Overview: After a weekend of warm temperatures, a significant weather system is set to impact the Canary Island over the coming days. An Isolated High-Level Depression (DANA) is forecasted to bring cloudy skies and showers, especially to the northern and mountainous areas of the island, starting Thursday. This weather phenomenon follows a return to normal temperatures following the weekend’s heat, with the potential for more substantial precipitation towards the end of the week.

Wednesday: Today’s weather sees a mix of cloud cover across Gran Canaria. The northern regions can expect intervals of clouds with some breaks in the afternoon, while the rest of the island will experience clearer conditions. There’s a slight chance of light rain showers towards evening, particularly in the mountainous areas. Temperatures will remain relatively steady, with a moderate northeasterly wind blowing across the island, occasionally gusting strongly in certain areas.

Thursday and Friday: As the Isolated High-Level Depression makes its presence felt, Thursday and Friday are likely to bring more significant changes in weather. Cloudy skies and showers are expected, particularly in the northern and elevated regions of Gran Canaria. Temperatures may experience a slight decrease during this period, and visitors are advised to prepare for potential rain showers and cooler conditions.

Weekend: Saturday and Sunday continue the trend of unsettled weather, with overcast skies and scattered showers forecasted across the archipelago. The northern areas may experience more intense precipitation, leading to possible accumulations. Temperature fluctuations are expected, with cooler conditions prevailing in the northern regions and possibly warmer temperatures in the southern and southeastern parts of Gran Canaria.

Next Week on Gran Canaria: As the weekend draws to a close, Monday’s forecast remains uncertain, with cloudy skies persisting, particularly in the northern regions. Showers are possible but expected to diminish as the day progresses, potentially giving way to clearer conditions and a slight increase in temperatures. For now things look unsettled, but next week is expected to return to expected norms with blue skies and sunshine across the south.

Overall, Gran Canaria’s weather outlook suggests a shift towards more unsettled conditions, particularly favoring the northern and mountainous areas of the island.