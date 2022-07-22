A blissful summer weekend ahead on Gran Canaria with some pretty awesome events to go and see. Top picks for the coming weekend include the Virgen de Carmen festivities in Playa de Mogán and La Isleta, in the Capital, and one of the main annual festivities in the ancient Royal Capital, Gáldar. There are also festive events happening in the wonderfully picturesque mountain towns of Tunte and Valsequillo and music galore on offer, including the a Latin Salsa Festival in Teror, as well as all your local weekly markets including San Mateo and Guia among others.
There is a Red Advisory Warning for Maximum Temperatures between 23-26 July for several municipalities around large parts of Gran Canaria including Mogán, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Agüimes, La Aldea, Artenara, Ingenio, Santa Brígida, Tejeda, Valsequillo and Vege de San Mateo.
The sun is expected shine across the south with temperatures climbing to around 35º, in the shade, as well as the summit areas of the island. To the north coast some cloud is forecast, but temperatures will still be in the high 27-29º ranges. As always with the weather on this subtropical island, we may just have to wait and see as the chances are it’s going to be marvellous and hot in most parts. Summer is certainly here and the hottest month, August, is just around the corner.
• 22-24 July, Mogán
• Fiestas del Carmen Playa de Mogán 2022
The annual festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and fisher-folk, continues this weekend in Playa de Mogán, and on until 31 July 2022. Don’t forget to visit the little fun fair that has set up in this pretty little coastal village.
On Friday, ‘Tu mejor puesta de sol‘ at 19:00 with summer outdoor sports. Free physical activity classes in the area known as La Puntilla.
On the same night, on the stage located on Plaza de Las Gañanías, the nerve centre of these festivities, the famous comedian Kike Pérez appears at 22:00 and flamenco/rumba artist Junco is on at 23:00. There will also be a street party with Leyenda Joven and DJ Fano from midnight onwards.
On Saturday, a swimming competition, the XV Travesía a Nado Eufemiano Verde Taurito-Playa de Mogán” is on in the morning from 10:00.
Lots of fun for all ages will be had at the Water Festival from 15:30 in the barranco, with animation, foam, Holi powder (colour) cannons, and the DJs Aitor Cruz, Sammyto and Samu.
Later in the evening, the music group Los 600 will offer a concert from 22:30, followed by another street party with Star Music and DJ Cholo.
On Sunday, there is a fun play area for kids set up between 11:00-14:00 and 16:00-20:00 on Avenida de Los Marreros.
A family parade with children’s characters in the evening at 20:00 from Avda de Los Marreros to Plaza de Las Gañanias.
Children’s show Gala at 20:30 on Plaza de Las Gañanias
22-24 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Virgen del Carmen La Isleta 2022
The old sailors and fishermen’s quarter, La Isleta, situated on a small peninsula in the capital is celebrating Fiestas del Carmen this year until 31 July. This weekend the Romería pilgrimage offering and maritime procession.
On Friday, Canto a Rocío, a tribute concert to Rocío Jurado at 21:00 at Porto Pí sport facility, on calle Guanaben.
On Saturday, Romeria-ofrenda,
The pilgrimage offering after the eucharist that starts at 18:00.
Carts and pilgrims will start from the Sebadal esplanade (Calle Nouadhibou).
Route: calle Roque Nublo, Palmar, Artemi Semidán, Faycanes, Menceyes, Malfú, Vacaguaré, Andamana, Tecén and Benartemi.
At 21:00 Rama Canaria and, at 22:30, the Verbena (street bars) in Porto Pí with a performance from the Armonía Show.
On Sunday, Calle Benartemí from 10:00 in the morning will act as the nerve centre for the parade of vintage cars and their subsequent exhibition.
At 12:00, in the Parroquia del Carmen, the municipal band will put the finishing touches to the morning session with a concert.
In the afternoon, at 17:00, the traditional Maritime Procession, concluding the day with the arrival to the temple of the holy image of Our Lady of Carmen.
