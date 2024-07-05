Jump to #WeekendTips
Hello July and full on Summer! This year’s main festivities for the Virgen del Carmen start this weekend, celebrating the patron saint of sailors and fisher folk, which will see fiestas around much of Gran Canaria, and in Spain; all themed around water. La Isleta, in the capital, and Arguineguín are two of the biggest and best established to attend. The feast day of the Virgen del Carmen is 16 July.
This weekend offers plenty of excellent events to explore and enjoy, particularly in the capital, with TEMUDAS, ‘Canarias Jazz y Mas’ and tributes to Virgen del Carmen. Gáldar is just getting started with their main festivities and this Sunday, there is a lovely little Onion festival in Piso Firme. There is also a Mud Festival in Atalya, Santa Brígida this Saturday. Santa Lucía has been celebrating their Rainbow Week and the very best windsurfers in the world are in Pozo Izquierdo with the PWA tour Gran Canaria. Plenty of things to see and do as July is just getting started.
Upcoming events:
12-21 July • Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín
12-14 July • Fiesta del Agua in Teror
14-20 July • Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival concerts to enjoy
16 July -4 August • Fiestas del Carmen Playa de Mogán
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
30 August – 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 16 July • Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
Monday 5 August • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete – Día posterior a la Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita
A gorgeous and warm weekend ahead in general. The north and northeast coastline will see cloud cover but the temperatures will remain nice with daytime highs of 24°C in the shade. The rest of the island will be mostly bathed in sunshine reaching 30°C in the shade. It has been a gorgeous start for July and the hot summer months are here!
Friday: To the north and below about 800 meters, cloudy with clearings opening during the central hours. Elsewhere, perhaps a little cloudy or clear. Temperatures will see few changes rising slightly rise on the southern half of the island. North winds with strong intervals and occasional very strong gusts on southeast and northwest slopes during the second half of the day, with breezes predominating on the southwest coasts.
Saturday: On the north coasts and below about 900 meters, a predominance of cloudy skies with a low probability of drizzle in the midlands by the end of the day. Elsewhere, slightly cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease in the southeast. The Trade Winds will have strong intervals and occasional very strong gusts particularly on the southeast and northwest slopes, with breezes predominating on the southwest coasts.
Sunday: In the north, cloudy during the morning. Throughout the rest of the island, slightly cloudy or clear in general. Drizzle are not ruled out in the midlands of the northeast in the early hours. Temperatures with few changes. Trade winds with strong intervals and perhaps occasional very strong gusts on southeast and northwest slopes in the afternoon, with breezes predominating on the southwest coasts.
LA ISLETA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS VIRGEN DEL CARMEN | 6 JULY -
The old quarter for the fishermen of La Isleta, situated in one of the capital’s oldest neighbourhoods, between the port and Las Canteras, will start their Fiestas del Carmen celebrations this Saturday 6 July and the festivities continue until 28 July 2024.
“There will be an Aurora procession every morning at 05:00, from Monday 8 July to 16 July, the main Feast Day. The route changes a bit each time but it is always from Benartemi to Benartemi”:
Saturday 6 July:
12:00 Ringing of the bells and lively street procession.
Route: Benartemi, Palmas, Benecharo, La Naval, Junta de Obras, Atindana, Tecén Benartemi
21:00 Pregón, proclamation, followed by a concert by Bamboleo. Calle Benartemi
TEMUDAS - INTERNATIONAL THEATRE, DANCE, AND MUSIC FESTIVAL | 4-21 JULY
TEMUDAS, the 28th edition of the outstanding theatre, dance and music Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 4-21 July 2024.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Theatre, Music and Dance Festival (TEMUDAS) celebrates its twenty-eighth edition with an intense agenda that will extend its activity throughout the city and place a special emphasis on a sound program that adds three events to the usual concerts of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Municipal Symphony Band and the Philharmonic Orchestra. The festival will take to the streets and different spaces of the capital where you can enjoy the creations of three international companies, 18 national companies, and eight local companies.
This year, the Festival will take place in nine venues, including the new locations: Parque Doramas, Parque Tamaraceite Sur, and Parque Juan Pablo II; the Plaza de Don Benito and the Gabriel Rodó Hall of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra. The event will also feature established venues such as the Guiniguada Theatre the Plaza de la Música and Plaza de Santa Ana, the latter being the venue where the 28th TEMUDAS will kick off on Thursday, 4 July.
Admission to most of the performances will be free, except for those taking place at the Guiniguada Theatre and the Gabriel Rodó Hall located at the headquarters of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra, in which case tickets will cost 8 euros for adults and 3 euros for children under 12 years old (inclusive). Tickets for the performances scheduled at its facilities are on sale on its website, although these can also be purchased through the link that will be enabled on the official Festival website.
Those interested in attending the very popular Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra concert at the Muelle de La Luz container terminal on Saturday, 13 July can also book at lpatemudasfest.com with tickets priced at 15 euros.
