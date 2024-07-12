Jump to #WeekendTips
What a July Weekend ahead! Lets start with the Big Game on Sunday: Spain vs England. Many municipalities are already setting up big screens to broadcast the final on their town squares and bars are going to be busy, so get there early. Virgen del Carmen festivities are in full swing and there will be pilgrimage offering in Arguineguín, Mogán and her Feast Day is on next Tuesday. There is a concert also to enjoy every night by the Faro de Maspalomas Lighthouse this weekend.
The weather is going to be hot so keep yourself hydrated. There are also big celebrations happening as Gáldar is celebrating their main foundational festivities and there is a Water Festival to enjoy in Teror. Tunte, the municipal capital of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is just starting with their main patronal celebrations. Here are our top tips for the weekend!
Upcoming events:
16 July -4 August • Fiestas del Carmen Playa de Mogán
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
20 July • Festival Latino Villa de Teror (main day)
20 July • “Mascotín” – pet fair in Ingenio
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
30 August – 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 16 July • Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
Monday 5 August • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete
One hot weekend ahead, the first proper scorcher of this Summer. There are high-temperature warnings, high UV radiation as well as forest fire risk alert
Remember to keep hydrated and avoid direct sunlight as much as you can. Temperatures will be reaching 37ºC in the shade during the days in several areas.
Friday: Cloudy intervals in low areas of the north, with a predominance of cloudy skies during the morning. Elsewhere, a little cloudy or clear in general. Light calima at altitude. Temperatures with few changes in low areas, with a slight rise in the midlands and at the summits. 32ºC in the shade will be exceeded on the inland southern slope on a general basis, with a probability of reaching or exceeding 36ºC. Night temperatures in this area could be 25 ºC. Moderate to strong northeast wind, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes and at the western tip, where very strong gusts are expected. Loose to moderate on summits.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals in low areas of the north, with wide clearings opening during the central hours. In the rest, a little cloudy or clear in general. Light calima at altitude. Temperatures with few changes, except for a slight decrease in the south. 32ºC in the shade will still be exceeded in the interior of the southern slope generally, with a probability of reaching or exceeding 35ºC and without ruling out the possibility of reaching 37ºC locally. Night temperatures in this area could be 25ºC. Moderate to strong northeast wind, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes and at the western tip, where very strong gusts are expected during the early morning, easing in the morning.
Sunday: Little cloudy or clear, except for morning intervals on the northern coast. Light calima at altitude. Temperatures with few changes. 36ºC in the shade will still be reached or exceeded in inland areas south of the central islands. Moderate northeast wind.
#UltravioletRadiationRisk ☀️Know the #risk 🧐 due to solar ultraviolet radiation in the #Canary Islands from July 10 to 14.
On cloudy days, radiation passes through 90% of the clouds. Be sure to use the appropriate sunscreen to protect your skin.
ARGUINEGUÍN | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN | 12-21 JULY
• Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín between 12-21 July 2024.
• Fiestas del Carmen Playa de Mogán between 16 July-4 August 2024.
• Romería, the pilgrimage offering in Arguineguín will be on Saturday, 13 July 2024.
The Fiestas del Carmen program includes religious, traditional, cultural, and festive events for everyone. Aquatics, sports, youth and children’s activities, traditional games, concerts, even the now traditional “lowering of the branch” a ritual offering dating back to pre-Christian conquest, and of course the main “Romería” pilgrimage processions; all topped off by the annual highlight of maritime processions between Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
On Tuesday, the 16th the Day of Our Lady of Carmen is celebrated, a bank holiday in the municipality of Mogán.
