antonio de Padua
Villa de Moya, on the rugged north of the island, is celebrating the main events of the patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Saint Anthony of Padua between 30 May – 16 June 2025.
Monday 16 June is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Moya
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 13 June:
20:00 multidisciplinary spectacle in the Anfitheatre of Parque Pico Lomito
Saturday 14 June:
at 17:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering.
Baile de Taifas to follow in front of the church
Sunday 15 June:
from 09:00 XXXIII Cheese tasting fair and local products at Plaza Tomás Morales.
12:00 Homage to San Antonio de Padua by a group from El Hierro, dancing their way to the church. Afterward solemn eucharist and the religious procession with the image
20:00 Music show ‘Más bonito que ninguna, a tribute to Rocío Dúrcal0 in the Anfi Theatre of Parque Pico Lomito
Monday 16 June:
from 10:00 Traditional and popular Sancocho Canario (€3).
at 18:00 Bajada de los papahuevos (the big paper-mache dolls) from the Anfiteatro of the municipal park Pico Lomito, followed by a festive party with ‘Yoni y Aya’
Arucas | Patron Festivities of San Juan Bautista
The Patron Saint festivities for John the Baptist in the municipality of Arucas between 6 June – 4 July 2025.
The 2025 Patron Saint Festival of San Juan Bautista in Arucas will feature an extensive program combining religious events, cultural activities, concerts, sports, and popular traditions, consolidating its position as one of the most important events in the municipality. Some of the significant events are the Corpus Christi Carpets and Ephemeral Art, the Canary Islands Pilgrimage, and the bonfires of the Night of San Juan.
There is a fun fair in the Barreto sports area between 13-29 June
Highlights of the program this weekend:
See the full program HERE
Saturday 14 June
18:00 Romería, pilgrimage, starting from the crossing of Calle Acequia and La Cerera.
Followed by Baile de Taifa at Plaza de San Juan.
Verbena, a live street party in the Recinto Ferial with live orchestras
Sunday 15 June:
12:00 Family theatre at Plaza de la Constitución
20:00 Los Granjeros concert at Plaza de San Juan