Free events (limited capacity):
Friday 5 July:
at 22:00 Compagnie CPPP “The Whale Street at Plaza de la Música”
Francia -Multidisciplinary. 60 minutes.
“A true urban odyssey”
SATURDAY 6 JULY:
at 12:00 & at 13:00 Daniel Doña Compañia de Danza “Campo Cerrado” in Parque Doramas
Spain (Madrid) – Dance. 50 minutes.
“An alternative way of reading history”
at 20:00 Iron Skulls Co “Iron Modvm” in Parque Doramas
Spain ( Barcelona) – Contemporary urban dance. 75 minutes.
“danced dialogues”
at 22:00 Compagnie CPPP #The Whale Street at Plaza de la Música
Francia -Multidisciplinary. 60 minutes.
“A true urban odyssey”
CANARIAS JAZZ & MÁS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL | 5-27 JULY
The 33rd edition of Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival between 5-27 July 2024
This summer we enjoy a program that focuses on leading figures of the genre combined with emerging groups and local projects, who will tour the theaters, auditoriums, squares, and scenic spaces representative of the cultural life of the Canary Islands, filling them once again with jazz y más creative music.
The festival will also have two free outdoor concerts in the south of Gran Canaria, Faro de Maspalomas promenade to enjoy ( 12 and 13 July)
Some of the concerts and performances are free and some require a ticket
This weekend:
Friday 5 July
at 19:00 Harold López – Nussa in Paraninfo ULPGC in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria **FREE but with ticket**
Saturday 6 July
at 20:30 Ernesto Hermida Quintet / London Afrobeat Collective at Plaza de San Juan in Arucas *** FREE
Sunday 7 July 2024
at 20:30 Chucho Valdés & Irakere 50 in Teatro Pérez Galdós, LPA *** TICKET (no tickets left)**
MORE EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
ANIMEVI MUSIC FEST | CCA Gran Canaria | 5-6 JULY
On Friday and Saturday, the CCA Gran Canaria (the Audiovisual Culture Centre) becomes a meeting place for associations, artists and the public who share the same passion: anime and music.
The Otakuland Animevi Music Festival will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages, from workshops to trade stands, talks about Japan, karaoke, a K-pop contest, fashion shows, screenings, and a few surprises. Highlights include the Kanji workshop for those interested in Japanese culture and language; the drawing workshop for children and adults who want to explore their creativity in anime style; the music workshop, a fun and educational activity for families; and finally, the writing and makeup workshops.
Food will be another attraction during the two days of celebration to recharge energy while enjoying the event
Where: El Centro de la Cultura Audiovisual (CCA) Gran Canaria
Opening hours: both days from 11:00-20:00
Admission is completely FREE until capacity is reached.
GRANCA LIVE FEST 2024 | GRAN CANARIA STADIUM | 4-6 JULY *** Ticket event***
ROBBIE WILLIAMS (21:45-23-35)
Pedro Capó, Pedro Pastor
BLACK EYED PEAS (01:30-02:30)
Mora, Juanes, Melendi, Álvaro de Luna, Nia
MANÁ (23:00-00:30)
Tickets available HERE
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MERCADILLO INGLÉS - THE ENGLISH MARKET | SUNDAY 7 JULY
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”, this Sunday, 7 July.
Between 10:00-18:00, enjoy a unique experience with a wide variety of stalls, from crafts and fashion to food and live music. Find hidden treasures, delight in irresistible flavours and immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere. There are also flowers, lots of flowers and plants (and butterflies!).
🐕Pet Friendly!
SANTA LUCÍA | 5TH COLOUR RAIN WEEK - LGTBIQ+ | UNTIL SUNDAY 7 JULY
Friday 5 July:
from 17:00 an Afternoon dedicated to families with story telling, family workshops and glitter corner at Plaza de los Algodoneros – Avenida de Canarias
at 21:00 LGTBIQ+ GAla, followed by festive party with DJ Fran
Sunday 7 July:
from 13:00 Closing event of the V Colour Rain Week with a Holi Party with DJs in Barranquillo de Pozo Izquierdo
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MAYORES 2024 | JULY
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during July. Main events take place between 19 – 25 July.
The program includes, among many other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Princess & Warrior Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles on the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital, as birthplace and court of the ruling dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people.
The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 5 July:
at 20:30 Gala Voces de Gáldar at Plaza de Santiagho
Sunday 7 July:
from 10:00 the XXV edition of the ‘Fiestas de la Cebolla’ Onion Festival in Piso Firme neighbourhood
The Onion Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this Sunday. It will also be the first since the Plenary Session of the Gáldar Town Council unanimously approved the initiation of the process to patent the ‘Cebolla de Gáldar’ guarantee brand, a step that will be present in the festivities this Sunday. In this sense, during the day the constitution of the Association of Onion Producers of Gáldar will take place and to celebrate it, nearly a thousand kilos of onions will be distributed among the attendees, in nets with one white, one red with the label of the ‘Cebolla de Gáldar’ guarantee brand.
