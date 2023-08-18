This edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair takes place in the pretty mountain village of Fontanales, in the municipality of Moya, 19-20 August 2023, just by the school from 09:00 to 14:00 on both days.

This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is all about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).

Fontanales is one of the main centres for cheese, fruit, and vegetable production on the island.

Moya is also one of the host municipalities for these fairs, which also include venues in Telde, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Ingenio. Local produce from across the island, promoting sustainable production.

“Fontanales is also celebrating their festivities in honour of San Bartolomé between 12-24 August 2023. So this is a perfect weekend for a visit. Enjoy an exceptional natural and rural environment in the northern mountains of Gran Canaria”

Highlights:

Saturday 19 August: Spectacle by the Rafaelillo Clown at the plaza. at 20:00 music performance by ‘Los 600’ and at 22:30 a street party with music

Tuesday 22 August: Romería, pilgrimage offering at 19:00

Wednesday 23 August (Vispera): at 21:00 Mass, followed by a traditional ‘Los Romeros’ procession. at 22:30 Verbena, a street party with DJ Promaster and Armonía Show orchestra.

During the morning; a cattle fair, artisans, typical produce from the area, Canarian music and local cheese tastings.

At 12:00 The solemn religious function, followed by a religious procession with the image of the San Bartolomé.

At 20:00 the end of the fiesta will take place with ‘Los Alegres Colombinos’ at 20:00 and at 22:30 performances by ‘Salvapantallas’ and ‘Aseres’, in the main square.

Thursday 24 August: the feast day of San Bartolomé

During the morning; a cattle fair, artisans, typical produce from the area, Canarian music and local cheese tastings.

At 12:00 The solemn religious function, followed by a religious procession with the image of the San Bartolomé. After the procession, a cattle procession in front of the church and awards for the best of the livestock fair.

At 20:00 the end of the fiesta will take place with ‘Mariachi Gran Canaria’ and at 22:30 performances by ‘Salvapantallas’ and ‘Aseres’, in the main square.

Saturday 26 August: Presa Canario (dog breed) contest at 19:00 on the football field.