The most summery month of August is on its 3rd action packed weekend already. There are several fiestas, celebrating various patron saints, around the island and many different markets to explore
including the picturesque village of Fontanales, hosting another edition of the popular Km.0 Fair, offering the best local produce from around Gran Canaria. The artisan craft market in Maspalomas celebrates its final end for this edition. Such a gorgeous weekend ahead and here are just some of our best picks for events and festivities celebrated on Gran Canaria and they are all free to enjoy.
Upcoming events:
25 August-24 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria
25 August • the 27th Vará del Pescao – Fiestas del Pino in Arinaga, Agüimes
1-2 September • VII Sonidos del viento – Ingenio
7-11 September • Patronal festivities in La Aldea – San Nicolás de Tolentino aka Fiestas del Charco
22–24 September • LPA Beer & Music Festival
30 September-1 October • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
30 September -1 October • Festival Costa Norte in Moya
6-8 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 24 August – local bank holiday San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Monday 28 August – local bank holiday Artenara
Friday 1 September – local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás
Friday 8 September – bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Our Lady of the Pine (Fiestas del Pino)
Monday 11 September – local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás
Thursday 14 September – local bank holiday in Artenara
Thursday 21 September – local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo
Friday 29 September – local bank holiday in Valsequillo
The weather forecast from AEMET, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, is showing temperatures rising again by a few degrees for the weekend but nowhere near the extremes of last week, nor even much past 40º C in the shade. Overall, a gorgeous, warm August summer weekend ahead to enjoy to the fullest.
Friday
Slightly cloudy or clear except for some intervals on the northern coasts in the early and later hours. Slight haze at altitude. Slightly rising temperatures, more marked in the higher altitude parts of the south. 34ºC will be exceeded in inland areas of the south and west, with 32ºC expected around the summits. Moderate northeast winds, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as on the western tip where very strong gusts will be likely by the end of the day.
Saturday
A little cloud or else clear in general, with intervals of medium altitude cloud, especially in the afternoon and evening, accompanied by the potential some isolated rains in inland areas. Haze at height, increasing in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures with few changes, the minimums at night slightly rising in the south. 34ºC likely in the south and western interior, with 32ºC in summit areas. Moderate northeast winds, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as on the western tip where very strong gusts will be likely around dawn.
Sunday
Intervals of medium height cloud accompanied by some chance of isolated squalls in inland areas of Gran Canaria. Calima, mainly on the eastern islands. Temperatures rising a little more on the coasts, without many changes perhaps dropping slightly elsewhere. It will reach 37ºC in the interior south of Gran Canaria. 30ºC is to be expected in large areas of the rest of the archipelago.
#WeekendTips 18-20 August 2023
FONTANALES, MOYA | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA 19-20 AUGUST AND FIESTAS SAN BARTOLOMÉ 12-24 AUGUST
This edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair takes place in the pretty mountain village of Fontanales, in the municipality of Moya, 19-20 August 2023, just by the school from 09:00 to 14:00 on both days.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is all about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
Fontanales is one of the main centres for cheese, fruit, and vegetable production on the island.
Moya is also one of the host municipalities for these fairs, which also include venues in Telde, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Ingenio. Local produce from across the island, promoting sustainable production.
“Fontanales is also celebrating their festivities in honour of San Bartolomé between 12-24 August 2023. So this is a perfect weekend for a visit. Enjoy an exceptional natural and rural environment in the northern mountains of Gran Canaria”
Highlights:
Saturday 19 August: Spectacle by the Rafaelillo Clown at the plaza. at 20:00 music performance by ‘Los 600’ and at 22:30 a street party with music
Tuesday 22 August: Romería, pilgrimage offering at 19:00
Wednesday 23 August (Vispera): at 21:00 Mass, followed by a traditional ‘Los Romeros’ procession. at 22:30 Verbena, a street party with DJ Promaster and Armonía Show orchestra.
During the morning; a cattle fair, artisans, typical produce from the area, Canarian music and local cheese tastings.
At 12:00 The solemn religious function, followed by a religious procession with the image of the San Bartolomé.
At 20:00 the end of the fiesta will take place with ‘Los Alegres Colombinos’ at 20:00 and at 22:30 performances by ‘Salvapantallas’ and ‘Aseres’, in the main square.
Thursday 24 August: the feast day of San Bartolomé
During the morning; a cattle fair, artisans, typical produce from the area, Canarian music and local cheese tastings.
At 12:00 The solemn religious function, followed by a religious procession with the image of the San Bartolomé. After the procession, a cattle procession in front of the church and awards for the best of the livestock fair.
At 20:00 the end of the fiesta will take place with ‘Mariachi Gran Canaria’ and at 22:30 performances by ‘Salvapantallas’ and ‘Aseres’, in the main square.
Saturday 26 August: Presa Canario (dog breed) contest at 19:00 on the football field.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SUMMER URBAN MARKET | SATURDAY 19 AUGUST
Summer Urban Market by La Casa de Las Semillas and Organic Meeting Point on Sunday 20 August 2023.