[box] “La Virgen del Carmen” is the patron saint of sailors, and her feast day is observed in the main Mogán fishing towns of Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
The maritime procession and religious service close the annual celebrations which include a variety of events, with one of the highlights being the “Bajada de la Rama” (the lowering of the branch) a tradition unique to the islands, embodied most fervently in the north west of Gran Canaria’s eponymous annual La Rama fiestas in Agaete each August, but nowadays prevalent in so many other island fiestas in coastal communities, whereby a tree branch is carried through the streets, to the sound of music and revelry, before being lowered into the sea as a prayer for autumn rains and fertility.
There will be religious ceremonies and a terrestrial “Romería” pilgrimage procession, where sailors, dressed in white, carry the revered statue of the virgin up to Marañuelas Beach, to pray a rosary.
The major event of the celebrations, and the most famous, is the annual maritime procession, when the statue of Our Lady The Virgin is taken from the port of Arguineguín to the port of Mogán followed by a huge array of fishing boats and leisure craft, with a return journey being completed usually on the following Sunday. On that day, sailors and fishermen decorate their boats, in order to celebrate their patron to the rhythm of the music bands, the noise of the motors of the boats, and the sound of people enjoying themselves.
The most picturesque part of this procession is when the two statues meet on arrival at the fishing port of Mogán. Afterward, there is a procession up to the town square, where there is dancing to the live brass band, and later the procession returns to their starting point. The following week the fiestas continue in Playa de Mogán, also in honour of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, following the same maritime route but in the other direction, from Puerto de Mogán to Arguineguín.[/box]
Program this weekend:
Friday 12 July:
at 19:00 Tú mejor puesta de sol, ‘Your best sunset’, guided outdoor physical activity classes on El Perchel beach as well as beach volleyball, boxing and Muay Thai exhibition
at 21:00 The 5th edition of the Antoñito Segura Memorial at Plaza Las Marañuelas
at 23:30 “Mujeres liberadas” concert by Mara Pérez and Dj Tony Bob at Plaza del Mercadillo.
at 23:30 80′ and 90′ Party with Djs Promaster and Cholo on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música.
Saturday 13 July:
at 18:00 Romería, the Pilgrimage-Offering of the Virgin of Carmen in Arguineguín with 22 carts from calle Manuel Álamo Suárez (Carpintero de Ribera) to Plaza Pérez Galdós Square, where a Taifa Dance will then take place with the parties La Polvajera, El Pajullo and La Parranda del Cura.
at 20:00 Romero mass at Plaza del mercadillo.
at 23:30 Verbena, festive party with Grupo Arena and Dj Kevin at Plaza del Mercadillo.
at 23:30 Djs Sammyto and Nichel B. on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música.
Sunday 14 July:
at 14:00 Foam Party with Armonía Show and Dj Promaster at Plaza del Mercadillo.
at 18:15 Football match between married and singles on Playa El Perchel ***new starting time because of Eurocup final**
There will be a big screen to watch the Final in the Chiringuitos area on Calle José Manuel Santana. DJ at 19:00 and at 20:00 Final
Monday 15 July:
17:00-20:00 Fun play area for kids at Plaza Pérez Galdós
at 22:00 Tutto Durán concert at Plaza del Mercadillo.
at 00:00 firework spectacle at Playa de Las Marañuelas.
at 00:15 Verbena, festive party with Paco Guedes and Dj Marret at Plaza del Mercadillo.
at 00:15 Latin Music Night with Djs Juanjo and Cristian Krown on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música
Tuesday 16 July: Feast Day/Día de Nuestra Señora del Carmen and a local bank holiday in the municipality
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by land procesión to playa de Las Marañuelas
Friday 19 July:
at 20:00 Popular barbeque enlivened by Yoni and Aya at Plaza de Las Marañuelas.
at 23:30 Verbena, a festive party with Leyenda Joven and Ritmo Bakano at Plaza del Mercadillo.
at 23:30 Djs Samu Gonzáles and Jousep on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música
Saturday 20 July:
at 10:00 Canarian Podenco (dogbreed) exhibition in the tent at Plaza Pérez Galdós.
