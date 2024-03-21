As Spring time finally arrives, a parting shot from Winter this weekend looks to bring some interesting weather to the island. Following a warm dry winter season, rain and strong winds are in the forecast for Gran Canaria. There are many lovely events scheduled for this weekend but adverse weather conditions can cause any outdoor event to be postponed or cancelled. Easter week, Holy week, Semana Santa officially starts this Sunday with the first of the traditional religious processions.
This will cancel/postpone all outdoor events.
Events of note include the Brisa Marina Fair in Arinaga, Holi – Festival of colours in San Fernando de Maspalomas, as well as the last days to enjoy the Artisan Fair next to Faro de Maspalomas. The Rural Women Fair this Saturday is on in the picturesque southern village of Fataga and some of the last of the Carnival festivities for this year will be held in Carrizal (Ingenio) and in Valleseco.
Maspalomas: The city council with put the lights Off at Annex II in Playa del Inglés, from 20:00 to 21:00
Mogán: the municipality participates in ‘Earth Hour’ by turning off the roundabout monuments in Arguineguín, Puerto Rico and the municipal buildings
SPAR Gran Canaria will once again join the global ‘Earth Hour’ initiative this Saturday by partially turn off the sales rooms of our stores and completely turn off our exterior signs and shop windows, as well as the exterior LED signs that identify our logistics centers in El Goro and Mercalaspalmas.
Agüimes is turning off the lighting on Avenida de Los Pescadores, as well as the churches in Arinaga, Cruce de Arinaga, and Agüimes Casco.
Upcoming events:5-7 April • Products of the Land Fair – San Mateo
5-7 April • ENORTE in Gáldar (Business Fair of the North of Gran Canaria)
5-14 April • Fiestas Santa Águeda 2024 – Arguineguín, El Pajar
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
13-20 April • ESPAL 2024
19-21 April • ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ – Fair @ INFECAR
11-12 May • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – Valleseco
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias
10-11 May • SOLTURA Festival 2024 in Agaete
30 May • Día de Canarias
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticket event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 19 March • Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San José
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima.
Find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
Interesting weather for the weekend ahead across the island according to the AEMET forecast. We will feel the effects of a DANA (Isolated High Altitude Depression). This will bring showers, some stronger than others to various parts of the island, and very likely thunder and lightening too. There is even a possibility of some snow above 1800 metres. So sunshine, clouds, rain, winds, and stormy weather are all in the cards for the weekend, hey ho!
The Government of the Canary Islands, through the General Directorate of Emergencies, has declared an alert for rain on Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura, starting at 15:00 on Friday, March 22, coinciding with the passage of an Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA) through the islands that will bring instability for several days.
#GranCanariaWeather: Spring Showers And Strong Winds as DANA (High-Level Depression) Brings Cooler Temperatures This Weekend
Friday: Predominance of cloudy intervals, which will be more compact on the northern slopes and inland areas during the first half and in the last hours of the day. Weak to moderate rains are expected, which may be in the form of showers or locally more intense and persistent, mainly in the north during the first half of the day and in the later hours. It is not ruled out that during the central hours of the day rainfall may be locally strong and in the form of showers in inland areas, mainly in the midlands facing southeast. Temperatures will slightly decrease in low areas, more pronounced in inland areas. Moderate wind from the northwest, with occasional strong intervals on summits and northeast and southwest slopes, where some locally very strong gusts are not ruled out.
Saturday: Predominance of cloudy intervals, which will be more compact on the northern slope and inland areas. Generally moderate precipitation, which may be in the form of showers or locally more intense and persistent, mainly during the central hours of the day, when it could be accompanied by storms. Temperatures are in slight decline in low lying areas, which will be moderate in the midlands and summits. Moderate to light winds from the northwest, somewhat more intense in the early hours of the day on summits and southwest and northeast slopes, and from the north from midday.
