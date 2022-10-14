It’s mid-October weekend and there are many wonderful events and festivities taking place to see and enjoy. Free concerts in Meloneras. Patron Saint festivities in La Isleta in the capital and in Vecindario. Tejeda is finally trying to celebrate World Tourism Day after being forced to postpone already twice. Last days to enjoy Water Circus in Maspalomas and there is an autumn Fair happening in Holy Trinity church in Las Palmas de G.C. This weekend is also blessed with multiple sporting events including Frónton King with some of the world’s best bodyboarders gathering to the coast of Gáldar.
Hopefully, the weather holds up after Friday as the weather forecast so far is looking great for Saturday and Sunday around the island. Temperatures predicted highs of 27-28º Celcius in the shade to the southern tourist enclaves, Las Palmas G.C 26º and the mountain village of Tejeda highs of 22º. Overall, not bad for the month of October.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 24 October – Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana celebrating Patron Sain festivities of San Rafael in Vecindario
Tuesday 1 November – Public holiday in Spain; All Saints’ Day, Todos los Santos, All Hallows’ Day, Halloween
Upcoming events:
17-27 October • Sunset Festival 2022 – Mogán
21-22 October • Arucas World Beer Festival 2022
29 October • XXXI Encuentro Veneguera in Mogán
7-13 November • Winterpride Maspalomas
15-16 October, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Fiestas de La Naval 2022
In La Isleta, celebrations are held every October to honour Our Lady of La Luz, patron of the Port and protector of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The festivities commemorate the island victory over the ill fated attack by the British pirates Francis Drake and John Hawkins in October 1595. The festivities are celebrated this year between 29 September -16 October.
The victory against the British privateer Sir Francis Drake gave rise to the celebration of La Naval, making this event and its Pilgrimage “one of the oldest on the island and possibly in the Canary Islands”, and has been commemorated in the Hermitage of La Luz since 1600.
On Saturday, the long-awaited Pilgrimage Offering to Our Lady of Light is at 18:00, departing from Luis Morote to the Parroquía Matriz, concluding the day with the Verbena de La Naval -by Star Music- and the Parrandera Night in the surroundings of the Mercado del Puerto and Calle Tenerife.
On Sunday, the Solemn Celebration of the Eucharist and Procession at 18:00, which will be marked, in the musical part, under the chords of the Ibaradem Group, and with the spectacular fireworks in the Plaza de la Puntilla, in addition to the pyrotechnics enabled in the surroundings of the Church and the ‘Castle of Light’ for the ‘Firework Finale of Fiestas’.
15-16 October, Vecindario
Fiestas San Rafael 2022
Vecindario in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana is celebrating the Patron festivities of San Rafael between 15-30 October 2022. This year the festivities will include Canarian wrestling, traditional games, a craft show, the Pilgrimage Romería on Saturday 29 and performances from Bejeque, Los Faycanes, Pepe Benavente, Omayra Cazorla and Kike Pérez, among others.
The festivities start on Saturday, 15 October on Plaza de San Rafael. At 17:30 a lively street parade on Avda de Canarias with music group and Papahuevos (big paper-mache-dolls)
19:15 raising the flag and ringing the bells announcing of the festivities to begin at the front of the church.
20:30 with Pregón, the opening proclamation by Paco Luis Quintana, a resident of the municipality, a journalist, and a news presenter for Televisión Canaria. There is music to be followed on the same Plaza.
Tribute concert to Celia Cruz at
21:30 at Recinto Ferial with salsa and Cuban rhythms. Late-night street party with music at 23:00.
On Sunday, 16 October in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias between 11:30-14:00 “Sample of Traditions”, an exhibition of Canarian Wrestling, a traditional Garrote (stick fighting) game, a show of shearing and milking, threshing exhibition with larger cattle and handicrafts exhibition.
Later in the evening at 20:30 at the Fairgrounds (Recinto Ferial) there will be a performance by the group Bejeque accompanied by the soloist from La Graciosa Almudena Hernández Toledo.
Sunday 16 October, Tejeda
Día Mundial del Turismo
Día Mundial del Turismo, the World Tourism Day celebrations in one of the most beautiful villages in Spain this Sunday, 16 October 2022. This event has already been postponed twice. The Gran Canaria Tourist Board will continue collaborating with the Mancomunidad del Norte de Gran Canaria in the organisation of the “World Tourism Day” event, which is celebrating its fifth edition. This 2022 event is celebrated with the slogan “Rethinking tourism” and there will be various activities that will be held from 10:00 to 14:00.
- Agricultural and Craft Market ; with craft stalls, food, fashion & accessories, … children’s activities and workshops 10:00-14:00
- at 11:00 am improvisation theater “Improbando, Probando” in El Motor.