Route leaving at 17:00 from Calle Benartemi via Juan Rejón to the pier and at the arrival at 19:00, the image will be taken back to the church from the pier via La Naval to Benartemi.
• 23-25 July, Tunte
• Fiestas Santiago Apóstol 2022
Yet another summer festive weekend in Tunte, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, as the village is celebrating in honour of Santiago Apóstol until Monday, 25 July.
On Saturday, Romería Santiago El Chico, pilgrimage offering from 20:30 starting at the emblematic “El Algarrobero” heading to the church of San Bartolomé and afterwards, The Romero street party will begin from 23:00 with the Orchestra Panamariba and La Mecánica by Tamarindos
On Sunday, there will be a livestock Fair in the morning from 10:30 and at 12:00 midday the traditional walk with the animals in front the image by the church with prizes given for the best specimens.
Verbenda Amanecida at 23:30, a late night street party with music groups Estrella Latina, Armonía Show DJ Promaster
Monday is the main feast day, Día de Apóstol, with the Diana Floreada at 05:00 in the morning touring the streets of the village with the band of Agaete.
12:00 a service followed by a religious procession through the streets of Tunte with the image of Santiago.
• 22-25 July, Gáldar
• 540º Fiestas Mayores de Santiago
Gáldar is celebrating one of the main fiestas of the town, the 540th Fiestas Mayores de Santiago de los Caballeros, Saint James of the Knights between 8-27 July 2022. After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the Major Festivals of Santiago return with the most traditional and popular events such as the pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of the fireworks, the concert of the municipal band, the procession, the cattle fair, the horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí will be celebrated. See more information for the festivities The Canary Guide HERE!
This truly is a festive weekend not to be missed! Tuesday 26 July is a bank holiday in Gáldar – Festivities of Santa Ana, the co-patron saint of the municipality.
On Friday, a very popular and lively parade through the streets of the city centre from 21:00, featuring decorated paper horses and giant dolls.
The parade goes from Plaza San Sebastian to the main church where the Burning of Wheels of Fire Horses creates a spectacle. Tradicional Volcán Anunciador fireworks display from the top of the Gáldar mountain at 23:00, followed by a street party with orchestra Armonía Show and Eventus DJ on Plaza de Santiago.
On Saturday, the institutional act of twinning with the town of Machico (in Madeira, Portugal) will be held at 19:00 at the Town Hall Theatre, at 21:00 the Municipal Band concert with the participation of the Chelys Odalys Choir in the Plaza de Santiago, at 22:30 The Great Parade of Carriages will travel through the streets of the historic centre.
From 23:30 the DN7 Festival will start in La Quinta with the stars of La Reina del Flow. (Tickets available @ tureservaonline.es)
There will be Eucharists at 12:00 and 19:30 on that day.
On Sunday, the V Pilgrimage of Gran Canaria begins with the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora del Pilar in the Guanarteme neighbourhood of the capital from 07:00 in the morning in the direction of the Matriz Temple of Santiago de Los Caballeros.
– At 12:00 the bells will ring with the launch of salvos in the Temple of Santiago, where the Eucharist will take place at 9:00, 11:00 and 18:00.
– At 17:00 Bajada de la Rama de Santiago begins in the Plaza de La Montaña. The pre-hispanic throwback that now precedes most Gran Canaria religious days, bringing tree branches down from the hills to the procession.
– at 21:00, the concert by Maikel Delacalle and La Pantera begins in La Quinta.
– At midnight the bells will ring again but this time also in the historic parishes of the municipality before the Main Temple of Santiago where an audiovisual and drone show will wow the crowds in addition to the great fireworks display at midnight.
Monday is the Feast of Santiago de Los Caballeros
– The day begins with the Diana Floreada at 05:00. Next, an early Eucharist for pilgrims at 8:00 and 10:00.
– at 11:40 from the Town Hall, the civic procession will take place with the transfer of the Royal Banner Under Mazas, presided over by the municipal corporation, to the Main Church of Santiago, where at 12:00 the Eucharist will begin presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese of the Canary Islands, José Mazuelos.
