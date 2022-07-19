Six weeks later he remains in the Intensive care unit on Gran Canaria. Once he is fit enough to fly the hospital would like to fly him back to the UK, to receive further treatment in his home country

Due to, what the family describe as, an unforeseen clerical error by their holiday provider, they do not have sufficient insurance to cover the trip, through no fault of their own. The doctors say that Russell is now ready to be repatriated back to the U.K.

Without the backing of an insurance policy this will come at a huge cost, as he will need an air ambulance, with an in flight doctor and a mobile respirator, as well as door to door medical assistance.

The British consulate have been doing what they can to help the situation, and Betty Burgess of the British club has been attending regularly to assist with translations and other administrative support. Russell is now pleading for help to reunite him with his family and give him the chance to continue recovering in the U.K.

A Just Giving page has already collected more than a third of the money needed, but there is still a way to go. Any donation big or small would be hugely appreciated.