An exhilarating May Day weekend ahead, with a multitude of events, markets and festivities to enjoy around Gran Canaria. Sunday, May 1 is also when Spain celebrates Mothers’ Day and there is a special Mothers’ Day edition of the monthly Tejeda market among others. The biggest fair dedicated to the produce of this island ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ is at INFECAR again this weekend as well as music and dance shows happening around the capital. Montaña Alta in Guía celebrates the second of this year’s Cheese fairs up in the mountains. A spring festival to enjoy in Vecindario. The biweekly, San Fernando farmers’ market is celebrating it’s 13th anniversary this Sunday with live music and raffles. Here are just some of our top picks for the weekend ahead and there are plenty more to check from The Canary Guide Calendar.
“May, the month of growing, named for Maia, the Greek goddess of fertility. Gardens are blooming, birds chirping and Summer is truly just around the corner.”
Upcoming events:
3 May, Miss Grand Spain 2022 : Final show in Parque Sur de Maspalomas
5-15 May, Maspalomas Pride 2022
6-8 May, LPA Motown
7-15 May, Fiestas San Isidro de Labrador in Carrizal, Ingenio
9-21 May, Jazz Festival – Puerto de Mogán
Sunday 1 May, Puerto Rico
May Day in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Puerto Rico Walk with Leo on Sunday to raise much needed funds to help little Leo. Walking from Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria to Amadores and back. First walkers start from The Pub at 10:00, to be joined by more people at The Warriors Shop at 10:30 with the aim to meet by 12 midday at the furthest end of the Playa de Amadores beach carpark, overlooking Tauro for the big picture
10:15 – Wet Your Starting Whistle
10:30 – Join We Are Warriors Shop
– Head to Puerto Rico Beach (Map Attached Here) & Sports Marina (Muelle Deportivo)
– Up Steps to Coastal Walk
– Ministry of Funny Walks & Wigglers
11:15 – Playa de Amadores
11:30 – Past Amadores Beach Club
– Keep To The Sea Front
11:45 – Arrive at Cueva Bufadero de Tauro: Midway point
– (Furthest end of Parking, overlooking Tauro)
12:00 Midday Gather Inside Circle
The Pub in Puerto Rico are celebrating the tenth anniversary of the very first Puerto Rico Walk
The Canary Awards, The awards ceremony will take place overlooking Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria as the sun goes down over the west hill. It will be broadcasted live.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a gorgeous weekend with sunshine prevailing throughout the days to come in the southern municipality of Mogán. Average temperatures close to 30º celsius, in the shade, so it’s perfect weather to welcome the month of May. Bear in mind that in direct sunshine, it’s going to be hot hot hot!
The whole weekend looks so good around the island, so it is a really great weekend for any kind of activity, adventure, festivity or just pure relaxation. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay comfortably above 22ºC in the shade pretty much everywhere. The longer-range prediction shows some possible rain in some places, but that’s not until next week. There is a fabulous weekend to enjoy first.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
29 April – 1 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’- Fair
The 9th edition of the “Gran Canaria Me Gusta” -fair between 29 April – 1 May 2022 at INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. “#GranCanaria I like” – fair, this year under the slogan “The island’s biodiversity is savoured” features exhibitions, tastings and the sale of agricultural produce, livestock and fisheries, ecological organic produce, traditional crafts, culture, folklore, sports, activities and of course tourism. A wide variety of wonderful things that Gran Canaria has to offer and much more…
You can get your ticket in advance through the website www.feriagrancanariamegusta.es .
The entrance is €1.50 and the opening hours to the #FeriaGranCanariaMeGusta will be 09:30-20:00 on Friday, 09:30-16:00 on Saturday, and 09:30-16:00 on Sunday, the 1st May.
Friday 29 April, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Día Internacional de la Danza
An urban dance show in the Plaza de España, classical dance as well as contemporary with free entry
29-30 April, Vecindario
Festival Primavera
The Spring Festival, el Festival Primavera, will fill the Open Commercial area of Vecindario with flowers, storytelling, parades, and concerts this Friday and Saturday. The festival will have more than 20 exhibitors and multiple free activities during the two days. A concert by the group ‘Los 600’ will close the fair on Saturday night. The event will be inaugurated with a flower exhibition on the Avenida de Canarias de Vecindario. In addition to the 20 stalls selling flowers, there will be exhibitions of the work with flowers and gardening carried out by municipal Public Services workers.
On Friday, at 17:00 a children concert and at 18:00 there will be a concert for Young Talents from the Canary Islands. At 18:30, there will be a parade and the first day will end at 19:30 with the Revival Gospel Mlou concert. All events on the pedestrian area.
On Saturday, the reopening of the stalls will be animated at 11:30 in the morning with a Zumba exhibition. At 12:00 there will be storytelling ( in spanish). In the afternoon a parade is scheduled at 18:00. Half an hour later will be the performance of the Zenday Quartet. At 19.30 there will be a concert by the Chelys Odalys Choir at plaza de Los Algodoneros. The Spring Festival will end with the performance of Los 600 at Plaza de San Rafael.
Sunday, 1 May, Santa Maria de Guía
Fiesta del Queso- Montaña Alta
This Sunday, the second edition of Santa Maria de Guía’s Cheese Fair 2022. Santa Maria de Guía celebrates this year the 45th anniversary of their Cheese Festival. This second takes place in the district of Montaña Alta every first Sunday of May.
