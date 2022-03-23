This was decided by the general directors of Public Health, on the part of the Ministry of Health, and with various communities in a meeting where they established that from Monday diagnostic testing will focus on specific groups of people (over 60s, immunosuppressed and pregnant) and those in vulnerable areas (health and socio-healthcare), as well as for serious cases from now on.

The new monitoring and control strategy comes into force next Monday so long as the healthcare services indicators remain at low risk level, according to sources reported today in local Spanish language press.