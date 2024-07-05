Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during July. Main events take place between 19 – 25 July.

The program includes, among many other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Princess & Warrior Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.

The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles on the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century. Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital, as birthplace and court of the ruling dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people. The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.

Highlights this weekend:

Friday 5 July:

at 20:30 Gala Voces de Gáldar at Plaza de Santiagho

Sunday 7 July:

from 10:00 the XXV edition of the ‘Fiestas de la Cebolla’ Onion Festival in Piso Firme neighbourhood

The Onion Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this Sunday. It will also be the first since the Plenary Session of the Gáldar Town Council unanimously approved the initiation of the process to patent the ‘Cebolla de Gáldar’ guarantee brand, a step that will be present in the festivities this Sunday. In this sense, during the day the constitution of the Association of Onion Producers of Gáldar will take place and to celebrate it, nearly a thousand kilos of onions will be distributed among the attendees, in nets with one white, one red with the label of the ‘Cebolla de Gáldar’ guarantee brand.

The XXV Onion Festival is once again taking place to highlight the typical product of Piso Firme and one of the references of the primary sector of Gáldar. Within the Fiestas Mayores de Santiago framework, this edition will take place again this Sunday, throughout the morning, starting at 10:00 a.m. The Onion Festival will be enlivened by musical performances by the Folklore Group Los Cebolleros de Gáldar, the Cultural and Folklore Group ‘Surco y Arado’ and will be closed by Yeray Rodríguez.

It will also be the first edition since the Plaza Crispe Vega de Piso Firme was inaugurated last January. Although Santa Rosa de Lima already has a chapel in the Plaza, the tradition of the Descent of the Patron Saint of the neighbourhood from Las Rosas to the sports field will be maintained, accompanied on this occasion by the chacaras and drums of Tagenza.

The Piso Firme sports field will then once again be the centre of attention with the competition and award ceremony for the heaviest white and red onions, as well as a tribute to the onion farmer Rosi Bolaños Cruz and to the men and women who have participated in recent editions to bring the Onion Festival to fruition. There will also be a tasting of the classic fish with onions by the PFAE Gáldar Cocina and Gáldar Restauración.

In addition, on Saturday night there will be a tortilla-making contest with onions for residents registered in the municipality in the Residents’ Association and later the stage in Plaza Crispe Vega will be inaugurated with a musical performance by the Parranda ‘La última y nos vamos’ and a street party by Juan Paulo.