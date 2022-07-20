At around quarter past three in the afternoon, one of the walls collapsed trapping the two workers. Numerous emergency services were deployed to the scene, including firefighters from the Puerto Rico Park Consortium, Mogán Policia Local, Protection Civil, Guardia Civil and several ambulances from the SUC Canary Islands Emergency Service.

First responders at the scene confirmed the death of one of the workers and proceeded to free the other, who has been seriously injured and has been evacuated, in a medicalised helicopter to hospital, according to sources on the scene.

The accident occurred at the Puerto Azul hotel in Puerto Rico.

The deceased, a middle-aged man, was originally from Telde, while the other seriously injured worker is Moroccan, according to sources consulted by reporters.

The seriously wounded man has suffered several injuries and probable fractures to his lower body. A medicalised helicopter was mobilised to transfer him to the hospital, according to the 112 Canary Islands Government emergency coordination centre.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, between 60 and 70 workers had gathered and were securing machinery and removing earth and other heavy materials so as to facilitate the rescue efforts of first responders.

The initial information indicates that a retaining wall collapse when the two workers were driving in a dump truck, leaving both buried.

Judicial Police are also in place to proceed with the removal of the body of the deceased man. Sources have indicated that the Labour Inspectorate has been informed of this afternoons tragic events.