In the beautiful plant and fashion store at the back of the British Club in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
From 10:00-18:00
fashion, plants, ecological area, and much more …
MASPALOMAS | ARTISAN CRAFT FAIR FARO DE MASPALOMAS | 11-20 AUGUST
The 16th Faro de Maspalomas Artisans’ Craft Fair, Feria de Artesanía Faro de Maspalomas
The artisans fair by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, sets itself once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Faro de Maspalomas Lighthouse.
Open every day from 17:00 to 23:00 this is the perfect opportunity to support, and to see works by, some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
The whole seafront promenade is buzzing most nights and well worth a visit no matter where you stay on Gran Canaria
PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA | MARKET BY HOTEL MARINA SUITES | 19-20 AUGUST
Another edition of the “Market” by the hotel Marina Suites Gran Canaria and New Style Live in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria between 19-20 August.
Free entry.
CRUCE DE ARINAGA | FIESTA URUGUAYA | 19 AUGUST
Is there anything better than an independence party?
This is an awesome opportunity to celebrate with the Uruguayan community on the island, the declaration of independence of Uruguay 🇺🇾 this Saturday in Cruce de Arinaga at Plaza 1º de Mayo starting at 19:00.
Free entry, lots of music, drinks, chorizos and much more.
Uruguay became independent from Spain in 1811 before being annexed by Brazil until 1825.25 August is the anniversary of the day Uruguay officially separated from Brazil to become an independent nation.
On 25 August 1825, Juan Antonio Lavalleja, at the head of a group of patriots called the “treinta y tres orientales” (“33 Easterners”), issued a declaration of independence. After a three-year fight, a peace treaty was signed on 28 August 1828 guaranteeing Uruguay’s independence.
BARRANQUILLO DE ANDRÉS AND SORIA, MOGÁN | FIESTAS EN HONOR A LA INMACULADA CONCEPCIÓN Y SAN ANDRÉS | 18-27 AUGUST
In the lovely little neighbourhoods of Barranquillo de Andrés and Soria (on the GC-505), up in the south western foothills, 25 minutes up the Barranco de Arguineguín, past Cercado de Espino, in the municipality of Mogán, and facing the biggest reservoir in the Canary Islands, with it’s massive dam, the villagers are celebrating their annual fiestas ‘Fiestas en honor a la Inmaculada Concepción y San Andrés‘ between 18-27 August 2023.
On Friday, the neighbours are decorating the streets, announcing the festivities beginning from 18:00. The Pregón, the traditional opening proclamation, is at 21:00
On Saturday: Romería, the pilgrimage offering, starts at 19:00 from the little church of Inmaculada Concepción-San Andrés. With Verbena, a street party enlivened by ‘La Tribu’.
On Sunday: there will be a foam party and inflatables from 15:30 on Calle Antonio Mejias Navarro. At 16:30 live music by Pedro Afonso to enjoy a summer afternoon with some cold drinks. Domino competition at the bar El Montañon at 20:00.
AGÜIMES | FIESTAS DE GUAYADEQUE |18-24 AUGUST
Guayadeque in the municipality of Agüimes, famous for its cave houses and cave restaurants, are celebrating their festivities of Beñesmén and San Bartolomé between 18-24 August. An homage to the indigenous past of this unique enclave and also in honour of the christian patron saint whose image presides over the small hermitage of the place.
“Few corners of Gran Canaria connect us as much with history and nature as Guayadeque. Seen from the coast, the ravine is an enormous open scar, a rough channel that crosses the insular geography from sea to summit.
Anyone who enters it can perceive its ancestral beauty, its power of attraction, its irresistible magnetism. In the atmosphere of this place floats the magical heritage of the ancient Canarians and their descendants, who carved these cliffs for centuries until they made them their home.
Every August, the celebration of Beñesmén reinforces this indigenous imprint of Guayadeque. The festival thus becomes an annual opportunity to claim, connect with its historical roots and honour the memory of some people, those of before and those of now, always clinging to the unique identity that this unique ravine gives them.”
The Guayadeque ravine was, for centuries, a backdrop to the lives and deaths of the ancient Canaries. Numerous remains of the houses, barns and graves that the indigenous population dug on its slopes are still preserved. Combined with its rugged geography and the overwhelming beauty of its landscapes, the cultural heritage of the ancient Canaries gives Guayadeque an ancestral imprint that its inhabitants still cling to.
In homage to these historical roots, the neighbourhood festivals continue to remember the Beñesmén, the summer celebration of the ancient Canaries, the time when they harvested their wheat and barley crops
On Friday:
at 22:00 Pregón, the proclamation of the festivities at the plaza, followed by a street party with ‘Guajara Show’
On Saturday:
at 18:30 Traída de la leche, (bringing the milk), a unique pilgrimage that will go along the neighbourhood path of the ravine until it reaches the square, accompanied by the traditional Canarian music groups. Later, in the evening at 22:30 Verbena, a street party with Ritmo Sureño and Yeray Socorro.