Sunday: In the north of the island, cloudy skies will tend towards cloudy intervals at the end of the day. In the rest of the areas, cloudy intervals tend towards slightly cloudy skies. Weak to moderate rains are expected, which may be in the form of a shower, mainly during the first half of the day in the north. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures with a slight to moderate rise. Wind of variable direction predominating from the northwest.
THE SOUTHERN SPRINGTIME GRAN CANARIA ARTISANS FAIR | UNTIL 24 MARCH
*** SATURDAY 23 MARCH CANCELLED ***
The 13th Southern Gran Canaria Springtime Artisan Craft Fair starts this Friday.
Feria de Artesanía Primavera Sur‘ is open every day from 10:00 to 19:00 and is the perfect opportunity to see works by some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
The artisans fair by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Lighthouse of Maspalomas.
FERIA MUJER RURAL - FATAGA | SATURDAY 23 MARCH *** POSTPONED TO 13 APRIL ***
The gorgeous “Rural Woman” fair is planned this Saturday in the picturesque village of Fataga *** NEW DATE 13 APRIL ***
Plaza de Fataga: Farmers’ and Artisan fair, music performances, Canarian stick fighting workshop (10:00-10:30), special tapa + drink offer in the local establishments; “El Labrador” and “El Albaricoque”
The opening hours: 10:00- 15:00
Extra reinforcement of Global bus line 18 (Faro Maspalomas – Fataga).
✅ Extra departure from Faro at 10:30
✅ Extra departure from Fataga at 15:30
ARINAGA | BRISA MARINA FAIR | 22-24 MARCH *** POSTPONED ***
The Brisa Marina Fair in Arinaga, from Friday to Sunday 22-24 March 2024, will bring together the best of crafts, agricultural production and local commerce in the Southeast of Gran Canaria, as well as a sample of the gastronomy offered by the restaurants of this popular coastal town, in the municipality of Agüimes. The activities, which will take place on Avenida Polizón and at the Caseta del Muelle, will include bouncy castles, workshops, and children’s shows for the little ones in the house, in addition to musical performances by groups such as La Cangreja, Los 600, Cuenta Atrás, Brazilian Songs and the Timbalao batucada.
The event will feature more than 40 exhibitors of crafts and agri-food products from Agüimes, but also from other municipalities such as Ingenio, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Telde, and San Bartolomé de Tirajana, among others. In addition to kilometer zero products, jewellery, accessories, clothing, and decorative items will be sold.
The opening hours of the stalls:
on Friday from 18:00 to 21:00,
on Saturday from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 21:00
on Sunday from 10:00 to 14:00.
As part of the fair, the Caseta del Muelle will be the scene on Friday, starting at 17:00 of ‘Cooking Live’, a gastronomic demonstration in which professionals from seven restaurant establishments in Arinaga will participate: the Nelson restaurant, the Arinaga pizzeria, Ca’Jason, the Al Timón restaurant, La Fragata, the Salón de la Sal and the Ca’ Miguel restaurant.
For an hour and a half, they will show the public their secrets preparing such succulent dishes as sea bass ceviche, buffalo focaccia with tomato salsa, cherne croquettes, Ropa Vieja with tuna or crispy zucchini, all of them perfectly indicated for these dates, on the eve of Holy Week. At the end of the show-cooking at 18:30, the public will be able to taste each of the prepared dishes, pairing them at will with the wines from the Señorío de Agüimes municipal winery.
The Arinaga Sea Breeze Fair is held in the run-up to Holy Week with the aim of creating a meeting point between artisans and agricultural producers from various places on the island of Gran Canaria and contributing to the revitalisation of local commerce. Furthermore, on this occasion, a space is provided to the various restaurant establishments in the area to give greater visibility to their work and promote the activity of the establishments.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | HAPPY PIANO DAY 2024 | SATURDAY 23 MARCH *** POSTPONED ***
Happy Piano Day
on Saturday 23 March 2024 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. *** Postponed ***
The event is commemorating the World Piano Day, held on the 88th day of the year (29 March 2024).