– At 13:00, the religious magna procession is celebrated through the streets of the town centre and at 18:00 a new Eucharist will take place.
– At 19:00 in the surroundings of the Plaza de Santiago, the Battle of Flowers will take place on Plaza de Santiago
– the festive day concludes with the concert by Antonio José at 21:00 at the cultural place La Quinta and a street party at 23:00 on plaza de Santiago with the orchestra Panamaribe.
• Sunday 23 July, Valsequillo
• TajinasteFest Festival 2022
The first edition of TajinasteFest this Saturday, 23 July 2022 in Valsequillo with music, fun for the kids, drag queens, shows and much more on Plaza de Tifariti.
The festival starts at 18:00 with children’s workshops and bouncy castles as well as a show for the whole family. Local artists such as Carmelo Torres, Struendo Mundial or Dj Alee Vegaa will perform and they will also be accompanied by many other singer-songwriters such as Klein, Pharaon Heart, Blaze Único or Ciret.
A night in which one of the most successful Canarian murgas of the moment will be present, the Chirimurga del Timple, which will offer a performance at 22:00 and where the group from Gran Canaria will make an explosive mix between chirigota and murga loaded with social satire and criticism.
An evening in which there will be a body make-up show by Leonor Martel and a “FestiDrags” at 23:30 with the participation of some of the most famous drags of the moment Drag LaGiova, Drag Kember, Drag Chuchi and Drag AndrómedaCircus, which brings its show directly from London. An act that will end with DJ Abián Reyes at midnight.
This is a pioneering event that is organised for the first time in the town whose objective is to promote and support the entrepreneurs of the municipality through actions like this one, where the work they carry out is shown and valued and they exhibit to the public the wide offering of entertainment that there is to also promote local commerce. An event organised by the El Tajinaste Azul de Valsequillo Business Association and the Valsequillo Town Council in collaboration with the Cabildo de Gran Canaria.
SPORTING EVENTS
• 22-24 July, Agüimes
• Gran Canaria Air Battle Kite & Wing Foil Festival 2022
The 4th edition of Gran Canaria Air Battle Kite & Wing Foil Festival between 21-24 July 2022. This kiteboarding sporting event takes place on Vargas beach, located in the municipality of Agüimes. In this fourth open edition of the Gran Canaria Air Battle, with both amateur and professional modalities, enjoy kiteBoarding in the disciplines of Big Air, Strapless Freestyle and Waves and Wing Foil in the disciplines of Waves, Freestyle and Slalom.
The Gran Canaria Air Battle will also host the official Spanish Kiteboarding championships in the Big Air and Waves modalities and the Canarian Cups in all disciplines of Kiteboarding and Wing Foil.
Friday 22 July, competitions 10:00-18:00
Saturday, 23 July competitions 10:00-18:00
Saturday 23 July, Beach Cleanup 18:00 – 19:00
Sunday 24 July, competitions 10:00-14:00
Sunday 24 July, Awards ceremony at 15:00
• Saturday 23 July, Mogán
• Travesía a Nado Eufemiano Verde Taurito-Playa de Mogán 2022
It is going to be a busy morning on the beaches of Taurito and Playa de Mogán this Saturday with the 15th edition of the Eufemiano Verde Taurito-Playa de Mogán Crossing swimming competition happening.
This is an open water competition with a capacity for 300 swimmers in its unique distance of 1,200 meters, which separates the beaches of Taurito and Playa de Mogán. Starting at 11:00 from Taurito for anyone over 15 years of age.
The little ones are taking part in the circuits that will begin at 12:00 in the same bay of Playa Mogán beach. Those in the pre-benjamín category –7 and 8 years old– and in the benjamin category –9 and 10 years old– will travel a distance of 50 meters. The boys and girls of 11 and 12 years of age in the juvenile category will run 100 meters and finally, the participants of the children’s category –13 and 14 years old– will complete a distance of 150 meters.
