At the start of October the popular Maspalomas Market moved to the Parque Europeo, in the heart of Playa del Inglés.

The Town Council provisionally moved the Wednesday and Saturday market due to works due to start on the new municipal market renovation

The Councillor for Markets of San Bartolomé de Tirajana town hall, María Ángeles Rodríguez Vega, held a meeting with representatives of the market stallholders, in which the details were agreed to proceed with the change of location (just next to the “Irish centre”, Aguila Roja) the provisional transfer has gone well, with many tourists now finding the market more easily.

The traditional market on Wednesdays and Saturdays will be held in Parque Europeo until the works are finished, with the more than 350 vendors having taken spaces there. These new weekly gathers should serve also to revitalise the entire area of ​​Playa del Inglés, as it attracts hundreds of tourists and visitors who will be encouraged to use other shops and restaurants in the area, likely to see their activity increase too on the days that the market is held.

The works of the new Maspalomas Municipal Market are already in the phase of awarding tenders and signing the contract and are due to begin around mid-October, but before work can begin all those who use the Municipal market for storage locals and selling need to have left.

The work on the new market is aimed at transforming a strategic element of Maspalomas, which not only involves the construction of a new sustainable and modern building but also includes urbanisation, lighting, and conditioning of the entire environment that surrounds it.