In this sixth edition, there are six pianos throughout the city with hours from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00/20:00, depending on the location. The closing of this new event will feature a triple concert on the main stage that will be located in San Telmo Park and will end at 22:00.
See more information HERE!
EASTER ON GRAN CANARIA | RELIGIOUS EVENTS & PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
On Palm Sunday, the procession of the Burrita (little donkey) takes place, following a route through the streets of Triana, the original merchant quarter, beginning in the Park of San Telmo, where the original Port of Las Palmas was first founded, in a hermitage, long associated with the seafarers and sailors who helped build the city from the end of the 15th century onwards. San Telmo is the guardian to some of the most outstanding, and understated, artistic heritage in the city. On the same day, the procession of the Nazarenos de Vegueta begins in the afternoon with the costaleros, starting from the beautiful old church of Santo Domingo, one of the most charming corners of the oldest neighbourhoods of the capital.
“LA BURRITA” PROCESSION”
Palm Sunday, commemorates the triumphant entrance of Christianity’s central character to Jerusalem on his donkey. The morning procession from Parroquia de San Bernardo, Ermita de San Telmo includes an image of the fabled Jesus on a donkey followed by children carrying palms and olive branches.
Starting at 11:00 this procession travels some of the oldest streets in the capital: San Telmo, Mayor de Triana, Perdomo, Pérez Galdós, Buenos Aires and arrive back in San Telmo around 14:00.
Once there, the solemn Eucharist will be celebrated in the park and the subsequent entrance to his temple. On the route, the boys and girls who will celebrate their communion this year will accompany the step with the presence of the bishop of the Diocese of the Canary Islands, José Mazuelos.
NAZARENOS DE VEGUETA “SALUD Y ESPERANZA” PROCESSION
That same evening at 19:00, a white and purple pointy-hooded “Health and Hope” procession ( Cristo de la Salud y La Virgen de la Esperanza de Vegueta ) follows with the penitential procession of the Brotherhood and Guild of Nazarenes from the Parish of Santo Domingo de Guzmán in the evening. This procession, Andalusian style carrying two images includes over a hundred members wearing tunics with hoods.
This year, in the 41st procession of this kind, some 150 Nazarenes and 80 Costaleros will accompany the new route that begins in the Plaza de Santo Domingo and passes through García Tello, San Marcos, López Botas, Reyes Católicos, Felipe Massieu Falcón, Plaza del Pilar Nuevo, Casa de Colón, San Marcial, Obispo Codina, Plaza de Santa Ana, the Cathedral that will be the penitence station, Obispo Codina, Reloj, Doctor Chil, Luis Millares until reaching the Plaza de Santo Domingo again at 00:00 hours.
SAN LORENZO, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria –
SATURDAY 23 MARCH ***POSTPONED TO 6 APRIL ***
About 90 amateur performers, residents of the Tamaraceite-San Lorenzo-Tenoya District, will be the protagonists of this traditional theatrical staging that represents the biblical story of the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, a figure that will once again embody the tenoyero Acaymo Domínguez Travieso. In addition, the apostle John “the Greater” will once again be played by Juan Francisco Afonso, María by Teresa Diepa, Caiaphas by Máximo González or Pontius Pilato by Ernesto Arencibia.
The neighbours will represent about 11 scenes, among which; the Christian messiah’s entry into Jerusalem, the last supper with the apostles, his presence before the high priest, Pilate and Herod, the road to Calvary, and his death on the cross. An event that will also feature various live performances, which the organization keeps secret, and which ensures that they will stir feelings and emotion under the direction of David Báez, while the production is the work of Juan Fernando Arencibia, props under the direction of José García, photography by José Bringas and sound and lighting by Acusticanarias.
The Passion of Christ has the collaboration of the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as the Casa de Galicia of Las Palmas, giving us some of the costumes.
TEROR
Holy Week arrives in Teror with an intense program of religious events and processions prepared by the Parish of Teror from the Basilica del Pino.
