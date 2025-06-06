This weekend of June is full of events and festivities
It is good to remember that big events and main days of patron saint festivities will also mean road closures and circulation restricition and this weekend, there are plenty of these.
• FIMAR, the International Sea Fair in this weekend in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
• Produce of Gran Canaria will be present in Arucas with Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria
• The 4th Gáldar Pride with a lot of fun, parade and music
• There is a multitude of Patron Saints festivities taking place at the moment, including the main weekend of festivities in Valleseco and there is also the Romería, pilgrimage in Pueblo de Mogán just to mention a few.
So many events to see, enjoy, and explore, and here are just our top picks!
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
11-15 June • Fisaldo – Outlet sale at INFECAR
12-15 June • “Music Meets Tourism” Festival in Maspalomas
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
14-15 June • Collebtables Fair San Mateo
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
10-22 March 2026 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City. Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
📅 Friday 30 – Sunday 1 June 2025
📍 Island-wide Outlook, Focus on Southern Beaches
🟡 Friday 30 May – Día de Canarias (Public Holiday)
A sunny, warm public holiday across Gran Canaria.
☀️ Skies: Clear across most of the island, with some early cloud in the north.
🌬️ Wind: Light, variable breezes inland and along the coasts (NE 5 km/h).
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 20°C / 25°C
Southern beaches (e.g. Maspalomas, Amadores): 19–30°C
🌊 Sea: Calm conditions, slight swell. Ideal for swimming and water activities.
🔆 UV Index: 11 – very high, sun protection required.
🌅 Best time for the beach: 10:00–14:00 for sunshine and low wind.
🟡 Saturday 31 May
The start of a warm weekend with rising inland temperatures.
☀️ Skies: Mostly clear island-wide.
🌬️ Wind: Light across most areas, moderate breeze in exposed coastal zones (SO 5–10 km/h).
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 20°C / 26°C
Inland south (Fataga, Tunte): Up to 32°C
Southern resorts: 20–31°C
🌊 Sea: Slight swell continues; excellent swimming conditions.
🔆 UV Index: 11 – Apply high SPF sunscreen regularly.
🕶️ Activities: Ideal for hiking before midday and all-day beach trips.
🟠 Sunday 1 June
Hottest day of the weekend, especially inland.
🌤️ Skies: Sunny with some light haze in the interior.
🌬️ Wind: Very light to calm conditions (SO–C 0–5 km/h).
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 21°C / 26°C
Southern beaches: 21–33°C
Interior & mountain zones: Up to 34°C in sheltered valleys
🌊 Sea: Slight swell, very calm by evening.
🔆 UV Index: 11 – Extreme, extra caution recommended.
🏖️ Swimming: Best day for the sea – calm, warm, and clear.
🔮 Outlook: Monday–Wednesday (3–5 June)
Dry and sunny throughout the island.
Temps remain high with inland areas regularly exceeding 30°C.
Coastal resorts stay stable at 27–30°C.
Very light winds and continued UV alerts.
✅ #WeekendTips Summary
🏖️ Best beach day: Sunday – warmest, calmest sea.
🥾 Best for exploring: Saturday morning – cooler air, clearer skies inland.
🧴 Sun alert: UV levels at 11 all weekend – shade, SPF 50+, and hats essential.
🚿 Water temperature: ~22°C – ideal for swimming in Taurito, Amadores, Playa del Inglés.
🌴 Enjoy a perfect Canarian long weekend!
FIMAR 2025 - The International Sea Fair Las Palmas de Gran Canaria | 6-8 June
FIMAR 2025, the International Sea Fair, La Feria Internacional del Mar will take place between 6-8 June in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The nautical and marine-maritime sector meets again during the 14th edition of this popular event, in the Muelle Sanapú, near the Poema del Mar aquarium and the Onda Atlántica footbridge. The fair is dedicated exclusively to the world of the seas, oceans, and the marine-maritime sector. Exhibitors from various sectors related to the sea will meet in the capital of Gran Canaria.
