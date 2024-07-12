• Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín between 12-21 July 2024.

• Fiestas del Carmen Playa de Mogán between 16 July-4 August 2024.

• Romería, the pilgrimage offering in Arguineguín will be on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

The Fiestas del Carmen program includes religious, traditional, cultural, and festive events for everyone. Aquatics, sports, youth and children’s activities, traditional games, concerts, even the now traditional “lowering of the branch” a ritual offering dating back to pre-Christian conquest, and of course the main “Romería” pilgrimage processions; all topped off by the annual highlight of maritime processions between Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.

On Tuesday, the 16th the Day of Our Lady of Carmen is celebrated, a bank holiday in the municipality of Mogán.

[box] “La Virgen del Carmen” is the patron saint of sailors, and her feast day is observed in the main Mogán fishing towns of Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.

The maritime procession and religious service close the annual celebrations which include a variety of events, with one of the highlights being the “Bajada de la Rama” (the lowering of the branch) a tradition unique to the islands, embodied most fervently in the north west of Gran Canaria’s eponymous annual La Rama fiestas in Agaete each August, but nowadays prevalent in so many other island fiestas in coastal communities, whereby a tree branch is carried through the streets, to the sound of music and revelry, before being lowered into the sea as a prayer for autumn rains and fertility.

There will be religious ceremonies and a terrestrial “Romería” pilgrimage procession, where sailors, dressed in white, carry the revered statue of the virgin up to Marañuelas Beach, to pray a rosary.

The major event of the celebrations, and the most famous, is the annual maritime procession, when the statue of Our Lady The Virgin is taken from the port of Arguineguín to the port of Mogán followed by a huge array of fishing boats and leisure craft, with a return journey being completed usually on the following Sunday. On that day, sailors and fishermen decorate their boats, in order to celebrate their patron to the rhythm of the music bands, the noise of the motors of the boats, and the sound of people enjoying themselves.

The most picturesque part of this procession is when the two statues meet on arrival at the fishing port of Mogán. Afterward, there is a procession up to the town square, where there is dancing to the live brass band, and later the procession returns to their starting point. The following week the fiestas continue in Playa de Mogán, also in honour of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, following the same maritime route but in the other direction, from Puerto de Mogán to Arguineguín.[/box]

Program this weekend: Friday 12 July:

at 19:00 Tú mejor puesta de sol, ‘Your best sunset’, guided outdoor physical activity classes on El Perchel beach as well as beach volleyball, boxing and Muay Thai exhibition

at 21:00 The 5th edition of the Antoñito Segura Memorial at Plaza Las Marañuelas

at 23:30 “Mujeres liberadas” concert by Mara Pérez and Dj Tony Bob at Plaza del Mercadillo.

at 23:30 80′ and 90′ Party with Djs Promaster and Cholo on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música. Saturday 13 July:

at 18:00 Romería, the Pilgrimage-Offering of the Virgin of Carmen in Arguineguín with 22 carts from calle Manuel Álamo Suárez (Carpintero de Ribera) to Plaza Pérez Galdós Square, where a Taifa Dance will then take place with the parties La Polvajera, El Pajullo and La Parranda del Cura.

at 20:00 Romero mass at Plaza del mercadillo.

at 23:30 Verbena, festive party with Grupo Arena and Dj Kevin at Plaza del Mercadillo.

at 23:30 Djs Sammyto and Nichel B. on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música. Sunday 14 July:

at 14:00 Foam Party with Armonía Show and Dj Promaster at Plaza del Mercadillo.

at 18:15 Football match between married and singles on Playa El Perchel ***new starting time because of Eurocup final**

There will be a big screen to watch the Final in the Chiringuitos area on Calle José Manuel Santana. DJ at 19:00 and at 20:00 Final Monday 15 July:

17:00-20:00 Fun play area for kids at Plaza Pérez Galdós

at 22:00 Tutto Durán concert at Plaza del Mercadillo.

at 00:00 firework spectacle at Playa de Las Marañuelas.

at 00:15 Verbena, festive party with Paco Guedes and Dj Marret at Plaza del Mercadillo.

at 00:15 Latin Music Night with Djs Juanjo and Cristian Krown on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música Tuesday 16 July: Feast Day/Día de Nuestra Señora del Carmen and a local bank holiday in the municipality

at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by land procesión to playa de Las Marañuelas Friday 19 July:

at 20:00 Popular barbeque enlivened by Yoni and Aya at Plaza de Las Marañuelas.

at 23:30 Verbena, a festive party with Leyenda Joven and Ritmo Bakano at Plaza del Mercadillo.

at 23:30 Djs Samu Gonzáles and Jousep on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música Saturday 20 July:

at 10:00 Canarian Podenco (dogbreed) exhibition in the tent at Plaza Pérez Galdós.

at 19:00 ‘Bajada de la Rama’, lowering the branch procession from Plaza de Pino Seco with La Charanga de La Aldea and La Charanga Archipiélago.

at 22:00 Verbena, a festive party with Nueva Imagen and their Bandurria and Dúo Purpurina at Plaza de Las Marañuelas.

at 22:00 Djs Aitor Cruz, Supersonikka and Adrián Pro on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música

at 23:00 Verbena, a festive party with Star Music orchestra, Aguaje music group and Dj Fano at Plaza del Mercadillo Sunday 21 July:

at 09:00 Eucaristía in Iglesia Nuestra Señora del Carmen, followed by a maritime procession with banda La Pasión de La Aldea

*** The festivities will also mean traffic and parking restrictions in the area, especially on Saturday 13 July***