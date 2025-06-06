It is good to remember that big events and main days of patron saint festivities will also mean road closures and circulation restricition and this weekend, there are plenty of these.

• FIMAR, the International Sea Fair in this weekend in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

• Produce of Gran Canaria will be present in Arucas with Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria

• The 4th Gáldar Pride with a lot of fun, parade and music

• There is a multitude of Patron Saints festivities taking place at the moment, including the main weekend of festivities in Valleseco and there is also the Romería, pilgrimage in Pueblo de Mogán just to mention a few.

So many events to see, enjoy, and explore, and here are just our top picks!