In 2025 edition, the International Sea Fair focuses on the ‘sustainability of the Canary Islands coastline’, raising awareness among citizens, and the public and private sectors that focus their activity on the sea, about the compatibility of economic and social promotion actions on beaches and the coast with environmental conservation and the care of biodiversity.
Continuing with a well-established format, Fimar 2025 will offer visitors, with free admission, a broad list of public entities (coastal municipalities are also invited) and private firms (dedicated to nautical, maritime sports, fashion, and the entire marine maritime sector) whose purpose is centered around the Atlantic. In addition, a broad panel of experts and specialists from the academic world will, with their presentations in designated spaces, define the event’s informative nature.
In addition to the exhibition area, the fair’s focal point, Sanapú will also feature an area specifically reserved for nautical activities (the water surface is the centre of attention for visitors every year), a children’s activities area, and a food court. The program will also include the usual tours of the port area by tourist boats, and boat trips around the dock’s bay.
Boat visits:
You need to reserve your ‘Free’ ticket HERE
Saturday, June 7
Departures at 11:00 / 12:30 / 14:00 / 15:30 / 17:00 / 18:30
Port Tours by Boat
12:00 to 13:00
Visit to the Navy vessel at the Marina
Sunday, June 8
Port Tours by Boat
Departures at 10:30 / 12:00 / 13:30
The estimated duration of the tour is 75 minutes.
To participate, please go to the departure dock located at Willson Pier.
Visits to the Miguel de Cervantes Tugboat – SASEMAR
6-7 June:
Departures from 10:30 to 13:00 and from 16:00 to 20:00
Sunday, June 8:
Departures from 10:30 to 13:00
Armed Forces Day 2025 | Tenerife and Gran Canaria
7 June: Main Ceremony in Tenerife
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA:
• King Felipe VI will participate in the events organized by the Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with the City Council, which will be held in the city next Friday, June 6.
• The bay of the capital, at the height of the Santa Ana Cathedral, will host an air-naval review and Las Alcaravaneras Beach will be the scene of an exhibition with aerial, amphibious and land demonstrations.
• Due to the assembly work, the beach will be closed to bathing on June 5 and 6, and the use of sports facilities will be suspended starting next Monday, June 2.
• The program of activities also includes exhibitions of material and displays from Tuesday, June 3 until Sunday, June 8.
Friday 6 June:
The main events will take place on Friday, with the air-naval review, which will leave a mark on the city’s history. A total of 23 aircraft and 14 vessels will participate, including the Spanish Navy’s S-81 submarine “Isaac Peral,” the first submarine designed and built entirely in Spain to visit the archipelago for the first time. The event will take place at 15:00 on Avenida Marítima, between Triana and Vegueta streets.
Later, at 16:30 Las Alcaravaneras Beach will host a spectacular exhibition with aerial, amphibious, and land demonstrations by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Civil Guard.
⛔Las Alcaravaneras Beach will be closed to swimming on June 5 and 6
3-8 June
Naval presence and static display of equipment.
Naval Base, Arsenal de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Muelle de Santa Catalina.
Opening hours:
3-5 June: 10:00-20:00
6 June 10:00-13:30
7 June 10:00-20:00
8 June: 10:00-14:00
Summer Garden Party - Holy Trinity Church, LPA | Saturday 7th
The summer days are gorgeous in the capital and what more idyllic than to enjoy a party in the lovely setting of the gardens of the Holy Trinity Church in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
On Saturday 7 June from 11:00-16:00
Raffle, stalls, teas, cakes, bar, brik-a-brac, clothes, books and then some
"Musicando" concert - El Quinteto | Saturday 7th
New concert to enjoy this Saturday and completely free in Jose Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Parque Doramas
Time: 21:00-22:30
Free entry until capacity is reached, so be early…
EL QUINTETO – Un viaje musical inolvidable
El Quinteto is synonymous with originality and sonic richness. This ensemble, comprised of Candelaria González (vocals), Francisco García (flutes), Héctor González (vocals, guitar, and cuatro), Ruimán Martín (double bass), and Fernando García (percussion), stands out for its ability to explore and fuse musical styles from different cultures. Their repertoire ranges from the depths of Afro-Peruvian music to the delicacy of French chanson, as well as tangos, boleros, Venezuelan merengues, and fados.