at 19:00 ‘Bajada de la Rama’, lowering the branch procession from Plaza de Pino Seco with La Charanga de La Aldea and La Charanga Archipiélago.
at 22:00 Verbena, a festive party with Nueva Imagen and their Bandurria and Dúo Purpurina at Plaza de Las Marañuelas.
at 22:00 Djs Aitor Cruz, Supersonikka and Adrián Pro on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música
at 23:00 Verbena, a festive party with Star Music orchestra, Aguaje music group and Dj Fano at Plaza del Mercadillo
Sunday 21 July:
at 09:00 Eucaristía in Iglesia Nuestra Señora del Carmen, followed by a maritime procession with banda La Pasión de La Aldea
*** The festivities will also mean traffic and parking restrictions in the area, especially on Saturday 13 July***
CONCERTS TO ENJOY AT FARO DE MASPALOMAS THIS WEEKEND *** FREE
Maspalomas will have some amazing concerts to enjoy during the summer month of July and all of them, are free to attend. Limited capacity
• Friday 12 July:20:30 Yul Ballesteros Trío and Vincen Garcia Quintet on Faro de Maspalomas boulevard‘Canarias Jazz & Más international Festival’at 19:00 The students of the Judith Pezoa Soprano Course will offer the closing concert of the Maspalomas Summer University in Centro Cultural Maspalomas
• Saturday 13 July:20:30 Rozier, Van Der Zaal Group ft. Paul Van Kessel by Faro de Maspalomas‘Canarias Jazz & Más international Festival’
• Sunday 14 July:22:00 ** New Time*** “Sinatra 2.0” Gran Canaria Big Band by Faro de Maspalomas‘The opening concert of the Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival’
LA ISLETA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS VIRGEN DEL CARMEN | 6-28 JULY
The old neighbourhood of La Isleta, situated in one of the capital’s oldest neighbourhoods, between the main port and Las Canteras, are celebrating their Fiestas del Carmen which will continue until 28 July 2024.
“There will be an Aurora procession every morning at 05:00, from Monday 8 July to 16 July, the main Feast Day. The route changes a bit each time but it is always from Benartemi to Benartemi”.
Friday 12 July:
21:00 80′ Night with La Quinta Marcha on Calle Benartemi
Saturday 13 July:
17:00 Foam Party at the León y Castillo school sports court
Sunday 14 July:
18:00 Children’s games and activities at the León y Castillo school sports court
MONDAY 15 JULY: Víspera/eve
05:00 Rosario de la Aurora procession
Route: Benartemi, Tecén, Benecharo, La Naval, Plaza Manuel Becerra, Junta de Obras, Juan Rejón, 22 de Mayo, La Naval, Atindana, Tecén, Andamana, Vacaguaré, Malfú, Umiaga and back to Benartemi
at 08:00 Diana Floreada, a lively street procession accompanied by Charange Archipiélago. Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Tamarán, Osorio, Artemi Semidán, Faycanes, Menceyes, Malfú, Palmar, Roque Nublo, Tecén, Tanausú, Romeral and Benartemi
at 20:00 Livelys street procession with a Canarian music group ‘Amigos Isleños’
at 21:30 La Trova concert on Calle Benartemi
00:00 Firework spectacle and church bells,
followed by a nighttime festive procession with Banda Guiniguada and papagüevos (big paper mache dolls). Route: Benartemi, Palmar, Majadilla, Bandama, Coronel Rocha, Aremota, Fatga, Arauz, Palmar, Benecharo, Tamarán, Umiaga and Benartemi
TUESDAY 16 JULY: Feast Day
04:30 Eucharist, followed by a Rosario de la Aurora procession.
Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Plaza del Carmen, Tamarán, Osorio, Artemi, Semidán, Faycanes, Menceys, Malfú, Palmar, Roque Nublo, Tecén, Tanausú, Romeral, Benartemi
at 12:00 /18:00/20:00 Eucharist
TEMUDAS - INTERNATIONAL THEATRE, DANCE, AND MUSIC FESTIVAL | 4-21 JULY
TEMUDAS, the 28th edition of the outstanding theatre, dance and music Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 4-21 July 2024.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Theatre, Music and Dance Festival (TEMUDAS) celebrates its twenty-eighth edition with an intense agenda that will extend its activity throughout the city and place a special emphasis on a sound program that adds three events to the usual concerts of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Municipal Symphony Band and the Philharmonic Orchestra. The festival will take to the streets and different spaces of the capital where you can enjoy the creations of three international companies, 18 national companies, and eight local companies.
This year, the Festival will take place in nine venues, including the new locations: Parque Doramas, Parque Tamaraceite Sur, and Parque Juan Pablo II; the Plaza de Don Benito and the Gabriel Rodó Hall of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra. The event will also feature established venues such as the Guiniguada Theatre the Plaza de la Música and Plaza de Santa Ana, the latter being the venue where the 28th TEMUDAS will kick off on Thursday, 4 July.
Admission to most of the performances will be free, except for those taking place at the Guiniguada Theatre and the Gabriel Rodó Hall located at the headquarters of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra, in which case tickets will cost 8 euros for adults and 3 euros for children under 12 years old (inclusive). Tickets for the performances scheduled at its facilities are on sale on its website, although these can also be purchased through the link that will be enabled on the official Festival website.
Those interested in attending the very popular Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra concert at the Muelle de La Luz container terminal on Saturday, 13 July can also book at lpatemudasfest.com with tickets priced at 15 euros.
FRIDAY 12 JULY:
at 18:00 Proyecto Kavauri “Lullaby” at Plaza Don Benito
Spain (Granada) – Circus. 50 minutes
Frantic jumps and last-minute grabs
at 19:00 Nacho Vilar Prodcciones & Yllana: “Olympics” at Plaza Don Benito
Spain (Murcia) – Comedy. 60 minutes.
“A surreal Olympics”
at 20:00 Rebambaramba: “Rebambaramba. El Retorno” at Plaza Don Benito
Spain (Canarias) – Clown. 50 minutes.
“A show for the whole family that combines humor, tradition, music and magic”
at 21:00 Las Couchers: “Charlas del Azucarillo” at Plaza Don Benito
Spain (Valencia) – Theatre. 60 minutes.
“A journey of healing and personal rebirth in a humorous way”
*** ***
at 22:00 Pasión Vega, Temudas Sonoro: “Lorca Sonoro” at Plaza de la Música
Spain (Málaga) – Music. 90 minutes.
“A tour of the sound map of Federico García Lorca”
CANARIAS JAZZ & MÁS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL | 5-27 JULY
The 33rd edition of Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival between 5-27 July 2024
This summer we enjoy a program that focuses on leading figures of the genre combined with emerging groups and local projects, who will tour the theaters, auditoriums, squares, and scenic spaces representative of the cultural life of the Canary Islands, filling them once again with jazz y más creative music.
The festival will also have two free outdoor concerts in the south of Gran Canaria, Faro de Maspalomas promenade to enjoy ( 12 and 13 July)
Some of the concerts and performances are free and some require a ticket
This weekend:
Friday 12 July 2024
Yul Ballesteros Trío / Vincen Garcia Quintet **FREE**
at 20:30 Explanada Faro de Maspalomas
Saturday 13 July
Rozier / Van Der Zaal Group ft. Paul Van Kessel / Antonio Lizana **FREE**
at 20:30 Explanada del Faro de Maspalomas
Sunday 14 July
Rozier / Van Der Zaal Group ft. Paul Van Kessel *ticket*
at 20:30 Buenos Aires Jazz Café, Las Palmas de G.C.
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MAYORES 2024 | JULY
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during July. Main events take place between 19 – 25 July.
The program includes, among other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Warrior Princess & Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles on the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital, as birthplace and court of the ruling dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people.
