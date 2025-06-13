This year marks the 547th Anniversary of the founding of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain’s first Atlantic City and colony. Pregón, proclamation will be the official starting point of the program for the 547th birthday of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which will be celebrated with fifty events that will take place between 12-28 June 2025.

See the events HERE!

“From its origins on June 24th 1478, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of concerts, cultural activities and open-air shows in and around Vegueta, the old quarter, with festivities completed every Midsummer’s Night (on the feast day of St. John The Baptist) the eve of the city’s Birthday; with an impressive display of fireworks on Las Canteras Beach. Locals and visitors gather by the thousands along the promenades to enjoy the show and the cheerful ambiance, a unique attraction for visitors who stay in the city during this time of year.”

On June 23, the eve of the San Juan festival, the institutional event will be held to highlight the history, identity, and present of the city, culminating with the traditional fireworks display on Las Canteras beach, one of the most eagerly awaited moments.

Tuesday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City

Highlights:

THURSDAY 12 JUNE:

at 20:30 The city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will kick off its Foundation Festivities with an event steeped in emotion and symbolism: Pregón, the official proclamation, which this year will be delivered by Pepi Farray, president of the Farrah Canary Foundation for Cooperation and Sustainable Development.

The event will take place in the Plaza de la Música, next to the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium, and will mark the institutional launch of a program commemorating the city’s 547th anniversary. The town crier, renowned for her social commitment, community leadership, and defense of women’s rights, will deliver a speech that promises to reflect the popular spirit of the city, its neighborhoods, and those who shape it every day.

To round off the evening, music will take center stage with a special concert by the Municipal Symphonic Band, conducted by Daniel Abad Casanova, featuring solo voices by Thania Gil and Aduén Amaya. This evening will unite words, emotion, and music in a unique setting.

FRIDAY 13 JUNE:

at 21:00 Plaza de la Música. The San Juan concert by Olga Cerpa and Mestisay, established as one of the emblematic events of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundation Festival, returns for its tenth edition under the title “Songs for Pablo,” a musical tribute to Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés. This unique show will bring together Olga Cerpa, Haydée Milanés—daughter of the honoree—and Carlos Varela, a close friend and collaborator of the artist, to pay tribute to his legacy through a selection of songs spanning his entire career.

The repertoire will include iconic songs such as Yolanda, El breve espacio en que no estás, Yo no te pido, and La Magdalena, as well as lesser-known but equally significant pieces, performed as solos, duets, and trios. Musical direction will be led by Hirahi Afonso, and will feature top-level musicians from the Canary Islands and Cuba.

The production, carefully designed for its exclusive premiere in the city, will include an audiovisual component with video projections, a lighting design adapted for television, and a making-of documentary documenting the creative process. This moving tribute will also feature the presence of Nancy Pérez Rey, Milanés’s widow.

SATURDAY 14 JUNE:

at 20:00 Enjoy a magical evening under the stars with a live broadcast of Madama Butterfly, one of Giacomo Puccini’s most moving operas, from the iconic Teatro Pérez Galdós. The event will take place in the Plaza del Tenor Stagno, just behind the theatre. This open-air space becomes a free-access stage to bring opera to all audiences.

The story of Cio-Cio San, a young Japanese geisha who falls in love with the American officer Pinkerton, comes to life in a production filled with emotion, scenic beauty, and powerful vocals. A drama of love, betrayal, and hope that has moved generations, you can experience on a giant screen with excellent picture and sound quality.

A unique opportunity to experience opera in a close, shared, urban setting and enjoy one of the greatest works of the international opera repertoire, free of charge, in the heart of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. You don’t need a ticket, just a desire to be moved.

at 22:30 Beret in Plaza de Música. The renowned Sevillian artist has become one of the key figures in Spanish urban pop, thanks to a formula that blends emotion, meaningful lyrics, and a constant connection with his audience. His music will be the centerpiece of the first Saturday of the city’s Foundation Festival celebrations.

With a career that continues to add milestones, the singer has already surpassed 3 billion streams on digital platforms and maintains a solid base of more than 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His musical work has been recognized with important certifications: a double platinum record for Prisma and a gold record for Resiliencia, reaching a total of more than 15 platinum records throughout his career.

Her impact is also reflected in the digital realm, where she has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She has shared the stage and studio with some of the most important names in Spanish music, including Pablo Alborán, María Becerra, Melendi, Reik, Estopa, Morat, and Lola Índigo among others.

SUNDAY 15 JUNE:

11:00-14:00 Plaza de Música: Children’s workshops and concert by Billy Boom Band at 12:00