On Sunday:
11:30-14:30 Children’s fiesta at the plaza with a foam party and an aquatic bouncy castle.
at 18:00 Eucharist in the hermitage, followed by a religious procession.
A perfect opportunity as well to visit the Museum Guayadeque, an interpretation centre of the Guayadeque ravine and an archaeological museum, located next to the crossroads where the roads coming from Agüimes and Ingenio come together.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday between 09:00-17:00
How to get to the Guayadeque ravine?
You can get to Guayadeque from the nearby municipalities of Agüimes and Ingenio, whose distance to the restaurants is about 6-7 km. If you come from the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, you must take the highway (GC-1) until exit 18 (Carrizal-Ingenio) and then head towards Agüimes and then to Barranco de Guayadeque.
FIESTAS MELENARA | 18-27 AUGUST
The coastal neigbourhood of Melenara in the municipality of Telde are celebrating their patron saint festivities Santo Cura de Ars and Virgen del Carmen between 18-27 August 2023.
On Friday:
at 18:00 little street parade to announcing for the festivities to start.
at 21:00 Pregón, opening proclamation
at 21:45 election of the Queen and King of the festivities
at 22:30 street party with the music group Luz de Luna
On Saturday:
at 18:00 Romería, a pilgrimage offering
at 23:00 street party with Linea Latina
On Sunday:
at 10:00 Traditional “Chincorro” on the beach of Melenara
at 13:00 Spectacle of fish sellers on the shore of the beach
at 14:00 the big fish barbeque
at 15:00 Day time fiesta with the music group Leyenda Joven
at 20:30 Song Festival “Playa de Melenara”
VILLA DE AGAETE | FIESTAS LAS NIEVES | 24 JULY - 19 AUGUST 🌿🌿🌿
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria have been celebrating Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves since 24 July and the main events are coming to an end this Saturday.
On Saturday, The First Latin Festival of “Las Nieves” at 12:00 in Puerto de Las Nieves. Enjoy some great music in the beautiful setting.
I Festival latino “Las Nieves” with music performance by Golosina, La Máquina by Tamarindos, Son Caché “La mejor salsa de los 70 y 80” –
Son del Caney, Star Music, Moisés González and the amazing Edwin Rivera.
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | FIESTAS DE LA VIRGEN | 29 JULY - 20 AUGUST
Santa Maria de Guía has also been celebrating the patron saint festivities of La Virgen and the festivities will come to an end this Sunday.
On Friday:
at 19:30 another Papagüevos Parade will be held that will start from the square, at 7:30 p.m
at 21:00 enjoy the V Karaoke Contest.
On Saturday:
at 10:00 The V Campeonato de Subastado at Plaza de San Roque
at 18:30 Escala en Hi-Fi (a well practise karaoke) at Plaza de San Roque
at 23:00 Verbena, a street party with Paco Guedes and North DJ at Plaza de San Roque
at 24:00 Fireworks at Plaza de San Roque
On Sunday:
at 10:00 the 6th Exhibition of classic cars and motorcycles at Plaza de San Roque
at 20:00 the great variety show with Panchita y Servando and Adrián &Cía, which will put the finishing touch to this year’s festivities.
Feast of the Madrina, the patroness of Roque Prieto, 20 August
Also on Sunday, the festival of La Madrina will be held in Roque Prieto (natural pools), in the neighbourhood of La Atalaya.
at 12:00 the election of the patroness
at 13:00 the celebration of the Eucharist and subsequent procession of the Virgen del Carmen will take place.
in the end, around 14:30 the traditional fraternity meal will be held with a seafood paella and shortly after the foam festival will begin.
TUNTE | PATRON FIESTAS - SAN BARTOLOMÉ | 11-28 AUGUST***
Tunte, the gorgeous “municipal capital” of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, are celebrating one of the town’s two main Patron Saint’s festivities, in honour of San Bartolomé 11-24 August 2023 after their other main Patron, Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle ), was celebrated in July.
Thursday 24 August is a local bank holiday in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Highlights this weekend:
On Friday:
the villagers come together to decorate the streets at 19:00 and make it look nice and festive. Later, at 22:00 night of music, aimed a touch younger folks with Aseres, Pedro Afonso and DJ Promaster
On Saturday:
This year, for the first time, Romería, a pilgrimage offering will take place in honour of San Bartolomé will start at 19:30 travelling through the streets of Tunte. at 23:00 a night of music and partying with music bands.
Upcoming events:
Thursday 24 August: Feast Day
at 05:00 Diana floreada procession with banda de Agaete.
at 12:00 Mass, followed by a religious procession with the image of San Bartolomé.
at 14:00 Traditional lunch “Sancocho Canario” at the plaza and
at 15:00 day time fiesta with music by Paco Guedes.
at 20:30 end of the fiestas concert by Bertin Osborne.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located nowadays at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors (as well as the Friday’s in Playa de Mogán) El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.