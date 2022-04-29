An exhilarating May Day weekend ahead, with a multitude of events, markets and festivities to enjoy around Gran Canaria. Sunday, May 1 is also when Spain celebrates Mothers’ Day and there is a special Mothers’ Day edition of the monthly Tejeda market among others. The biggest fair dedicated to the produce of this island ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ is at INFECAR again this weekend as well as music and dance shows happening around the capital. Montaña Alta in Guía celebrates the second of this year’s Cheese fairs up in the mountains. A spring festival to enjoy in Vecindario. The biweekly, San Fernando farmers’ market is celebrating it’s 13th anniversary this Sunday with live music and raffles. Here are just some of our top picks for the weekend ahead and there are plenty more to check from The Canary Guide Calendar.

“May, the month of growing, named for Maia, the Greek goddess of fertility. Gardens are blooming, birds chirping and Summer is truly just around the corner.”

Upcoming events:

3 May, Miss Grand Spain 2022 : Final show in Parque Sur de Maspalomas

5-15 May, Maspalomas Pride 2022

6-8 May, LPA Motown

7-15 May, Fiestas San Isidro de Labrador in Carrizal, Ingenio

9-21 May, Jazz Festival – Puerto de Mogán