The sonic journey they propose knows no borders. They revive Latin American rhythms such as landó, Colombian pasillo, and Cuban son, while paying homage to Canarian folklore with hints of lima and polkas. Each performance is a tribute to cultural diversity and an invitation to discover the musical fusion that unites the world.
With respect and boldness, El Quinteto offers a unique experience, where music flows like a bridge between traditions and emotions. A show that promises to move and surprise those who enjoy it.
Gáldar Pride 2025 - Summer Carnival 🌈 | 4-8 June
The 4th Gáldar Pride – The Summer Carnival is celebrated between 4-8 June 2025. The Parade will be held on Saturday, June 7th
🏳️🌈 Gáldar Pride 2025, one of the most anticipated events on the municipality’s cultural and festive calendar, will feature a special bus service provided by Global on June 6, 7, and 8 to facilitate access to and from the historic centre of Gáldar.
🚌 During these three days, the frequency of Line 105, which connects Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with Gáldar, will be increased, both on the outbound and return journeys. This reinforcement includes special early morning and evening schedules, allowing attendees to enjoy the main Gáldar Pride activities with greater comfort and safety.
All events and concerts will take place in the Recinto Cultural “La Quinta” (Culture venue) unless otherwise stated. All events are also free to enjoy and attend until capacity is reached.
FRIDAY 6 JUNE:
20:00 Glitter Party with makeup workshops
21:00 ‘Queen of Queens’ Gala of the Gáldar 2025 and will feature Samantha Hudson, J Kbello and the drag queens Ármek, Grimassira Maeva, Shiky, Kálik and the contestants.
22:30 Pride Night concert with Daira Monzón, Amistades Pligrosas and Les Castizos
SATURDAY 7 JUNE:
17:00 Pride Parade
from Paseo de Los Guanartemes
21:00 Gran Mogollón, the big festive party
SUNDAY 8 JUNE:
12:00 High Heel Race at Plaza de Santiago
Concerts in La Quinta:
14:30 Son Caché
16:30 La Mekánika by Tamaridos
18:30 Los Salvapantallas and DJ Ulises Acosta
20:00 IV Gala of Arkoiris Canarias awards 2025 in the Cultural Centre Guaires
Arucas | Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria | 7-8 June
•The fair is open on both days 09:00-14:00 and takes place in Parque de Las Flores.
•50 producers from across the island are bringing us quality artisanal food products, accompanied by music etc.
•The fair is also part of the Patron Saint Festivities program for San Juan Bautista
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
Mogán |Patron Festivities San Antonio El Chico 2025
The main street in Pueblo de Mogán, aka Mogán Casco will be decorated from Friday, the 6th of June 2025 to celebrate the local patron saint festivities.
The San Antonio ‘El Chico’ (Saint Anthony, the boy), 2025 festivities are celebrated between 6-15 June. The program integrates tradition, culture, and leisure with the participation of many residents in the organisation of activities. The program of festivities includes a Romeria pilgrimage offering, musical shows and activities for children, an artisan craft fair, and concerts. There will also be some traffic and parking restrictions in the area.
Program highlights this weekend:
Friday 6 June:
at 12:00 The ringing of bells will announce the beginning of the Patron Saint Festivities of San Antonio ‘El Chico’
at 19:30 Photo exhibition ‘El Mogán del ayer’ will open to the public in the space located under Nicolás Quesada Park.
at 20:30 Pregón, the opening speech will be given by Natasha Betancor
21:00 XIV Memorial Juan José Rodríguez Sánchez with the participation of Canarian traditional music groups A.F.C. El Mocán, A.F. Tarajaste de Tenerife y Los Gofiones in Parque Nicolás Quesada.
00:00 The first evening of the festivities will conclude with “Noche Joven” (Youth Night), featuring performances by Mogan artist Alberto Déniz and DJs Ryumán and Promaster.
Saturday 7 June:
11:00 Exhibition-contest of Canarian Podenco dog breed in Plaza Sarmiento y Coto
at 18:30 Romería – Ofrenda a San Antonio El Chico, pilgrimage with 17 carts. Departing from the Los Llanos area, continueing along the main road, San José, Guardia Juan Martín Quesada, and San Antonio de Padua streets until reaching Nicolás Quesada Park, where the saint will receive an offering and performances by groups and parrandas from the municipality and the island.
The Romería will also mean some major road closures in the area.
There will also be extra buses (84) from Puerto de Mogán
19:30 Mass of the Romero, interpreted by the local artistic schools
At the end, the image will depart for Nicolás Quesada Park. At the end of the pilgrimage, there will be Taifa dance in Nicolás Quesada Park.
00:30 Lively street party and dancing with Paco Guedes and Grupo Arena in Plaza Sarmiento and Coto
Sunday 8 June:
17:00 Children’s afternoon with workshops and Zapitto the clown in Plaza Sarmiento y Coto
Anfi del Mar, Mogán|Stand up paddle - Gran Canaria Pro Second Reef| 7-8 June
More than 50 national and international stand-up paddleboarders are participating in the fifth edition of the Gran Canaria Pro taking place this weekend in the south. For the first time, the event will be held over two days, hosting the Long Distance SUP Race on Saturday, June 7, and the Sprints on Sunday, June 8. The event will be open and a qualifier for the Spanish Surfing Federation’s PRO SUP League and Federation League.
Valleseco | Patron Saint Festivities San Vicente Ferrer | 30 may - 22 June
• The main feast Day is on Monday 6 June, with a Livestock Fair that will take place from 10:00, where hundreds of cattle will gather sheep, goats, and horses before the main religious acts.
The municipality will celebrate its traditional, ‘Huevo Duro’, Hard Egg Festival in honour of Saint Vincent Ferrer, commemorating the 279th anniversary of the arrival of the venerated image of the saint to his namesake shrine. The program combines popular culture, gastronomy, with cider as the main feature, sports, and family activities that invite residents and visitors from across the island to share the traditions and roots of this town in the midlands of the island.
SATURDAY 7 JUNE:
From 10:00 The 3rd Regional Cider Fair in the town centre
13:00 Concert with Señor Natilla in the Town Hall Square.
18:00 Holy Festival and Parade from the Town Hall Square.
21:00-00:00 Youth Festival with DJ Prezkik.
12:00 dance party with the Furia Joven Orchestra
SUNDAY 8 JUNE – FIESTA HUEVO DURO
10:00-14:00 3rd Regional Cider Fair in the town centre
12:00 Tasting of boiled eggs and cider
12:00-19:00 Children’s Festival with inflatables and workshops.
13:00-17:30 Music performances at the municipal Plaza by Los 600, Que Chimba and La Reina de Sal
20:00 Concert with Los Gofiones in the Town Hall Square
21:30 Verbena, A lively street party with Armonía show, La Mekanica By Tamarindos
23:30 Fireworks display
MONDAY 9 JUNE – FEAST DAY
10:00 Livestock Fair
10:15 Crafts Fair at Plaza Municipal
12:00 Religious Service in honour of San Vicente Ferrer, followed by a procession
13:30 livestock parade in front of the Patron image
14:00 Pig Roast in the Municipal Plaza
14:30 Los Salvapantallas and Los Aseres concert
18:00 Local Ballet school performance
20:00 end of festivities performance with Omayra Cazorla
Villa de Moya | Fiestas San Antonio de Padua
This weekend:
Friday 6 June:
20:30 Music performance Moonset in Plaza de Árbol Redondo
21:30 Que Chimba 🎶
Saturday 7 June: “San Antonio Suena” Festival
from 16:00 bouncy castles and workshops on calle Míguel Hernández
Stage on calle Miguel Hernández:
DJ Michael Ramirez
18:00 La boina de Fito, a tribute to Fito & Fitipaldis
20:00 Los Salvapantallas
22:00 Los 600
23:30 Verbena, a lively street party with music in the anfi theatre of Parque Pico Lomito
Sunday 8 June:
10:00-15:00 “Moya Dulce” agro-food fair
11:00-14:00 Children’s activities
13:00 ‘Barco a Venus’ a tribute to Mecano by the church
Santa Brígida | Institutional Festivities San Antonio de Padua
Program highlights:
Friday, 6 June
19:00 Pregón, the opening speech by Mercedes del Castillo Sotomayor at the Town Cultural Centre.