The cheese fair starts at 10:00 and will feature tastings of cheese, farmers’ market, and traditional food as well musical performances at 11:00 and a concert at 13:00
Sunday 1 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Mercadillo Inglés
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ in the magic garden of plants and pots shop at the British club in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La casa de las Semillas”, on Sunday, 1st of May 2022.
Between 11:00-19:00, there is a commercial area, garden market, gastronomy, art, and flowers, lots of flowers.
Free entry
Sunday 1 May, Tejeda
Mercadillo de Tejeda
Tejeda celebrates their monthly market every first Sunday of the month. A really wonderful opportunity to visit one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, located in the mountainous central part of island and more than 1000 meters above sea level.
This Sunday is a very special date, as it’s Spanish Mother’s Day at the Tejeda Market. Enjoy the beautiful surroundings, 22 stalls and music performances by Travesía Saxophone Quartet between 11:15-12:00 and a concert by Patricia Muñoz “Con M de Mujer” at 13:00
As always there will be craft stalls, accessories, tastings, children’s entertainment, and surprises. The market is held from 10:00 to 15:00 at Plaza Nuestra Señora del Socorro.
Sunday – Monday, Maspalomas
The Ethnographic Centre of Faro de Maspalomas
The Permanent Exhibition Rooms in the Faro de Maspalomas Ethnographic Centre re-opened last week. The Ethnographic centre has several exhibition halls located on the upper floor of the building.
It is a cultural experience through the historical heritage of the traditional culture and crafts of Gran Canaria. The Lighthouse is open from Monday to Sunday, from 10:30 to 17:00.
“There is also a lovely souvenir shop just next to the entrance and don’t forget to visit the terrace floor and check out the gorgeous views”.
29 April – 1 May, Gáldar
Cultura Gáldar
Gáldar offers wonderful cultural proposals for this weekend. One gorgeous time to visit this ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal city.
On Friday, Gáldar celebrates the International Dance Day 2022 in the Plaza de Santiago with the dance groups of the municipality at 19:00
On Saturday, the Agáldar Museum continues with the celebration of Dance Day with several performances in the main courtyard of the Casa Capitán Quesada at 19:00 and 20:00 ( limited capacity, free entry from entradas.galdar.es )
On Sunday, Gáldar is celebrating Mother’s Day with an emotional concert on the front of the Matriz Temple of Santiago starting at 20:00
Throughout the weekend the Gáldar Theater becomes a great fashion ShowRoom with the Gáldar Fashion Weekend organized by Fomento de Gáldar. And in addition to all this, in the neigbourghood of San Isidro, the Main Festivities begin in honour of San Isidro Labrador 2022 with the proclamation and different acts.
Check also:
Fiestas de San José Obrero 2022 – Cruce de Arinaga, Agüimes
Sunday 1 May, Cattle Exhibition Fair at 09:00 on Calle Gofio
Fiesta de San José y la Santa Cruz 2022 – Teror
Saturday 7 May, The pyrotechnic show of the Quema del Barco y el Castillo , The ‘Burning of the Ship and the Castle’ is an artisanal pyrotechnic exhibition of fire, colour and noise unique to the Canary Islands, which has been maintained for several generations through the Dávila family, recalling the pirate attacks on the island and the Defence of the Cross
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
30 April – 1 May
III Clásica Car Home Services ‘Trofeo Villa de Santa Brígida
This is a regularity event for historic vehicles ( of 25 years old and more ) and a scoring round of the XIV Classic Cup Gran Canaria 2022. It is organised by Club 4 Latas.
The test will be held in two stages and the first stage will begin at 16:00 on Saturday from the Alisios Shopping Center to travel 100 km, divided into 11 sections that make up the first stage.
Sunday, May 1 will begin at 08:00 with all the participants sharing breakfast in the town of Santa Brígida, from where the second stage will start at 10:00, which will be somewhat longer than in previous editions, with 159 km. Divided into 7 sections that will take the drivers back to Sebadal ( Car Home Services in the El Sebadal Industrial Estate) around 12:50 to finish with the award ceremony at 13:30.
The itinerary will take place along roads in the central and northern areas of the island of Gran Canaria.
Trophies are established for the first three of the general, as well as in the different categories. The tourist category is also established for those participants who only wish to do the first stage.
REGULAR MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas, the Farmers Market of San Fernando de Maspalomas is celebrating XIII Anniversary and there will be a festive atmosphere with live music and various raffles. The biweekly farmers market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30
Saturday 2 April, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
“It is the perfect day to visit more than one place in the north of the island with ENORTE and The Institutional Fair of the Canary Islands Products of the Land happening this weekend.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
On Sunday, May 1, at Doramas Park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, there is a jazz marathon to celebrate #LPAInternationalJazzDay.
This is the program that Fábrica La Isleta has prepared for all to enjoy and with free entry.
at 16:00 Gino Marcelli Trío
at 17:00 Tribute to Wayne Shorter
at 18:00 Élia Bastida and Joan Chamorro Trío
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:00
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Champions League games before live music. The kitchen is open from 11:30 am till 11:30 p.m. if you want to eat something with fantastic views over Meloneras walkway and all sports show on tv. Live music at 22:00
Friday Dan and Tess, rock,pop and rock’n’roll
Saturday Christ Mooney, rock show
Sunday Gary Lithgow, rock’n’roll, blues
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES