A long, hot “puente” weekend lies ahead on Gran Canaria, with Thursday and Friday both being Easter bank holidays (but not Monday). The southern beaches have already seen a huge influx of people arriving to enjoy some Easter feasting in sun. The weather forecast for the coming days is simply marvellous across Gran Canaria, though seas may be a little rougher than usual, temperatures are expected to rise to 30º Celsius, in the shade, on the south of the Island.
All around the island, particularly the larger towns and churches, there have been processions, where icons and statues are carried through the streets, and which will continue until Sunday. The biggest, and most popular ones take place in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as other religious enclaves such as Teror, Agüimes and Gáldar. This weekend you can also enjoy a lively Spring market in Playa de Arinaga as well as weekly markets galore.
The Canarian “Sancocho” is one of the most popular dishes in the islands’ culinary repertoire, and it is a tradition to eat it on Good Friday. Normally made with salted fish (cherne, corvina, pompanos or grunt), potatoes and sweet potatoes; it is accompanied with the infamous Canarian Mojo sauce (red or green) and Pella de Gofio (a mixture made basically with gofio, water and salt. The final result, baked in this perfectly compact and solid mortar, producing a soft, salted fish dish, and served as a complement to various staples of the traditional Canarian diet).
Upcoming events:
21-24 April, Fiestas Santa Águeda
22 April -1 May, International Film Festival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
24 April, Cheese Festival Santa Maria de Guía
29-30 April, Spring Festival Vecindario
29 April -1 May, Gran Canaria Me Gusta-fair, INFECAR Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
6-8 May, LPA Motown
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend of sunshine across the south of the island and in resort areas of Mogán and Maspalomas, with temperatures climbing to over 30ºC, in the shade. It’s beginning to feel a lot like summer!
This Easter weekend looks absolutely fabulous all around the island, with perhaps an occasional cloud from the north, but all in all a great weekend for any activity, or just staying still, and chilling by the pool or on the beaches, along with large numbers of native Canarians heading south for some down time. Whether it’s the beach, mountains, gardening, hiking or just enjoying days in the shade, conditions look superb for all.
Average daytime temperatures are expected to stay pretty close, on both sides, to 30º C depending on if you are closer to the summits or the ocean. It is always much hotter in direct sunlight, so get plenty of protection on, the UV index is set to climb to 10 or more.
Weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, though from here on in we mostly expect warm winds and sunshine as temperatures continue to rise, however even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south, temperatures can drop, especially as you move towards the evening.
*** Check all the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
15-17 April, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Semana Santa, Easter week processions
ON FRIDAY THE “LAS MANTILLAS” PROCESSION
The faithful, women dressed in traditional White Canarian scarves, known as “The Sorrowful”, follow a path recognising the pain of a Mother behind her crucified son. The cortege prays with the Holy Rosary and upon arrival at the main plaza, in the old quarter, and before entering the Temple, the Bishop imparts a Blessing from the Balcony of the Episcopal Palace. From the entrance to the Cathedral, to the sound of Chopin’s Funeral March, the Sermon of Seven Words is celebrated.
Leaving at 11:00 and arriving back at 12:30.
Route: Obispo Codina, Espíritu Santo, Reyes Católicos, Doctor Chil, Plaza del Espíritu Santo, Castillo, Plaza de Santa Ana, Obispo Codina to the Cathedral.
Magna procession Inter-parish of Vegueta
The Virgen de los Dolores crosses the Guiniguada ravine (on the banks of which the original old town was founded) as part of the Magna, on Good Friday
The parishes of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, San Agustín and San Francisco take their religious icons out to the streets and join in stages to form the Magna Procession.
From the Parish of Santa Domingo leaving at 18:30 and returning to the temple at 22:00.
From the parish of San Agustín, leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 21:30
From the parish of San Francisco leaving at 19:00 and returning to the temple at 22:00
‘Retiro de Triana‘ procession
From the parish San Francisco de Asis leaving at 22:30 and returning at 23:30
‘Retiro de Vegueta‘ procession
leaving from the church Santa Domingo de Guzmán at 22:30 and returning at 23:30
ON EASTER SUNDAY, DOMINGO DE RESURRECCIÓN
A premiere act of the procession ‘del Resucitado‘ on Easter Sunday morning starts at 11:30, departing from the large parish church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán.
Saturday 16 April, Teror
Quema de Judas
The traditional ‘Quema de Judas’ ( burning of Judas ) returns to Teror, after two years of pandemic postponements, this Saturday, with bonfire burning at the stake or a public figure.
This is for all you night walkers…
The Easter Vigil, and the traditional Burning of Judas, closes Holy Week for the municipality of Teror, as a symbolic religious act marking the fabled betrayal of Judas, and at the same time contains present day social criticisms too. As is tradition, Judas is performed by a group of young people from the municipality, and represents a modern day famous person, the name of which will not be known until Saturday night, to the surprise of the attendees. In recent years they have varied characters of the “Famosa” have been offered up for the Burning, including locally known characters Pocholo, la Pantoja de Puerto Rico, as well as Britain’s Prince Charles and even America’s orange skinned 45th ex-president…
The giant “rag doll” (an effigy over six meters tall) will be paraded on Saturday night through the streets of El Casco and El Rincón, in a truck, heading to the Plaza de Sintes, where it will be burned by the community, and there will also be a fireworks show. After the Burning, at 23:00, the festival begins at the Plaza de Sintes, with D’Music, to liven up the crowd gathered for the fire show.
The Burning of Judas is a tradition that formerly was celebrated in almost all towns and it has continued in Teror (among a few other places).
On Good Friday, there are two processions from Basilica Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Pino . At 20:00 procession of the holy burial (santo entierro)
and at 21:00 Procession of the Virgin of Solitude (Virgen de la soledad)
15-16 April, Gáldar
Easter processions
In Gáldar on Friday, the Holy office of The Passion and The Death of The Lord, will be held in the church of Santiago El Ápostol, at 19:00, followed by the Magna procession in the following order:
I Cruz Procesional de Santiago (siglo XVI gótico renacentista).
II Jesús Atado a la Columna (siglo XVII).
III Ntro. Padre Jesús Nazareno (Siglo XVII).
IV Banda de Música la Isleña.
V Ntra. Sra. de la Soledad (siglo XVII, procedente de la antigua Iglesia de San Antonio de la Vega).
VI Santísimo Cristo de Indias (siglo XIX).
VII “Santa Cruz”, con la “Magdalena” (siglo XVII), “San Juan Evangelista” (obra contemporánea) y las insignias de la Pasión.
VIII Santo Sepulcro (obra contemporánea).
IX Santísima Virgen de los Dolores (Luján Pérez, 1756–1815).
X Clero Parroquial.
XI Pendón de la Real Ciudad bajo Mazas.
XII Excma. Corporación Municipal.
XIII Banda de Música de Gáldar.
at 22:00 Sermon of Solitude and procession of the retreat of Our Lady of Sorrows accompanied by the municipal band of Gáldar.
On Saturday, at 22:00 Easter Vigil of Resurrection, followed by a procession of the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy and blessing.
16-17 April, Playa de Arinaga
Mercadillo de artesanía
Playa de Arinaga hosts a craft market to celebrate the arrival of spring, located in the semi-pedestrianised area of Avenida Polizón with 22 stalls selling local crafts and traditional pastries and will also feature recreational activities, children’s workshops, musical performances and even a mini-train to enjoy a trip through the streets of this lovely southeast coastal neighbourhood, just 20 minutes north of Playa del Inglés.
The market opens on Saturday from 11:00 to 21:00 and on Sunday between 10:00 and 18:00. You can buy local craft products, as well as delicious pastries, such as sweets and ice cream that will certainly add delight to the long weekend.