• Saturday 23 July, Gran Canaria
• VIII Rallye Comarca Norte de Gran Canaria 2022
Rally fans will have a treat on the islands rugged north coast with the VIII Edition of the Comarca Norte Rally on Saturday, 23 July 2022. The BP Championship of Las Palmas has its sixth stop of the 2022 Season with the eighth edition of the Comarca Norte Gran Canaria Rally, organised by the CD. Azuatil.
The town of Moya will host the verifications and the Start Ceremony on Friday, 22 July in the afternoon-evening, while on Saturday 23 July it will witness the final arrival of the rally with the awarding of Trophies in the same place, after the different stages throughout several municipalities of the Commonwealth of the north of the island, which once again supports the event.
As for the itinerary, the classic 3×3 formula has been chosen, with three different sections, which will be repeated three times. A mixture of selective specials, techniques and fast zones, which will take place at low altitudes, near the north coast of Gran Canaria, which enjoys more comfortably lower temperatures at this time of summer.
The other point of reference will be the city of Arucas, where the main headquarters will be located in the area of the Fairgrounds and the Barreto sports area.
The Comarca Norte de G.C. rally, valid for the Las Palmas BP Championship, will continue to have the support of the aforementioned municipalities, in addition to Gáldar, Guia, Agaete, Artenara, with a simple route planned for this edition, choosing some sections different from those made last year.
“When there is a rally going on it also means road closures during the stages”
“Arucas-Moya” (9.71 km), starting in the La Montañeta area and continuing along the Cambalud and Buen Lugar road, Barranco de Azuaje and finishing downhill next to the entrance to Los Dragos.
“Santa María de Guía” (7.7 km), on the old Cuesta de Silva and Cenobio de Valerón road, starting near El Pagador and finishing, before the Guía roundabout, passing through the Hormiguero intersection and Llano Alegre roundabout.
«Gáldar-Desguace y CAT Horacio» (6.63 km), starting at El Agazal, continuing along the Hoya Pineda road, until turning left at the crossroads of the narrow road going down to Farragú, a section of maximum difficulty, ending at the bridge of ‘los tres ojos’ of the Barranco de Gáldar.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, the second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
• Saturday 23 July, Arucas
• Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This Arucas market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, located next to the detour to Arucas from GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. The market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs. From 09:00-13:30
The main agricultural markets on Gran Canaria take place weekly either in Arucas or in Vecindario and offers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector.
• Friday, Saturday & Sunday morning, San Mateo
• Mercado Agrícola y Artesanal de La Vega de San Matero
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the year, form 8am onwards, you can visit the Agricultural and Craft Market that is held in La Vega de San Mateo where you can find all kinds of typical agri-food and craft products. A weekly event that becomes a celebration for locals, tourists and visitors from nearby towns
The farmers market offers a wide range of local produce including fresh bread and cheeses and honey straight from the hives, as well as local wines and a selection of other goodies. This old market town also has one of the most well preserved old quarters with cobbled streets and many traditional shops still open to the public along with a wide range of little cafes, restaurants and bars.
FEATURED LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
• Sunday 24 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
• Ranky Tanky @ Musica en el Parque
The American band Ranky Tanky are guests at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Music Festival concert series.
Ranky Tanky are a quintet from Charleston, South Carolina, that interpret, in an innovative and contemporary way, the deep-rooted musical traditions of the African-American Gullah culture, which is born in the sea islands of the southeastern United States. Their lyrics and tunes range from traditional spirituals to nursery rhymes and dance music.
All concerts are held in the auditorium Jose Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas, starting at 12:00, with free entry and suited for the whole family.
• Saturday 23 July, Teror
• XXVI Fiesta Latino
The 26th Latin Festival this Saturday in the beautiful mountain town of Teror. The great festival of salsa music in the Canary Islands from 13:00 to midnight, with a day full of music and salsa activity in the Plaza de Sintes, totally free.
At 13:00 a Tribute to Héctor Lavoe will take place with La Mayork (Canary Islands).
At 14:30 there will be a musical setting in the Food Trucks area.
From 16:00 to 17:00 Bachata workshop by Fabián and Fanía (Andalusia).
