LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA

On Palm Sunday, the procession of the Burrita (little donkey) takes place, following a route through the streets of Triana, the original merchant quarter, beginning in the Park of San Telmo, where the original Port of Las Palmas was first founded, in a hermitage, long associated with the seafarers and sailors who helped build the city from the end of the 15th century onwards. San Telmo is the guardian to some of the most outstanding, and understated, artistic heritage in the city. On the same day, the procession of the Nazarenos de Vegueta begins in the afternoon with the costaleros, starting from the beautiful old church of Santo Domingo, one of the most charming corners of the oldest neighbourhoods of the capital.

“LA BURRITA” PROCESSION”

Palm Sunday, commemorates the triumphant entrance of Christianity’s central character to Jerusalem on his donkey. The morning procession from Parroquia de San Bernardo, Ermita de San Telmo includes an image of the fabled Jesus on a donkey followed by children carrying palms and olive branches.

Starting at 11:00 this procession travels some of the oldest streets in the capital: San Telmo, Mayor de Triana, Perdomo, Pérez Galdós, Buenos Aires and arrive back in San Telmo around 14:00.

Once there, the solemn Eucharist will be celebrated in the park and the subsequent entrance to his temple. On the route, the boys and girls who will celebrate their communion this year will accompany the step with the presence of the bishop of the Diocese of the Canary Islands, José Mazuelos.



NAZARENOS DE VEGUETA “SALUD Y ESPERANZA” PROCESSION

That same evening at 19:00, a white and purple pointy-hooded “Health and Hope” procession ( Cristo de la Salud y La Virgen de la Esperanza de Vegueta ) follows with the penitential procession of the Brotherhood and Guild of Nazarenes from the Parish of Santo Domingo de Guzmán in the evening. This procession, Andalusian style carrying two images includes over a hundred members wearing tunics with hoods.

This year, in the 41st procession of this kind, some 150 Nazarenes and 80 Costaleros will accompany the new route that begins in the Plaza de Santo Domingo and passes through García Tello, San Marcos, López Botas, Reyes Católicos, Felipe Massieu Falcón, Plaza del Pilar Nuevo, Casa de Colón, San Marcial, Obispo Codina, Plaza de Santa Ana, the Cathedral that will be the penitence station, Obispo Codina, Reloj, Doctor Chil, Luis Millares until reaching the Plaza de Santo Domingo again at 00:00 hours.

SAN LORENZO, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – SATURDAY 23 MARCH ***POSTPONED TO 6 APRIL *** The Tasate Cultural Association stages the rendering of The Passion of Christ, one more year, in the town of San Lorenzo on Saturday, starting at 20:30.

About 90 amateur performers, residents of the Tamaraceite-San Lorenzo-Tenoya District, will be the protagonists of this traditional theatrical staging that represents the biblical story of the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, a figure that will once again embody the tenoyero Acaymo Domínguez Travieso. In addition, the apostle John “the Greater” will once again be played by Juan Francisco Afonso, María by Teresa Diepa, Caiaphas by Máximo González or Pontius Pilato by Ernesto Arencibia.

The neighbours will represent about 11 scenes, among which; the Christian messiah’s entry into Jerusalem, the last supper with the apostles, his presence before the high priest, Pilate and Herod, the road to Calvary, and his death on the cross. An event that will also feature various live performances, which the organization keeps secret, and which ensures that they will stir feelings and emotion under the direction of David Báez, while the production is the work of Juan Fernando Arencibia, props under the direction of José García, photography by José Bringas and sound and lighting by Acusticanarias.

The Passion of Christ has the collaboration of the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as the Casa de Galicia of Las Palmas, giving us some of the costumes.

TEROR

Holy Week arrives in Teror with an intense program of religious events and processions prepared by the Parish of Teror from the Basilica del Pino.

The program, as is tradition, will begin with Palm Sunday, March 24, and the Burrita procession, offering six processions throughout the week, in which some of the most valuable works of Canarian imagery guarded by the Basilica del Pino will take to the streets. Among them, those made by Lujan Pérez, such as the “Lord tied to the Column”, the “Virgen Dolorosa” and the “Saint John the Evangelist”. Throughout the week until March 31, except Monday, March 25, processions will take place, and the Via Crucis will take place on Holy Thursday, March 28.

As a novelty, this year some of the processions vary their route, such as the one on Holy Tuesday with the ‘Lord tied to the column’, recovering the old processional route through the neighborhood below, crossing Mina Street. Also, the first route of the Holy Encounter procession will recover its old route.

Sunday, 24 March:

Domingo de Ramos (Palm Sunday) at 11:45

Blessinga at 11:45 at the Plaza of the Church, followed by the procession with the image of Jesus on the donkey and travels through the streets of the town.

Route: Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino, Calle La Herrería, Calle Nueva, Calle Del Riego, Real de la Plaza, and returns to Plaza Nuestra Señora del Píno.

GÁLDAR

at 11:00 Processional departure of the ‘Señor de la Burrita’, Lord on the Donkey, blessings on Calle Tenesor Semidán, continuing the procession through the streets: Artemi Semidán, Algirofe, Captain Quesada and Plaza de Santiago and back to the temple. After the procession, Eucharist.