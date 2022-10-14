15-30 October, Gáldar

Frontón King 2022

The Gran Canaria Frontón King 2022, the best and most anticipated bodyboarding event of the year on the IBC World Tour is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The test, scheduled between October 15 and 30, will once again turn the Frontón wave, in Gáldar, into the media epicenter of world bodyboarding with the presence of some of the best riders of the moment, the brave ones capable of facing the ‘The Beast’, one of the most radical waves on the planet.

With an full entry list and the participation of 138 riders of 17 different nationalities, the Gran Canaria Frontón King 2022 will crown the world champion in the Men’s category, a title that is up for the South African Tristan Roberts, current world champion, the Chilean Alan Muñoz and Hawaiian Tanner McDaniels. Some of the best female riders on the planet will also compete in the Frontón wave to compete in the Women Pro AM championship, not scoring for the world circuit, showing that they too dare to ride ‘The Beast’. The event also awards the title of Junior World Champion. Two Canarians are in the fight for this award, Jorge Hernández, winner of the Sintra test, in Portugal, and Gabriel Molina, winner of the Maldives Pro, in the Maldives.

As a novelty, this year the three finalists of The Grom King Tour initiative, an inter-island circuit promoted by the Frontón King for the promotion and strengthening of the youth academy in the Canary Islands, join the junior category.

And to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Gran Canaria Frontón King as it deserves, the organisation has prepared a whole program of activities that includes a dozen concerts with DJs every weekend from October 15 to 30 in the event facilities, with the presence of Aseres, Rock Too Much, Dj Ru&man or Nay Jiménez, among others.

The third edition of the Skate King, the skate championship, will also be held on Sunday 16 October, with the presence of professional riders such as Dani León, a Red Bull athlete. Varied stands and VIP area for brands, a cafeteria and a solidarity stand in support of different associations make up the leisure offer and parallel activities to be able to fully enjoy the championship on its tenth anniversary.