For children, there will be bouncy castles, craft workshops, balloon twisting, face painting, puppets and, as a novelty, a mini train offering a fun way to ride with family and friends. Visitors will also be able to enjoy, on Saturday from 19:00, the musical performance of the group ‘Tequila y sal‘, and the terraces and shops of the area will offer a pleasant relaxed atmosphere, ideal for enjoying the last days of the Easter Week holidays.
‘The Holy Week Gastronomic Days in Agüimes’ are still ongoing until Sunday. Enjoy some typical and traditional Easter dishes from around the Canary Islands, with Gastronomic Days planned from April 14 to 17. Twelve establishments participate in this year’s initiative, which celebrates its fifth edition. Restaurants participating are: Atis Tirma, El Salón de la Sal, El Guachinche, La Vaquería Las Salinas, Señorío de Agüimes, Cá Migue, La Esquina, San Antón, El Populacho, Caprichos de Agüimes, Felice Valentino and Comestibles Belén Gutiérrez Vélez, all located in the fascinating historic centre of Agüimes (just a hop skip and a jump from Arianaga, a little further inland), in Cruce de Arinaga and Playa de Arinaga.
Easter Tips with Kids this weekend
15-17 April, Valsequillo de Gran Canaria
Circo de Francia
The Cirque de France are in the beautiful northeast mountain town of Valsequillo de Gran Canaria from Friday until Sunday, April 17, offering a great show, without animals (but lots of animatronic robotics!), for the entire family. Acrobats, clowns, cowboys and magicians parade around the stage to the delight of the little ones. Characters beloved by children like the Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and the friendly Minions will also not be missing this event.
The circus is located in the parking area on Calle Isla de Tenerife. A single daily performance starts at 18:00, to enjoy a show lasting an hour and a half.
The box office will be open 30 minutes before the start of the show.
Angry Birds Activity Park Gran Canaria
is open every day during the Easter weekend from 10:00 to 18:00. 8 hours of Easter Fun and with your entrance ticket you can play the whole day, leave and enter as many times as you wish.
Special easter activities like the annual treasure hunt, easter games, and daily prize draws. Friday to Sunday, for fancy dress days and you’ve got:
10:00 – 13:30 Fancy dress photos on arrival
13:00 Daily prize draw
14:00 Prize giving for best costume
15:00 Surprise Easter Game
16:00 Inflatable water attraction
And don’t forget to bring your swimmers to cool off in their epic water feature activities.
Shopping centre Las Arenas
in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria never really closes its doors and for the month of April they have special spectacles, activities and concerts for the whole family.
Children’s shows on the terrace floor: on Friday a Clown show at 19:00, on Saturday a Magic show at 19:00 and on Sunday a Juggling show at 12:30. Concerts at 13:00: on Friday Jonay Mesa and Carla Vega, on Saturday Dani González duet and on Sunday Mat Factory school presentation.
Inflatable table football and wipeout on the terrace floor. Friday and Saturday 11:00-14:00 and from 17:00-21:00 and on Sunday 11:00-14:00 and from 17:00-20:00.
Spinning cup rides and bumper cars at Plaza De la Fuente. Friday and Saturday 11:00-14:00 and from 17:00-21:00 and on Sunday 11:00-14:00 and from 17:00-20:00.
HolidayWorld Maspalomas
will have special Easter week opening hours.
Woodland Fun Park open on Friday 17:00-23:00 and on Saturday and Sunday 14:00-23:00.
Swing bowling every day from 10:00-00:00.
Anthology Escape room ( pre-reservation needed, age limit: 9+ ): Friday 17:00-01:00, on Saturday 14:00-01:00 and on Sunday 14:00-23:00.
Mercado del Nomad ( the Food market ): Friday and Saturday 13:00-00:00 and on Sunday 13:00-23:00
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday, also, in Arguineguín, the second-hand “rastro” market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be discovered and haggled over.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, in the main car parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00 is a chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Saturday 16 April, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
“Take the opportunity to enjoy the rugged and beautiful northern coastline of Gran Canaria with absolutely gorgeous views.”
