Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend of sunshine across the south of the island and in resort areas of Mogán and Maspalomas, with temperatures climbing to over 30ºC, in the shade. It’s beginning to feel a lot like summer!

This Easter weekend looks absolutely fabulous all around the island, with perhaps an occasional cloud from the north, but all in all a great weekend for any activity, or just staying still, and chilling by the pool or on the beaches, along with large numbers of native Canarians heading south for some down time. Whether it’s the beach, mountains, gardening, hiking or just enjoying days in the shade, conditions look superb for all.

Average daytime temperatures are expected to stay pretty close, on both sides, to 30º C depending on if you are closer to the summits or the ocean. It is always much hotter in direct sunlight, so get plenty of protection on, the UV index is set to climb to 10 or more.

Weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, though from here on in we mostly expect warm winds and sunshine as temperatures continue to rise, however even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south, temperatures can drop, especially as you move towards the evening.

*** Check all the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***