This event will be followed by the inauguration of the 49th edition of Florabrígida in the Municipal Park.
6-16 June: The XLIX edition of Florabrígida in the Parque Municipal. Exhibition of flowers and plants
Saturday 7 June:
10:00-18:00 Aquatic party with the family on Calle Nueva
12:00 traditional Canarian music festival at Plaza de la Inglesia. Music and dancing
18:00 Meeting of the island music bands in Cultural Centre
22:30 Verbena, a lively street party in the municipal parking lot, enlivened by orchestra La Mekñanica by Tamarindo and Línea DJ
Sunday 8 June:
10:30 33rd Gran Canaria Island Drag Competition, Government of the Canary Islands Trophy on Calle Mirador de la Villa
11:00- 15:00 Family Water Party at the Juan Del Río Ayala Elementary School. Water slides, foam party, music, games, and a great atmosphere. Come and have fun!
at 19:00 The 2nd Santa Brígida en Punto will be held at the Cultural Centre. Verses, chords, and songs will be performed by renowned Canarian poets such as Yeray Rodríguez and José María Dávila, and Cubans Ana Marys Gil, Emiliano Sardiñas, and Raúl Herrera. Accompanying the performance are musicians and soloists Domingo Rodríguez “El Colorao,” Ner Suárez, Luzmila Valerón, Fernando García, Julia Rodríguez, and Thania Gil.
Arbejales, Teror | Fiestas del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
The traditional Traída de los Arcos (Bringing of the Arches), which celebrates its 75th anniversary, will be held this Saturday and the main day of the festivities will be Sunday, June 8. The extensive festive program will continue until June 29, concluding with the Raising of the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to its chapel.
Friday 6 June:
19:00 Arbor and arch preparation, with a performance by the Parranda El Mejunje. Plaza Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Saturday 7 June: 75º ANIVERSARIO TRAÍDA DE LOS ARCOS
19:00 The 75th “Bringing of the Arches” Traída de los Arcos, accompanied by the Isleña Band. From cruce
19:00 Prayer of the Holy Rosary.
19:30 Eucharist.
22:00 Arrival of the arches to the square and the offering to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Neighbourhoods: San Isidro, Lomontero-Ojero, Los Corrales, El Faro and Cuesta Falcón, El Piquillo, and Llano Roque.
22:30 Grand festival with the group Acuarela and DJ Juanjo. Sacred Heart of Jesus Square
00:00 Fireworks by the “El Pilar” Fireworks Company.
Sunday 8 June FIESTA PRINCIPAL
09:00 Livestock Fair.
12:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by the procession with the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, accompanied by the Bravo Band. The Parish Choir of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Pine of Teror leads the singing of the celebration.
13:00 Civic-religious procession of the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Afterward, a cattle parade before the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
16:30 Verbena del Solajero, a lively daytime street party with the Mallombé Group and a children’s party with inflatable water slides.
Arucas | Patron Festivities of San Juan Bautista
The 2025 Patron Saint Festival of San Juan Bautista in Arucas will feature an extensive program combining religious events, cultural activities, concerts, sports, and popular traditions, consolidating its position as one of the most important events in the municipality. Some of the significant events are the Corpus Christi Carpets and Ephemeral Art, the Canary Islands Pilgrimage, and the bonfires of the Night of San Juan.
There is a fun fair in the Barreto sports area between 13-29 June
Highlights of the program this weekend:
See the full program HERE
Friday 6 June:
20:00 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza de San Juan, followed by a concert Pedro Manuel Afonso “Leyendas”
Saturday 7 June:
at 10:00 Subiba Bañaderos – Arucas. A rally test for the Championship Regional Championship and Provincial Mountainat
20:30 Baile del Maúro at Plaza de San Juan. Traditional music and dancing combined with gastronomy
Sunday 8 June:
Quick Painting competition outdoors “Ciudad de Arucas” Plaza de la Constitución