- at 12:00h Institutional act and awards ceremony in the Plaza del Parking.
- at 13:00 concert by the Grupo Linaje in the Parking Plaza.
UNTIL 16 OCTOBER, MASPALOMAS
AQUA CIRCO
Last chance to enjoy Aqua Circo – The Water Circus set up in Maspalomas will stay until 16 October 2022.
A new great aquatic production arrives in the Canary Islands By CirCuba producers. AQUA, a show set in the marine world that thanks to a fascinating staging, the magical setting, rhythm and fun will transport the public to an unreal dimension in which everyone, children and adults, will be able to perceive the illusion of living a fantastic story and feel like in a story come true. AQUA is considered the European answer to “Cirque du Soleil”. A show for the whole family that uses state-of-the-art technologies with “mapping” effects, fantastic light displays, live music and extraordinary singers.
Where: Circus tent is on the plot of land between Maspalomas health centre and Parque Sur
Showtimes: Weekdays: at 18:30, Saturdays: at 17:00 & 19:30 and Sundays: at 12:00 & 18:30
Tickets: from Aqua Circo website
Prices: different price options (Children: 3-12 years)
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-build. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
On Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ in the parking lot next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A change to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Saturday 15 October, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
14-15 October, Arucas
II RallySpring Ciudad de Arucas
The II RallySprint Ciudad de Arucas was first planned to be held a few weeks ago. Due to the adverse weather, it was postponed and finally takes place this Friday and Saturday. This is the second edition of its rallysprint in the city of Arucas, which this year will have a new route through the Bañaderos-Cardonal-El Trapiche area.
The test starts on Friday at 20:50, with the departure of car number 1 from the Arucas Fairgrounds, where technical verifications will take place from 17:00 to 19:00.
The first Bañaderos-Cardonal-Trapiche section starts at 21:30 and the second pass in the opposite direction, at 23:10.
+On Saturday the competition resumes at 8:30, to carry out TC3 at 08:50 and finish with TC6 from 12:40.
The rally sprint will conclude with the award ceremony at 16:30 in the Parque de la Paz, next to the church and next to the Arucas Fairgrounds.
“When there is a rally going on it also means road closures during the stages.”
15-30 October, Gáldar
Frontón King 2022
The Gran Canaria Frontón King 2022, the best and most anticipated bodyboarding event of the year on the IBC World Tour is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The test, scheduled between October 15 and 30, will once again turn the Frontón wave, in Gáldar, into the media epicenter of world bodyboarding with the presence of some of the best riders of the moment, the brave ones capable of facing the ‘The Beast’, one of the most radical waves on the planet.
With an full entry list and the participation of 138 riders of 17 different nationalities, the Gran Canaria Frontón King 2022 will crown the world champion in the Men’s category, a title that is up for the South African Tristan Roberts, current world champion, the Chilean Alan Muñoz and Hawaiian Tanner McDaniels. Some of the best female riders on the planet will also compete in the Frontón wave to compete in the Women Pro AM championship, not scoring for the world circuit, showing that they too dare to ride ‘The Beast’. The event also awards the title of Junior World Champion. Two Canarians are in the fight for this award, Jorge Hernández, winner of the Sintra test, in Portugal, and Gabriel Molina, winner of the Maldives Pro, in the Maldives.
As a novelty, this year the three finalists of The Grom King Tour initiative, an inter-island circuit promoted by the Frontón King for the promotion and strengthening of the youth academy in the Canary Islands, join the junior category.
And to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Gran Canaria Frontón King as it deserves, the organisation has prepared a whole program of activities that includes a dozen concerts with DJs every weekend from October 15 to 30 in the event facilities, with the presence of Aseres, Rock Too Much, Dj Ru&man or Nay Jiménez, among others.
The third edition of the Skate King, the skate championship, will also be held on Sunday 16 October, with the presence of professional riders such as Dani León, a Red Bull athlete. Varied stands and VIP area for brands, a cafeteria and a solidarity stand in support of different associations make up the leisure offer and parallel activities to be able to fully enjoy the championship on its tenth anniversary.
15 October, Gran Canaria
Beyond the coast – Sky Tour Gran Canaria 2022
Beyond the Costas – Sky Gran Canaria this Saturday, a mountain race that features three distances, MINISKY 20.5km, TRAILSKY 50km and ULTRASKY 82km. This is a mountain race that has as it’s queen modality, an ULTRATRAIL of 82 km and more than 4.5 km elevation. It also offers other modalities that adapt to the different profiles of each runner, who will be able to select their distance according to their abilities.
