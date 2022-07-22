• 22-25 July, Gáldar

• 540º Fiestas Mayores de Santiago

Gáldar is celebrating one of the main fiestas of the town, the 540th Fiestas Mayores de Santiago de los Caballeros, Saint James of the Knights between 8-27 July 2022. After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the Major Festivals of Santiago return with the most traditional and popular events such as the pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of the fireworks, the concert of the municipal band, the procession, the cattle fair, the horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí will be celebrated. See more information for the festivities The Canary Guide HERE!

This truly is a festive weekend not to be missed! Tuesday 26 July is a bank holiday in Gáldar – Festivities of Santa Ana, the co-patron saint of the municipality.

On Friday, a very popular and lively parade through the streets of the city centre from 21:00, featuring decorated paper horses and giant dolls.

The parade goes from Plaza San Sebastian to the main church where the Burning of Wheels of Fire Horses creates a spectacle. Tradicional Volcán Anunciador fireworks display from the top of the Gáldar mountain at 23:00, followed by a street party with orchestra Armonía Show and Eventus DJ on Plaza de Santiago.

On Saturday, the institutional act of twinning with the town of Machico (in Madeira, Portugal) will be held at 19:00 at the Town Hall Theatre, at 21:00 the Municipal Band concert with the participation of the Chelys Odalys Choir in the Plaza de Santiago, at 22:30 The Great Parade of Carriages will travel through the streets of the historic centre.

From 23:30 the DN7 Festival will start in La Quinta with the stars of La Reina del Flow. (Tickets available @ tureservaonline.es)

There will be Eucharists at 12:00 and 19:30 on that day.

On Sunday, the V Pilgrimage of Gran Canaria begins with the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora del Pilar in the Guanarteme neighbourhood of the capital from 07:00 in the morning in the direction of the Matriz Temple of Santiago de Los Caballeros.

– At 12:00 the bells will ring with the launch of salvos in the Temple of Santiago, where the Eucharist will take place at 9:00, 11:00 and 18:00.

– At 17:00 Bajada de la Rama de Santiago begins in the Plaza de La Montaña. The pre-hispanic throwback that now precedes most Gran Canaria religious days, bringing tree branches down from the hills to the procession.

– at 21:00, the concert by Maikel Delacalle and La Pantera begins in La Quinta.

– At midnight the bells will ring again but this time also in the historic parishes of the municipality before the Main Temple of Santiago where an audiovisual and drone show will wow the crowds in addition to the great fireworks display at midnight.

Monday is the Feast of Santiago de Los Caballeros

– The day begins with the Diana Floreada at 05:00. Next, an early Eucharist for pilgrims at 8:00 and 10:00.

– at 11:40 from the Town Hall, the civic procession will take place with the transfer of the Royal Banner Under Mazas, presided over by the municipal corporation, to the Main Church of Santiago, where at 12:00 the Eucharist will begin presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese of the Canary Islands, José Mazuelos.

– At 13:00, the religious magna procession is celebrated through the streets of the town centre and at 18:00 a new Eucharist will take place.

– At 19:00 in the surroundings of the Plaza de Santiago, the Battle of Flowers will take place on Plaza de Santiago

– the festive day concludes with the concert by Antonio José at 21:00 at the cultural place La Quinta and a street party at 23:00 on plaza de Santiago with the orchestra Panamaribe.