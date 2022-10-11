Many in Spain celebrate the national day, October 12, as a day for all Spaniards to revel in Spanishness, and remember an empire, replete with displays of military might, with marches and the waving of flags coloured blood and gold.

For many, it is not a day of celebration but a time worth spent remembering countless millions whose lives were so irrevocably affected after the arrival of one lost adventurer, who managed to find a small Bahamian island, an ocean away from the newly united kingdoms of Spain, and their, just previously acquired, first colonial conquests.

The Canary Islands were still four years from being completely brought under control when 3 tiny ships, “La Niña”, “La Pinta” y “La Santa María” stopped in Spain’s first Atlantic colony, almost 100 years since French mercenaries had been first given permission to take them as possessions for Castile. The church had sent Franciscan priests from Mallorca 50 years earlier, who lived among the people of Telde for many years, before something caused them all to thrown to their deaths into a volcanic tube at Jinamár. A Norman adventurer, Jean de Bethencourt, was given license to conquer the islands, funding the expedition himself he conquered Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and El Hierro without too much resistance. But he had been unable to take the island of Canaria. When he landed at Arguineguín, a failed negotiation and the battle that followed left Gran Canaria’s King Artemi Semidan dead and the Normans in retreat, proclaiming the fierce natives of the island to be a greater people than had previously been imagined, dubbing the island Great Canaria. The Spanish would not attempt it again for another three quarters of a century, landing in 1478 with nothing less than total domination in mind.

By 1492 Gran Canaria’s native people, the Canarios, had been largely subdued, having officially capitulated in 1483 following the battle of La Forteleza. Those who would not follow the example of their nobles and convert, were taken for slaves, or simply murdered. The genoese merchants who funded the expedition, along with the church, were awarded huge swathes of land from which to grow food and the highest value luxury product of the day, sugar. The Catholic monarchs, their minds now set on new horizons, had sent wave after wave of men in ships to eventually and mercilessly control a native population which had a complex and advanced culture; many centuries, if not thousands of years in the making. Their society was all but eradicated. Spain’s first Atlantic colony had been founded. The brutality and violence of that conquest had set the metre and the method for the conquests that were to follow…

Gran Canaria’s last true king, Guanarteme of Gáldar, Tenesor Semidan, had been fatefully captured just two years in to the bitter fighting. He was then sent by sea, on a journey that must have been beyond anything he’d ever previously imagined, to appear before the monarchs, Isabella I of Castile and King Ferdinand II of Aragon, on the Iberian peninsula, where he undoubtedly witnessed first hand the terrible might, grandeur, weaponry and vast numbers of the invaders. He would have now understood what he was up against.

After some time, with his queen and offspring at stake, he was returned to his island home, having had to make an impossible choice between his noble heritage, his people, his kingdom and his family. He had agreed to become a vassal king signing the Calatayud Pact with Fernando the Catholic he became a valuable ally to the Castilians. In what some historians see now as a bid to avoid complete annihilation, in the face of insurmountable odds, the last king of Gáldar returned having converted, baptised as Fernando Guanarteme, forced to act as mediator with his own nobles, a peacemaker, a collaborator and military advisor to the invaders, and diplomat-negotiator for the very survival of a people already weary and worn by sickness, food scarcity and incessant attack. On 29 April 1483 Guayarmina Semidán, considered to be queen of Gran Canaria, surrendered at Ansite Fortress (Tunte). On the same day Chief Bentejuí and his shaman-advisor Faycán, committed one final act of resistance by jumping from a cliff, rather than be captured, while shouting Atis Tirma (for my land).

To many of his own people Fernando Guanarteme was, in the decades and centuries that followed, simply seen as a traitor. Brutality, disease, murder and enslavement had taken their toll, and Gran Canaria finally yielded its resistance after 5 long years of fighting, to become a staging post for the conquest of the other island peoples, fighting continued in vain for more than a decade.

It was to this backdrop that the adventurer, perhaps of Portuguese birth, arrived on Gran Canaria in 1492. Ferdinand and Isabel were celebrating the expulsion of the last of the North Africans who had ruled Iberia for more than 700 years, ridding themselves, as they saw it, of the heathen Jews and Muslims who had controlled the peninsula, the apocryphal “Reconquista” was complete and now theirs was a thirst for new lands, new conquests and new routes to untold riches. The template for conquest was clearly set out in the example made of these “fortunate islands” and their people. Tenerife was still yet to fall.

The united kingdoms of Aragon and Castile now had a tried and tested system for the transfer of military might, governance, agriculture and commerce to far off and soon to be discovered lands, ripe in their eyes, as well as those of Rome, to be conquered, colonised and, ostensibly, converted, for the glory of their God. Over the century that followed Spain was to become the wealthiest super power that Europe, or the world, had ever known.

Once Tenerife had been subdued, with the invaders still conscious of his birthright and status, Fernando Guanarteme, it seems, died under mysterious circumstances, never to return to Gran Canaria, his body was buried in an unknown grave. His daughters forced to marry their captors, in an effort to further their legitimacy as rulers.

Contrary to popular belief most sailors already knew that the earth was not flat. Cristobal Colon (that’s Columbus to most English speakers) was no hero, nor a genius and he almost certainly was not Genoese as so many have claimed over the centuries.

Though many still may celebrate him as “The Discoverer” his voyages across the Atlantic significantly changed world history, and tolled a death knell for millions upon millions, for many centuries to come. His own cruelty as governor of the lands he took, and that of his men, set in motion some of the most heinous known crimes in history against a peaceful native population, many of the effects of which are still incomparable, and still being felt, today, still not understood, still not healed. So brutal was he, even for the time, that he was stripped of his titles after just a few years.

Nonetheless, his legacy, seen through the lens of history, not only left devastation, but also created a bond between cultures across the Atlantic that for many continues to this day. Understanding this legacy continues to raise passions, both for and against, the facts of what really happened on October 12 1492.

_________________-