The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 12 July:
21:oo ‘Noche de Folias’ with the participation of AM Facaracas. Canarian music at Plaza de Santiago
SATURDAY 13 JULY:
10:00-20:00 The 2nd edition of the island Artisan Craft Fair at Plaza de Santiago
This weekend, Gáldar becomes the epicentre of Gran Canaria’s tradition with the island’s craft products and will include musical performances. The opening of the fair will take place on Saturday morning from 10:00 with the participation of Teodoro Sosa, Mayor of Gáldar; Tine Martín, Councillor for Socioeconomic Development; and Minerva Alonso, Councillor for Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Crafts of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria. The day will continue with a musical performance by ‘Son pá que suene’ at 12:00 and by Paco Perera at 19:00.
21:00 Election of the Bentejui and Guayarmina and the court in Recinto Cultural ‘La Quinta’
This is one of the most eagerly awaited events of each edition of the Fiestas Mayores de Santiago and in this case, there will be ten candidates for Guayarmina and four for Bentejuí with the performance by the singer Soraya Arnelas. She represented Spain in Eurovision 2009 with the song ‘La noche es para mí’, has two platinum records and one gold record and became known in Operación Triunfo in 2005, when she finished second.
23:30 ‘Noche Joven’ with St Pedro and Guaynaa in ‘La Quinta’
SUNDAY 14 JULY:
09:00 Livestock Fair at the back parking space of the church
The Livestock Fair, one of the classic events of the Major Festivals of Santiago returns this Sunday to the heart of the historic centre. The event will take place from 09:00 in the parking lot behind the Church of Santiago, in Plaza de Los Guanartemes. As every year, you can enjoy cattle, goats and sheep and the awards ceremony will be in front of the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago around 12:15.
This fair, with a long tradition in this municipality starts with the reception of livestock at 07:00 and registration continues until 08:30. It will be then when, until noon, the judges will evaluate the livestock and the animals will be available for public viewing.
It will be a day to enjoy with the family and to exalt the rural world embodied in livestock traditions, a day that invites you to rediscover some of the most deep-rooted traditions, the basis and support of many families that support the agricultural and livestock sector of Gran Canaria.
10:00-14:00 The 2nd edition of the island Artisan Fair at Plaza de Santiago
On Sunday morning, musical performances will continue on the stage on Plaza de Santiago with concerts by Domingo Rodríguez ‘El Colorao’, Juan Carlos Pérez and Pedro Manuel Afonso.
TEROR | FIESTAS DEL AGUA / WATER FESTIVAL | 12-19 JULY
Teror celebrates its Water Festival between 12-19 July 2024, ‘Fiesta del Agua‘ in honour of the patron saint of farmers, San Isidro Labrador during the weekend of 12-14 July with various traditional acts. The Water Festival is the most important festival in the municipality after the ‘Fiestas del Pino’ celebrated in September.
FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2024
20:30 Pregón, Proclamation of the 2024 Water Festival by Mrs. Maribel Naranjo Viera, retired professor of Language and Literature, with the presentation of Raúl Arencibia at Alameda Pío XII
> Concert by Fabiola Trujillo with her show “Con Alma Mexicana” (“with Mexican Soul”), at the end of the Pregón.
SATURDAY, JULY 13, 2024
17:30 Romería, Pilgrimage Offering in honour of San Isidro Labrador, with the participation of the Teror neighbourhoods, the municipality’s Folklore Groups and the El Álamo Dance Group, presented by Israel Acevedo. From Paseo González Díaz to Plaza de Sintes.
21:00 Taifa Dance and Water Festival, with the performance of Parranda Amasijo, the Panamaribe and Star Music orchestras, and Línea Dj.
Plaza de Sintes tent.
> at 00:00 Fireworks show, by Pirotecnia El Pilar, by Benjamín Dávila Sosa at Alameda Pio XII.