The race crosses the island of Gran Canaria from southwest to northwest, starting at El Pajar Beach in Arguineguín and finishing at Puerto de Las Nieves, in Agaete, passing through the highest point of the island of Gran Canaria, the Pico de las Nieves with its 1,954 meters of altitude. It crosses the largest dams on the island and passes through a large part of the villages of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Mogán, Artenara, Tejeda, Vega de San Mateo, Guía and Agaete, the host village of the event. It is suitable for all types of runners.
The beautiful landscapes of the island of Gran Canaria will ensure runners enjoy it to the maximum. This is a part of the ITRA and the DUV and also a qualifying event for the UTMB (Utra-Trail du Mont Blanc).
ULTRASKY Arguineguín – Artenara – Agaete *Depature at 00:00 from Agaete
TRAILSKY Tunte – Artenara – Agaete *Departure at 08:00 from Tunte
MINISKY Artenara – Agaete *Departure at 09:00
14 & 16 October, Gáldar and Maspalomas
Ciclo Música de Cámara Orquestra de Cuerdas
CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES!! FREE ENTRY
The String Orchestra of the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra (OSLP) continues with this fabulous series of chamber music.
A program dedicated to English music with a special guest as the concertmaster-director, Miguel Borrego, who is also the concertmaster of The Spanish public radio and television (RTVE ) Orchestra.
You have two opportunities to enjoy this concert:
On Friday, October 14 at the Town Hall Theater of Gáldar at 20:00
On Sunday, October 16 at Faro de Maspalomas at 20:00
Saturday 15 October, Maspalomas
60º Anniversary concert Maspalomas Costa Canaria
The tourist brand ‘Maspalomas Costa Canaria’ is celebrating the 60th anniversary of tourist activity and there are free celebrations to see and enjoy. This Saturday, a concert at 21:00 on the esplanade of Maspalomas Lighthouse
Next Saturday, 22 October there is a drone show at 20:00 on the esplanade of Maspalomas Lighthouse and the surrounding area.
Saturday 15 October, Santa Lucía de Tirajana
Festival Noche de Sal – Pozo Izquierdo
The music of Cristina Ramos, Juan Fran, Kilian Viera and DJ Toni Bob arrives at Pozo Izquierdo on Saturday, 15 October with the ‘Noche de Sal Festival‘.
The Noche de Sal Festival, on Avenida del Barranquillo, will feature the Gran Canarian rock and opera singer Cristina Ramos, who was the winner of the first edition of the television contest “Spain Got Talent” and of ‘La Voz’ in Mexico. Kiliam Viera, the singer-songwriter from Gran Canaria who published his first album ‘Mi Vicio’ in November 2020, will also take the stage. And the public will also be able to enjoy the songs of Canarian Juanfran and DJ Toni Bob for free.
The Night of Salt Festival brings to an end the program of events organized by the Department of Tourism of the Santa Lucía de Tirajana Town Council on the occasion of International Tourism Day.
14-16 October, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Festival Cero
The 6th edition of Festival Cero in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 14-16 October 2022. The CERO Festival returns to its natural space: the annex to the Plaza de la Música. The sixth edition will bring together renowned national and local indie-rock bands.
Tickets can be purchased through festivalcero.com and entrees.es. ( starting from 17 August)
The subscription for the festival (with a pass for the eight concerts on Friday 14 and Saturday 15) has a single price of €20; while the daily ticket will cost €15. Access to the activities of the family day on Sunday will be free.
Friday, 14 October
Belice (20:30h) + Irene Drive (21:30h) + Rufus T. Firefly (22:45h) + Kase.O (00:30h)
Saturday, 15 October
Sound of Aqua (20:30h) + Hinds (21:30h) + Cupido (22:45h) + León Benavente (00:30h)
Sunday, 16 October, FREE ENTRY
A family day. Between 11:30- 12:30, the smallest of the house will be able to enjoy workshops and activities that will be followed by the concert of the Billy Boom Band, whose repertoire shows that rock is also for children
Billy Boom Band (12:30h)
“Queen Forever” tribute concert on Saturday 15 October 2022 in Teatro Víctor Jara in Vecindario, Santa Lucía de Tirajana.
After their successful tours during the last few years around Spain, filling venues such as the Hard Rock Hotel in Ibiza or their success in the Talent Show “GOT TALENT”, becoming semi-finalists, the group will also be performing on Gran Canaria in October 2022. Their new tour in 2022 “Back to the light Tour” will take them to visit many European cities.
From the work of Tolo Sanders (Freddie Mercury) and Adrián Pujadas (Brian May) the Queen Forever Tribute project is born, which also includes Juanjo Amengual (John Deacon), Haritz Caperochipi (Roger Taylor) and Sebastián Raimundo (Spike Edney) to interpret the music and record work of QUEEN, a classic of the 20th century. With careful characterisations and a carefully designed staging, the band is quickly becoming the most faithful tribute.
Tickets can be purchased HERE!, starting from €22