The XXV Onion Festival is once again taking place to highlight the typical product of Piso Firme and one of the references of the primary sector of Gáldar. Within the Fiestas Mayores de Santiago framework, this edition will take place again this Sunday, throughout the morning, starting at 10:00 a.m. The Onion Festival will be enlivened by musical performances by the Folklore Group Los Cebolleros de Gáldar, the Cultural and Folklore Group ‘Surco y Arado’ and will be closed by Yeray Rodríguez.
It will also be the first edition since the Plaza Crispe Vega de Piso Firme was inaugurated last January. Although Santa Rosa de Lima already has a chapel in the Plaza, the tradition of the Descent of the Patron Saint of the neighbourhood from Las Rosas to the sports field will be maintained, accompanied on this occasion by the chacaras and drums of Tagenza.
The Piso Firme sports field will then once again be the centre of attention with the competition and award ceremony for the heaviest white and red onions, as well as a tribute to the onion farmer Rosi Bolaños Cruz and to the men and women who have participated in recent editions to bring the Onion Festival to fruition. There will also be a tasting of the classic fish with onions by the PFAE Gáldar Cocina and Gáldar Restauración.
In addition, on Saturday night there will be a tortilla-making contest with onions for residents registered in the municipality in the Residents’ Association and later the stage in Plaza Crispe Vega will be inaugurated with a musical performance by the Parranda ‘La última y nos vamos’ and a street party by Juan Paulo.
LA ATALAYA, SANTA BRÍGIDA | TRAIDA DEL BARRO | SATURDAY 6 JULY
The neighbourhood of Atalya (meaning watchtower in English) in the municipality of Santa Brígida are celebrating their 31st festivities of “Traida del Barro”, Clay/mud festival, literally ‘bringing of the mud/clay’ between 1-6 July 2024.
This is a celebration that pays tribute to the neighbourhood’s pottery past and a unique tradition in Gran Canaria.
On Saturday 6 July: The mud party
at 13:00 Batucada, a lively street parade ‘Rumble Manía’ to heat the engines
at 14:00 ‘Yohao’ entertaining in front of the Bar Juancito
at 15:00 La Banda Guiniguada will take the first steps in the neighbourhood and halfway through the route
at 17:00 Banda ‘La Aldea’ starts the parade to take people to the field where the mud party will take place. (A mud field where trucks will blast water on it).
at 19:00 clean up with clean water and drink warm caldito.
EL JUNCAL, TEJEDA | FIESTAS SANTA TERESITA AND SAN MARTÍN DE PORRES | CLOSING WEEKEND
It is a gorgeous weekend to visit the mountains of Gran Canaria as the tiny neighbourhood of El Juncal in the municipality of Tejeda has been also celebrating their patron festivities in honour of Santa Teresita and San Martín de Porres between 22 June – 7 July 2024
Highlights:
Saturday 6 July:
18:00 ‘Bajada de La rama’ lowering the branch procession from the Plaza to Ronda
22:30 Festive fiesta enlivened by music, election of the Miss and Mister of the festivities, and a raffle
Sunday 7 July:
12:00 church service
13:00 religious procession in the village streets
15:00 Daytime festive party to continue
17:00 Children’s Party with magic show and a bouncycastle
18:00 end of festivities party
LA ALDEA MARKET | SATURDAY 6 JULY
This Saturday, La Aldea de San Nicolás celebrates a new edition of their agricultural market and the exhibition of crafts and accessories from 10:00 to 14:00.
In the Open Commercial Area, Plaza de La Alameda and Calle Real there is children’s entertainment, with a show by the clown Kikiriki at 12:00 and the network of Living Museums, managed by the Canarian Foundation Community Project of La Aldea, will be opened to the public. In addition, the Senior Center will host, from 10:00 to 13:00, the ‘Asempral With You in Summer’ sessions.
The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
“A perfect time to also visit the coast and the newly renovated promenade and visit the fabulous viewpoint del Balcón, the “Dragon’s tail!”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
POZO IZQUIERDO | GRAN CANARIA GLORIA PWA WINDSURFING WORLD CUP | 29 JUNE – 7 JULY
The best windsurfers on the planet will meet in Pozo Izquierdo Surf beach in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana to compete in the third round of the 2024 World Windsurfing Circuit from 29 June to 7 July.
ARUCAS | EL FESTIVAL DE LONGBOARD OLEAJE | 4-7 JULY
The coast of the municipality of Arucas will host the Spanish Longboard Championship from 4 to 7 July, a type of surfing that will bring to the beach of San Andrés or Puertillo, depending on the conditions, the most important competition at a national level in this type of surfing. This competition, which will be in the form of a festival, already brings together around a hundred of the best surfers to the north of Gran Canaria, from whom the Spanish champions will be proclaimed.
The competition will start with its different categories this Friday and depending on the condition the competition is between 08:00-20:00
Location: San Andrés or El Puertillo Beach in the municipality of Arucas, depending on conditions