From 17:00 to 18:00 Salsa workshop by Fabián and Fanía (Andalusia).
Between 18:00-19:30 Session by Dj Kevin RG (Canary Islands)
Starting at 19:30, the main stage of the Plaza de Sintes will be animated with dance by Paso a Paso Las Palmas.
At 20:00 Concert by La Golosina (Canary Islands).
At 21:30 Session with Dj Bembé (Cuba).
At 22:00 Concert by the Septeto Santiaguero (Cuba).
At 22:30 Session with DJ Kevin RG (Canary Islands).
And at 00:00 Concert by Los Van Van (Cuba), presenting their 50th Anniversary tour.
Global will enable an extraordinary bus services on lines 216 and 229 to facilitate transportation to Teror from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
• Friday 22 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
• Canto a Rocío, a tribute concert to Rocío Jurado
As part of the Virgen de Carmen festivities in La Isleta, there is a tribute concert on Friday by Taryn Álamo, a Tribute to Rocío Jurado.
The concert is free entry until capacity is reached and take place on stage at the Porto Pí outdoor sport facility on calle Guanaben.
• 23-24 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
• Senior Festival 2022
A new music offer to enjoy, the Senior Festival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria with more than 18 hours of music, relaxation areas, gastronomy, terraces, fun, and rest areas between 23-24 July 2022.
This is a music festival aimed more at a senior audience with different areas: large covered stage, concert area, gastronomy, relaxation, terraces, and various areas offering an unforgettable experience. An unmissable event for all audiences due to its wide and varied musical programming that covers different generations, especially those over 65.
The festival is going to take place in the emblematic Plaza de la Música in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, just next to the Alfredo Krauss Auditorium.
The area opens at 12:00 and music starts at 12:30. Tickets are available starting €20-30 and can be purchased from entradas.com, www.seniorfestival.es, or El Corte Inglés
• 22-24 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
• Festival Internacional Canarias Jazz & Más 2022
The International Festival Canarias Jazz & Más has been celebrating its 31st edition from 1 July and the festival will end this Sunday. The 2022 edition has been celebrated in the theaters, auditoriums, and squares of all eight Canary Islands. These two concerts on Friday and Saturday are free entry and are held on Plaza de Santa Ana in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
On Friday: Philip Lassiter and Pokaz Trio at Plaza de Santa Ana at 20:30
Philip Lassiter: With ‘Live in Love’, trumpeter-composer-arranger Philip Lassiter mixes socio-political messaging with humorous, earthy storytelling and some forays into old school funk inspired by James Brown along with detours into one-drop reggae, an eerie hoodoo number and a dreamy, romantic love song. Lassiter’s latest album is a triumph of deep groove, swaggering horns and soul-stirring vocal performances.
Line-Up: Philip Lassiter: trumpet, keyboard & vocals Josje: vocals, Jordy Kalfsvel: keyboards, Glenn Gaddum: bass, Richie Reichgelt: guitar, Niek De Bruijn: drums, Alvaro Jiménez: trumpet
Pokaz Trio was founded in 2016 in Odessa by academic pianist and composer Andrew Pokaz, the band launched a new wave of contemporary jazz in Ukraine.
On Saturday: Yusan and Avishai Cohen – Big Viciousat Plaza de Santa Ana at 20:30
Yusan is a project created in 2016 after an unexpected artistic residency in Chamonix. It is a true story of friendship that leads to a common desire to make music together. An obvious alliance for these artists who each have a very strong musical signature, but who share influences as a collective legacy, and a complicity that they put at the service of creation.
Avishai Cohen – Big Viciou is a Cohen-driven adventure that grew out of several jam sessions on the Lower East Side.
On Sunday Ernesto Montenegro Quintet in Fábrica La Isleta at 20:30
Tickets online €8 and from the door 10€
The young Canarian trumpeter and composer, Ernesto Montenegro, presents to the public his new project as a leader, a repertoire that consists of compositions by Montenegro himself, in which he seeks to make known his own vision of Afro-American Music.
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
On Saturdays at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