The program, as is tradition, will begin with Palm Sunday, March 24, and the Burrita procession, offering six processions throughout the week, in which some of the most valuable works of Canarian imagery guarded by the Basilica del Pino will take to the streets. Among them, those made by Lujan Pérez, such as the “Lord tied to the Column”, the “Virgen Dolorosa” and the “Saint John the Evangelist”. Throughout the week until March 31, except Monday, March 25, processions will take place, and the Via Crucis will take place on Holy Thursday, March 28.
As a novelty, this year some of the processions vary their route, such as the one on Holy Tuesday with the ‘Lord tied to the column’, recovering the old processional route through the neighborhood below, crossing Mina Street. Also, the first route of the Holy Encounter procession will recover its old route.
Sunday, 24 March:
Domingo de Ramos (Palm Sunday) at 11:45
Blessinga at 11:45 at the Plaza of the Church, followed by the procession with the image of Jesus on the donkey and travels through the streets of the town.
Route: Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino, Calle La Herrería, Calle Nueva, Calle Del Riego, Real de la Plaza, and returns to Plaza Nuestra Señora del Píno.
GÁLDAR
at 11:00 Processional departure of the ‘Señor de la Burrita’, Lord on the Donkey, blessings on Calle Tenesor Semidán, continuing the procession through the streets: Artemi Semidán, Algirofe, Captain Quesada and Plaza de Santiago and back to the temple. After the procession, Eucharist.
CARRIZAL CARNIVAL | PARADE | 22-23 MARCH *** POSTPONED TO 13-14 APRIL ***
Carnival in Carrizal, in Ingenio, is celebrated until Sunday 23 March 2024 and considered a Local Festival of Tourist Interest. The allegory this year is ”La Fiesta de los Dioses”, ”The Feast of the Gods”.
On Friday 22 March:
19:30-20:30 lively & rhythmic street parade with Batucada Timbalao on Avenida Carlos V
at 20:30 local dance school and talent school performing at the plaza
followed by a tribute to March Anthony (March Anthony concert on Gran Canaria is 6 June) by orchestra Salsa 7
and afterward DJ Promaster will continue the party until 01:00
On Saturday 23 March: Carnival Parade
The floats will concentrate on Plaza de la Jurada at 18:00
Exit via C/Avda. de Canarias, C/Barcelona, C/Huerta del Obispo, C/Argentine Rep., Ejido Carrizal, C/Carlos V, C/Avda.
de Canarias, Rotonda del Pescador, Link road with the Burrero, C/Mayor José Ramirez, Josefina de la Torre
VALLESECO CARNIVAL | SATURDAY 23 MARCH *** POSTPONED ***
Colour, music, troupes, and drags this Saturday at Valleseco Day Carnival, this year dedicated to Africa. The Plaza de San Vicente Ferrer and the Auditorium “Dr. Juan Díaz Rodríguez”, will become the nerve centre of the Vallesequens carnivals.
at 10:00 The program will start with different activities designed for the whole family in the town square, with inflatables and children’s workshops
at 12:00 a parade and the Cremation of the Sardine.
at 12:30 Inside the municipality’s scenic area in the auditorium, a Children’s Gala with the Lianceiros Comparsa, the Alexia Rodríguez School, the municipality’s Dance School and the show ‘El Hada Chalada’.
at 20:00 The African rhythm invites us to enjoy the adult Gala in the auditorium, with the master of ceremony Roberto Herrera, who will be in charge of guiding the variety show, with performances by the Comparsa Aragüimé, the drag show, the performances of the Valleseco Occupational Centre, both second prize at the Gala for the Integration of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the voice of Pedro Dakrari, the acrobatic show and the humor of Daniel Calero.
The night will end with the carnival festival in the town square, with performances by El Combo Dominicano and DJ Promaster.
“Admission is free until the auditorium is full’.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the biweekly little Farmers’ Market in the urban park of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, just in front of the Angry Birds Activity Park.