SUNDAY, JULY 14, 2024
10:00-14:00 Livestock Show of the 2024 Water Festival, with activities such as threshing, donkey rides, shearing, dragging contest, canary bird exhibition, gofio pellet tasting, and the performance of the AF Los Guayres del Palmar in the Recreational Area of Los Granadillos.
> 12:00 Mass in honour of San Isidro Labrador in Basilica del Pino, followed by a religious procession on the streets surrounding the church.
AGÜIMES |HARVEST FESTIVAL - A NIGHT OF WINE AND TAPAS | FRIDAY 12 JULY
The historic centre will host the third edition of the Grape Harvest Festival this Friday.
The Plaza del Rosario in Agüimes town centre will host, starting at 19:00, the third edition of the Fiesta de la Vendimia, an event organised by the Agüimes Town Hall in collaboration with the Regulatory Council of the Gran Canaria Wine Designation of Origin to celebrate the imminent start of the harvest in the municipality. Eight wineries on the island will offer their best wines and six local establishments will accompany them by selling succulent tapas at popular prices. Both drinks and tapas can be purchased through individual tickets that will be handed out in the square itself.
Among the wineries participating in this third edition of the Harvest Festival are Señorío de Agüimes, La Higuera Mayor, Hinojo, Señorío de Cabrera, Las Tirajanas, La Montaña, Los Lirios and Viñedos Ventura Eidan. The tapas will be prepared by Magec Café and Burger Bar, Caprichos de Agüimes, El Patio de Carmencita, Los Quesitos de Anabel, Pastelería Valentina and Yo’ Juan III. The evening will also feature performances by Sol de Menina and Anyelia & Yoriell Latin Music Quartet.
These Agüimes Grape Harvest Festivals are being organised in recognition of the municipality’s winemaking tradition, in homage to the men and women of the countryside who strive year after year to maintain the cultivation of vines in these latitudes. The celebration takes place a few weeks before the harvest, the exact start of which will depend on the degree of ripeness of the grapes, a parameter conditioned by the weather that is being closely monitored these days by the technicians at the Municipal Winery.
📍 Plaza del Rosario, Agüimes
🕖 19:00 – 00:00 hours
TUNTE | PATRON FESTIVITIES SANTIAGO APÓSTOL | 12-27 JULY
Tunte, the gorgeous “municipal capital” of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, is celebrating one of its Patron Saint festivities, in honour of Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle ) between 12-27 July 2024.
The Feast Day is observed on Thursday, 25 July which is also a local bank holiday throughout the municipality.
Friday 12 July:
20:00 Pregón, proclamation of the festivities in the church.
22:00 ‘Noche Joven’ in the plaza with performances by TataBand, Pedro Afonso and Orchestra Armonía Show
Saturday 13 July: “Bajada de Santiago El Chico and “Tenderetunte”
18:30 mass of the “Bajada del Camino de Santiago el Chico” followed by the pilgrimage walk with the statue from el Pinar to Tunte starting at 20:00. You will see hundreds of people, dressed in traditional Canarian clothing walking the old footpath from el Pinar to Tunte accompanied by a music group.
at 22:00 Tenderetunte at the plaza with Canarian music, dancing and some tasty enyesque, finger food.
Sunday 14 July:
08:00 Tiro al plato (clay pigeon shooting)in Seguero
20:00 Children’s show
AGAETE | "VIRGEN DEL CARMEN" ARTISAN CRAFT & COMMERICAL FAIR | SUNDAY 14 JULY
Agaete celebrates Virgen del Carmen Festivities with a fair this Sunday, organised by the Department of Local Development, Commerce and Markets to commemorate the patron saint of sailors, fisher folks and protector of all waters.
10:00-15:00 Artisan Craft and Commercial Fair
Music performances from 12:00
Popular barbeque at 13:00
at 16:00 Foam Party 💦
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.